Food

Tacos

Street Tacos

$2.75

Soft, corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with onions, cilantro and your choice of our homemade salsa

Veggie Taco

$2.75

Soft corn tortilla filled with homemade seasoned pinto beans, sliced lettuce, diced tomato avocado and crumble cheese

Fish Taco

$2.95

Sauteed marinated fish in our corn soft tortilla, topped with cabbage mix, our signature cilantro cream and diced tomato

Crispy Potato Tacos

$2.65

Tacos (Max 3)

$8.25

Tacos ( Max 4)

$11.00

Shrimp Taco

$3.25

-------------------------

Burritos

Burrito

Flour tortilla, blend shredded cheese, rice, beans, guacamole, onion, cilantro, choice of green or red salsa & your choice of meat

Fish Burrito

$10.90

Flour tortilla filled with rice, marinated catch of the day, cabbage, homemade cilantro cream, diced onions, cilantro, tomatoes and homemade guacamole

Veggie Burrito

$9.05

Flour tortilla filled with a blend of shredded cheese, rice, pinto beans, sliced lettuce, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado slices, and your choice of salsa

Bean & Cheese Burrito

Flour tortilla filled with a blend shredded cheese and homemade seasoned pinto beans

Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito

More Then Just a Bite

Quesadillas

Flour tortilla with a 4 cheese blend, side of guacamole & sour cream

Bad Ass Nachos

$9.50

Homemade tortilla chips, pinto beans, mild ranchero sauce 4 blend Mexican cheese melted to perfection; topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo salsa and jalapeños

Torta (Mexican Sandwich)

Soft, white roll with crispy crust filled with beans, queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeños & your choice of meat

Chopped Salad

$6.80

Mixed greens topped with roasted corn, jicama, grilled bell peppers, avocado, queso fresco & tossed in our honey lime

Ceviche Plate

$9.25

Chopped shrimp cooked in lime juice. Mixed with red onions, tomato, cilantro, cucumber topped with avocado slices served with tostadas (crispy flat tortillas)

Sides

Chips & Salsa

$3.85

Chips & Guacamole

$9.45

Rice

$3.25

Beans

$3.25

1/2 Rice and Beans

$3.25

Chips

$1.99

Cheese

$1.25+

3oz Cheese

$2.50

Salsa

$0.45+

6oz Salsa

$3.45

Guacamole

$1.45+

3oz Guacamole

$3.25

6oz Guacamole

$6.50

SML Pico de Gallo

$0.45

3oz Pico de Gallo

$1.65

6oz Pico de Gallo

$3.45

Sour Cream

$1.00+

3oz Sour Cream

$1.65

6oz Sour Cream

$6.45

Side of Jalapeno

$0.75

Pickled Red Onion

$0.45+

3oz Pickled Red Onion

$1.50

6oz Pickled Red Onion

$3.10

Corn Tortillas

$0.99

Flour Tortillas

$0.99

SML Queso Fresco

$0.85

3oz Queso Fresco

$2.45

Lettuce

$0.25

Tomato

$0.25

Avocado Slices

$0.65

Kids Menu

Kids Soft Taco

$6.85

Chicken taco with a side of rice or beans

Kids Quesadilla

$6.85

Kids cheese quesadilla and a side of rice or beans

Kids Chicken Bowl

$6.85

6 oz bowl of rice topped with grilled chicken

Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito

$6.85

Extras

EXTRA Chicken

$2.95

EXTRA Steak

$3.25

EXTRA Short Rib

$3.65

EXTRA Pastor

$1.85

EXTRA Lechon

$2.05

EXTRA Cochinita Pibil

$2.05

EXTRA Chorizo y Papa

$1.85

EXTRA Poc-Chuc

$1.85

EXTRA Shrimp

$2.85

EXTRA Pescado

$2.45

EXTRA Lengua

$3.45

EXTRA Cabeza

$2.65

EXTRA Cheese

$0.50

EXTRA Bean

$1.50

EXTRA Rice

$1.50

Sides by the Pound

Rice

$8.64

Shredded Cheese

$13.41

Salsa Fresca

$7.40

Habanero Salsa

$7.40

Beans

$11.58

Pack Tort

$10.62

Avocado Salsa

$7.40

Guacamole

$22.00

Chopped Salad

$22.50

Salasa Verde

$7.40

Sour Cream

$8.25

Pico de Gallo

$8.25

Salsa Roja

$7.40

Meats by the Pound

Asada

$13.15

Short Rib

$14.45

Lengua

$11.45

Fish

$11.25

Chicken

$12.25

Pastor

$10.50

Lechon

$11.45

Cabeza

$11.45

Shrimp

$13.65

Poc-Chuc

$10.50

Chorizo and Papa

$10.50

Fajita Mix

$9.75

Cochinita

$11.45

Beverage

Agua Fresca

Horchata

$3.50

Flavorful Mexican rice-milk, mixed with cinnamon and vanilla

Jamaica

$3.50

Sweetened hibiscus flower iced tea

Pineapple

$3.50

Crushed pineapple, sweetened drink

Watermelon

$3.50

Sweetened hibiscus flower iced tea

Iced Tea

$3.50

Unsweetened fresh brew tea

Bottled Drink

Mexican Coke

$3.25

Flavored Jarritos

$3.25

Fanta

$3.25

Mineral Water

$3.25

Bottled Water

$1.50

Beers

Modelo Especial

$4.85

Modelo Negra

$4.95

Pacifico

$4.85

Corona

$4.85

Lagunitas IPA

$5.85

Dos Equis

$4.95

Catering

Catering Drinks

Horchata Jar

$45.00

Pineapple Jar

$45.00

Jamaica Jar

$45.00

Watermelon Jar

$45.00

Coke Can

$1.25

Diet Coke Can

$1.25

Sprite Can

$1.25

Bottled Water

$1.75

Taco Bar

Chicken Taco Bar

$12.65

Steak Taco Bar

$13.25

Pork Taco Bar

$12.50

Short Rib Taco Bar

$14.25

Fish Taco bar

$12.85

Catering Sides

Rice (3.5oz)

$2.16

Beans (30oz)

$2.16

Chips (3oz)

$0.85

Chopped Salad (4oz)

$2.25

Corn Tortillas(6Each)

$1.98

Fajita Mix (3oz)

$3.25

Flour Tortillas (3 Each)

$1.78

Guacamole (3oz)

$3.25

Sour Cream (3oz)

$1.65

Shredded Cheese (3oz)

$2.50