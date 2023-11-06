BAKE N BROIL
- Frozen Pot Pie$6.75
- Cake Slice$5.15
- Dbl Crust / French Slice$5.15
- Frozen Pot Pie$6.75
- Muffin$3.50
- Coffee Cake$4.25
- Cinnamon Roll*$4.75
- Cheese Pocket*$4.95
- Pecan Roll*$5.45
- Cupcake$3.75
- Cookie$2.25
- Whipped Cream$1.25
- Ice Cream$1.25
- 4 Pack Muffin$12.95
- 1/2 Dz Muffin$16.95
- 4 Pack Cupcake$12.95
- 1/2 Dozen Cupcake$19.95
- Dozen Cupcake$35.95
- Loaf Cake$8.95
- Loaf Coffee Cake$9.95
- Lemon Bar$3.50
- Pumpkin Bar$3.50
Seasonal
- Chocolate Chip Chew$3.25
- Cream Cheese Bar$4.25
- Dz Muffin$19.95
- Bread Pudding$3.95
- Pint Frosting$9.95
TOGO Items
- Loaf Cake$8.95
- TG Spaghetti$11.95
- TG Mac & Chez$11.95
- Frozen Pot Pie$6.75
- Sm Croutons$4.25
- Lg Croutons$6.50
- 1/2 Pint Salsa$3.45
- Pint Salsa$5.96
- 1/2 Pint Dressing$3.95
- Pint Dressing$6.50
- Pie Crust$4.25
- 1/2 Pint Jam$3.95
- Pint Jam$7.95
- Qt Mash Dry$11.95
- Qt Mash Gravy$12.95
- Pint Mash Dry$6.50
- Pint Mash/Brown Gravy$7.25
- Pint Mash Wht Gravy$7.25
- Loaf Bread$8.95
- Picnic Pack (4)$55.95
- Picnic Pack (2)$27.95
- Quiche Pack$39.95
Whole Bakery
- Apple Pie*$19.95
- Apricot Pie$19.95
- Boysenberry Pie*$21.95
- Cherry Pie$21.95
- Rhubarb Pie$19.95
- Peach Raspberry with Icing Pie$19.95
Double Crust Peach Pie with Raspberries, topped with light sugar icing.
- Pecan Pie*$21.95
- Pumpkin Pie$19.95
Seasonal
- Pumpkin Streusel Pie$19.95
Seasonal
- French Apple Pie$19.95
- French Boysenberry Pie$21.95
- French Blueberry with Icing Pie$19.95
- French Cherry Pie$21.95
- French Apricot Pie$19.95
- Lemon Meringue Pie$19.95
- Chocolate Brownie Pie$19.95
- Chocolate Chip Walnut Pie$19.95
- Sour Cream Apple Pie$19.95
- Peach Cream Streusel Pie$19.95
- Custard Pie$19.95
- Coconut Custard Pie$19.95
- Coconut Meringue Pie$19.95
- Chocolate Meringue Pie$19.94
- Strawberry Rhubarb Pie$19.95
Seasonal
Round Cakes
- Red Velvet Cake$35.95
Round. Cream cheese frosting with walnuts
- German Chocolate Cake$35.95
Round. Light chocolate cake, topped with coconut pecan butter frosting, served the traditional way with frosting on top and in between layers
- German Chocolate with Frosted Sides Cake$40.95
- Carrot Cake$35.95
Round. Carrot, pineapple, walnuts & spices with cream cheese frosting
- Coconut Pineapple Cake$35.95
Round. White cake with pineapple and coconut buttercream frosting
- Chocolate with Chocolate Frosting Cake$35.95
Round
- Chocolate with Buttercream Frosting Cake$35.95
Round
- German Apple Cake$35.95
Just like carrot cake but with apples instead of carrots
- Yellow Cake with Chocolate Frosting$35.95
- Citrus Poppy Seed Cake$35.95
Poppy seed cake, topped with citrus icing
- Oatmeal Spice Cake Cake$35.95
- Rhubarb Cake Cake$35.95
- Lemon Cream with Coconut Cake$35.95
White sponge cake with tart lemon cream filling
- Banana Nut Cream Cake$35.95
Banana nut spice cake with whipped cream & fresh bananas in-between the layers
- Banana Fudge Cream Cake$35.95
Dark chocolate cake with whipped cream & bananas in-between the layers, topped with chocolate syrup
- Sour Cream Chocolate Chip Cake$35.95
Rich chocolate chip pound cake with whipped cream in-between the layers
