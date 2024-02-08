Baker's Burgers 6686 Indiana Ave, Riverside
BREAKFAST
Burritos
- Bacon & Egg Burrito$5.69
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Chili & Egg Burrito$5.99
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Chili, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Chorizo & Egg Burrito$5.69
Egg, Chorizo, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Egg Burrito$4.69
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Wrapped on a Flour Tortilla
- Power Burrito$5.89
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Beans, Ground beef, Red Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Sausage & Egg Burrito$5.89
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Sausage, Green Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Steak & Egg Burrito$6.29
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Steak, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Tacos
- 2 Chorizo & EggTacos$7.38
Egg, Chorizo, Cheddar Cheese, Potatoes, on a Flour Tortilla
- 2 Bacon & Egg Tacos$7.38
Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- 2 Sausage & Egg Tacos$7.38
Egg, Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- 2 Egg Tacos$5.78
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, on a Flour Tortilla
- 2 Monterey & Egg Tacos$7.18
Egg, Monterey Cheese and Ortega Pepper, on a Flour Tortilla,
- Egg Taco$2.69
Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, on a Flour Tortilla
- Chorizo & Egg Taco$3.69
Egg, Chorizo, Cheddar Cheese, Potatoes, on a Flour Tortilla
- Bacon & Egg Taco$3.69
Egg, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Sausage & Egg Taco$3.69
Egg, Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Monterey & Egg Taco$3.59
Egg, Monterey Cheese, Ortega Peppers, on a Flour Tortilla,
Sandwiches
BURGERS/SANDWICHES
Burgers
- Single Baker w/ Cheese$4.29
Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Double Baker w/ Cheese$5.59
2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Triple Baker w/ Cheese$6.99
3 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Double Bacon Baker$6.99
2 Hamburger Patties, Bacon, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Monterey Double Baker$6.39
2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Tomato. Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Ortega Peppers, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Classic Single$4.19
Hamburger Patty, Mustard, Ketchup, Pickles, Onion, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Classic Double$5.39
2 Hamburger Patties, Mustard, Ketchup, Onion, Pickles, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Onion Burger$5.29
2 Hamburger Patties, Cheese, Onion, on a Toasted Bun
Sandwiches
- Cali Chicken Club$7.99
Mayo, Slice Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Chicken Patty, Bacon, Guacamole, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Buffalo Chicken$6.29
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Chicken Patty, Buffalo Sauce, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Monterey Chicken$5.99
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Chicken Patty, Ortega Peppers, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Sriracha Chicken$5.99
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Chicken Patty, Sriracha Sauce, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Teriyaki Chicken$5.99
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Chicken Patty, Teriyaki Sauce, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Grilled Chicken$5.89
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Chicken Patty, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Boca Burger$5.99
Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Boca Patty and on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Grilled Cheese$2.99
Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
MEXICAN
Burritos
- Cali Steak Burrito$6.89
Beans, Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Guacamole, Fries, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Pollo Asado Burrito$6.89
Rice, Chicken, Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Ground Beef Burrito$5.99
Ground Beef, Red Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Combination Burrito$4.49
Beans, Ground Beef, Red Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- BRC Burrito$3.55
Beans, Rice, Red Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Green Burrito$3.39
Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Green Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Red Burrito$3.39
Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$2.99
Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Chicken Burrito$5.59
Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Wrap$4.99
Beans, Rice, Green Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Cheese Burrito$3.49
Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Combo Burrito$5.59
Beans, Veggie filling, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Tacos
- 2 Original Ground Beef Tacos$4.70
Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Taco Shell
- 2 Steak Tacos$7.98
Steak, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- 2 Chicken Tacos$7.10
Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- 2 Soft Ground Beef Tacos$4.98
Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- 2 Veggie Soft Tacos$4.98
Veggie Filling, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- 2 Veggie Hard Tacos$4.70
Veggie Filling, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Taco Shell.
- Original Ground Beef Taco$2.35
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, in a Taco Shell
- Steak Taco$3.49
Steak, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Soft Ground Beef Taco$2.49
Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Chicken Taco$3.55
Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Soft Taco$2.99
Veggie Filling, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Hard Taco$2.99
Veggie Filling, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, in a Taco Shell.
