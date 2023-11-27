Backyard Concessions
Sweets
Cotton Candy
Banana Splits
Acai Bowl
- Paradise$13.00
Strawberries, bananas, agave, and granola
- Summer Berries$13.00
Blueberries, strawberries, honey, and granola
- Chocolate Craze$13.00
Strawberries, nutella, cocoa nibs, and granola
- Sunrise$13.00
Strawberries, pineapples, honey, and granola
- Berries & Nanas$13.00
Strawberries, blueberries, bananas, honey, and granola
Ice Cream & Milk Shakes
Milk Shakes
Ice Cream
Snow Cones
Snow Cone Flavors
Snacks
Chips
- Lay's Potato Chips$2.00
- Flamin' Hot Funyuns$2.00
- Chester's Flamin' Hot Fries$2.00
- Cheetos Crunchy$2.00
- Cheetos Flamin' Hot Crunchy$2.00
- Doritos Famin' Hot Nacho$2.00
- Lay's BBQ Chips$2.00
- Doritos Cool Ranch$2.00
- Doritos Nacho Cheese$2.00
- Garden Veggie Straws Sea Salt$2.00
- Garden Veggie Straws Zesty Ranch$2.00
- Garden Veggie Straws Cheddar Cheese$2.00
- Skinny Popcorn$2.00
Candy
- Starburst$1.75
- Pink Starburst$1.75
- Skittles$1.75
- Tropical Skittles$1.75
- Wild Berry Skittles$1.75
- Sour Skittles$1.75
- Airheads Xtremes$1.75
- Twix$1.75
- Baby Bottle Pop$1.75
- Baby Ruth$1.75
- Snickers$1.75
- Crunch$1.75
- Butterfingers$1.75
- 3 Musketeers$1.75
- Milkyway$1.75
- Cherry Bombs$1.75
- Sour Pickle Balls$1.75
- Chinese Candy$1.75
Other
Slim Jim
Backyard Concessions Location and Ordering Hours
(210) 608-4358
Open now • Closes at 3:59AM