Skip to Main content
Bagels by Sofia 414 Mamaroneck Ave
Pickup
ASAP
from
414 Mamaroneck Avenue
0
Your order
Bagels by Sofia 414 Mamaroneck Ave
You can only place scheduled delivery orders.
Pickup
ASAP
from
414 Mamaroneck Avenue
Bagels
Bagel + Spreads
Egg Sandwiches
Sofia's Signatures
Deli Sandwiches
Spreads By Pound
Deli
Bagels
Single Bagel
Half-Dozen
Baker's Dozen
Half-Dozen (Mini)
Baker's Dozen (Mini)
Bagel + Spreads
Plain
Rainbow
Sesame
Wholewheat
Wholewheat Everything
Poppyseed
Garlic Onion
Salt
Pumpernickel
Black Russian
Cinnamon Raisin
Blueberry
Bialy
Jalapeño Cheddar
Asiago
Croissant
French Toast
Flagel
Everything Flagel
Gluten-Free
Egg Sandwiches
The Classic
Healthy Start
California
Hashtag
Country Style
CYO Egg Sandwich
Sofia's Signatures
Super Nova
The L.E.O.
Crispy Cream
Eager Vegan
Go Fish!
Deli Sandwiches
American Combo
Buffalo Chicken
Oh Honey!
Village
Metro North
Chubby Chicken
Grand Canyon
The Roast
Reuben
Chicken Caesar
Turkey/RB Club
B.L.T
CYO Deli Sandwich
Spreads By Pound
Cream Cheese (Per lb)
$10.00
Butter (Per lb)
$10.00
Deli
Meats (1lb)
$10.00
Fish (1lb)
$10.00
Cheese (1lb)
$10.00
Bagels by Sofia 414 Mamaroneck Ave Location and Ordering Hours
(914) 354-9137
414 Mamaroneck Avenue, Mamaroneck, NY 10543
Open now
• Closes at 4PM
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement