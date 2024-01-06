Bagel Bar
Food
Signatures
- Traditional Lox$15.00
Toasted bagel, plain spread, fresh greens, smoked salmon slices, red onions, and a sprinkle of capers.
- Fresh Avocado$10.00
Toasted bagel, plain spread, avocado, fresh lemon juice, and a hint of garlic salt.
- Farmhouse$12.50
Toasted bagel, roasted veggie cream cheese. tomato, avocado, fresh sprouts, herbs, and a drizzle of balsamic.
- Classic Breakfast$12.50
Toasted bagel, scrambled butter eggs, cheese of choice, and protein of choice.
- Sweet Heat$12.50
Toasted bagel, house pepper jelly, bacon, scrambled butter egg, avocado, and a drizzle of sriracha.
- BLT$12.50
Our take on the BLT: Toasted bagel, plain spread, bacon, greens, red onions, tomatoes, salt, and pepper.
Bagel + Spread
Espresso, Tea, Drinks
Espresso
- Espresso$3.25
Double shot espresso. Notes: caramel, vanilla, honey
- Macchiato$3.75
(hot only) A traditional macchiato: espresso with small amount of steamed milk.
- Americano$4.00
Espresso diluted with water.
- Cortado$4.00
(hot only) A traditional cortado with Linea Organic Reserve Espresso and steamed milk.
- Flat White$4.25
(hot only) A traditional flat white: espresso with steamed milk.
- Cappuccino$4.25
(hot only) A traditional cappuccino
- Latte$4.50
A traditional latte: espresso with milk!
- Vanilla Latte$5.00
Espresso with milk and in-house pure vanilla syrup.
- Muscovado Sugar Latte$5.00
Espresso with milk. Slightly sweetened with muscovado sugar, an unrefined sugar with natural molasses.
- Honey Latte$5.00
Espresso with milk and a hint of honey.
- Mocha$5.00
Espresso with milk and in-house chocolate mix.
- Einspanner$5.25
(Staff favorite) Espresso poured over floating layer of in-house whipped cream, milk, and cocoa powder. Best enjoyed with spoon like an affogato! Cold only Note: whipped cream cannot be substituted for non-dairy options.