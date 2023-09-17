Bagigio’s 8954 Woodville HWY
Pizza
Small Pizza
Medium Pizza
Medium BYO
Medium Half & Half Specialty
Medium Cheese Tradizionale
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Medium Bagigio
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Red Onions
Medium Stevie Supreme
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers Mushrooms, Red Onions, Black Olives
Medium Sarek
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers
Medium Margherita
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Basil, Olive Oil
Medium Sweetie Pie (Torta Doice)
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Ham and Fresh Pineapple
Medium Diavola
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and Gorgonzola
Medium Tom Cherry (Tom Ciliegia)
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoni
Medium Pizza Classica
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Parmesan flakes
Medium Pizza Americana
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Hamberger, Cheddar Cheese
Medium Pizza Gizmo
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Frankfurter
Medium Philly Cheese Steak
American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Medium Cowboy Pazzo
Barbecue Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pulled Pork or Chicken in barbecue sauce, Green Peppers, Barbecued Beans, Pepperoni
Medium Cheesy Bread
Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Cheddar, Parmesan Flakes, Graded, Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Medium Four White
Italian Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese,
Medium Texas Sammy
Spicy Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Parmesan Cheese Flakes
Medium Pepperoni
Large Pizza
Large BYO
Large Half & Half Specialty
Large Bagigio
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Red Onions
Large Stevie Supreme
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Green Peppers Mushrooms, Red Onions, Black Olives
Large Sarek
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Banana Peppers
Large Cheese Tradizionale
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese
Large Sweetie Pie (Torta Doice)
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Ham and Fresh Pineapple
Large Diavola
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Jalapeños, and Gorgonzola
Large Tom Cherry (Tom Ciliegia)
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Cheese, Cherry Tomatoes, Pepperoni
Large Pizza Classica
Tomato Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, Mushrooms, Pepperoni, Parmesan flakes
Large Pizza Americana
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Hamberger, Cheddar Cheese
Large Pizza Gizmo
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Bacon, Ham, Frankfurter
Large Philly Cheese Steak
American Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Philly Steak, Green Peppers, Red Onions, Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Large Cowboy Pazzo
Barbecue Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Pulled Pork or Chicken in barbecue sauce, Green Peppers, Barbecued Beans, Pepperoni
Large Cheesy Bread
Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Cheddar, Parmesan Flakes, Graded, Garlic Infused Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Large Texas Sammy
Spicy Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Parmesan Cheese Flakes