Bae's Chicken Bae's-Alberta
BAES Food
Fried Chicken
- Three Piece Chicken Tenders Basket$15.00
Choice of Side and 2 Sauces
- Half Dozen Chicken Wings$10.00
Choice of Style, with Celery and House Ranch or Blue Cheese
- One Dozen Chicken Wings$18.00
Choice of Style, with Celery and House Ranch or Blue Cheese
- Fried Chicken and Waffles$16.00
Breast, Tenders, Wings, or Thigh on a Belgian Waffle with Honey Butter and Maple Syrup
- Classic Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Chicken Breast, Aioli, Pickles, Brioche Bun, Choice of Breast or Thigh Meat
- Deluxe Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Classic Sandwich plus Lettuce, Tomato, and American Cheese.
- Chicken Salad Club$14.00
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss, Aioli, on Texas Toast
Sides
Sauces
Drinks