- Pineapple Cream Cake$35.95
- Lemon Berry Cream Cake$35.95
Yellow cake, lemon fillings, whipped cream frosting, topped with fresh berries (seasonal)
- Black Forest Cream Cake$35.95
Dark chocolate cake with cherry filling and whipped cream in between the layers topped with chocolate syrup
- Chocolate Mocha Cream Cake$35.95
- Coconut Cream Cake$35.95
- Toasted Coconut Cream Cake$35.95
- Strawberry Cream Cake$35.95
White sponge cage with strawberries and whipped cream and strawberries as filling and frosting (seasonal)
- Boston Cr Cake$21.95
Whole Quiche
- Whl Vegetable Quiche$21.95
Whole
- Whl Zucchini, Tomato, Basil Quiche$21.95
Whole
- Whl Sausage and Mushroom Quiche$21.95
Whole
- Whl Spinach and Mushroom Quiche$21.95
Whole
- Whl Bacon and Swiss Quiche$21.95
Whole
- Whl Broccoli & Cheddar Quiche$21.95
Whole
- Whl Green Chile and Cheese Quiche$21.95
Whole
- Whl Ham and Cheddar Quiche$21.95
Whole
- Quiche Pack$39.95
1/2 Sheet Cakes
- Red Velvet 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
Cream cheese frosting with walnuts
- German Chocolate 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
Round. Light chocolate cake, topped with coconut pecan butter frosting, served the traditional way with frosting on top and in between layers
- Carrot 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
Carrot, pineapple, walnuts & spices with cream cheese frosting
- Coconut Pineapple 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
White cake with pineapple and coconut buttercream frosting
- Chocolate with Chocolate Frosting 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
- Yellow Cake with Chocolate Frosting*$59.95
- German Apple 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
Just like carrot cake but with apples instead of carrots
- Chocolate with Buttercream Frosting 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
- Banana Nut Cream Cake 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
Banana nut spice cake with whipped cream & fresh bananas in-between the layers
- Sour Cream Chocolate Chip Cake 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
Rich chocolate chip pound cake with whipped cream in-between the layers
- Strawberry Cream Cake 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
White sponge cage with strawberries and whipped cream and strawberries as filling and frosting (seasonal)
- Toasted Coconut Cream Cake 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
- Coconut Cream Cake 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
- Chocolate Mocha Cream Cake 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
- Black Forest Cream Cake 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
Dark chocolate cake with cherry filling and whipped cream in between the layers topped with chocolate syrup
- Lemon Berry Cream Cake 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
Yellow cake, lemon fillings, whipped cream frosting, topped with fresh berries (seasonal)
- Pineapple Cream Cake 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
- Banana Fudge Cream Cake 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
Dark chocolate cake with whipped cream & bananas in-between the layers, topped with chocolate syrup
