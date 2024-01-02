Bag Lady's Fry Joint Buchanan Arts District
Craft Burgers
- Bag Lady's Burger$7.29+Out of stock
Indulge in a classic Angus beef cheeseburger, featuring a juicy, perfectly grilled patty topped with crisp lettuce and a fresh slice of tomato. Generous dollops of ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise add a delightful tang, all nestled within a lightly toasted, fluffy bun. This burger is a delicious fusion of classic flavors and textures, promising a satisfying bite every time.
Craft Loaded Fries
- It’s a Tennessee Thang (Smoked-Brisket Fries)$11.95+Out of stock
Treat yourself to our award-winning loaded craft fries, "It's A Tennessee Thang!" Piled high with succulent smoked beef brisket, crispy bacon, gooey cheese, fresh green onions, and crispy onion rings. Drizzled with our signature twenty-four K sauce, each bite is a heavenly explosion of flavors. Come and indulge in the best of Nashville's loaded craft fries.
- Beef In The Streets (Philly Fries)$11.45+Out of stock
Our Beef In The Streets loaded craft fries are here to take your taste buds on a wild ride. We load up crispy fries with savory Philly cheesesteak, sautéed peppers and onions, and a generous serving of melty cheese. But the real star of the show? Our signature Fye Fye sauce that brings it all together in a mouthwatering explosion of flavors.
- C.B.R. (Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries)$11.25+
et ready for a taste explosion that will make your mouth water with our C.B.R loaded craft fries. We take crispy golden fries and load them up with your choice of perfectly seasoned fried or grilled chicken, crispy bacon, and ooey-gooey cheese. And to take it up a notch, we drizzle our irresistible buttermilk ranch sauce all over it, adding a tangy and creamy finish that will have you licking your fingers.
- No Capp (Meatless Vegan Fries)$12.85+
Hey plant-based foodies! Have you tried "No Capp" yet? Our loaded veggie fries are packed with meatless crumbles, spinach, black beans, peppers, onions, and vegan cheese, all topped off with a spicy Za Za drizzle (Spicy Vegan Ranch). It's the perfect blend of healthy and delicious that'll leave you feeling satisfied and guilt-free.
- The Block Is Hot (Nashville Hot Chicken Fries)$11.45+
If you're looking for a spicy kick to your fries, then "The Block Is Hot" is the perfect choice for you. We start with crispy fries and pile on hot chopped chicken tenders smothered in our famous Nashville Hot drizzle. We then add a layer of shredded cheese that melts perfectly and top it all off with fresh pickles and lettuce for some added crunch and freshness.
- Truckload Coming In (Tex-Mex Fries)$11.75+
Get ready to experience the ultimate fusion of classic American comfort food and bold Mexican flavors with our loaded craft fries inspired by taco salad! We top crispy golden fries with savory grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, juicy tomatoes, black beans, and sweet corn. Then, we drizzle zesty taco sauce and creamy sour cream on top for a mouthwatering finish.
- Mary's Little Lamb (Gryo Fries)$11.45+Out of stock
Craft Southern Chicken Tenders
Sweets
Drizzles
- Fye Fye (Spicy Ranch)$0.50
Our Fye Fye sauce is the perfect addition to any dish that needs an extra kick of flavor! With a spicy and creamy ranch base, this sauce is versatile and can be used as a dip, dressing, or drizzle. Its bold and zesty taste will leave you saying "fye fye!" after every bite.
- Finessee (Barbecue)$0.50
Our Finessee drizzle is the ultimate BBQ sauce for any dish that needs a touch of sweet and tangy flavor.
- Za Za (Spicy Vegan Ranch)$0.50
Our Za Za sauce is the perfect addition to any loaded fries creation for a delicious and spicy kick. With a vegan ranch base and a blend of zesty spices, it's perfect for those who love bold and flavorful food. Whether you're a vegan or not, this sauce is sure to satisfy your cravings and add a tasty twist to your loaded fries. Don't settle for boring fries - try our Za Za sauce and elevate your taste buds to the next level!
- 24k (Carolina Gold)$0.50
Our 24k sauce, also known as Carolina Gold, is the ultimate drizzle for loaded fries. With a tangy and sweet flavor, this sauce is the perfect complement to savory fries and toppings. Made with a blend of mustard, vinegar, and honey, it adds a touch of Southern charm to any dish. Whether you're a fan of traditional barbecue or just looking for a unique and delicious sauce, our 24k sauce is sure to satisfy. Try it on your loaded fries today and experience the golden touch!
- Cashville Hot (Nashville Hot)$0.50
Get ready for a flavor explosion with our Cashville Hot sauce, also known as Nashville Hot. This fiery and bold sauce will take your taste buds on a wild ride with its perfect blend of spices and heat. With hints of cayenne pepper and paprika, it's the perfect way to spice up your loaded fries. Whether you're a fan of all things hot and spicy or just looking to add a little kick to your meal, our Cashville Hot sauce is the perfect choice. Try it on your loaded fries and get ready for a taste of Nashville!
- Honey Money (Honey Mustard)$0.50
Experience the sweet and tangy flavor explosion of our Honey Money sauce! Made with rich, velvety honey and zesty mustard, this sauce is the perfect addition to any savory snack.
- Buttermilk Ranch$0.50
Indulge in the creamy goodness of our buttermilk ranch drizzle, perfect for topping off your favorite loaded fries. Made with rich buttermilk and savory herbs, this dressing is the ultimate complement to any savory snack.