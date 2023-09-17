Food

Appetizers

Grilled Avocado

$9.99

Chimichurri and grilled Skirt Steak

Dr. Pepper Pulled Pork Street Tacos

$9.99

3 apple slaw

Grilled Corn Cake

$10.99

Chipotle smoke brisket,pinapple pico

Pan-Seared Crabcake

$11.99

Avocado Mousse

Truck Stop Tacos

$12.99

Soups and Salads

Texas Black Eyed Pea and Jalapeno Jack

$12.99

smoked red and yellow pepper creams

Chicken and Corn Dumpling

$9.99

Smoked Tomato

$9.99

pan fried mozzarella

Southwest Ceasar Salad

$9.99

polento croutons

Fried Okra Salad

$9.99

roasted corn and bourbon vinaigrette

Southwest Cobb Salad

$9.99

Main Course

Smoked Meatloaf

$15.99

wrapped in Texas bacon. Includes fried fingerlings, smoked tomato and saffron broth

18 hour Braised Short Ribs

$18.99

honey roasted sweet potatoes, chipotle risotto

Grilled Beef Tenderloin

$18.99

fine herbs smoked pepper butter and tobacco onions

Chicken Stuffed with Herb Risotto

$15.99

Tortilla Chile Crusted Chicken Breast

$15.99

annatto rice

Medallions of Beef

$18.99

chile-corn mashed potatoes

Pork Chops stuffed with Andouille

$17.99

apples and corn bread

Grilled Sirloin Steak

$18.99

black bean chili sauce

Pan Seared Ribeye

$24.99

sangria pan sauce

House Ground Wagyu Burger

$15.99

Herb Fried Potatoes ,cheddar, lettuce, tomato, house pickles, avocado, secret sauce

Beer To Go

64oz Beer To Go

64oz Twice Bitten

$32.00

64oz Orange Cranberry Wheat

$18.00

64oz TV Static

$26.00

64oz Cherry Cobbler Sour

$19.00

64oz Porter Express

$22.50

Salted Nacho Lime64oz

$16.50

64oz Cinnamon Oatmeal Stout

$26.00

64oz Old World Lagre

$16.50

64oz Double Drob Kick

$32.00

64oz Instigator Bock

$18.00

64oz Mangonada Gose

$18.00

64oz Craft Rootbeer NA

$14.00

64oz Goodnight Stout

$32.00

64oz Dark Espionage

$32.00

64oz Key Lime Sour

$26.00

64oz Black Buzzard

$27.00

64oz Nacho Negro

$19.00

64oz Texas Ruby

$16.50

64oz PaperChase

$19.50

Canned Beer

Kowboy Kolsch Can

$9.87

Nacho Lagre Can

$9.87

Da Cold Beer Can

$8.87

Plum Crazy Wheat Can

$10.17

Twice Bitten Can

$12.98

TV Static Can

$11.00

Salted Nacho Lime Can

$9.87

Double Drob Kick Can

$13.98

Black Buzzard Can

$10.98

Texas Ruby Can

$9.87

PaperChase Can

$12.98

Dirty Blonde Can

$9.87

NitWit Can

$9.87

Summer Wheat Can

$10.17

Hopocolypse Can

$9.87

Fade To Black Can

$13.98

Marzen can

$10.98

RootBeer Can

$8.00

Wine

Red

LP Besitos de Chocolate

$9.00+

LP 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00+

LP 2018 Montepulciano

$17.00+

LP 2016 Merlot

$14.00+

LP 2018 Pinot Noir

$14.00+

RC 2020 Cabernet Sauvignon

$43.00+

RC Sweet Red

$26.00+

LP Sweet Rodeo Red

$9.00+

Besitos de Chocolate

$9.00

2018 Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00

2016 Merlot

$14.00

2018 Montepulciano

$17.00

2018 Pinot Noir

$14.00

Sweet Rodeo Red

$9.00

2019 Texican

$14.00

Cabernet Reserve '17

$18.00

Besitos de Chocolate

$36.00

LP 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon

$16.00+

2016 Merlot

$31.00

2018 Montepulciano

$54.00

2018 Pinot Noir

$38.00

Sweet Rodeo Red

$24.00

2019 Texican

$38.00

Cabernet Reserve '17

$72.00

White

LP 2021 Angel Wings

$13.00

LP Blanc Du Bois

$9.00

LP 2018 Chrdonnay

$13.00

LP Pinky Tuscandero

$9.00

LP Rosie the Riveter

$9.00

LP Rosato 2019

$13.00

LP Sparkling Blanc de Blancs

$15.00

RC Sweet Blush

$8.00

RC 2021 Chardonnay

$9.00

RC Sweet Blush

$26.00

LP Pinky

$23.00

LP Rosie

$23.00

LP Rosato

$32.00

RC 2021 Chardonnay

$30.00

LP Blanc Du Bois

$23.00

LP Sparkling Blanc De Blancs

$48.00

LP 2018 Chardonnay

$32.00

LP Angel Wings

$48.00

Daily Specials

Tuesday

Buy One Kolsch

$5.00

Get One Kolsch

Wednesday

Plum crazy wheat

$4.00

NitWit

$3.50

Summer Wheat

$4.00

Thursday

Seltzer

$3.00

Nacho Lagre

$3.00

Da Cold Beer

$3.00

Plum Crazy Wheat

$3.00

NitWit

$3.00

Dirty Blonde

$3.00

Twice Bitten

$3.00

Kowboy Kolsch

$3.00

PaperChase

$3.00

Black Buzzard

$3.00

Salted Nacho Lime

$3.00

Summer Wheat

$3.00

TX Ruby

$3.00

Friday

Seltzer

$5.50

Twice Bitten

$7.00

PaperChase

$5.00

Dbl Dropkick

$7.00

Nonalcoholic Drinks

Can Sodas

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Coke Zero

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Dr. Pepper

$1.50

On Tap

Lemonade

$3.00

Craft RootBeer

$3.00

Merch

Growlers

64oz Growler

$10.00

Shirts

Logo T-Shirt

$24.00

Reglan Shirt

$24.00

Hats

Richardson Snapback

$30.00

Ponytail Cap

$24.50

Beanie

$20.00

Ski Hat

$25.00

Tin Tackers

Small Logo

$10.00

Lg Nacho

$25.00

Lg Paper Chase

$25.00

Lg DDK

$25.00

LG Blonde

$25.00

Drinkware

Logo Pint Glass

$10.00

Logo Can TallBoy

$10.00

Misc

Koozie

$1.50

Sticker

$1.50