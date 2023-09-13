Bai Tong Thai Restaurant - U District
Appetizers
Crab Wonton
Crispy fried wontons stuffed with a combination of imitation crab meat and cream cheese, served with plum sauce.
Spring Rolls
Miniature fried spring roll stuffed with glass noodles and vegetables. Served with plum sauce. (V)
Fresh Rolls
Fresh crisp vegetables, rice vermicelli, barbeque pork, and prawns.Served with our famous peanut sauce
Chicken Satay
Skewered grilled chicken marinated and lathered with curry and coconut milk. Served with peanut sauce and cucumber mixed with onion. (GF)
Fried Tofu
Deep-fried tofu, served with a plum-flavored sweet chili dipping sauce and sprinkled with peanuts. (GF) (V)
Thai Beef Jerkey
This dish includes succulent pork thinly sliced and marinated in a sugar and salt brine.
Soup
Tom Yum
The individual size of spicy-sour soup with straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, and galangal root. (GF)
Creamy Tom Yum Soup
The dish is very similar to Traditional Tom Yum, but with coconut milk and ground pork for a richer flavor. (GF)
Coconut Soup (Tom Kah)
The individual size of coconut milk soup with straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, and galangal root.
Tofu Soup
A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, seasoned ground pork, mushrooms, white onions, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.
Salad
Thai Salad
This salad features fresh leaves of lettuce, carrots, red onions, slices of cucumber and tomato, and a sliced boiled egg all drizzled with a fresh peanut sauce dressing.
Golden Crispy Fried Egg Salad
Crispy fried eggs with bright fresh veggies tossed in our secret chilli lime dressing
Larb
Distinctively Thai, this dish blends red onions, green onions, cilantro, chili, lime juice and crushed toasted rice with your choice of ground chicken, pork or beef
Entrée
Crispy Garlic Chicken
Juicy-on-the-inside and crispy-on-the-outside chicken tossed in our signature sweet garlic sauce and topped with crisped basil leaves and chopped red bell peppers. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
Stir fried Thai Basil (Pad Ka Prau)
Your choice of ground meat stir-fried with basil and bell peppers. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
Savory Garlic Delight
This garlic-based concoction is made from blended garlic cloves and Thai white pepper, stir-fried with your choice of meat. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
Spicy Eggplants
This dish combines Chinese eggplant with basil, garlic, black bean sauce, and bell peppers. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
Stir Fried Seafood with Curry Powder
Prawns, scallops, calamari, and mussels stir fried with yellow curry, egg, celery, bell peppers, and white and green onion. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
Thai Omelet (Kai Jiew)
A simple and popular Thai dish, this pan-fried omelet includes Thai-styled scrambled eggs, flavored with seasoned ground pork, onions, fish sauce and cilantro. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
Cashew Nut Chicken
Stir-fried chicken with chili pastes, cashew nuts, red and green bell peppers, onions, carrots, and celery. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
Mixed Vegetable Deluxe
A healthy combination of celery baby corn, broccoli, carrots, Napa cabbage, straw mushrooms and bamboo shoots tossed in our hot, seasoned wok. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
Noodles
Pad Thai
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
Pad Sei-lew
This dish features wide rice noodles, egg, broccoli, and soy sauce tossed in a hot, well-seasoned wok.
Pad Khi Mao
Inspired by Thai countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are made with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots, tomatoes, and onions.
Bai Tong Special Noodles
Designed by Bai Tong chefs for a uniquely light Thai taste, these wide rice noodles are stir-fried with chicken and egg, and served on a bed of fresh lettuce.
Empire Noodle (Rard Nah)
Prepared in a hot, well-seasoned wok, these wide rice noodles are first stir-fried with garlic and light soy sauce and then topped with a thickened, flavorful gravy with broccoli.
Rice Dish
Fried Rice
Excellent as a single meal or shared family style, our Thai fried rice combines jasmine rice, egg, and a mix of white onions, tomatoes, and assorted vegetables stir-fried in a hot wok. (GF)
Pineapple Fried Rice
A popular Thai variation on fried rice, Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor, stir-fried with pineapple, egg, cashew nuts, raisins, and onions. (GF)
Chilli Fried Rice
Thai chilies, basil, and bell peppers sautéed in hot oil and served with jasmine rice and your choice of protein, prepared using a traditional Thai recipe
Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Jasmine rice infused with Indian yellow curry flavor in this delectable fried rice dish, complemented with pineapple, onions, and cashew nuts.
