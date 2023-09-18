Baja Cantina 5400 W Alameda Ave
Appetizers
Queso Flameado
A hot skillet loaded with melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with house made chorizo and chile asado. Served with your choice of tortillas
Guacamole Salad
Ripe avocados mixed with pico de gallo and special seasonings served on a bed of lettuce
Queso Dip
Cheese sauce made in our kitchen with jalapeño
Jalapeño Poppers
Super Nachos
Steak or chicken, guacamole, jalapeño, and sour cream
Chili Cheese Fries
French fries smothered in homemade green chili topped with melted Cheddar cheese
6 Pieces Ostiones
12 Pieces Ostiones
6 Pieces Ostiones Rellenos
12 Pieces Ostiones Rellenos
Camarones Al Arbol
Shrimp cooked in a blend of extra hot sauce and dried arbol peppers
Chips and Salsa Refill
Street Tacos
3 Tacos DF
Seasoned skirt steak
3 Tacos Al Pastor
Pork marinated in guajillo chile and pineapple
3 Tacos Al Carbon
Flavorful diced steak sautéed with onions and tomatoes
3 Tacos De Carnitas
Slow roasted shredded pork
3 Tacos De Gobernador
3 tacos with corn tortilla, shrimp, melted cheese, chipotle sauce and poblano peppers
3 Tacos De Arrachera
Marinated and grilled skirt steak
3 Tacos De Birria
3 tacos with stewed meat, cilantro, onion paired with a flavorous broth on the side
Quesa-Birria Con Consome
3 corn quesadillas with stewed meat, cilantro, onion paired with a flavorous broth on the side
Baja Fish Tacos
3 baja tacos made with beer battered cod, topped with cabbage slaw, red pickled onion and smokey chipotle sauce
Baja Shrimp Tacos
Tacos Vegetarianos
Zucchini, mushrooms, onions, tomato, and bell peppers topped with fresh avocado
Family Favorites
Quesadilla Plate
Flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sour cream & guacamole
Mushroom Zucchini Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with melted Monterey Jack cheese. Served with sour cream & guacamole
Mexican Hamburger
Flour tortilla stuffed with beans and a beef patty smothered in green chile topped with cheese. Served with rice and beans
Tamale Plate
Smothered in green chili, served with rice and beans
Taco Salad
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with beans, your choice of ground beef or chicken, lettuce and tomatoes. Topped with cheese & sour cream
Spicy Creamy Chipotle Enchiladas
2 chicken enchiladas with spicy creamy chipotle sauce with rice and beans
Green Chile Plate
Pork meat served with rice and beans
Enchiladas Suizas
2 chicken enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, sour cream, serrano chili and white cheese. Served with rice and beans
Beef Enchiladas
2 smothered in red chile, served with rice and beans
Chicken Enchiladas
Cheese Enchiladas
2 smothered in red chile, served with rice and beans
Pechuga Asada
Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed onions and tomatoes. Served with rice
Pollo Relleno
Sautéed mushrooms, zucchini, bell pepper grilled chicken breast served over a bed of and onions with our homemade creamy chipotle. Served with rice
Torta
Mexican sandwich with lettuce, tomato, avocado, onions, jalapeño, mayonnaise and Monterey Jack cheese. Your choice of meat: ham, carnitas, milanesa, or asada. Served with French fries
Crispy Chile Relleno Plate
Smothered in green chile, served with rice and beans
Burritos
Chicken Fajita Burrito
Beef Fajita Burrito
Birria Burrito
Carne Asada Burrito
Carnitas Burrito
Chicken Burrito
Ground Beef Burrito
Vegetarian Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, peas, carrots and zucchini, smothered in red chili and topped with sliced avocado
Bean & Chicharron Burrito
Bean & Cheese Burrito
Seafood Burrito
Shrimp and fish on the grill, mixed with pico de gallo and beans
Seafood Chimichanga
Shrimp and fish on the grill, mixed with pico de gallo and beans
Chimichanga
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of meat: shredded beef, chicken, carnitas or asada. Deep-fried smothered in green chile and topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream
Fajitas
Combinations
Combination 1
Smothered Bean Burrito, Beef Taco, Bean Tostada, Cheese Enchilada, Rice, Lettuce and Tomatoes
Combination 2
Smothered Chile Relleno, Cheese Enchilada, Rice and Beans
Combination 3
Smothered Bean Burrito. Beef Taco, and Bean Tostada
Combination 4
Cheese Enchilada, Avocado Tostada, Bean or Rice Burrito with Red Chili and Cheese
Combination 5
Smothered Chile Relleno, Smothered Tamale, Rice and Beans
Combination 6
Beef and Bean Burrito Served with Rice and Beans
Combination 7
Cheese Enchilada, Chile Relleno and Avocado Tostada
Combination 8
Smothered Bean and Chicharron Burrito, Smothered Chile Relleno and Smothered Tamale
Combination 9
Chile Relleno, Beef Taco, Flauta and Bean Tostada
Elisas Antojitos
T-Bone Steak
Served with sliced potatoes, white rice & beans
Baja Special
