Bake'n Bacon Philadelphia
Appetizer
Vegan
Under the Sea
- Mussels w. Bacon Crumble$17.00
Steamed mussels, white wine sauce- topped with bacon crumble side of crostini.
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$19.00
Crispy bacon wrapped around scallops
- Seared Tuna$17.00
Seared tuna on a bed of spring greens with balsamic glaze.
- Q'Sabi Shrimp$15.00
Battered shrimp tossed in cucumber wasabi ranch over spinach.
- BBQ Fried Shrimp$17.00
Battered shrimp, brisket burnt ends, tossed in house-made bacon infused bbq sauce.
Take Flight
In the Field
- Pork Ribs$14.00Out of stock
- Kimchee Eggroll$12.00
kimchee rice, chopped bacon, cabbage and Thai basil served with cucumber wasabi and Bourbon teriyaki.
- B.A.P.$12.00
- B.A.P. with bacon$15.00
Big A$$ (Vegan) Wrapped with bacon for baconlovers.
- Pork Board$87.00Out of stock
Braised pork belly, bacon burnt ends, pulled pork, pork shoulder, bacon jam, millionaire bacon, 1/2 rack ribs, chocolate covered bacon.
Add ons
Entrees + Sides
Food Truck Favorites
- Bacon Trio$19.00
Thick cut bacon, smoked brisket and grilled chicken with melted cheese.
- Sweet Brisket$18.00
Smoked brisket, Applewood smoked bacon and cheese with our bourbon Teriyaki sauce.
- Cluck & Moo$17.00
Baked Mac & Cheese, smoked brisket and smoked chipotle tomato sauce.
- Brisket Mac$15.00
Baked Mac & Cheese, smoked brisket and smoked chipotle tomato sauce.
- Bacon Brisket$18.00
Thick cut bacon with smoked brisket, melted cheese and our bacon BBQ sauce.
- Brisket & Cheese$17.00
Smoked brisket and melted cheese on brioche bread.
- Bacon Jalapeno$16.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, thick cut bacon, pickled jalapeno, cilantro lime ranch sauce and melted cheese.
- Bacon BBQ$16.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, thick cut bacon, smoked bacon infused barbeque sauce, onion rings and melted cheese on brioche bread
- Bacon Ranch$16.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, thick cut bacon, ranch drizzle and melted cheese on brioche bread
- Bacon Pesto$16.00
Marinated grilled chicken breast, thick cut bacon, tomato, fresh pesto sauce, balsamic glaze and melted cheese on brioche bread.
- Bacon Buffalo$16.00
Shredded buffalo chicken with thick cut applewood smoked bacon and drizzled with ranch dressing
- Bacon Jam$14.00
Thick cut bacon, melted cheese with fig or strawberry jam (seasonal).
- Bacon Tomato$14.00
Thick cut bacon, thick cut tomato and melted cheese
- Bacon Crunch$13.00
Thick cut bacon, cheese Doritos & melted cheese on brioche bread
Pairings
- Double Loaded Fries$15.00
Bacon+Brisket, cheese sauce, jalapenos, green onion, ranch drizzle
- Brisket Fries$14.00
Fries smothered with cheese sauce and juicy chopped brisket.
- Loaded Fries$13.00
Bacon, cheese sauce, jalapenos, green onion, ranch drizzle
- Buffalo Fries$12.00
Buffalo chicken, cheese sauce, buffalo & ranch drizzle, green onion
- Cheese Fries$10.00
- French Fries$9.00
- Onion Rings$9.00
- Mac Motherload$18.00
Mac w. smoked chipotle tomato sauce, BOTH bacon crumbles and shaved brisket
- Loaded Brisket Mac$16.00
Mac topped w. shaved brisket and smoked chipotle tomato sauce
Mac topped w. shaved brisket, and parmesan
- Buffalo Mac &Cheese$15.00
Mac topped w. buffalo chicken, ranch, buffalo sauce, green onion
- Loaded Mac$15.00
Mac topped w. bacon, smoked chipotle tomato sauce
- Baked Mac & Cheese$12.00
Five cheese mac n' cheese baked to perfection
- Bacon Mac and Cheese$13.00
- Sweet Potato Fries$9.00
