Bad as Philly
*Lunch Special*
- #1 ***8" Philly Combo***$10.99
- #2 ***Double Cheeseburger Combo***$10.99
- #3 ***5 Wings Combo***$10.99
- #4 ***2 Egg Roll Combo***$10.99
- #5 ***Gyro Combo***$10.99
- #6 ***Crispy Chix Fillet Combo***$10.99
- #7 ***12" Steak Philly Combo***$13.99
- #8 ***Double Cheeseburger & 5 Wings***$12.99
- #9 ***8" Steak Philly & 5 Wings***$14.99
8 Subs
- 8" Philly Steak$7.99
- 8" Chx Philly$7.99
- 8" Bad As Philly$10.99
Extra Meat, 3 Cheeses
- 8" Da Bomb$10.99
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp
- 8" VA Philly$10.99
Steak & Shrimp
- 8" Fat Philly$10.99
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Mayo
- 8" Chix Bacon Ranch$10.99
Bacon & Ranch
- 8" Steak & Pepperoni$11.99
Pepperoni
- 8" Crazy Philly$10.99
Burger, Steak, Shrimp
- 8" 804$10.99
Chicken & Shrimp
- 8" 777 Philly$10.99
Steak & Chicken
- 8" Chopped Cheese$7.99
- 8" Sam's Philly$10.99
Steak & Lamb
12" Subs
- 12" Philly Steak$11.99
- 12" Chx Philly$11.99
- 12" Da Bomb$13.99
Steak, Chicken, Shrimp
- 12" VA Philly$13.99
Steak & Shrimp
- 12" Fat Philly$13.99
Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Mayo
- 12" Chix Bacon Ranch$12.99
Bacon & Ranch
- 12" Steak & Pepperoni$13.99
Pepperoni
- 12" Buffalo Chix$11.99
Buffalo Sauce, Ranch
- 12" 804$13.99
Chicken & Shrimp
- 12" Chopped Cheese$10.99
- 12" Sam's Philly$12.99
Steak & Lamb
Burgers
Wings
Seafood
Salad
- House Salad$4.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Onions, Cheese
- Grill Chix Salad$7.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Onions, Cheese
- Philly Salad$7.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Onions, Cheese
- Chopped Cheese Salad$8.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Onions, Cheese
- Shrimp Salad$9.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Onions, Cheese
- Da Bomb Salad$10.99
Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Onions, Cheese
Appetizers
- Philly Egg Roll 1 PC$3.99
- Philly Egg Roll 3 PCS$9.99
- Fries MED$3.99
- Fries LARGE$4.99
- Chessy Bacon Fries$4.99
- Chessy Chili Fries$5.99
- Philly Fries$8.99
- Onion Rings MED$3.99
Crispy onion slices deep-fried until golden-brown.
- Onion Rings LARGE$4.99
Crispy onion slices deep-fried until golden-brown
- Mozzarella Sticks 5 PCS$4.99
Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of marinara sauce.
- Mozzarella Sticks 10 PCS$9.99
Deep fried cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside, gooey on the inside. Virtually guaranteed to be a table favorite! Served with a side of marinara sauce.
- Chicken Strips 3 PCS$6.99
Delicious chicken tenders.
- Chicken Strips 6 PCS$10.99
Delicious chicken tenders.
- Fried Shrimp 6 PCS$6.99
- Fried Shrimp 9 PCS$9.99
- Fish Fillet 2 PCS$7.99
- Fish Fillet 3 PCS$10.99