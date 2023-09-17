Thank you for your business!
Backstory Brewery - Sulphur Springs
Food
Appetizers
Soups and Salads
Main Course
Smoked Meatloaf
$15.99
wrapped in Texas bacon. Includes fried fingerlings, smoked tomato and saffron broth
18 hour Braised Short Ribs
$18.99
honey roasted sweet potatoes, chipotle risotto
Grilled Beef Tenderloin
$18.99
fine herbs smoked pepper butter and tobacco onions
Chicken Stuffed with Herb Risotto
$15.99
Tortilla Chile Crusted Chicken Breast
$15.99
annatto rice
Medallions of Beef
$18.99
chile-corn mashed potatoes
Pork Chops stuffed with Andouille
$17.99
apples and corn bread
Grilled Sirloin Steak
$18.99
black bean chili sauce
Pan Seared Ribeye
$24.99
sangria pan sauce
House Ground Wagyu Burger
$15.99
Herb Fried Potatoes ,cheddar, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, avocado, secret sauce
Beer To Go
64oz Beer To Go
64oz Twice Bitten
$32.00
64oz Orange Cranberry Wheat
$18.00
64oz TV Static
$26.00
64oz Cherry Cobbler Sour
$19.00
64oz Porter Express
$22.50
Salted Nacho Lime64oz
$16.50
64oz Cinnamon Oatmeal Stout
$26.00
64oz Old World Lagre
$16.50
64oz Double Drob Kick
$32.00
64oz Instigator Bock
$18.00
64oz Mangonada Gose
$18.00
64oz Craft Rootbeer NA
$14.00
64oz Goodnight Stout
$32.00
64oz Dark Espionage
$32.00
64oz Key Lime Sour
$26.00
64oz Black Buzzard
$27.00
64oz Nacho Negro
$19.00
64oz Texas Ruby
$16.50
64oz PaperChase
$19.50
Canned Beer
Kowboy Kolsch Can
$9.87
Nacho Lagre Can
$9.87
Da Cold Beer Can
$8.87
Plum Crazy Wheat Can
$10.17
Twice Bitten Can
$12.98
TV Static Can
$11.00
Salted Nacho Lime Can
$9.87
Double Drob Kick Can
$13.98
Black Buzzard Can
$10.98
Texas Ruby Can
$9.87
PaperChase Can
$12.98
Dirty Blonde Can
$9.87
NitWit Can
$9.87
Summer Wheat Can
$10.17
Hopocolypse Can
$9.87
Fade To Black Can
$13.98
Marzen can
$10.98
RootBeer Can
$8.00
Wine
Red
White
Daily Specials
Thursday
Nonalcoholic Drinks
Merch
Growlers
