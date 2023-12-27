Bad Larry’s Bar and Grill
Full Menu
Appetizers
- BL Sampler$15.50
- Broccoli Poppers - Large$14.50
- Broccoli Poppers - Small$8.50
- Clam Strips - Large$11.95
- Clam Strips - Small$6.95
- Curly Fries - Large$8.25
- Curly Fries - Small$5.25
- French Fries - Large$7.50
- French Fries - Small$4.95
- Fried Jumbo Ravioli - Large$14.50
- Fried Jumbo Ravioli - Small$8.50
- Fried Pickles - Large$14.50
- Fried Pickles - Small$8.50
- Homemade Chips$6.50
- Jalapeño Poppers - Large$14.50
- Jalapeño Poppers - Small$8.50
- Loaded Fries$10.95
- Mac & Cheese - Large$10.95
- Mac & Cheese - Small$6.95
- Mac & Cheese Bites - Large$14.50
- Mac & Cheese Bites - Small$8.50
- Mozzarella Sticks - Large$14.50
- Mozzarella Sticks - Small$8.50
- Nachos$11.95
- Onion Rings - Large$8.25
- Onion Rings - Small$5.25
- Popcorn Chicken - Large$16.50
- Popcorn Chicken - Small$8.95
- Potato Skins - Large$14.50
- Potato Skins - Small$8.50
- Rice Pilaf - Large$8.25
- Rice Pilaf - Small$5.25
- Waffle Fries - Large$8.25
- Waffle Fries - Small$5.25
Burgers 1/2 Lb
- All American Burger$12.95
A classic bacon cheeseburger, mayo, lettuce & tomato
- Big Al$14.95
1/2 lb all beef patty, sauteed mushrooms & onions, BBQ sauce & melted Swiss
- Big Freakin' Larry BFL$17.95
Two (2) 1/2 lb hand pressed burgers, one bun, stacked high & smothered with sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion rings BBQ sauce and bacon
- Cheeseburger$10.95
A classic cheeseburger, mayo, lettuce & tomato
- Chili Cheese Burger$14.50
1/2 lb burger, homemade chili, white cheddar sauce
- Fat Larry$15.95
1/2 lb patty, bacon, BBQ sauce, onion rings, mozzarella sticks, lettuce, tomato, onion & ranch dressing
- Quesadilla Burger$14.50
1/2 lb of burger resting on a bed of creamy white queso cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño & onion, wrapped in a flour tortilla
Clubs & Bulkies
- Crispy Chicken Club$14.95
White meat chicken, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, bacon & mayo on Texas toast
- Turkey Club$14.25
Thin sliced deli turkey, Swiss, lettuce, tomato bacon & mayo. Served on white Texas toast
- Grilled Cheese$10.95
A blend of American & provolone cheese, melted between two slices of buttery Texas toast
- New York Reuben$14.95
Pastrami, Swiss cheese, Alby's slaw & brown mustard on marble rye
- Tuna Melt$14.25
American cheese, lettuce, tomato
Dinners
- Tender Dinner$14.95
Served with fries & slaw
- Wing Dinner$14.95
Served with fries & slaw
- Steak Tips Dinner$19.95
Char-grilled to temperature and served on a bed of rice pilaf & steamed broccoli
- Stir Fry Dinner$14.95
Fresh peppers, onions, mushrooms, broccoli & chicken simmered in a sweet teriyaki sauce and placed on a bed of buttery rice pilaf
- Jambalaya$15.95
This is a spicy dish! Sausage, chicken, green peppers & onions, sauteed in a spicy red sauce and placed over a bed of rice
- Rib Dinner - Half Rack$17.95Out of stock
Fries, cole slaw and corn bread
- Rib Dinner - Full Rack$24.95Out of stock
Fries, cole slaw and corn bread
- Pulled Pork Dinner$17.95Out of stock
Fries, cole slaw and corn bread
- Gyro Dinner$15.95Out of stock
Rice pilaf and small Greek salad
Kids Menu
Pasta
- Baked Mac & Cheese Dinner$14.95
Perfectly cooked cavatappi pasta in our creamy house cheese sauce, topped with buttery cracker crumb, Parmesan cheese
