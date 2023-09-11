Cafe Menu

Bagel Bales

That's farm-speak for bundle of bagels! Choose 7 (6+1 free). Asiago +$0.75

Half Bale

$7.50

Half dozen + 1 free (7)

Full Bale

$13.00

Bakers Dozen (13)

Our Bagels

Made Fresh Daily!

Asiago (bagel)

$2.00

Asiago Everything (bagel)

$2.00

Blueberry (bagel)

$1.25

Chocolate Chip (bagel)

$1.25

Cinnamon Raisin (bagel)

$1.25

Egg (bagel)

$1.25

Egg Everything (bagel)

$1.25

Everything (bagel)

$1.25

French Toast (bagel)

$1.25

Garlic (bagel)

$1.25

Honey Whole Wheat (bagel)

$1.25

Jalapeno Cheddar (bagel)

$1.25

Marble (bagel)

$1.25

Onion (bagel)

$1.25

Plain (bagel)

$1.25

Poppyseed (bagel)

$1.25

Pumpernickel (bagel)

$1.25

Salt (bagel)

$1.25

Sesame (bagel)

$1.25

Spinach Garlic (bagel)*Seasonal

$1.25

Sun-Dried Tomato (bagel)

$1.25

Super Cinnamon (bagel)

$1.25

Spreads To Go

Get them on a bagel or by the "bucket"

1/4 lb Plain CC

$2.25

1/2 lb Plain CC

$4.50

1 lb Plain CC

$9.00

1/4 lb Specialty CC

$2.75

1/2 lb Specialty CC

$5.00

1 lb Specialty CC

$9.50

1/4 lb Lox CC

$4.25

1/2 lb Lox CC

$6.75

1 lb Lox CC

$11.00

1/4 lb Butter

$1.50

1/4 lb Low Calorie (Light) CC

$2.25

1/2 lb Low Calorie (Light) CC

$4.50

1 lb Low Calorie (Light) CC

$9.00

1/4 lb Honey Butter

$1.50

1/2 lb Butter

$3.00

1/4 lb VEGAN CC

$2.75

1/2 lb VEGAN CC

$5.25

1 lb VEGAN CC

$10.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Served on any of our bagels!

AVOCADO TOAST

$7.30

Everything bagel lightly toasted and topped with Smashed Avocado, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes and Barnyard Seasoning (Everything Seasoning). +Add a Sunny Side Egg for an additional charge

THE WILBUR

$6.95

THE GENERAL

$4.00

THE FAVORITE

$6.25

Scrambled eggs, spinach,tomatoe, onions and American Cheese on the bagel of your choice.

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$8.00

THE ALASKAN

$9.50

Omelettes

Three eggs, served with your choice of bagel (additional charge for spreads). .

The Regular

$6.50

Three eggs, with a choice to add meat and cheese.

THE RANCHER

$7.00

Ham, onions, red & green peppers add cheddar cheese

GREEK STYLE

$7.00

Spinach, sautéed onions and feta cheese

THE RADIATOR

$6.00

potato, sautéed onions & grated parmesan cheese. Also makes a great sandwich!

OLD FAITHFUL

$7.30

scrambled egg whites, spinach, bell peppers, onions and Swiss cheese.

Classic Sandwiches

Choose from any of our bagels (Asiago +), wrap, roll, white, wheat or rye toast. All served with choice of macaroni salad, potato salad or coleslaw and a pickle.

BLT

$6.00

Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toasted bagel.

Cheese Sandwich

$4.00

Chicken Cutlet

$8.50

Chicken Salad

$7.75

Corned Beef

$8.00

Cracked Pepper Turkey

$7.75

Deluxe Ham

$7.75

Egg Salad

$6.50

Ever Roast Chicken

$7.75

Genoa Salami

$7.75

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Made with a combination of Cheddar and American cheeses, grilled and melted. Served on your choice of bagel.

London Broil

$8.50

Maple Honey Ham

$7.75

Maple Honey Turkey

$7.75

Oven Gold Turkey

$7.75

Pastrami

$7.75

Tuna Salad

$7.75

Whitefish Salad

$8.50

Lunch Sandwiches

The Reuben

$9.25

Corned beef or pastrami topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, & Thousand Island dressing served on a marble bagel

The Roundup

$9.00

London Broil with sauteed onions, grilled red & green peppers with melted American cheese, served on an onion bagel

The Melt

$8.50

Solid white tuna or chicken salad with melted Muenster cheese & tomato, served on an open faced everything bagel.

The Scooter

$9.50

Golden brown chicken cutlet topped with coleslaw, melted Swiss, and Thousand Island dressing served on a garlic butter toasted everything bagel.

Nonnas Cutlet

$9.50

Golden brown chicken cutlet topped with roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, and pesto, served on an Asiago bagel.

The Italian

$9.50

Ham, capicola, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano with oil and vinegar, served on an Asiago bagel.

Hot to Trot

$9.00

Warm Oven Gold Turkey, with lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss cheese, and honey mustard, served on a honey whole wheat bagel.

Bowls

Morning Glory (Gluten Free)

$9.00

Acai topped with peanut butter, banana, blueberries, gluten-free granola, and honey drizzle.

Bountiful Bowl (Gluten Free)

$9.00

Acai topped with strawberries, banana, chia seeds, and gluten-free granola.

Sweet Sunrise (Gluten Free)

$9.00

Acai topped with pineapple, mango, banana, gluten-free granola, and coconut flakes.

Harvest Bowl (Gluten Free)

$9.50

Acai topped with chopped apples, bananas, gluten free pumpkin cinnamon granola and a caramel drizzle

Gluten Free Options From The Happy Mixer

Happy Mixer Bagel-Everything

$2.75

Happy Mixer Bagel-Plain

$2.75

Pastries

Apple Crumb Cake

$2.50

Apple Pocket

$2.50

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25

Brownie

$2.50

Chocolate Muffin

$3.25

Crumb Cake

$2.50

Sides

Coleslaw (3oz)

$1.00

Hashbrown (Breakfast Potatoes)

$2.25

Macaroni Salad (3oz)

$1.00

Potato Salad (3oz)

$1.00

Side of Bacon

$1.50

Side of Porkroll

$1.50

Side of Sausage

$1.50

Side of Turkey Bacon

$3.00

Loose in a bag

Catering Menu

Coffee Boxes (96 oz)

96oz Box of Artist

$20.00

Medium Roast from our friends at One Village Coffee. Cups, sweeteners and creamers included!

96 oz Box of Legend

$20.00

Medium-Dark Roast from our friends at One Village Coffee. Cups, sweeteners and creamers included!

96 oz Box of Nightingale

$22.00

Decaf Roast from our friends at One Village Coffee. Cups, sweeteners and creamers included!