Grilled ribeye steak and 4 shrimp stuffed with cheese and wrapped in bacon accompanied by sauteed mushrooms, onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans and guacamole
Carne a La Tampiquena
Grilled steak, flauta, enchilada, rice, beans and tortillas
Carne Asada
Grilled ribeye steak served with rice & beans
Steak Ranchero
Milanesa in ranchera sauce with onions, tomatoes & jalapeños, served with rice and beans. This item may be served raw or undercooked or include raw or undercooked ingredients. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shell fish or eggs may inc
Milanesa Plate
Breaded steak served with home style potatoes, lettuce, tomatoes, beans, rice and a tortilla of your choice
Small Parrillada De Carne
Carne asada, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, and strips of cheese over sauteed onions and bell peppers with fried jalapeño, rice and beans
Large Parrillada De Carne
Carne asada, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, and strips of cheese over sauteed onions and bell peppers with fried jalapeño, rice and beans
Molcajete De Carne
Ribeye steak, chicken, carnitas, chorizo, Jack cheese and green onions in a volcano stone bowl with our tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans
Molcajete Mixto
Shrimp, fish, chicken, carnitas, jack cheese and green onions in a volcano stone bowl with our tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans
Carnitas Plate
Grilled Salmon Salad
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, onions, drizzled with our special mango sauce
Carne Adobada Plate
Served with rice and beans
Mariscos/Seafood
Small Parrillada De Mariscos
Grilled shrimp, octopus, fish, scallops, crab legs and calamari over a bed of sauteed onions and bell peppers with strips of cheese and fried jalapeño. Served with beans and rice
Large Parrillada De Mariscos
Grilled shrimp, octopus, fish, scallops, crab legs and calamari over a bed of sauteed onions and bell peppers with strips of cheese and fried jalapeño. Served with beans and rice
Molcajete Seafood
Octopus, fish, shrimp, scallops, crab legs, jack cheese and green onions in a volcano stone bowl with our tomatillo salsa. Served with rice and beans
Camarones Rellenos a La Diabla
Seven (7) shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese wrapped in bacon and cooked with chipotle hot sauce. Served with rice and beans
Camarones Rellenos
Seven (7) jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and wrapped in bacon. Served with rice and beans
Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo
Seven (7) jumbo shrimp cooked in a butter garlic sauce. Served with rice and beans
Langosta Rellena
A lobster tail stuffed with seafood and topped with our special shrimp sauce. Served with rice and beans
Camarones a La Diabla
Seven (7) jumbo shrimp cooked with chipotle hot sauce. Served with rice and beans
Filete De Pescado Y Camarones
Tender juicy fish fillet with rice and salad
Camarones Spicy Cream Chipotle
Marinated with chipotle sauces served with rice and beans
Colozal Trio
A lobster tail drizzled with our special shrimp cream sauce on a top bed of rice. Accompanied by seasoned shrimp mixed with vegetables and (4) crispy breaded shrimp
Baja Camarones Relleno
Seven (7) jumbo shrimp stuffed with Monterey Jack cheese and wrapped in bacon. Smothered in our homemade ranchera sauce. Served with rice and beans
Camarones Rancheros
Seven (7) jumbo shrimp cooked smothered in our homemade ranchera sauce. Served with rice and beans
Mojarra Frita
Mojarra Zarandeada
Whole tilapia seasoned and deep-fried. Served with rice and salad
Camarones Empanizados
Seven (7) breaded shrimp, served with French fries and rice
Baja Style Ceviche
Ceviche De Pescado
Ceviche De Camaron
Ceviche De Mixto
Any combination of fish, shrimp or octopus ceviche
Tostada De Ceviche De Camaron
Tostada Mixta
Tostada De Pulpo
Camarones Aguachiles
Marinated spicy raw shrimps with lime juice, spices and onions. Served with cucumbers
Seafood Soups
Cocktails
Breakfast
Huevos Rancheros
2 eggs smothered in green chile, choice of chorizo or ham, served with rice and beans
Mexican Breakfast
Eggs scrambled with chorizo, onions, tomatoes, and jalapeños, smothered in green chile, and served with rice and beans
Chilaquiles
Fried corn tortilla chips smothered in your choice of red or green chile topped with 2 eggs cooked to order and sour cream. Served with your choice of bacon, sausage, chorizo or ham and beans
Smothered Breakfast Burrito
A flour tortilla filled with egg, potato, cheese and your choice of chorizo, bacon or sausage
Eggs Benedicts
Your choice of bacon or ham
Create Your Own Omelet
Served with hash browns and toast
Menudo
Friday, Saturday and Sunday only
French Toast
Four (4) pieces of toast dipped in egg and pan cooked. Served with syrup
Pancakes and Eggs
Served with bacon or sausage and hash brown
Steak and Eggs
Served with hash browns and a side of green chile
Chuletas De Puerco
2 pork chops with rice and beans