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo Dinner$16.95
Grilled chicken, broccoli & ziti in a creamy alfredo sauce
- Chicken Parmesan Dinner$16.95
Spaghetti topped with melted provolone cheese
- Eggplant Parmesan Dinner$16.95
Spaghetti topped with melted provolone cheese
- Ravioli Dinner$15.95
8 jumbo ravioli, marinara & baked with Parmesan cheese
- Shrimp Scampi Dinner$18.95
Jumbo shrimp sauteed in olive oil, garlic, lemon, white wine & red pepper flakes over spaghetti
- Spaghetti & Meatballs Dinner$13.95
Pizza & Stromboli
Pizzas Specialty
- Bad House - Large Pizza$21.95
Onions & peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage and our own spiced hamburger layered on top of a cheesy pizza
- Bad House - Sheet Pizza$41.95
Onions & peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage and our own spiced hamburger layered on top of a cheesy pizza
- Bad House - Small Pizza$12.25
Onions & peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, Italian sausage and our own spiced hamburger layered on top of a cheesy pizza
- Buffalo Chicken - Large Pizza$21.95
Crispy chicken tossed in a buffalo sauce. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing
- Buffalo Chicken - Sheet Pizza$41.95
Crispy chicken tossed in a buffalo sauce. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing
- Buffalo Chicken - Small Pizza$12.25
Crispy chicken tossed in a buffalo sauce. Served with a side of bleu cheese dressing
- CBR - Large Pizza$21.95
Chicken, bacon & ranch
- CBR - Sheet Pizza$41.95
Chicken, bacon & ranch
- CBR - Small Pizza$12.25
Chicken, bacon & ranch
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo - Large Pizza$22.95
Grilled white chicken, fresh broccoli florets, a blend of cheeses placed on top a creamy alfredo sauce
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo - Sheet Pizza$44.95
Grilled white chicken, fresh broccoli florets, a blend of cheeses placed on top a creamy alfredo sauce
- Chicken Broccoli Alfredo - Small Pizza$12.95
Grilled white chicken, fresh broccoli florets, a blend of cheeses placed on top a creamy alfredo sauce
- Grecian - Large Pizza$21.95
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, spinach & diced tomatoes
- Grecian - Sheet Pizza$41.95
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, spinach & diced tomatoes
- Grecian - Small Pizza$12.25
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, spinach & diced tomatoes
- Hawaiian - Large Pizza$20.95
Imported ham & sweet pineapple tid bits
- Hawaiian - Sheet Pizza$39.95
Imported ham & sweet pineapple tid bits
- Hawaiian - Small Pizza$11.25
Imported ham & sweet pineapple tid bits
- Honey BBQ Chicken - Large Pizza$21.95
Fresh crispy chicken drizzled with honey BBQ
- Honey BBQ Chicken - Sheet Pizza$41.95
Fresh crispy chicken drizzled with honey BBQ
- Honey BBQ Chicken - Small Pizza$12.25
Fresh crispy chicken drizzled with honey BBQ
- Jamaican Jerk - Large Pizza$21.95
Bacon, ham, grilled chicken, jalapeno, pineapple and a drizzle of sweet chili
- Jamaican Jerk - Sheet Pizza$41.95
Bacon, ham, grilled chicken, jalapeno, pineapple and a drizzle of sweet chili
- Jamaican Jerk - Small Pizza$12.25
Bacon, ham, grilled chicken, jalapeno, pineapple and a drizzle of sweet chili
- Mac & Cheese - Large*Pizza$21.95
Our homemade mac & cheese topped with our buttery ritz bread crumbs
- Mac & Cheese - Sheet Pizza$41.95
