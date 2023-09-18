Appetizers

Queso Flameado

$11.00

A hot skillet loaded with melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with house made chorizo and chile asado. Served with your choice of tortillas

Guacamole Salad

$11.95

Ripe avocados mixed with pico de gallo and special seasonings served on a bed of lettuce

Queso Dip

$9.95

Cheese sauce made in our kitchen with jalapeño

Jalapeño Poppers

$9.95

Super Nachos

$11.95

Steak or chicken, guacamole, jalapeño, and sour cream

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.95

French fries smothered in homemade green chili topped with melted Cheddar cheese

6 Pieces Ostiones

$13.95

12 Pieces Ostiones

$23.95

6 Pieces Ostiones Rellenos

$16.95

12 Pieces Ostiones Rellenos

$29.95

Camarones Al Arbol

$22.00

Shrimp cooked in a blend of extra hot sauce and dried arbol peppers

Chips and Salsa Refill

$2.50

Street Tacos

3 Tacos DF

$14.95

Seasoned skirt steak

3 Tacos Al Pastor

$14.95

Pork marinated in guajillo chile and pineapple

3 Tacos Al Carbon

$14.95

Flavorful diced steak sautéed with onions and tomatoes

3 Tacos De Carnitas

$14.95

Slow roasted shredded pork

3 Tacos De Gobernador

$16.95

3 tacos with corn tortilla, shrimp, melted cheese, chipotle sauce and poblano peppers

3 Tacos De Arrachera

$14.95

Marinated and grilled skirt steak

3 Tacos De Birria

$16.95

3 tacos with stewed meat, cilantro, onion paired with a flavorous broth on the side

Quesa-Birria Con Consome

$16.95

3 corn quesadillas with stewed meat, cilantro, onion paired with a flavorous broth on the side

Baja Fish Tacos

$16.95

3 baja tacos made with beer battered cod, topped with cabbage slaw, red pickled onion and smokey chipotle sauce

Baja Shrimp Tacos

$16.95

Tacos Vegetarianos

$12.95

Zucchini, mushrooms, onions, tomato, and bell peppers topped with fresh avocado

Family Favorites

Quesadilla Plate

$10.95

Flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sour cream & guacamole

Mushroom Zucchini Quesadilla

$12.95

Flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sour cream & guacamole

Mexican Hamburger

$14.95

Flour tortilla stuffed with beans and a beef patty smothered in green chile topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans

Tamale Plate

$13.95

Smothered in green chili, served with rice and beans

Taco Salad

$11.95

Crispy tortilla bowl filled with beans, your choice of ground beef or chicken, lettuce and tomatoes. Topped with cheese & sour cream

Spicy Creamy Chipotle Enchiladas

$12.95

2 chicken enchiladas with spicy creamy chipotle sauce with rice and beans

Green Chile Plate

$12.95

Pork meat served with rice and beans

Enchiladas Suizas

$14.95

2 chicken enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, sour cream, serrano chili and white cheese. Served with rice and beans

Beef Enchiladas

$14.95

2 smothered in red chile, served with rice and beans

Chicken Enchiladas

$11.95

Cheese Enchiladas

$12.95

2 smothered in red chile, served with rice and beans

Pechuga Asada

$15.95

Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onions and tomatoes. Served with rice

Pollo Relleno

$16.95

Sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, bell pepper grilled chicken breast served over a bed of and onions with our homemade creamy chipotle. Served with rice

Torta

$15.95

Mexican sandwich with lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, jalapeño, mayonnaise and Monterey Jack cheese. Your choice of meat: ham, carnitas, milanesa, or asada. Served with French fries

Crispy Chile Relleno Plate

$15.95

Smothered in green chile, served with rice and beans

Burritos

Chicken Fajita Burrito

$15.95

Beef Fajita Burrito

$15.95

Birria Burrito

$14.95

Carne Asada Burrito

$13.95

Carnitas Burrito

$13.95

Chicken Burrito

$12.95

Ground Beef Burrito

$12.95

Vegetarian Burrito

$12.95

A flour tortilla filled with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, peas, carrots and zucchini, smothered in red chili and topped with sliced avocado

Bean & Chicharron Burrito

$10.95

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$10.95

Seafood Burrito

$18.95

Shrimp and fish on the grill, mixed with pico de gallo and beans

Seafood Chimichanga

$18.95

Shrimp and fish on the grill, mixed with pico de gallo and beans

Chimichanga

$16.95

A flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat: shredded beef, chicken, carnitas or asada. Deep-fried smothered in green chile and topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream

