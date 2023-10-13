Bada Bean Bada Booze - Harrison Harrison West
Coffee/Tea
Coffee
Drip Coffee
12oz - Hot Coffee brewed with Florin Coffee
Cold Brew
16oz - Cold Brew brewed with Florin Coffee
Espresso
Double shot of espresso
Americano
10oz - Espresso with hot water
Cortado
4oz - Equal parts espresso and steamed milk
Cappuccino
6oz - Espresso and steamed milk
Latte
10oz - Espresso and steamed milk
Mocha
10oz - Espresso with house mocha syrup and steamed milk
Matcha Latte
Rishi organic matcha green tea, vanilla, steamed milk
Hot Chocolate
10oz - House mocha syrup with steamed milk
Chai
Drip Refill
Specialty Drinks
Holy Mole
Florin cold brew, vanilla, oat milk, cinnamon, cacao
The Bada Bee
10oz - Espresso with blackberry lavender honey and steamed milk
Sober Sangria
Rishi black iced tea, apple cider, pomegranate, cinnamon, citrus, ginger beer
Jazz Hands
Matcha green tea, jasmine agave, lemon, ginger
Mango Passion Smoothie
16oz Smoothie - mango, passionfruit, pineapple, coconut milk, maple, tumeric
PB Banana Smoothie
16oz Smoothie - peanut powder, banana, honey, cinnamon, oat milk
Pumpkin Spice
Teas
Pastries
Oreo Chocolate Donut (gf + v)
Vegan and gluten free
Cinnamon Chip Donut (gf + v)
Vegan and gluten free
Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (gf + v)
Vegan and gluten free
Pop Tart (v)
Rotating Variety
Mixed Berry Muffin (v)
Everything Bagel
Rosemary Bagel
Roasted Jalapeno Cheddar Bialy
Snacks
Chips & Salsa (gf)
Cherry Chipotle Pub Mix (v)
Soft Pretzel
Three Bavarian soft pretzels with pimento cheese and Dusseldorf mustard
Pizza
Pepperoni French Bread Pizza
Gourmet Popcorn (gf)
Shareable bag of gourmet popcorn from American Nut Co
Dirty Chips (gf)
Think Jerky Bag (gf)
Grass-fed beef and turkey jerky - 12g protein per serving!
Think Jerky Beef Stick (gf)
Grass-fed beef stick - 8g protein!
N/A Beverages
Soda
Lemonade
Orange Juice
Cranberry Juice
Pineapple Juice
Red Bull
W*nder CBD Night Moves (20mg)
12oz can with flavors of blackberry, blueberry, and basil
W*nder CBD Breakfast Club (20mg)
12oz can with flavors of blood orange, ginger, and mint
W*nder CBD Born to Run (20mg)
12oz can with flavors of lemon and rosemary
W*nder CBD Fast Times (20mg)
12oz can with flavors of cucumber, lime, and mint