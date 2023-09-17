Pizza

Small Pizza

Small Pizza

$8.00

Choice of any two items

Medium Pizza

Medium BYO

$18.00

Medium Half & Half Specialty

Medium Cheese Tradizionale

$12.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Medium Bagigio

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Red Onions

Medium Stevie Supreme

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers Mushrooms, Red Onions, Black Olives

Medium Sarek

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers

Medium Margherita

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, Olive Oil

Medium Sweetie Pie (Torta Doice)

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Ham and Fresh Pineapple

Medium Diavola

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and Gorgonzola

Medium Tom Cherry (Tom Ciliegia)

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoni

Medium Pizza Classica

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Parmesan flakes

Medium Pizza Americana

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Hamberger, Cheddar Cheese

Medium Pizza Gizmo

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Frankfurter

Medium Philly Cheese Steak

$18.00

American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Medium Cowboy Pazzo

$18.00

Barbecue Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pulled Pork or Chicken in barbecue sauce, Green Peppers, Barbecued Beans, Pepperoni

Medium Cheesy Bread

$16.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Cheddar, Parmesan Flakes, Graded, Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Medium Four White

$18.00

Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese,

Medium Texas Sammy

$18.00

Spicy Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Parmesan Cheese Flakes

Medium Pepperoni

$15.00

Large Pizza

Large BYO

$23.00

Large Half & Half Specialty

Large Bagigio

$27.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Red Onions

Large Stevie Supreme

$27.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers Mushrooms, Red Onions, Black Olives

Large Sarek

$27.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers

Large Cheese Tradizionale

$24.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese

Large Sweetie Pie (Torta Doice)

$27.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Ham and Fresh Pineapple

Large Diavola

$27.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and Gorgonzola

Large Tom Cherry (Tom Ciliegia)

$10.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoni

Large Pizza Classica

$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Parmesan flakes

Large Pizza Americana

$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Hamberger, Cheddar Cheese

Large Pizza Gizmo

$28.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Frankfurter

Large Philly Cheese Steak

$28.00

American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Large Cowboy Pazzo

$28.00

Barbecue Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pulled Pork or Chicken in barbecue sauce, Green Peppers, Barbecued Beans, Pepperoni

Large Cheesy Bread

$26.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Cheddar, Parmesan Flakes, Graded, Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Large Texas Sammy

$28.00

Spicy Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Parmesan Cheese Flakes

Large Pepperoni

$25.00

Stuffed Pies

Calzone

$11.00

Ricotta Cheese, with the choice of One Ingredient

Stromboli

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, with the choice of One Ingredient

Stuffed Cheesy Bread

$16.00

Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Cheddar, Parmesan Flakes, Graded, Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Food Menu

Ice Cream Large

Apple Pie

$7.00

Blueberry

$7.00

Chocolate

$7.00

Chocolate Chip

$7.00

Stawberry

$7.00

Vanilla

$7.00

Cherry

$7.00

Nutella

$7.00

Choco. Almond Vanilla

Ice Cream Small

Nutella

$5.00

Chocolate Chip

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry

$5.00

Key Lime

$5.00

Vanilla

$5.00

Apple Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Blueberry

$5.00

Choco. Almond vanilla

$5.00

Cherry

$5.00

Kids

Kids Cheese Pizza + Drink

$7.00

Kids One Topping + Drink

$7.00

Pasta

Pasta Bolognese

Bolognese

$15.00

Butter

$9.00

Bread

$3.50

Kids

$7.00

Alfredo

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Small Side Salad

$5.00

Romaine Lettuce with Red Onions and Croutons

Large Salad

$7.50

Romaine Lettuce with Red Onions and Croutons

Drinks

Jones Soda's

Cane Sugar

Cola

$3.00

Root beer

$3.00

Blue raspberry Lemonade

$3.00

Lemon-Lime

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Club soda

$3.00

Tea's

Sweet

$3.00

Unsweetened

$3.00

1/2 and 1/2

Coffee's

Red Eye

$3.00Out of stock

Espresso

$3.00

Afternoon

$3.00Out of stock

Water

New York Water

Lunch Special

Small Two Veggie Pizza & Drink

$10.00

Small Pepperoni Pizza & Drink

$10.00

Small Pizza and Drink

Small Cheese Pizza & Drink

$8.00

Gift card

Gift card 10

$10.00

Gift card 15

$15.00

Gift card 20

$20.00

Gift card 25

$25.00

Gift card 30

$30.00

Gift card 35

$35.00

Gift card 50

$50.00

A LA carte

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Ceaser

$0.50

Balsalmic

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

RR&G

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Extra

Anchovie

$3.00