Fajitas

Steak Fajitas

$21.95

Chicken Fajitas

$18.95

Fish Fajitas

$21.95

2 Meats Combo

$23.95

Vegetarian Fajitas

$14.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$22.95

Adobada Fajitas

$19.09

Fajitas Combo

$25.95

Chicken, Steak, and Shrimp Fajitas Combo

Combinations

Combination 1

$14.95

Smothered Bean Burrito, Beef Taco, Bean Tostada, Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Lettuce and Tomatoes

Combination 2

$12.95

Smothered Chile Relleno, Cheese Enchilada, Rice and Beans

Combination 3

$12.95

Smothered Bean Burrito. Beef Taco, and Bean Tostada

Combination 4

$12.95

Cheese Enchilada, Avocado Tostada, Bean or Rice Burrito with Red Chili and Cheese

Combination 5

$12.95

Smothered Chile Relleno, Smothered Tamale, Rice and Beans

Combination 6

$12.95

Beef and Bean Burrito Served with Rice and Beans

Combination 7

$12.95

Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno and Avocado Tostada

Combination 8

$12.95

Smothered Bean and Chicharron Burrito, Smothered Chile Relleno and Smothered Tamale

Combination 9

$12.95

Chile Relleno, Beef Taco, Flauta and Bean Tostada

Elisas Antojitos

T-Bone Steak

$25.95

Served with sliced potatoes, white rice & beans

Baja Special

$26.95

Grilled ribeye steak and 4 shrimp stuffed with cheese and wrapped in bacon accompanied by sauteed mushrooms, onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans and guacamole

Carne a La Tampiquena

$22.95

Grilled steak, flauta, enchilada, rice, beans and tortillas

Carne Asada

$22.95

Grilled ribeye steak served with rice & beans

Steak Ranchero

$19.95

Milanesa in ranchera sauce with onions, tomatoes & jalapeños, served with rice and beans. This item may be served raw or undercooked or include raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell fish or eggs may inc

Milanesa Plate

$18.95

Breaded steak served with home style potatoes, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice and a tortilla of your choice

Small Parrillada De Carne

$55.00

Carne asada, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, and strips of cheese over sauteed onions and bell peppers with fried jalapeño, rice and beans

Large Parrillada De Carne

$105.00

Carne asada, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, and strips of cheese over sauteed onions and bell peppers with fried jalapeño, rice and beans

Molcajete De Carne

$34.00

Ribeye steak, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, Jack cheese and green onions in a volcano stone bowl with our tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans

Molcajete Mixto

$37.00

Shrimp, fish, chicken, carnitas, jack cheese and green onions in a volcano stone bowl with our tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans

Carnitas Plate

$16.00

Grilled Salmon Salad

$16.95

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, drizzled with our special mango sauce

Carne Adobada Plate

$18.95

Served with rice and beans

Mariscos/Seafood

Small Parrillada De Mariscos

$55.00

Grilled shrimp, octopus, fish, scallops, crab legs and calamari over a bed of sauteed onions and bell peppers with strips of cheese and fried jalapeño. Served with beans and rice

Large Parrillada De Mariscos

$110.00

Grilled shrimp, octopus, fish, scallops, crab legs and calamari over a bed of sauteed onions and bell peppers with strips of cheese and fried jalapeño. Served with beans and rice

Molcajete Seafood

$38.00

Octopus, fish, shrimp, scallops, crab legs, jack cheese and green onions in a volcano stone bowl with our tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans

Camarones Rellenos a La Diabla

$23.95

Seven (7) shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese wrapped in bacon and cooked with chipotle hot sauce. Served with rice and beans

Camarones Rellenos

$23.95

Seven (7) jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and wrapped in bacon. Served with rice and beans

Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo

$23.95

Seven (7) jumbo shrimp cooked in a butter garlic sauce. Served with rice and beans

Langosta Rellena

$40.95

A lobster tail stuffed with seafood and topped with our special shrimp sauce. Served with rice and beans

Camarones a La Diabla

$23.95

Seven (7) jumbo shrimp cooked with chipotle hot sauce. Served with rice and beans

Filete De Pescado Y Camarones

$24.95

Tender juicy fish fillet with rice and salad

Camarones Spicy Cream Chipotle

$23.95

Marinated with chipotle sauces served with rice and beans

Colozal Trio

$45.95

A lobster tail drizzled with our special shrimp cream sauce on a top bed of rice. Accompanied by seasoned shrimp mixed with vegetables and (4) crispy breaded shrimp

Baja Camarones Relleno

$23.95

Seven (7) jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and wrapped in bacon. Smothered in our homemade ranchera sauce. Served with rice and beans

Camarones Rancheros

$23.95

Seven (7) jumbo shrimp cooked smothered in our homemade ranchera sauce. Served with rice and beans

