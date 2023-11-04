Bagel Hut
Full Menu
Bagels with spread
- Bagel with Butter$2.85
- Bagel with Jelly$2.85
- Mini with Jelly$2.25
- Flagel with Jelly$3.45
- Flagel with Butter$3.45
- Bagel with Herb Butter$3.55
- Flagel with Herb Butter$3.99
- Bagel with Cream Cheese$3.25
- Mini with Cream Cheese$2.35
- Flagel with Cream Cheese$4.25
- Low Fat with Cream Cheese$4.65
- Bagel with Flavored Cream Cheese$4.55
- Mini with Flavored Cream Cheese$2.95
- Bagel with Peanut Butter$3.75
- Flagel with Peanut Butter$4.79
- Bagel with Hummus$4.99
- Bagel with Lox Spread$4.99
- Bagel with Fresh Lox, On$9.99
- Mini Bagels with LOX and CCH$7.99
- Bialy bagels w LOX / CCH$11.99
- Bagels w Vegan CCH$5.99
- Flat bagels w Vegan CCH$6.49
- Standard Plain$1.35
- Bakers Dozen$13.99
14 pcs
- 6 Bagels with Bonus Bagel$8.00
- Half Dozen Mini Bagels$5.30
- Dozen Mini Bagels$10.50
- Mini with Jelly (Copy)$2.25
- Rolls with butter$2.75
- Roll with CCh$3.25
- Toast w/butter$2.85
- toast w/ cream ch$3.25
- French toast w/ CCH$4.25
- Bagel scallion CCH$4.55
- Bagel veggie CCH$4.55
- Bagel JALAPEÑO CCH$4.55
- Bagel Walnut Raisin CCH$4.55
- Bagel Olive CCH$4.55
- Flagels w/ flavor CCH$5.30
- Bialy w/ flavor CCH$5.30
- French toast w/ favor CCH$5.30
Deli Sandwiches
- Half Ham$8.99
- Whole Ham$16.99
- Half Turkey$8.99
- Whole Turkey$16.99
- Half Roast Beef$16.99
- Whole Roast Beef$18.99
- Half Pastrami$10.99
- Whole Pastrami$17.99
- Half Corned Beef$10.99
- Whole Corned Beef$17.99
- Half Pepper Mill Turkey$9.99
- Whole Pepper Mill Turkey$16.99
- Half Buffalo Chicken Breast$8.99
- Whole Buffalo Chicken Breast$16.99
- Half Bologna$6.99
- Whole Bologna$13.99
- Half Cheese$6.99
- Whole Cheese$13.99
- Half Italian$10.99
- Whole Italian$19.99
- Half Salami$9.99
- Whole Salami$17.99
- Half Prosciutto & Mozzarella$11.99
- Whole Prosciutto & Mozzarella$20.99
- Turkey Club$9.99
With bacon, lettuce, tomato
- Cold Cuts
Also sold by the pound. Boars head!
- HOUSE CLUB$10.99
- LETTUCE
Gourmet Cream Cheese
Specialty Salads
- Garden Salad$8.95
Tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, over crisp greens
- Chef Salad$11.99
Roast beef, ham, turkey, Swiss cheese, hard boiled egg, on a bed of mixed greens
- Caesar Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, seasoned croutons, Parmesan cheese, crisp greens tossed in Caesar dressing
- Greek Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes, onions, olives & feta cheese
- Salad w/Tuna Salad$10.99
With mixed greens
- Salad w/Chicken Salad$10.99
With mixed greens
- + Chicken$3.99
Breakfast Sandwiches
- 2 Egg Sandwich$3.85
- 2 Eggs Egg White$4.89
- 3 Eggs Egg White$5.99
- 3 Eggs$5.79
With choice of pork roll, bacon, ham, sausage
- The Hungry Man$6.99
2 eggs with roast beef, potatoes
- Western Omelet Sandwich$6.99
2 eggs, ham, peppers, onions
- The Hangover$7.99
2 eggs with choice meat, cheese, hash brown patty
- PEC$7.69
- BEC$7.69
- TB E C$7.99
- TS E C$7.99
- H E C$7.99
- T E C$7.99
- Bologna Egg$6.99
- E C$4.00
- Pastrami Egg$7.99
- Corn beef Egg$7.99
- RoastBeef E C$7.99
- Veggie omelette sand$6.99
- Veggie EW omelette Sand$7.99
Hot Sandwiches
- Half Pavilion Choice$8.99
Pepper mill turkey, lettuce, tomato, Russian dressing
- Whole Pavilion Choice$17.99
Pepper mill turkey, lettuce, tomato, Russian dressing
- Half Cheesesteak$9.99
Roast beef, grilled onions, peppers, with choice of cheese
- Whole Cheesesteak$16.99
Roast beef, grilled onions, peppers, with choice of cheese
- Half Buffalo Melt$9.99
Buffalo chicken, roasted peppers, with choice of cheese
- Whole Buffalo Melt$17.99
Buffalo chicken, roasted peppers, with choice of cheese
- Half Pastrami Hot Sandwich$9.99
Sauerkraut, choice of cheese
- Whole Pastrami Hot Sandwich$17.99
Sauerkraut, choice of cheese
- Half Corned Beef Hot Sandwich$9.99
Sauerkraut, choice of cheese
- Whole Corned Beef Hot Sandwich$17.99
Sauerkraut, choice of cheese
- Half Tuna Melt$8.99
Tuna, topped with tomato & melted cheese
- Whole Tuna Melt$17.99
Tuna, topped with tomato & melted cheese
- Half BLT$7.49
Bacon, lettuce & tomato
- Whole BLT$13.99
Bacon, lettuce & tomato
- Half Grilled Chicken$8.99
- Whole Grilled Chicken$14.99
- Chicken Tenders
- Fish Fillet
- Falafel
- Beef Gyro$7.99
- Chicken Gyro$7.99
- Pizza Bagel$4.49
- Quesadilla$7.99
- Quesdadilla with Mozzarella$10.99
Homemade Salads
Egg Platters
Beverages
Cold Drinks
- Essential Water 20 oz$2.49
- Essential Water 1 Lit$3.99
- Smart Water 20 oz$2.49
- Smart Water 1 lit$3.99
- Poland Spring Water 20oz$2.49
- Soda Can$1.35
- Mexican Coke Bottle$2.99
- 2 Liter Soda$4.99
- Gatorade$2.99
- Powerade$2.99
- Vitamin Water$2.99
- Snapple Bottle$2.99
- Manhattan Special$2.69
- San Pelligrino Can$2.99
- Muscle Milk$3.59
- V8 Juice$2.49
- Nantucket$2.49
- Tropicana Orange Juice$2.25
- Red Bull 8 oz$2.99
- Red Bull 12 oz$3.99
- Red Bull 16 oz$4.99
- Monster Can$4.99
- Super Coffee$3.59
- Core Power Strawberry Banana$2.99
- Arizona$1.25
- Starbucks Can$3.99
- Starbucks Bottle$4.99
- Jarritos Soda$2.49
- Boylans Soda$2.49
- Poland Spring Water$2.49
- Gallon Water$3.99
- Yoohoo Can$2.49
- Yoohoo Chocolate Milk$2.99
- Naked Mango Smoothie$3.69
- Naked Green Machine Smoothie$3.69
- Nesquik Bottle Flavored Milk$2.99
- Milk Quart$2.99
- Milk 1/2 Gallon$3.99
- Light Cream Quart$2.99
- Half & Half Quart$2.99
- Milk Fat Free Quart$2.99
- Milk 1% Percent Milk$2.99
Hot Drinks
Bakery & Counter Dry Goods
Potato Chips
- Kettle Chips Small Chips$2.49
- Herr's Salt & Vinegar Chips$2.49
- Herr's BBQ Chips$2.49
- Herr's Ripples Chips$2.49
- Herr's Dill Pickle Chips$2.49
- Herr's Sour Cream Chips$2.49
- Herr's Chedder & Sour Cream Chips$2.49
- Herr's Crisp & Tasty Chips$2.49
- Herr's Sourdough Chips$2.49
- Herr's Popcorn$2.49
- Herr's Jalapeno Large Chips
- Herr's Original Large Chips
- Onion Rings Large
- Herr's Large Pretzels