Baja Nola Mexicajun
APPETIZERS
- NOLA SAMPLER$38.00
Crab cheeseballs (4) MexiCajun Corn (4) Baja Ceviche, Chicken Quesadilla or sub Steak Quesadilla for $2, Empanada Popper, 1 Choice Regular Dip, sub Seafood dip $4
- CRABCAKE CHEESEBALLS$14.00
(4) Lump Crabmeat blended with our 3 cheese blend and battered and deep fried served with pico and jicama slaw.
- BAJA CEVICHE$16.00
Shrimp, Mahi Mahi, Crawfish, & Crabmeat marinated over 24hr topped with cucumbers, pico, jalapenos, and diced mangos served with 3 tostadas & avocado!
- MEXICAN SEAFOOD BREAD$14.00
French bread topped with LA Crawfish & Shrimp, Crabmeat along with 4 cheese blend served with Baja Sauce.
- FRIED ALLIGATOR$16.00
Fried alligator served with jicama slaw and baja sauce and spicy siracha.
- BAJA SEAFOOD QUESO DIP$13.00
Our homemade queso topped with, crawfish tails, shrimp, crabmeat served with tortilla chips.
- QUESO DIP$9.00
Homemade queso dip served with chips!
- GUCAMOLE DIP$10.00
Fresh avocados tossed with pico served with mixed chips!
- MEXICAJUN CORN$7.00
Whole corn on a stick boiled in cajun spices dressed with butter, mayo, cotija cheese, tajin powder!
- OYSTER EMPANADA POPPER$11.00
Fried Oysters stuffed in a jalapeno with 3-cheese, served with our garlic aioli and jicama slaw.
- BIRRIA EMPANADA POPPER$11.00
- MEXICAN NACHOS$13.00
Nacho chips, Topped with refried beans, shredded cheese, pico, sour cream, jalapenos, and homemade queso.
- LOADED FRIES$13.00
Shredded cheese, pico, sour cream, jalapenos, fresh bacon bits & homemade queso.
- NOLA WINGS$10.00+
- Chips & Salsa TOGO$2.99
OYSTERS
- OYSTER SAMPLER$15.00+
Choose any of the 3 oysters below and see which is your favorite!
- MEXICAN CHAROYSTERS$15.00+
Our Most popular oysters topped with pico, 4 - cheese blend served with homemade chorizo on the side.
- ORIGINAL CHAROYSTERS$14.00+
3 cheese Parmesan blend with parsley & garlic butter.
- BIRRIA NOLA CHAROYSTERS$18.00+
Topped with Birria Beef along with, 3 Mexican cheese blend, with side of served with corn tortillas
- SURF N TURF CHAROYSTERS$19.00+
3 cheese blend topped with carne asada and shrimp.
- BAJA CHAROYSTERS$18.00+
3-cheese blend topped with grilled Mahi Mahi & Crabmeat.
- CRAWSHRIMP CHAROYSTERS$21.00+
Seasoned shrimp & LA Crawfish tails with 3 cheese blend.
- FRIED OYSTER AJIOLI$15.00+
Fried with 3-cheese blend served with garlic bread & Garlic Aioli.
- RAW OYSTER$15.00+
Fresh to your table served with cocktail sauce, lemon & crackers!
- BAJA RAW OYSTER$16.00+
Fresh to your table topped with pico de gallo, shrimp cocktail, and avocado slice, lemon, and crackers!
- SEAFOOD COCKTAIL$18.00
Oysters, crabmeat, and shrimp tossed in cocktail sauce with pico and diced jicama served with avocados and crackers.
- SUPREME CHAROYSTERS$22.00+
ENTREE
- FAJITAS$16.00+
Grilled onions, bell pepper, mushroom, zucchini and melted cheese with choice of protein served with rice and refried beans, sour cream, shredded cheese, pico, guacamole and four tortillas.
- PARIADALLA ASADA$26.00
Marinated skirt charbroiled to order, served with grilled jalapeño & green onions, grilled sausage, Costilla (beef rib), rice, charros beans, queso fresco, & pico. Serve with Tortillas.
- CHUY FLAUTAS$13.00
4 Flautas choice of protein & 3 cheese wrapped in corn tortilla topped with lettuce, pico, queso fresco, crema, served with rice and refried beans.
- BACON CHEESEBURGER$12.00
Fresh made patty to order topped with American cheese, bacon, pickles, onions, and tomatoes served with fries.
