Coffee/Tea

Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00

12oz - Hot Coffee brewed with Florin Coffee

Cold Brew

$4.00

16oz - Cold Brew brewed with Florin Coffee

Espresso

$3.00

Double shot of espresso

Americano

$3.00

10oz - Espresso with hot water

Cortado

$3.50

4oz - Equal parts espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$3.75

6oz - Espresso and steamed milk

Latte

$4.25

10oz - Espresso and steamed milk

Mocha

$5.00

10oz - Espresso with house mocha syrup and steamed milk

Matcha Latte

$5.00

Rishi organic matcha green tea, vanilla, steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

10oz - House mocha syrup with steamed milk

Chai

$5.00

Drip Refill

$1.00

Specialty Drinks

Holy Mole

$6.00

Florin cold brew, vanilla, oat milk, cinnamon, cacao

The Bada Bee

$6.00

10oz - Espresso with blackberry lavender honey and steamed milk

Sober Sangria

$6.00

Rishi black iced tea, apple cider, pomegranate, cinnamon, citrus, ginger beer

Jazz Hands

$6.00

Matcha green tea, jasmine agave, lemon, ginger

Mango Passion Smoothie

$10.00

16oz Smoothie - mango, passionfruit, pineapple, coconut milk, maple, tumeric

PB Banana Smoothie

$8.00

16oz Smoothie - peanut powder, banana, honey, cinnamon, oat milk

Pumpkin Spice

$5.00

Teas

Iced Tea

$3.00

Rishi black iced tea

English Breakfast Tea

$3.00

Rishi English Breakfast tea

Jasmine Green Tea

$3.00

Rishi Jasmine Green tea

Peppermint Tea

$3.00

Herbal Rishi Peppermint tea

Turmeric Ginger Tea

$3.00

Herbal Rishi Turmeric Ginger tea

Pastries

Oreo Chocolate Donut (gf + v)

$3.00

Vegan and gluten free

Cinnamon Chip Donut (gf + v)

$3.00

Vegan and gluten free

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie (gf + v)

$3.00

Vegan and gluten free

Pop Tart (v)

$5.00

Rotating Variety

Mixed Berry Muffin (v)

$4.50
Everything Bagel

$5.00
Rosemary Bagel

$5.00
Roasted Jalapeno Cheddar Bialy

$7.50

Snacks

Chips & Salsa (gf)

$6.00
Cherry Chipotle Pub Mix (v)

$5.00
Soft Pretzel

$9.00

Three Bavarian soft pretzels with pimento cheese and Dusseldorf mustard

Pizza

$6.00

Pepperoni French Bread Pizza

Gourmet Popcorn (gf)

$7.00

Shareable bag of gourmet popcorn from American Nut Co

Dirty Chips (gf)

$2.00
Think Jerky Bag (gf)

$7.00

Grass-fed beef and turkey jerky - 12g protein per serving!

Think Jerky Beef Stick (gf)

$3.00

Grass-fed beef stick - 8g protein!

N/A Beverages

Soda

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.50

W*nder CBD Night Moves (20mg)

$6.00

12oz can with flavors of blackberry, blueberry, and basil

W*nder CBD Breakfast Club (20mg)

$6.00

12oz can with flavors of blood orange, ginger, and mint

W*nder CBD Born to Run (20mg)

$6.00

12oz can with flavors of lemon and rosemary

W*nder CBD Fast Times (20mg)

$6.00

12oz can with flavors of cucumber, lime, and mint

Retail

16oz B Logo Pint Glass

Script 'B' Glass Can – 16 oz

$10.00

City Walk Crewneck

$45.00

Blazed at Bada Tee

$25.00

Badaween Sticker

$2.00

Matches

$2.00

Cursive 'Bada' Glass - 16oz

$12.00

Dad Hat

$25.00

Grandpa Hat

$30.00