Appetizers

Spring Rolls

$7.95

Silver Noodles, Black Pepper, Cabbage, Mushroom, Carrots with homemade plum Sauce

Crab Rangoon

$8.75

Fried Wontons with Imitation Crab and Cream Cheese with Housemade Plum Sauce.

Chicken Satay Skewers

$9.75

Grilled Chicken with Housemade Peanut Sauce.

Crispy Fried Calamari

$9.95

Breaded Calamari with Housemade Plum Sauce.

Sweet Chili Wings

$13.50

Golden Fried Marinated Chicken Wings in a Housemade Sweet Chili Sauce. Served on a Bed of Chopped Romaine Lettuce.

Tofu Appetizer

$7.95

Crispy Fried Tofu on a Bed of Chopped Romaine Lettuce with Housemade Plum Sauce.

Soups

Tom Ka Soup (Small)

$7.95

Mushrooms, Cilantro, Scallions, Lime Juice in a Coconut Galangal Broth.

Tom Ka Soup (Large)

$12.95

Mushrooms, Cilantro, Scallions, Lime Juice in a Coconut Galangal Broth.

Tom Yum Soup (Small)

$6.95

Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Scallions in a Lemongrass Broth.

Tom Yum Soup (Large)

$11.95

Mushrooms, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Scallions in a Lemongrass Broth.

Salads

Lahb Gai

$12.50

Ground Chicken, Toasted Rice, Cilantro, Red Onions, Lime Juice, Mint, Romaine Lettuce, Scallions (Contains Fish Sauce).

Papaya

$9.95

Shredded Green Papaya, Tomatoes with Cabbage (Contains Fish Sauce).

Yum Nuea

$13.95

Grilled Beef Strip Loin, Cilantro, Cucumber, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Scallions with Chili Dressing (Contains Fish Sauce).

Noodles Entrees

Pad Thai

$13.95

Rice Noodles, Bean Sprouts, Scallions, Red Onions, Peanuts (Contains Eggs).

Pad See Ew

$13.95

Broad Rice Noodles, Chinese Broccoli, American Broccoli with Soy Sauce (Contains Eggs).

Drunken Noodle

$13.95

Broad Rice Noodles, Onions, Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Bamboo Shoots, Basil Leaves.

Fried Rice Entrees

Pineapple Fried Rice

$13.95

Pineapple, Cilantro, Scallions, Raisins, Curry Powder and Cashew Nuts (Contains Eggs).

Basil Fried Rice

$13.95

Sweet Peppers, Scallions, Basil Leaves (Contains Eggs)

Thai Fried Rice

$13.95

Chinese Broccoli, Onions, Scallions, Tomatoes, Cilantro, Cucumber Slices (Contains Eggs)

Stir-Fry Entrees

Bangkok

$13.95

Cashew Nuts, Onions, Bell Peppers with Chili Paste Bean Oil.

Garlic

$13.95

Broccoli, Cabbage, Scallions with House Garlic Sauce.

Bai Grapow

$13.95

Basil Leaves, Sweet Peppers, Scallions (Recommended with Ground Chicken).

Pad Ped

$13.95

Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Peppers, Tomatoes, Onions, Basil Leaves with Red Curry Paste.

Eggplant Basil

$13.95

Eggplant, Sweet Peppers, Basil Leaves.

Curry Entrees

Red Curry

$13.95

Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Peppers, Basil Leaves with Coconut Milk.

Green Curry

$13.95

Eggplant, Bamboo Shoots, Sweet Peppers, Basil Leaves with Coconut Milk.

Yellow Curry

$13.95

Potatoes, Onions, Bell Peppers, Carrots with Coconut Milk.

Panang Curry

$13.95

Sweet Peppers, Kaffir Lime Leaves with Coconut Milk

Massaman Curry

$13.95

Potatoes, Onions, Peanuts with Coconut Milk.

Specialties

Bomber Eggs

$14.95

Ground Chicken with Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Red and Green Bell Peppers with a Sweet Brown Sauce on Top of Three Fried Eggs (Contains Egg).

Choo Chee Fish Curry

$16.95

White Basa Fish in Creamy Choo Chee Red Curry Sauce

Crab Fried Rice

$16.95

Blue Crab, Onions, Cilantro, Cucumber Slices , Lime, Scallions (Contains Egg).

Firecracker Chicken

$14.95

Chicken Breast, Sweet Peppers, Garlic in Chili Sauce with Crispy Basil Leaves.

Lemongrass Chicken

$14.95

Chicken Breast, Housemade Curry Paste Sauce with Crispy Lemongrass

Three Flavored Fish

$16.95

Fried Basa Fillet of Fish with Steamed Broccoli in Three Flavored Tamarind Sauce.