- ENCHILADAS RICAS$14.00
3 tortillas stuffed with your choice of protein and 3 cheese blend topped Salsa Verde or Salsa Roja or Queso Fresco, served with rice and refried beans.
- TORTA POBOY$13.00
Toasted Torta bread, choice of protein dressed with refried beans melted cheese, mayo, onions, pickles, tomatoes, and lettuce! Served with fries!
- QUESADILLAS$13.00
Flour tortilla with choice of protein and 3 Mexican cheesy blend, Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- BURRITOS$12.00
Refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico, s cream, shredded cheese and jalapenos with choice of meat.
- MEXICAN HOTDOG$8.00
Grilled hotdog wrapped in bacon topped with grilled onions and melted cheese dressed with mayo, ketchup, mustard and jalapeños served with French fries & queso.
SALADS
- TACO SALAD$11.00
Romaine & lettuce along with shredded cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, jalapeños, and fresh pineapples choice of dressing.
- CHEF SALAD$13.00
Fresh romaine and Spinach spring with choice of protein along with shredded cheese, croutons, avocados, tortilla strips, served with pico. Choice of dressing.
BIRRIA SPECIALTY
- BIRRIA QUESADILLA$16.00
Flour tortilla with Birria beef and 3 Mexican cheesy blend, Served with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
- BIRRIA TACOS$12.00+
(3) Corn Tortillas toasted with 4 cheese blend and stuffed with BIRRIA and jalapeño topped with cilantro and onions served with consume.
- BIRRIA OXTAIL TACOS$16.00+
- BIRRIA HOTDOG$10.00Out of stock
Grilled hotdog wrapped in bacon topped with Birria, grilled onions and melted cheese dressed with mayo, ketchup, mustard and jalapenos served with a side of queso & fries. I
- BIRRIA BURRITO$15.00
Refried beans, rice, lettuce, pico, s cream, shredded cheese and jalapenos with Birria Beef.
- BIRRIA NACHOS$17.00
Topped with refried beans, shredded cheese, pico, sour cream, jalapenos, and homemade queso and Birria Beef
- BIRRIA LOADED FRIES$17.00
Shredded cheese, pico, sour cream, jalapenos, fresh bacon bits & homemade queso and birria beef.
STREET TACOS
SEAFOOD TACOS
SPECIALTY TACOS
SEAFOOD
- GULF OF MEXICO$45.00
Seafood land fried to perfection. Mahi Mahi, Jumbo Shrimps, 6OZ. Lobster, Crawfish tails, (6) Fried Aioli Oysters & along with French fries
- (1LB) CHARBROILED SNOWCRAB LEG$25.00
- (2LB)CHARBOILED SNOWCRAB LEGS$38.00
- FRIED SHRIMP$22.00
- FRIED MAHI$23.00
- FRIED OYSTER$24.00
- FRIED SAMPLER$35.00
- BAJA BOAT$45.00
HIBACHI PLATTER
SIDES
- MEXICAN RICE$4.00
Mexican rice with mixed vegetables.
- MEXICAJUN HIBACHI RICE$6.00Out of stock
MEXICAJUN fried rice cooked with eggs, onions, chives and garlic and sauces served with garlic aioli.
- REFRIED PINTO BEANS$4.00
Fresh pinto beans boiled in seasoning, blended and refried for taste!
- CHARROS BEANS$4.00
Fresh pinto beans soup with pork sausage, bacon, ham, and veggies.
- VEGGIE MELODY$4.00
Grilled onions, bell pepper, mushroom, zucchini and spinach.
- FRENCH FRIES$4.00
Seasoned French fries.
- GARLIC CHEESE FRIES$6.00
seasoned French fries battered in garlic butter topped with Parmesan cheese served with garlic aioli.
- SWEET PLANTAINS$4.00
Fresh sweet plantains fried.
- SIDE SALAD$6.00
side salad spinach spring mix topped with pico shredded cheese, croutons and choice of dressing.
DESSERT
- PLANTAIN EMPANADA BEIGNET$8.00
Fresh dough filled with sweet plantain and sweet cream fried and tossed in powered sugar served with ice cream!
- TRES LECHES$8.00
Fresh made cake with 4 milk sweet blend topped with fruits and cherry along with ice cream!
- CHOCOFLAN$8.00
fresh made chocolate cake topped with flan served with ice cream.
- CAJETA STUFFED CHURROS$8.00
fresh churros stuffed with cajeta filling fried and covered in cinnamon sugar served with vanilla ice cream. Topped with caramel and whip cream.
