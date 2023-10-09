Bad Ass Street Tacos - Thousand Oaks 2951 East Thousand Oaks Blvd
Food
Tacos
Street Tacos
Soft, corn tortillas filled with your choice of meat, topped with onions, cilantro and your choice of our homemade salsa
Veggie Taco
Soft corn tortilla filled with homemade seasoned pinto beans, sliced lettuce, diced tomato avocado and crumble cheese
Fish Taco
Sauteed marinated fish in our corn soft tortilla, topped with cabbage mix, our signature cilantro cream and diced tomato
Crispy Potato Tacos
Tacos (Max 3)
Tacos ( Max 4)
Shrimp Taco
Burritos
Burrito
Flour tortilla, blend shredded cheese, rice, beans, guacamole, onion, cilantro, choice of green or red salsa & your choice of meat
Fish Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice, marinated catch of the day, cabbage, homemade cilantro cream, diced onions, cilantro, tomatoes and homemade guacamole
Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with a blend of shredded cheese, rice, pinto beans, sliced lettuce, diced tomato, onion, cilantro, avocado slices, and your choice of salsa
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with a blend shredded cheese and homemade seasoned pinto beans
Bean, Cheese & Rice Burrito
More Then Just a Bite
Quesadillas
Flour tortilla with a 4 cheese blend, side of guacamole & sour cream
Bad Ass Nachos
Homemade tortilla chips, pinto beans, mild ranchero sauce 4 blend Mexican cheese melted to perfection; topped with guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo salsa and jalapeños
Torta (Mexican Sandwich)
Soft, white roll with crispy crust filled with beans, queso fresco, lettuce, tomato, avocado, jalapeños & your choice of meat
Chopped Salad
Mixed greens topped with roasted corn, jicama, grilled bell peppers, avocado, queso fresco & tossed in our honey lime
Ceviche Plate
Chopped shrimp cooked in lime juice. Mixed with red onions, tomato, cilantro, cucumber topped with avocado slices served with tostadas (crispy flat tortillas)