Mojarra Frita

$21.95

Mojarra Zarandeada

$24.95

Whole tilapia seasoned and deep-fried. Served with rice and salad

Camarones Empanizados

$23.95

Seven (7) breaded shrimp, served with French fries and rice

Baja Style Ceviche

Ceviche De Pescado

$17.95

Ceviche De Camaron

$18.95

Ceviche De Mixto

$19.95

Any combination of fish, shrimp or octopus ceviche

Tostada De Ceviche De Camaron

$11.95

Tostada Mixta

$12.95

Tostada De Pulpo

$14.95

Camarones Aguachiles

$19.95

Marinated spicy raw shrimps with lime juice, spices and onions. Served with cucumbers

Seafood Soups

Caldo De Camaron - Shrimp

$22.95

Caldo De Pescado - Fish

$22.95

Caldo De Pescado Con Camaron

$23.95

Caldo De Siete Mares

$24.95

Soup with combination of shrimp, fish, octopus, calamari, clams and crab leg

Cocktails

Cocktel De Camaron

$19.95

Cocktel De Camaron Y Pulpo

$22.95

Campechana

$23.95

Shrimp, octopus and oysters

Vuelve Alavida

$21.95

Breakfast

Huevos Rancheros

$13.50

2 eggs smothered in green chile, choice of chorizo or ham, served with rice and beans

Mexican Breakfast

$13.50

Eggs scrambled with chorizo, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños, smothered in green chile, and served with rice and beans

Chilaquiles

$13.95

Fried corn tortilla chips smothered in your choice of red or green chile topped with 2 eggs cooked to order and sour cream. Served with your choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo or ham and beans

Smothered Breakfast Burrito

$11.95

A flour tortilla filled with egg, potato, cheese and your choice of chorizo, bacon or sausage

Eggs Benedicts

$14.95

Your choice of bacon or ham

Create Your Own Omelet

$13.95

Served with hash browns and toast

Menudo

$14.50

Friday, Saturday and Sunday only

French Toast

$8.95

Four (4) pieces of toast dipped in egg and pan cooked. Served with syrup

Pancakes and Eggs

$12.95

Served with bacon or sausage and hash brown

Steak and Eggs

$21.95

Served with hash browns and a side of green chile

Chuletas De Puerco

$14.95

2 pork chops with rice and beans

Kids Menu

Enchilada, Rice and Beans

$7.95

Flauta with Rice and Beans

$7.95

Beef Taco with Rice and Beans

$7.95

One Egg, Rice and Beans

$7.95

Cheese Quesadilla, Beans and Rice

$7.95

Bean Burrito with Cheese and Rice

$7.95

Ham, Scrambled Egg and French Fries

$7.95

Cheese Omelet and French Fries

$7.95

Hot Dog and French Fries

$7.95

Macaroni and Cheese

$7.95

Chicken Nuggets and Fries

$7.95

Cheeseburger and Fries

$7.95

Elizas Fideo Soup

$7.95

Sides

Beef Taco

$4.95

Chicken Taco

$4.95

Carne Asada Taco

$5.50

Chile Relleno Crispy

$6.95

Chile Relleno Poblano

$7.95

Cheese Enchilada

$4.50

Guacamole Tostada

$6.95

Smothered Tamale

$5.95

1 Piece Camaron Relleno

$4.95

Side Rice and Beans

$4.50

Side French Fries

$4.50

Side Avocado

$6.25

Side Guacamole

$6.25

Side Chicharron

$5.95

Side Green Chile

$3.95

Side Bread

$3.00

Side Jalapeños

$3.00

Side Onion Rings

$7.95

Chiles toriados

$3.00

Flower Tortilla

$2.00

Corn Tortilla

$2.00

Sour Cream

$2.50

Cheddar Cheese

$2.00

Rice Side

$2.50

Bean Side

$2.50

Desserts

Flan - Mexican Custard

$6.95

Cheesecake

$6.95

Fried Ice Cream

$6.95

4 Pieces Sopapilla

$6.95

Churros

$6.95

2 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.90

Chocoflan

$6.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

quesatacos

ASADA QUESATACOS

$16.95

BIRRIA QUESATACOS

$16.95

ADOBADA QUESATACOS

$16.95

SHRIMP QUESATACOS

$16.95

ALA CARTE

ASADA TACO

$4.50

AL PASTOR TACO

$4.50

CARNITAS TACO

$4.00

BIRRIA TACO

$5.00

SHREDDED CHICKEN HARD TACO

$3.50

GROUND BEEF HARD TACO

$3.50

BAJA FISH TACO

$5.00

GOBERNADOR TACO

$5.00

SHRIMP TACO

$5.00

CHILE RELLENO SOFT

$7.95

CHILE RELLENO CRISPY

$6.95

DF TACO

$4.50

CARBON TACO

$4.50

VEGGIE TACO

$3.00