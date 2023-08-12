Bahn Thai 4646 Park Blvd
Appetizers
Spring Rolls
Silver Noodles, Black Pepper, Cabbage, Mushroom, Carrots with homemade plum Sauce
Crab Rangoon
Fried Wontons with Imitation Crab and Cream Cheese with Housemade Plum Sauce.
Chicken Satay Skewers
Grilled Chicken with Housemade Peanut Sauce.
Crispy Fried Calamari
Breaded Calamari with Housemade Plum Sauce.
Sweet Chili Wings
Golden Fried Marinated Chicken Wings in a Housemade Sweet Chili Sauce. Served on a Bed of Chopped Romaine Lettuce.
Tofu Appetizer
Crispy Fried Tofu on a Bed of Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Housemade Plum Sauce.
Soups
Tom Ka Soup (Small)
Mushrooms, Cilantro, Scallions, Lime Juice in a Coconut Galangal Broth.
Tom Ka Soup (Large)
Mushrooms, Cilantro, Scallions, Lime Juice in a Coconut Galangal Broth.
Tom Yum Soup (Small)
Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Scallions in a Lemongrass Broth.
Tom Yum Soup (Large)
Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Scallions in a Lemongrass Broth.
Salads
Lahb Gai
Ground Chicken, Toasted Rice, Cilantro, Red Onions, Lime Juice, Mint, Romaine Lettuce, Scallions (Contains Fish Sauce).
Papaya
Shredded Green Papaya, Tomatoes with Cabbage (Contains Fish Sauce).
Yum Nuea
Grilled Beef Strip Loin, Cilantro, Cucumber, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Scallions with Chili Dressing (Contains Fish Sauce).
Noodles Entrees
Fried Rice Entrees
Stir-Fry Entrees
Bangkok
Cashew Nuts, Onions, Bell Peppers with Chili Paste Bean Oil.
Garlic
Broccoli, Cabbage, Scallions with House Garlic Sauce.
Bai Grapow
Basil Leaves, Sweet Peppers, Scallions (Recommended with Ground Chicken).
Pad Ped
Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Basil Leaves with Red Curry Paste.
Eggplant Basil
Eggplant, Sweet Peppers, Basil Leaves.
Curry Entrees
Red Curry
Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Peppers, Basil Leaves with Coconut Milk.
Green Curry
Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Peppers, Basil Leaves with Coconut Milk.
Yellow Curry
Potatoes, Onions, Bell Peppers, Carrots with Coconut Milk.
Panang Curry
Sweet Peppers, Kaffir Lime Leaves with Coconut Milk
Massaman Curry
Potatoes, Onions, Peanuts with Coconut Milk.
Specialties
Bomber Eggs
Ground Chicken with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Red and Green Bell Peppers with a Sweet Brown Sauce on Top of Three Fried Eggs (Contains Egg).
Choo Chee Fish Curry
White Basa Fish in Creamy Choo Chee Red Curry Sauce
Crab Fried Rice
Blue Crab, Onions, Cilantro, Cucumber Slices , Lime, Scallions (Contains Egg).
Firecracker Chicken
Chicken Breast, Sweet Peppers, Garlic in Chili Sauce with Crispy Basil Leaves.
Lemongrass Chicken
Chicken Breast, Housemade Curry Paste Sauce with Crispy Lemongrass
Three Flavored Fish
Fried Basa Fillet of Fish with Steamed Broccoli in Three Flavored Tamarind Sauce.
Roasted Duck Curry
Roasted Duck, Tomatoes, Pineapples, Basil Leaves, Red Curry Paste in Coconut Milk