Speciality
- Steak Quesadilla$6.99
Diced Steak, Green Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
Diced Chicken, Green Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Cheese Quesadilla$3.35
Green Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Taco Burger$3.79
Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, on a Bun
- Tostada$2.99
Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, on a Corn Shell
- Veg Taco Burger$5.39
Veggie Filling, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce, on a Bun
BEVERAGES
Large Fountain Drinks
- Large Coca-Cola$3.55
- Large Coke Zero$3.55
- Large Diet Coke$3.55
- Large Root Beer$3.55
- Large Sprite$3.55
- Large Mr. Pibb$3.55
- Large Orange Fanta$3.55
- Large Cherry Coke$3.55
- Large Powerade$3.55
- Large Vitaminwater XXX$3.55
- Large Pink Lemonade$3.55
- Large Yellow Lemonade$3.55
- Large Mango Lime$3.55
- Large Iced tea$3.55
- Large Raspberry Iced Tea$3.55
- Large Strawberry Hibiscus$3.55
Regular Fountain Drinks
- Regular Coca-Cola$2.89
- Regular Coke Zero$2.89
- Regular Diet Coke$2.89
- Regular Root Beer$2.89
- Regular Sprite$2.89
- Regular Mr. Pibb$2.89
- Regular Orange Fanta$2.89
- Regular Cherry Coke$2.89
- Regular Powerade$2.89
- Regular Vitaminwater XXX$2.89
- Regular Pink Lemonade$2.89
- Regular Yellow Lemonade$2.89
- Regular Mango Lime$2.89
- Regular Iced Tea$2.89
- Regular Raspberry Iced Tea$2.89
- Regular Strawberry Hibiscus$2.89
Small Fountain Drinks
- Small Coca-Cola$2.59
- Small Coke Zero$2.59
- Small Diet Coke$2.59
- Small Root Beer$2.59
- Small Sprite$2.59
- Small Mr. Pibb$2.59
- Small Orange Fanta$2.59
- Small Cherry Coke$2.59
- Small Powerade$2.59
- Small Vitaminwater XXX$2.59
- Small Pink Lemonade$2.59
- Small Yellow Lemonade$2.59
- Small Mango Lime$2.59
- Small Iced Tea$2.59
- Small Raspberry Iced Tea$2.59
- Small Strawberry Hibiscus$2.59
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
- Iced Coffee$1.99
Cold Brew and Whip Cream
- Iced Caramel Coffee$1.99
Cold Brew, Whip Cream, And Carmel
- Iced Vanilla Coffee$1.99
Cold Brew, Vanilla and Whip Cream
- Iced Latte$1.99
Cold Brew, Milk, and Whip Cream
- Iced Caramel Latte$1.99
Cold Brew, Milk, Whip Cream, and Carmel
- Iced Mocha Latte$1.99
Cold Brew, Milk, Whip Cream and Chocolate
- Iced Vanilla Latte$1.99
Cold Brew, Milk, and Whip Cream
SPECIALTY MEALS
Kids Meals
- Kids Baker w/ Cheese Meal$5.99
Kids Cheeseburger { Beef Patty, Ketchup, Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink
- Kids Taco Meal$4.99
Ground Beef Taco { Hard Shell, ground Beef, Lettuce Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink
- Kids Grilled Cheese Meal$4.99
Grill Cheese{ Bun, Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink
- Kids Quesadilla Meal$4.99
Kids Quesadilla { Flour Tortilla , Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink
- Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal$4.99
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito { Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink
Twin Kitchen Meals
Budget Meals
- #1 Bean & Cheese Burrito, Taco$5.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito[Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheddar Cheese], Original Taco [Hard shell, ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato], Small Beverage
- #2 Tostada, Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito[Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheddar Cheese], Tostada [Tosada shell, beans, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato], Small Beverage
- #3 Mini Quesadilla, Orginal Taco$6.99
Mini Quesadilla [Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese], Original Taco [Hard shell, ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato], Small Fry, Small Beverage
- #4 Two Soft Tacos, Small Fries$6.99
Two Soft Tacos [Hard shell, ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato], Small Fry, Small Beverage
- #5 Two Bean & Cheese Burritos, Small Fries$7.99
Two Bean & Cheese Burrito[Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheddar Cheese], Small Fry, Small Beverage
- #6 Three original Tacos, Small Beverage$7.99
Three Bean & Cheese Burritos [Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheddar Cheese], Small Beverage
Family Meals
FRIES & SIDES
Fries
Chili Fries
- Chili Cheese Fries$5.75
Fries, Chili, and Cheddar Cheese
- Veggie Chili Fries$6.99
Fries, Veggie Chili and Cheddar Cheese
- Bacon Cheddar Fries$6.99
Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Sour Cream
- Cali Steak Fries$7.99
Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Steak, Sour Cream and Guacamole
- Chili Cheese Tots$5.75
Tots, Chili and Cheddar Cheese
- Veggie Chili Tots$5.75
Tots, Veggie Chili and Cheddar Cheese
Sides
- Bean Cup$2.99
Beans and Cheddar Cheese
- Rice Cup$2.99
Rice, Red Sauce and Cheddar Cheese
- Chili Cup$2.99
Beans, Chili, and Cheddar Cheese
- Rice & Bean Cup$2.99
Beans, Rice, Red Sauce and Cheddar Cheese
- Chips & Salsa$3.29
Fresh Homemade Salsa and Chips
- Chips & Guac$4.79
Guacamole and Chips
- Nachos$4.89
Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Beans, Ground Beef, Tomatoes
SHAKES/FLOATS
Shakes
- Oreo Shake$6.95
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Butterfinger Shake$6.95
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Cherry Shake$7.25
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Orange Fanta Shake$7.25
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Chocolate Shake$6.55
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Strawberry Shake$6.55
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Vanilla Shake$6.55
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Caramel Shake$6.95
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
Floats
EXTRAS
- Side of Bacon$1.89
- Side of Patty$1.09
- Side of Diced Chicken$2.79
- Side of Boca Patty$2.99
- Side of Ground Beef$1.89
- Side of Steak$2.79
- Side of Chicken Patty$2.99
- Side of Sausage$1.09
- Side of Onion
- Side of Lemon
- Side of Lettuce$0.45
- Side of Ortega$0.75
- Side of Tomato$0.45
- Side of Pickles
- Side of Dressing
- Side of Ranch Dressing
- Side of Green Sauce$0.39
- Side of Red Sauce$0.39
- Side of Chips
- Side of Salsa
- Side of Guacamole
- Side of Sour Cream
- Side of 6" Tortilla
- Side of 12" Tortilla
- Side of Grilled Onion$0.59