- Lemon Cream with Coconut 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
White sponge cake with tart lemon cream filling
- Citrus Poppy Seed 1/2 Sheet Cake$59.95
Poppy seed cake, topped with citrus icing
- Rhubarb Ck 1/4 Sheet$35.95
- Oatmeal Ck 1/4 Sheet$35.95
Cupcakes
- Each Red Velvet Cupcake$3.25
- 1/2 Dozen Cupcake$19.95
- Dozen Cupcake$35.95
- Each Carrot Cupcake$3.25
- 1/2 Dozen Carrot Cupcake$17.95
- Dozen Carrot Cupcake$31.95
- Each Chocolate with Chocolate Cupcake$3.25
- Dozen Chocolate with Chocolate Cupcake$31.95
- 1/2 Dozen Chocolate with Chocolate Cupcake$17.95
- Each Chocolate Buttercream Cupcake$3.25
- Dozen Chocolate Buttercream Cupcake$31.95
- 1/2 Dozen Chocolate Buttercream Cupcake$17.95
Breakfast
Pancakes & FrenchToast
- Pancake Combo$13.50
3 pancakes, 2 eggs, bacon or sausage
- Small Stack Pancakes$9.95
- Large Stack Pancakes$11.95
- Pumpkin Cakes$11.50
- Pumpkin Cake Combo$14.50
3 pancakes, 2 eggs, bacon or sausage
- Lemon Blueberry Pancakes$11.50
- Lemon Bluberry Pancake Combo$14.50
2 eggs, choice of bacon or sausage
- Whole Wheat Pecan Pancakes$11.95
3 pcs
- Blueberry Pancakes$11.50
3 pcs
- Banana Nut Pancakes$13.50
2 Pancakes topped with fresh sliced bananas, whipped cream and chopped walnuts.
- Banana Nut Pancake Combo$14.95
2 eggs, choice of bacon or sausage
- Chocolate Chip Pancakes$11.50
- French Toast$10.50
- French Toast Combo$13.50
2 eggs, choice of bacon or sausage
- French Toast and Bacon$12.50
Served with 3 slices of bacon
- Cheese Pocket French Toast$13.50
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast$13.50
- Cheese Pocket French Toast Combo$14.95
Eggs, choice of bacon or sausage
- Cinnamon Roll French Toast Combo$14.95
2 eggs, choice of bacon or sausage
Eggs
- Bacon & Eggs$11.95
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Sausage & Eggs$11.95
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Turkey Sausage & Eggs$11.95
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Polish Sausage & Eggs$12.95
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Ham Steak and Eggs$13.50
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Diced Ham and Eggs$12.50
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Burger Patty & Eggs$11.95
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Two Egg Breakfast$9.95
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hashbrowns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- One Egg Breakfast$8.95
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hashbrowns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- C Fry & Eggs$16.75
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- C Fry Chicken & Eggs$16.75
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Fried Chcken & Eggs$16.75
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Soyrizo & Eggs$11.95
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or english muffin
- Huevos Ranchero$13.50
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Steak & Eggs$18.95
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Bacon Egg Sandwich$11.50
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Quiche of the Day$13.50
- Quiche Ala Carte$7.95
Slice
- Light Breakfast$9.95
Omelettes
- Cheese Omelet$11.95
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Bacon, Avocado, Cheddar Omelette$13.50
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Chili & Cheddar Omelet$13.95
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Spinach Mushroom & Jack Omelet$12.95
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Protein Omelet$13.50
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Turkey Sausage and Spinach Omelet$11.95
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Tomato Basil Onion & Jack Omelet$12.50
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Russian Omelet$13.50
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Ham & Cheese Omelet$12.95
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Denver Omelet$13.50
Diced ham, bell pepper Cheddar, served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Huevos Ranchero$13.50
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Breakfast Burrito$13.50