Our homemade mac & cheese topped with our buttery ritz bread crumbs
- Mac & Cheese - Small*Pizza$12.25
Our homemade mac & cheese topped with our buttery ritz bread crumbs
- Mac Attack - Large Pizza$21.95
1000 Island dressing, hamburger, American & pizza cheese and topped with fresh cut lettuce, tomato, onions & pickle
- Mac Attack - Sheet Pizza$41.95
1000 Island dressing, hamburger, American & pizza cheese and topped with fresh cut lettuce, tomato, onions & pickle
- Mac Attack - Small Pizza$12.25
1000 island dressing, hamburger, American & pizza cheese and topped with fresh cut lettuce, tomato, onions & pickle
- Meat Lovers - Large Pizza$21.95
Imported ham, pepperoni, smoked bacon, Italian sausage & our own seasoned hamburger
- Meat Lovers - Sheet Pizza$41.95
Imported ham, pepperoni, smoked bacon, Italian sausage & our own seasoned hamburger
- Meat Lovers - Small Pizza$12.25
Imported ham, pepperoni, smoked bacon, Italian sausage & our own seasoned hamburger
- Philly Cheese Steak - Large Pizza$21.95
Shaved steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers & American cheese
- Philly Cheese Steak - Sheet Pizza$41.95
Shaved steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers & American cheese
- Philly Cheese Steak - Small Pizza$12.25
Shaved steak, onions, mushrooms, peppers & American cheese
- Rodeo Chicken - Large Pizza$21.95
Crispy chicken, bacon & BBQ sauce topped with fried onion straws
- Rodeo Chicken - Sheet Pizza$41.95
Crispy chicken, bacon & BBQ sauce topped with fried onion straws
- Rodeo Chicken - Small Pizza$12.25
Crispy chicken, bacon & BBQ sauce topped with fried onion straws
- Taco Supreme - Large Pizza$21.95
Taco seasoned ground beef, jalapenos, onion, black olives, topped with crispy lettuce & tomatoes with sour cream and salsa on the side
- Taco Supreme - Sheet Pizza$41.95
Taco seasoned ground beef, jalapenos, onion, black olives, topped with crispy lettuce & tomatoes with sour cream and salsa on the side
- Taco Supreme - Small Pizza$12.25
Taco seasoned ground beef, jalapeños, onion, black olives, topped with crispy lettuce & tomatoes with sour cream and salsa on the side
- Veggie - Large Pizza$21.95
Chopped garlic, baby spinach, broccoli florets, fresh cut onions & peppers, black olives, mushrooms & diced tomatoes
- Veggie - Sheet Pizza$41.95
Chopped garlic, baby spinach, broccoli florets, fresh cut onions & peppers, black olives, mushrooms & diced tomatoes
- Veggie - Small Pizza$12.75
Chopped garlic, baby spinach, broccoli florets, fresh cut onions & peppers, black olives, mushrooms & diced tomatoes
Quesadillas
- Plain Cheese - Half Queso$6.95
- Plain Cheese - Whole Queso$11.95
- Buffalo Chicken - Half Queso$9.95
- Buffalo Chicken - Whole Queso$14.95
- Grilled Chicken - Half Queso$8.95
- Grilled Chicken - Whole Queso$13.95
- Steak Tips - Half Queso$9.95
- Steak Tips - Whole Queso$14.95
- Veggie - Half Queso$8.95
Mushroom, green peppers, spinach, broccoli
- Veggie - Whole Queso$13.95
Salads
- Antipasto Salad - Large$12.95
Capicola, genoa, ham, pepperoni, provolone, pepperoncini
- Antipasto Salad - Small$7.95
Capicola, genoa, ham, pepperoni, provolone, pepperoncini
- Buffalo Chicken Salad - Large$13.50
Crispy tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with blue cheese
- Buffalo Chicken Salad - Small$8.25
Crispy tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with blue cheese
- Caesar Salad Large$10.95