Roasted Duck Curry

$17.95

Roasted Duck, Tomatoes, Pineapples, Basil Leaves, Red Curry Paste in Coconut Milk

Monthly/Holiday Specials

Pineapple Curry (Monthly Special)

$15.50

Pad Samunpai (Monthly Special)

$14.95

Thaigerr Fish (Monthly Special)

$16.95

Garlic Fried Rice (Monthly Special)

$14.95

Ginger Stir-Fry (Monthly Special)

$15.95

Ba Mee Moo Deang

$15.50

Keaw Wan Loog Chin Gai

$15.50

Khao Moo Deang

$15.95

Loog Chin Ping

$10.95

Valentine's Special

Kow Kai Jeaw (Monthly Special)

$15.50

Pad Nor Mai (Monthly Special)

$15.50

Papa "Sam" Shrimp (Monthly Special)

$16.95

Nom Jeen Keaw Wan (Monthly Special)

$15.50

Mama Pad (Monthly Special)

$14.95

Pad Ped Fried Rice

$14.95

Pumpkin Curry (Monthly Special)

$15.50

Bacon Fried Rice (Monthly Special)

$14.95

Prikking Asparagus (Monthly Special)

$14.95

Pad Woon Sen (Monthly Special)

$14.95

Mango Curry (Monthly Special)

$15.50

Drunken Mama (Monthly Special)

$14.95

Kha Kob Tod (Monthly Special)

$16.95

Pad Peaw Wan (Monthly Special)

$14.95

Kow Pad Ped (Monthly Special)

$14.95

Gai Pad Tauw (Monthly Special)

$14.95

Kana Moo Krob (Monthly Special)

$15.95

Pad Prik Khing (Monthly Special)

$14.95

Param (Use A. Broccoli In Stead)

$13.95

Pla Sum Rod (Monthly Special)

$16.95

Yum Pla Mook

$16.95

Sides

Side Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Fried Rice

$5.25

Plain Sticky Rice

$4.00

Side Steamed Thin Noodle

$3.95

Side Steamed Board Noodle

$3.95

Side Fried Egg

$2.75

Side Salad

$5.96

Sml. Peanut Sauce

$1.75

Lrg. Peanut Sauce

$3.50

Sml. Chili Oil Jar

$7.95

Lrg. Chili Oil Jar

$12.95

Sweet Chili Sauce (8oz)

$6.50

Yellow Curry Sauce

$6.50

Green Curry Sauce

$6.50

Red Curry Sauce

$6.50

Panang Curry Sauce

$6.50

Massaman Curry Sauce

$6.50

Side Steamed Vegetable

$4.95

Side Steamed Tofu

$3.95

Side Steamed Chicken

$4.50

Side Steamed Pork

$4.50

Side Steamed Beef

$5.50

Side Steamed Shrimp

$5.50

Side Steamed Fish

$6.50

Side Fried Fish

$6.50

Side Duck

$7.50

Desserts

Black Rice Pudding

$5.75

Mango Sticky Rice

$7.95

Beverages

Thai Ice Tea

$4.75

Vegan Thai Ice Tea

$5.25

Bottled Water

$2.00

Perrier

$3.50

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Specialty Soda

$2.75

Snapple

$3.50

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.25

Catering All

Spring Roll By Piece (20 MIN)

$1.35

Carb Rangoon By Piece (20 MiN)

$1.50

Satay By Piece (20 MIN)

$1.70

Calamari - OPTION A

$80.00

Calamari - OPTION B

$155.00

Tofu App - OPTION A

$55.00

Tofu App - OPTION B

$130.00

Sweet Chili Wings - OPTION A

$85.00

Sweet Chili Wings -OPTION B

$155.00

Drunken Noodle (Catering)

$70.00

Pad See Ew (Catering)

$70.00

Pad Thai (Catering)

$70.00

Thai Fried Rice (Catering)

$70.00

Pineapple Fried Rice (Catering)

$70.00

Basil Fried Rice (Catering)

$70.00

Bai Grapow (Catering)

$85.00

Bangkok (Catering)

$85.00

Eggplant Basil (Catering)

$85.00

Garlic (Catering)

$85.00

Pad Ped (Catering)

$85.00

Red Curry (Catering)

$85.00

Yellow Curry (Catering)

$85.00

Green Curry (Catering)

$85.00

Panang Curry (Catering)

$85.00

Massaman Curry (Catering)

$85.00

Bomber Eggs (Catering)

$90.00

Choo Chee Fish Curry (Catering)

$105.00

Carb Fried Rice (Catering)

$105.00

Firecracker Chicken (Catering)

$90.00

Lemongrass Chicken (Catering)

$90.00

Three Flavored Fish (Catering)

$105.00

Roasted Duck Curry (Catering)

$110.00

Utensils

No UT

Utensils

Chop

Chili Oil

Soy Sauce

Lime

Sriracha

Plate

Bowl