SIDE INGREDIENT
- GUACAMOLE SIDE$3.00
fresh guacamole size 5oz.
- AVOCADO SIDE$2.00
fresh avocado size 5oz
- CHORIZO SIDE$3.00
fresh homemade chorizo size 5oz
- GRILLED MUSHROOM$2.00
Fresh mushroom grilled with seasoning size 5oz
- GRILLED PINEAPPLE$2.00
Fresh pineapples grilled size 5oz
- GRILLED SAUTÉED ONIONS$2.00
fresh onions sautéed and grilled size 5oz
- SOUR CREAM$2.00
side of sour cream size 5oz
- SHREDDED CHEESE$2.00
side of shredded cheese size 5oz
- PICO DE GALLO$2.00
side of pico de gallo size 5 oz
- EXTRA TORTILLAS$1.00
extra tortillas (3) choice
- Queso dip 4oz$4.00
- Jalapeno Toreado (1)$1.00
- Jalapeño Toreado (2)$1.50
- Serrano Toreado (1)$1.00
- Serrano Toreado (2)$1.50
- Habanero Toreado (1)$1.00
- Habanero Toreado (2)$1.50
DRINKS
AGUA FRESCAS
COFFEE
IMPORTED BEER
DOMESTIC BEER
MARGARITAS
SPECIALTY COCKTAILS
- Baja Jungle Punch$16.00
PINEAPPLE CARVED WITH, NATURAL FRUIT PUNCH, OUR SIGNATURE RUM, SIGNATURE TEQUILA, DICED FRESH FRUITS, GARNISHED.
- Baja Mama$11.00
FRESH PINEAPPLE JUICE & ORANGE JUICE, GRENADINE, MALIBU, OUR SIGNATURE RUM, TOPPED WITH REAL COCONUT, GARNISHED.
- Monkey LaLa$11.00
OUR SIGNATURE RUM, TITOS VODKA, KAHLUA, BAILEYS, COCONUT CREAM, AND COCONUT MILK TOPPED WITH REAL COCONUT, GARNISHED.
- Sky Juice$11.00
COCONUT MILK, CONDENSED MILK, GIN AND OUR SIGNATURE RUM, GARNISHED.
- Hawaiian Blue$11.00
BLUE CURAÇAO, OUR SIGNATURE RUM, MALIBU, FRESH PINEAPPLE JUICE, COCONUT CREAM, AND FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE, GARNISHED.
- Hurricane$11.00
LIGHT RUM, DARK RUM, FRESH PASSION FRUIT , ORANGE JUICE, FRESH SQUEEZED LIME AND GRENADINE, GARNISHED.
- Bloody Nola$10.00
TITOS VODKA, CLAMATO TOMATO JUICE, LEA & PERKINS, TABASCO, FRESH LIME, PAPRIKA, GARNISHED.
- MexiChelada$10.00
CLAMATO, FRESH LIME JUICE, LEA PERKINS, TABASCO, TAJIN RIM, FRESH SQUEEZED ORANGE JUICE, GARNISHED WITH CHOICE OF BEER. ADD FRESH PULPA $3 MANGO, TAMARIND
- Espresso Martini$13.00
GIN, WITH GROUND ESPRESSO, DAB OF NUTMEG SMOKED COFFEE BEAN, Garnished.
- La Bomba$14.00
TITOS VODKA, DON JULIO TEQUILA, SIGNATURE RUM, GIN, MELON LIQOUR, FRESH GRAPFRUIT AND ORANGE JUICE WITH PASSION FRUIT PULP. GARNISHED.
- Bajitos$10.00
SIGNATURE RUM, MALUBU, COCONUT RUM, FRESH FRUIT, MINT. ADD $2 NATURAL FLAVORS MANGO, STRAWBERRY, PINEAPPLE, PASSION FRUIT, BLACKBERRY, BERRY, COCONUT
- Sangria$9.00
MADE WITH FRESH FRUIT AND FRESH MADE SANGRIA MIX.
- Mimosa$7.00
CHAMPAGNE, FRESH NATURAL JUICE OF YOUR CHOICE, GARNISHED. MANGO, STRAWBERRY, PINEAPPLE, PASSION FRUIT, BLACKBERRY, WILD BERRY, COCONUT
- PinaColada$11.00
MALIBU, SIGNATURE RUM, COCONUT CREAM & MILK, CONDENSED MILK, AND FRESH PINEAPPLES, GARNISHED.
- Sex on the Beach$8.00
- Long Island Ice Tea$12.00
- Premium Martini$11.00