Bai Tong Special Fried Rice
Special fried rice with Thai pork jerky, the most customer favorite at Bai Tong Thai Restaurant
Curry
Pa Nang Curry
Pan-fried Pa-Nang curry slow cooked with basil, Kaffir lime leaves, and bell peppers. (GF) ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste, potatoes, and onions simmered in coconut milk. (GF) ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
Red Curry
This rich curry features red chili paste, simmered with coconut milk, Kaffir lime leaves, basil, bamboo shoots and bell peppers. (GF) ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
Thai Green Curry
Made with green chilies, our green curry emphasizes Kaffir lime peel and palm sugar. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers and your choice of meat. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
Pineapple Prawn curry
This dish features pineapple with succulent peeled prawns in our spicy red curry. ** RICE IS NOT INCLUDED WITH THIS DISH **
Single Special
Side Order
Drinks
VEGETARIAN MENU
VG Veggie Rolls
Stuffed with tofu, cilantro, sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin served with our famous peanut sauce.
VG Spring Rolls
Miniature fried spring roll stuffed with glass noodles and vegetables. Served with plum sauce. (V)
VG Tofu Soup
A light, flavorful soup made with a clear broth, tofu, mushrooms, spring onions, cabbage, carrots, broccoli, cilantro and fresh chopped scallions.
VG Coconut Soup
This soup features chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk
VG Thai Salad
This salad features fresh leaves of lettuce, carrots, red onions, slices of cucumber and tomato, and a sliced boiled egg all drizzled with a fresh peanut sauce dressing.
VG Fried Rice
Jasmine rice stir-fried with egg, tomatoes and onions. Our Thai fried rice get its unique flavor from homemade secret sauce.
VG Pineapple Fried Rice
Jasmine rice infused with curry flavor stir-fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.
VG Chilli Fried Rice
Thai chilies, basil, and bell peppers sautéed in hot oil and served with jasmine rice and your choice of protein, prepared using a traditional Thai recipe
VG Yellow Curry Fried Rice
Jasmine rice infused with Indian yellow curry flavor in this delectable fried rice dish, complemented with pineapple, onions, and cashew nuts.
VG Pad Thai
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
VG Pad Sei-Iew
Stir-fried wide rice noodles with tofu and fresh broccoli seasoned with flavorful soy sauce tossed in a hot wok.
VG Pad Khi Mao
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
VG Bai Tong Special Noodles
Designed by Bai Tong chefs for a uniquely light Thai taste, these wide rice noodles are stir-fried with egg, and served on a bed of fresh lettuce.
VG Yellow Curry
Yellow curry paste, potatoes, and onions simmered in coconut milk. * RICE IS NOT INCLUDED *
VG Green Curry
Made with green chilies, our green curry emphasizes Kaffir lime peel and palm sugar. Simmered in coconut milk with bamboo shoots, basil, bell peppers and your choice of meat. * RICE IS NOT INCLUDED *
VG Red Curry
This rich curry features red chili paste, simmered with coconut milk, Kaffir lime leaves, basil, bamboo shoots and bell peppers. * RICE IS NOT INCLUDED *
VG Panang Curry
Pan-fried Pa-Nang curry slow cooked with basil, Kaffir lime leaves, and bell peppers. * RICE IS NOT INCLUDED *
VG Mixed Vegetable Deluxe
A healthy combination of vegetables, tofu and Shiitake mushrooms tossed in our hot, seasoned wok for just the right color and crunch. * RICE IS NOT INCLUDED *
VG Cashew Nut Tofu
Fried tofu and cashew nuts stir-fried in our famous cashew nut sauce with red and green bell peppers, celery, carrots and red onions. * RICE IS NOT INCLUDED *
VG Spicy Eggplant
An eggplant lover's dish. Grilled eggplant sauteed with basil and bell peppers in our tasty homemade sauce * RICE IS NOT INCLUDED *