Served with choice of traditional or seasoned hash browns and choice of toast, homemade muffin or English muffin
- Plain Omelette$9.95
Muffins & Bakery
BREAKFAST PROTEIN SIDES
- Omelet Ala Carte$7.50
- S/ 1 Egg$2.25
- S/ 2 Egg$4.25
- S/ 3 Egg$6.25
- S/ 4 Eggs$6.00
- Add Egg$1.95
- Add 2 Egg$3.75
- Add 3 Eggs$4.50
- Add 4 Eggs$6.00
- S/ 1 Bacon$1.50
- S/ 2 Bacon$3.00
- S/3 Bacon$4.50
- S/ 4 Bacon$5.25
- 1 Link Sausage$2.50
- 2 Link Sausage$4.50
- S/Polish Sausage$4.50
- S/Ham Steak$6.25
- S/Burger Patty$6.50
- S/Turkey Sausage$4.50
- S/CFry$10.95
- Side Diced Ham and 2 Scrambled Eggs$8.50
- S/CFry Chix$10.95
- S/Fried Chix$10.95
- Side Sour Cream$0.95
- S/Top Sirloin$13.95
- S/ Serranos$0.75
Breakfast CARB BREAD SIDES
- Sm Fruit (8oz)$3.95
Small
- S/Hash Brown$4.25
- S/Hash Browns with Cheddar$5.50
- S/Seasoned Hash Browns$4.25
- Special Spuds$7.95
- 1 Pc S/Toast$1.50
- 2 Pcs S/Toast$3.00
- Banana$1.50
Whole
- 1 Pc Pancake$4.25
- 2 Pcs Pancake$7.95
- (1) Bluecakes$4.50
1 pc
- (1) Lem Blue Cake$7.95
1 pc
- (1) WWPecan Cake$4.95
1 pc
- (1) Banana Nut Cake$7.95
- (1) French Toast*$4.25
2 pcs
- Sm Apple Sauce (8oz)$3.25
- Lg Apple Sauce (16oz)$4.95
- S/Biscuit & Gravy$4.25
- Add 3 Eggs$4.50
- Add 4 Eggs$6.00
- S/ 3 Eggs$4.50
- S/ 4 Eggs$6.00
- Lg Fruit (16 oz)
- S/ Biscuit$3.00
- Add White Gravy 4oz$1.25
Drinks
- Coffee$3.50
- Decaf Coffee$3.50
- Hot Tea$3.50
- Iced Tea$3.50
- Milk$3.95
- Cranberry Juice$3.95
- Orange Juice$4.75
- Apple Juice$3.95
- Tomato Juice$3.95
- Coke$3.50
- Diet Coke$3.50
- Sprite$3.50
- Root Beer$3.50
- Espresso$3.00
- Cappuccino$4.50
- Latte$4.50
- Mocha$4.50
- Hot Chocolate$3.75
- Soda$3.50
- Fresh Lemonade$3.95
- Arnold Palmer$3.95
- Kids Drink$2.25
- Choc Milk$3.95
- Americano$3.50
- Add Vanilla$0.80
- Oat Milk$0.75
- Sub Spec Drink$1.25
- Milk Shake$4.95
Salad, Sandwich, Burger
Soups and Salads
- Cup of Soup$4.25
- Bowl of Soup$8.95
Served with choice of cornbread, homemade muffin, sourdough rolls or crackers
- Quart of Soup$14.95
- Cup of Chili$4.75
Topped with shredded Cheddar and diced onion
- Bowl of Chili$9.50
Topped with shredded Cheddar and diced onion served with coice of cornbread, homemade muffin, sourdough rolls or crackers
- Quart of Chili$15.95
- Soup & Salad$11.95
- Dinner Salad$5.25
- Chili & Salad$12.95
- Chili Size$12.95
Burger patty, smothered in chili, topped with shredded Cheddar and diced onion, served with small green salad and a grilled brioche
- Chili Combo$12.50
- Chinese Chicken Salad$13.95
Served with choice of cornbread, homemade muffin, sourdough rolls or crackers
- Grilled Chinese Chicken Salad$14.95
Served with choice of cornbread, homemade muffin, sourdough rolls or crackers
- Chef's Salad$13.95
Fresh greens, ham, turkey, shredded cheddar, avocado, tomato & boiled egg.
- Albacore & Avocado Salad$13.50
Tuna salad on a bed of fresh greens, avocado, tomato, red onion, boiled egg.
- Cajun Chicken Salad$13.95
Cajun seasoned chicken, tomato, red onion, avocado & shredded cheddar.
- Cup/Bowl Upgrade$2.95
- Bowl/Quart Upgrade$4.95
- Sm to Dinner Salad Upgrade$1.95
Burgers
- BNB Burger$9.95
Lettuce, tomato, pickle & 1000, choice of raw or grilled raw onion
- Burger Special$14.50
Served with choice of bowl of soup, green salad, fries or dessert and a drink
- Combo Burger$14.50
Served with choice of cup of soup or small salad and fries
- Turkey Burger$10.95
Lettuce, tomato, pickle & 1000, choice of raw or grilled raw onion
- Turk Br Special$15.50
Served with choice of bowl of soup, green salad, fries or dessert and a drink
- Turk Br Combo$15.50
Served with choice of cup of soup or small salad and fries
- Garden Burger$10.95
Lettuce, tomato, pickle & 1000, choice of raw or grilled raw onion
- Garden Br Special$15.50
Served with choice of bowl of soup, green salad, fries or dessert and a drink
- Garden Br Combo$15.50
Served with choice of cup of soup or small salad and fries
- Chili Burger$11.95
Topped with shredded Cheddar and diced onions
- Bacon Cheddar Burger$11.95
- Mushroom Burger$10.95
Topped with sautéed mushrooms and chives
- BNB Plate$13.50
Burger patty, hash browns, small salad and garlic cheese bread
- Add Fries$3.50
- $ Make Br Spec$4.55
- $ Combo$4.55
- Add Specialty$1.00
Sandwiches
- 1/2 Deli Sandwich Special$13.95
