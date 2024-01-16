Baekga Korean Kitchen
Food (3PO)
Appetizer
- Mandu$9.09
Korean dumplings
- Tteokbokki$12.99
Most well known rice cake street food
- Small Gangjung$10.39
Korean style super crispy pop chicken tossed with Korean chicken sauce
- Large Gangjung$20.79
Korean style super crispy pop chicken tossed with Korean chicken sauce
- K-Chop Salad$15.59
Fresh mixed chopped lettuce plum dressing
On the Bap Bowls
- Bulgogi Bowl$20.79
Thinly sliced sweet soy marinated ribeye, onion, carrot, and sesame
- Dak Galbi Bowl$18.19
Korean-style chicken stir-fry with Korean pepper, rice cake, and cabbage
- Jeyuk Bowl$18.19
Very thinly sliced stir-fried pork seasoned with Korean chili paste
- Samgyup Bowl$19.49
It's a lot of pork belly on the rice. With vegetable
- Gaji Bowl$15.59
Soy glazed grilled eggplant with grilled vegetable
Kimbap
- Original Kimbap$11.69
Egg, burdock, carrot, cabbage, cucumber, pickled radish, and mayo
- Bulgogi Kimbap$15.59
Bulgogi, burdock, carrot, cabbage, cucumber, pickled radish, and mayo
- Crispy Shrimp Kimbap$16.89
Crispy shrimp, burdock, carrot, cucumber, pickled radish, Korean spicy mayo
- Crispy Pork Kimbap$14.29
Pork cutlet, burdock, carrot, cucumber, pickled radish, cabbage, and K-BBQ mayo
- Jeyuk Kimbap$12.99
Spicy pork, burdock, carrot, cucumber, pickled radish, and mayo
- Tuna Kimbap$12.99
Cooked tuna, burdock, carrot, cucumber, pickled radish, lettuce, and mayo
- Galbi Kimbap$22.09