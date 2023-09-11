Bagel Barn Cafe 4275 County Line Road #3
Cafe Menu
Bagel Bales
Our Bagels
Asiago (bagel)
Asiago Everything (bagel)
Blueberry (bagel)
Chocolate Chip (bagel)
Cinnamon Raisin (bagel)
Egg (bagel)
Egg Everything (bagel)
Everything (bagel)
French Toast (bagel)
Garlic (bagel)
Honey Whole Wheat (bagel)
Jalapeno Cheddar (bagel)
Marble (bagel)
Onion (bagel)
Plain (bagel)
Poppyseed (bagel)
Pumpernickel (bagel)
Salt (bagel)
Sesame (bagel)
Spinach Garlic (bagel)*Seasonal
Sun-Dried Tomato (bagel)
Super Cinnamon (bagel)
Spreads To Go
1/4 lb Plain CC
1/2 lb Plain CC
1 lb Plain CC
1/4 lb Specialty CC
1/2 lb Specialty CC
1 lb Specialty CC
1/4 lb Lox CC
1/2 lb Lox CC
1 lb Lox CC
1/4 lb Butter
1/4 lb Low Calorie (Light) CC
1/2 lb Low Calorie (Light) CC
1 lb Low Calorie (Light) CC
1/4 lb Honey Butter
1/2 lb Butter
1/4 lb VEGAN CC
1/2 lb VEGAN CC
1 lb VEGAN CC
Breakfast Sandwiches
AVOCADO TOAST
Everything bagel lightly toasted and topped with Smashed Avocado, Crumbled Goat Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes and Barnyard Seasoning (Everything Seasoning). +Add a Sunny Side Egg for an additional charge
THE WILBUR
THE GENERAL
THE FAVORITE
Scrambled eggs, spinach,tomatoe, onions and American Cheese on the bagel of your choice.
BREAKFAST BURRITO
THE ALASKAN
Omelettes
The Regular
Three eggs, with a choice to add meat and cheese.
THE RANCHER
Ham, onions, red & green peppers add cheddar cheese
GREEK STYLE
Spinach, sautéed onions and feta cheese
THE RADIATOR
potato, sautéed onions & grated parmesan cheese. Also makes a great sandwich!
OLD FAITHFUL
scrambled egg whites, spinach, bell peppers, onions and Swiss cheese.
Classic Sandwiches
BLT
Applewood bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo on your choice of toasted bagel.
Cheese Sandwich
Chicken Cutlet
Chicken Salad
Corned Beef
Cracked Pepper Turkey
Deluxe Ham
Egg Salad
Ever Roast Chicken
Genoa Salami
Grilled Cheese
Made with a combination of Cheddar and American cheeses, grilled and melted. Served on your choice of bagel.
London Broil
Maple Honey Ham
Maple Honey Turkey
Oven Gold Turkey
Pastrami
Tuna Salad
Whitefish Salad
Lunch Sandwiches
The Reuben
Corned beef or pastrami topped with sauerkraut, melted Swiss cheese, & Thousand Island dressing served on a marble bagel
The Roundup
London Broil with sauteed onions, grilled red & green peppers with melted American cheese, served on an onion bagel
The Melt
Solid white tuna or chicken salad with melted Muenster cheese & tomato, served on an open faced everything bagel.
The Scooter
Golden brown chicken cutlet topped with coleslaw, melted Swiss, and Thousand Island dressing served on a garlic butter toasted everything bagel.
Nonnas Cutlet
Golden brown chicken cutlet topped with roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella, and pesto, served on an Asiago bagel.
The Italian
Ham, capicola, genoa salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, salt, pepper, and oregano with oil and vinegar, served on an Asiago bagel.
Hot to Trot
Warm Oven Gold Turkey, with lettuce, tomato, melted Swiss cheese, and honey mustard, served on a honey whole wheat bagel.
Bowls
Morning Glory (Gluten Free)
Acai topped with peanut butter, banana, blueberries, gluten-free granola, and honey drizzle.
Bountiful Bowl (Gluten Free)
Acai topped with strawberries, banana, chia seeds, and gluten-free granola.
Sweet Sunrise (Gluten Free)
Acai topped with pineapple, mango, banana, gluten-free granola, and coconut flakes.
Harvest Bowl (Gluten Free)
Acai topped with chopped apples, bananas, gluten free pumpkin cinnamon granola and a caramel drizzle
Gluten Free Options From The Happy Mixer
Pastries
Sides
Loose in a bag
Asiago (bagel)
Asiago Everything (bagel)
Blueberry (bagel)
Chocolate Chip (bagel)
Cinnamon Raisin (bagel)
Egg (bagel)
Egg Everything (bagel)
Everything (bagel)
French Toast (bagel)
Garlic (bagel)
Honey Whole Wheat (bagel)
Jalapeno Cheddar (bagel)
Marble (bagel)
Onion (bagel)
Plain (bagel)
Poppyseed (bagel)
Pumpernickel (bagel)
Salt (bagel)
Sesame (bagel)
Spinach Garlic (bagel)*Seasonal
Sun-Dried Tomato (bagel)
Super Cinnamon (bagel)
Catering Menu
Coffee Boxes (96 oz)
96oz Box of Artist
Medium Roast from our friends at One Village Coffee. Cups, sweeteners and creamers included!
96 oz Box of Legend
Medium-Dark Roast from our friends at One Village Coffee. Cups, sweeteners and creamers included!
96 oz Box of Nightingale
Decaf Roast from our friends at One Village Coffee. Cups, sweeteners and creamers included!