1/2 Sandwich, served with cup of soup or small salad, and choose homemade dessert at pickup
- Deli Sandwich$11.95
Choice of roasted turkey, tuna, ham or roast beef, with lettuce, tomato and mayo
- BLT Sandwich$10.95
- Veggie Sandwich$11.95
Tomato, cucumber, avocado, lettuce, Jack and mayo
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Bacon, Jack, mayo, lettuce and tomato on wheat bun
- Fried Chik Sand$13.50
Brioche bun, mayo and pickles
- Cajun Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Tomato, avocado, lettuce and mayo on grilled sourdough
- California Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Tomato, avocado, melted Jack and Cheddar on a grilled French roll
- Pot Roast Sandwich$13.50
- French Dip$12.50
Served with au jus
- Sourdough Roast Beef Sandwich$12.95
Grilled sourdough, tomato and Cheddar, with green chiles on request
- Sourdough Turkey Sandwich$12.95
Grilled sourdough, tomato and Cheddar, with green chiles on request
- Tuna Melt$12.95
With Cheddar on grilled rye
- Patty Melt$13.50
With Cheddar and onions on grilled rye
- Grilled Cheese$9.50
- Hot Roast Beef Sandwich$12.95
Topped with homemade brown gravy and mashed potatoes
- Hot Turkey Sandwich$12.95
Topped with homemade turkey gravy and mashed potatoes
- Hot Roast Beef Combo$14.90
Topped with homemade brown gravy and mashed potatoes and vegetables or a small green salad
- Hot Turkey Combo$14.90
Topped with homemade brown gravy and mashed potatoes and vegetables or a small green salad
- Club Sandwich$14.25
- Fried Fish Sandwich$13.50
- Special Rst Beef$12.95
- Chicken Burger Sand (CICI)$12.50
- 1\2 Deli only$7.95
- 1\2 Deli S & S$13.95
With Soup Salad
Quiche
- Quiche of the Day$13.50
- Quiche Ala Carte$7.95
Slice
- Whl Ham and Cheddar Quiche$21.95
Whole
- Whl Green Chile and Cheese Quiche$21.95
Whole
- Whl Broccoli & Cheddar Quiche$21.95
Whole
- Whl Bacon and Swiss Quiche$21.95
Whole
- Whl Spinach and Mushroom Quiche$21.95
Whole
- Whl Sausage and Mushroom Quiche$21.95
Whole
- Whl Zucchini, Tomato, Basil Quiche$21.95
Whole
- Whl Vegetable Quiche$21.95
Whole
Meat Sides
Sides
- Side / Fries$4.25
- Onion Rings$5.25
- Chili Fries$7.95
- Cheese Bread$2.45
- Mashed Potatoes and Gravy$4.25
- Mashed Potatoes Dry$4.25
- Rice Pilaf$3.25
- Corn Bread$2.50
- Side Biscuit & Gravy$4.25
- Biscuit$2.25
- SD Roll$0.75
- Cottage Cheese$2.25
- Small Apple Sauce$3.25
- Large Apple Sauce$4.95
- Small Fruit$3.95
- Large Fruit$5.95
- Side Soyrizo$4.50
- Turkey Sausage Patties$4.50
- Garden Burger Patty$7.50
- Turkey Burger Patty$7.50
- Burger Patty$6.50
- Ham Steak$6.25
- Polish Sausage$4.50
- 1 Slice Bacon$1.25
- 2 Slice Bacon$2.50
- 3 Slices Bacon$4.50
- Special Spuds$7.95
Hash browns with bell peppers and onions, topped with Cheddar cheese, tomato, avocado, chives and sour cream
- Hash Browns$4.25
- Seasoned Hash Browns$4.25
Hash browns with bell peppers and onions
- Vegetable of the Day$2.25
- Grilled Vegetables$4.25
- Scoop Tuna Salad$4.25
- 1/2 Pt Mash Dry$3.25
- Pint Mash Dry$6.50
- 1/2 Pt Mash Brown Gravy$3.75
- Pint Mash/Brown Gravy$7.25
- 3 Slices Bacon$5.25
- 1/2 Pt Mash Wht Gravy$3.75
- Pint Mash Wht Gravy$7.25
- 1/2 Pt Pot Salad$3.25
- Pt Pot Salad$5.95
- Side 4 Tomato Slice$1.25
Dinner*
Dinner*
- California Chicken$18.25
Topped with tomato, avocado, Jack and Cheddar
- Fried Chicken$18.25
Smothered with homemade sausage gravy
- Lemon Pepper Chicken$16.95
- Broiled Herb Chicken$16.95
- Chicken Pot Pie$13.95
Flaky pastry crust, carrots, peas, chunks of chicken
- Pot Roast$18.25
- Chicken Fried Steak$18.25
Smothered in homemade country gravy
- Ground Burger Steak$16.75
Topped with grilled onions
- Deep-Fried Cod Fillets$16.95
Served with homemade tartar
- Grilled Salmon$19.95
- Baked Spaghetti$13.95
- Steak Dn$19.95
- Top Sirloin Dinner$19.95
Topped with grilled onions
- Pumpkin Pie*$19.95
Seasonal
- Pumpkin Streusel Pie*$19.95
Seasonal
- French Apple Pie$19.95
- Apple Pie*$19.95
- Pecan Pie*$21.95
- Boysenberry Pie*$21.95
- Holiday Lush Pie$21.95
Seasonal
- Pint of Whipped Cream$5.25
- 4 Pack Blueberry Muffin$12.95
- 4 Pack Honey Bran Raisin Muffin$12.95
- Whl Green Chile and Cheese Quiche$21.95
Whole
- Whl Ham and Cheddar Quiche$21.95
Whole