- Caesar Salad Small$6.95
- Chef Salad - Large$12.95
Ham, turkey, roast beef, egg and cheddar cheese
- Chef Salad - Small$7.95
Ham, turkey, roast beef, egg and cheddar cheese
- Garden Salad - Large$8.95
A medley of fresh greens, topped with a variety of hand sliced veggies
- Garden Salad - Small$5.95
A medley of fresh greens, topped with a variety of hand sliced veggies
- Greek Salad - Large$12.50
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and served with Greek dressing
- Greek Salad - Small$7.50
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, pepperoncini and served with Greek dressing
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad - Large$13.95
Grilled chicken tenders, crispy croutons served with creamy caesar dressing
- Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad - Small$8.95
Grilled chicken tenders, crispy croutons served with creamy caesar dressing
- Grilled Chicken Salad - Large$12.95
Marinated tenders on our fresh garden salad
- Grilled Chicken Salad - Small$7.95
Marinated tenders on our fresh garden salad
- Steak Tip Salad - Large$14.95
Hand cut house marinated tips, cooked to your liking
- Steak Tip Salad - Small$8.95
Hand cut house marinated tips, cooked to your liking
Seafood
- Fish & Chips$15.95
- Fried Scallops Plate$21.95Out of stock
- Fried Shrimp Plate$19.95
- Clam Strip Plate$15.95
- Captain Larry's Platter$28.95
Fried haddock, scallops, shrimp & clam strips
- Baked Haddock Dinner$17.95
- Baked Scallops Dinner$23.95Out of stock
- Baked Shrimp Dinner$21.95
- Baked Seafood Platter$28.99
Haddock, scallops and shrimp
Subs
- BLT - Half$6.95
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- BLT - Whole$12.95
Smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
- BLT-Wrap$12.95
- Ch Burger- Half$6.95
- Ch Burger-Whole$12.95
- Ch Burger-Wrap$12.95
- Chicken Caesar - Half$6.95
Topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Chicken Caesar- Whole$12.95
Topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Chicken Caesar-Wrap$12.95
- Chicken Cutlet - Half$6.95
Fresh crispy chicken tenders, American cheese, crispy lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Chicken Cutlet - Whole$12.95
Fresh crispy chicken tenders, American cheese, crispy lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Chicken Cutlet-Wrap$12.95
- Chicken Parmesan - Half$6.95
Covered in our homemade marinara & topped with provolone & parmesan cheeses
- Chicken Parmesan - Whole$11.95
Covered in our homemade marinara & topped with provolone & Parmesan cheeses
- Chicken Parmesan-Wrap$12.95
- Deli Style Pastrami - Half$7.95
Romanian black pastrami, swiss cheese and spicy mustard
- Deli Style Pastrami - Whole$14.95
Romanian black pastrami, swiss cheese and spicy mustard
- Deli Style Pastrami- Wrap$14.95
- Eggplant Parmesan - Half$6.95
Covered in our homemade marinara & topped with provolone & Parmesan cheeses
- Eggplant Parmesan - Whole$12.95
Covered in our homemade marinara & topped with provolone & Parmesan cheeses
- Eggplant Parmesan-Wrap$12.95
- Fenway Sausage - Half$6.95
Grilled sausage, onions and peppers. Spicy mustard
- Fenway Sausage - Whole$12.95
Grilled sausage, onions and peppers. Spicy mustard
- Fenway Sausage- Wrap$12.95
- Ham & Cheese - Half$6.95
Ham, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Ham & Cheese - Whole$12.95
Ham, your choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Ham and Cheese Wrap$12.95
