Bagel Joy - Farmers Markets location 1 Atwater Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147
To Go
Single Bagel
$2.60
Half Dozen
$13.00
Bakers Dozen
$26.00
Spread (8 oz)
$5.75
To Eat
Bagel w/ Spread
$4.60
Bacon Egg and Cheese
$11.50
Sausage Egg and Cheese
$11.50
Pastrami
$11.50
BLT
$11.50
Veggie Sandwich
$11.50
To Drink
Water
$2.00
Apple Juice
$1.50
Orange Juice
$1.50
Hot Drink
$2.50
Bagel Joy - Farmers Markets location 1 Atwater Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147 Location and Ordering Hours
(703) 829-1010
1 Atwater Drive, One Loudoun, VA 20147
Closed
All hours
