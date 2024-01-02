Cashville Hot (Nashville Hot)

$0.50

Get ready for a flavor explosion with our Cashville Hot sauce, also known as Nashville Hot. This fiery and bold sauce will take your taste buds on a wild ride with its perfect blend of spices and heat. With hints of cayenne pepper and paprika, it's the perfect way to spice up your loaded fries. Whether you're a fan of all things hot and spicy or just looking to add a little kick to your meal, our Cashville Hot sauce is the perfect choice. Try it on your loaded fries and get ready for a taste of Nashville!