- Italian - Half$6.95
Imported ham, sweet capicola, genoa salami & provolone
- Italian - Whole$12.95
Imported ham, sweet capicola, genoa salami & provolone
- Italian- Wrap$12.00
- Meatball Parmesan - Half$12.95
Covered in our homemade marinara & topped with provolone & Parmesan cheeses
- Meatball Parmesan - Whole$12.95
Covered in our homemade marinara & topped with provolone & Parmesan cheeses
- Meatball Parmesan - Wrap$12.95
- Roast Beef - Half$7.50
Roast beef, American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato
- Roast Beef - Whole$13.50
Roast beef, American cheese, mayo, lettuce and tomato
- Roast Beef Wrap$13.50
- Steak & Cheese - Half$6.95
Lean shaved steak covered in melted American cheese
- Steak & Cheese - Whole$12.95
Lean shaved steak covered in melted American cheese
- Steak & Cheese Wrap$12.95
- Steak Tips - Half*$8.25
Lean steak tips covered in melted American cheese
- Steak Tips - Whole*$14.95
Lean steak tips covered in melted American cheese
- Steak Tips - Wrap$14.95
- Tuna Salad - Half$6.95
Topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Tuna Salad - Whole$12.95
Topped with lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Tuna - Wrap$12.95
- Turkey - Half$6.95
Deli style turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Turkey - Whole$12.95
Deli style turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo
- Turkey - Wrap$12.95
Wings and Tenders
Beverages
- Water$2.50
- Life Water$2.99
- Diet Mountain Dew$2.50
- Diet Pepsi$2.50
- Diet Starry$2.50
- Fruit Punch$2.50
- Ginger Ale$2.50
- Grape$2.50
- Lemonade$2.50
- Mountain Dew$2.50
- Pepsi$2.50
- Orange$2.50
- Root Beer$2.50
- Starry$2.50
- Gatorade Blue$2.99
- Gatorade Lemon Lime$2.99
- Gatorade Orange$2.99
- Gatorade Red$2.99
- Gatorade Zero Blue$2.99
- Gatorade Zero White$2.99
- Ice T Diet Lemon$2.50
- Ice T Honey Green$2.50
- Ice T Lemon$2.50
- Ice T Peach$2.50
- Ice T Raspberry$2.50
- Brisk Tea 2L$3.95
- Diet Pepsi 2L$3.95
- Ginger Ale 2L$3.95
- Lemonade 2L$3.95
- Mountain Dew 2L$3.95
- Orange 2L$3.95
- Pepsi 2L$3.95
- Root Beer 2L$3.95
- Starry 2L$3.95
Desserts
- 3 Dessert Flight$9.95Out of stock
- Baklava$6.95
- Blondie Bite$6.95
- Boston Truffle Bomb$6.95
- Brownie$3.95
- Brownie Bite$6.95
- Cheesecake$6.95
- Choc. Chip Lava$6.95
- Choc. Cream Bomb$6.95
- Chocolate Cake$6.95
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.95
- Lava Cake$6.99
- Lemon Sqares$6.95
- Marshmallow Rice Treat$3.95
- Mud Pie Cake$6.95
- Peanut Butter Pie$6.95
- Pumpkin Lava Cake$6.95
Bar Menu
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$8.00
- Appletini$11.00
- Black Russian$11.00
- Blk. Jack Margarita$12.00
- Bloody Mary$15.00
- Blue Hawaiian$12.00
- Choc. Truffle Martini$12.00
- Cider Mimosa$10.00
- Cosmopolitan$10.00
- Daiquiri$12.00
- Espresso Martini$12.00
- Frozen Banana Mudslide$12.00
- Frozen Margarita$12.00
- Frozen Strawb. Mudslide$12.00
- Jack Frost$12.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$12.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$13.95
- Mai Tai$12.00
- Manhattan$10.00
- Margarita$12.00
- Martini$12.00
- Mimosa$10.00
- Mojito
- Moscow Mule$10.00
- Mudslide$12.00
- Old Fashioned$9.00
- Pina Colada$12.00
- Planters Punch$12.00
- Pumpkin-tini$12.00
- Rob Roy$9.00
- Sangria$12.00
- Screwdriver$7.95
- Sea Breeze$7.95
- Tequila Sunrise$8.95
- Tom Collins$7.95
- White Russian$11.00