Baker's Burgers Unit 164
BREAKFAST
Burritos
- Bacon & Egg Burrito$5.69
Egg, Cheese, Bacon, on a Flour Tortilla
- Chili & Egg Burrito$5.99
Egg, Cheese, Chili, on a Flour Tortilla
- Chorizo & Egg Burrito$5.69
Egg, Chorizo, Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Egg Burrito$4.69
Egg, Cheese, Red Sauce, on a Flour Tortilla
- Power Burrito$5.89
Egg, Cheese, Beans, Ground beef, Red Sauce, Flour Tortilla
- Sausage & Egg Burrito$5.89
Egg, Cheese, Sausage, Green Sauce, Flour Tortilla
- Steak & Egg Burrito$6.29
Egg, Cheese, Steak, Flour Tortilla
Tacos
- Bacon & Egg Taco$3.69
Egg, Bacon, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Chorizo & Egg Taco$3.69
Egg, Chorizo, Cheese, Potatoe, Flour Tortilla
- Egg Taco$2.69
Egg, Cheese, Red Sauce, Flour Tortilla
- Monterey & Egg Taco$3.59
Flour Tortilla, Egg, Monterey Cheese and Ortega Peppers
- Sausage & Egg Taco$3.69
Egg, Sausage, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- 2 Bacon & Egg Tacos$7.38
- 2 Chorizo & EggTacos$7.38
- 2 Egg Tacos$5.78
- 2 Monterey & Egg Tacos$7.18
- 2 Sausage & Egg Tacos$7.38
Sandwiches
BURGERS/SANDWICHES
Burgers
- Single Baker w/ Cheese$4.29
Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Bun
- Double Baker w/ Cheese$5.59
2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Bun
- Triple Baker w/ Cheese$6.99
3 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Bun
- Double Bacon Baker$6.99
2 Hamburger Patties, Bacon, Dressing, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Bun
- Monterey Double Baker$6.39
- Classic Single$4.19
Hamburger Patty, Mustard, Ketchup, Pickles, Onion, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Bun
- Classic Double$5.39
2 Hamburger Patties, Mustard, Ketchup, Onion, Pickles, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Bun
- Onion Burger$5.29
2 Hamburger Patties, Cheese, Onion, Bun
Sandwiches
- Cali Chicken Club$7.99
Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Montery Cheese, Chicken Patty, Bacon, Guacamole, Wheat Bun
- Buffalo Chicken$6.29
Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Montery Cheese, Chicken Patty, Buffalo, Wheat Bun
- Monterey Chicken$5.99
Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Montery Cheese, Chicken Patty, Ortega Peppers, Wheat Bun
- Sriracha Chicken$5.99
Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Montery Cheese, Chicken Patty, Sriracha, Wheat Bun
- Teriyaki Chicken$5.99
Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Cheese, Chicken Patty, Teriyaki, Wheat Bun
- Grilled Chicken$5.89
Mayo, Tomato, Lettuce, Chicken Patty, Wheat Bun
- Boca Burger$5.99
Dressing, Tomato, Lettuce, Boca Patty and Wheat Bun
- Grilled Cheese$2.99
Cheese, Bun
MEXICAN
Burritos
- Cali Steak Burrito$6.89
Beans, Steak, Cheese, Onion, Guacamole, Cheese, Fries, Flour Tortilla
- Pollo Asado Burrito$6.89
Rice, Chicken, Salsa, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Ground Beef Burrito$5.99
Ground Beef, Red Sauce, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Combination Burrito$4.49
Beans, Ground Beef, Red Sauce, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- BRC Burrito$3.55
Beans, Rice, Red Sauce, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Green Burrito$3.39
Beans, Cheese, Green Sauce, Flour Tortilla
- Red Burrito$3.39
Beans, Cheese, Red Sauce, Flour Tortilla
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$2.99
Beans, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Chicken Burrito$5.59
Chicken, Cheese, Red Sauce, Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Wrap$4.99
Flour Tortilla, Beans, Rice, Green Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Lettuce, Diced Tomato
- Cheese Burrito$3.49
Tacos
- 2 Steak Tacos$7.98
- 2 Chicken Tacos$7.10
- 2 Soft Ground Beef Tacos$4.98
- 2 Original Ground Beef Tacos$4.70
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatos, Cheese, Taco Shell
- 2 Veg Soft Tacos$4.98
- 2 Veg Tacos$4.70
- Chicken Taco$3.55
Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatos, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Original Ground Beef Taco$2.35
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatos, Cheese, Taco Shell
- Soft Ground Beef Taco$2.49
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Tomatos, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Steak Taco$3.49
Steak, Lettuce, Tomatos, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Veg Soft Taco$2.99
Veggie Filling, Lettuce, Tomatos, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Veg Taco$2.99
Veggie Filling, Lettuce, Tomatos, Cheese, Taco shell
Speciality
- Steak Quesadilla$6.99
Steak, Green Sauce, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Chicken Quesadilla$5.99
Chicken, Green Sauce, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Cheese Quesadilla$3.35
Green Sauce, Cheese, Flour Tortilla
- Taco Burger$3.79
Ground Beef, Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Bun
- Tostada$2.99
Corn Shell, Beans, Lettuce, Cheese, Tomatoes
- Nachos$4.89
Chips, Cheese, Beans, Ground Beef, Tomato
- Veg Taco Burger$5.39
Veggie Filling, Cheese, Tomatoes, Lettuce, Bun
BEVERAGES
Fountain Drink
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
- Iced Coffee$1.99
Cold Brew and Whip Cream
- Iced Caramel Coffee$1.99
Cold Brew, Whip Cream, And Carmel
- Iced Vanilla Coffee$1.99
Cold Brew, Vanilla and Whip Cream
- Iced Latte$1.99
Cold Brew, Milk, and Whip Cream
- Iced Caramel Latte$1.99
Cold Brew, Milk, whip Cream, and Carmel
- Iced Mocha Latte$1.99
Cold Brew, Milk, Whip Cream and Chocolate
- Iced Vanilla Latte$1.99
Cold Brew, Milk, and Whip Cream
SPECIALTY MEALS
Kids Meals
- Kids Baker w/ Cheese Meal$5.99
Kids Cheeseburger { Beef Patty, Ketchup, Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink
- Kids Taco Meal$4.99
Ground Beef Taco { Hard Shell, ground Beef, Lettuce Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink
- Kids Grilled Cheese Meal$4.99
Grill Cheese{ Bun, Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink
- Kids Quesadilla Meal$4.99
Kids Quesadilla { Flour Tortilla , Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink
- Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal$4.99
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito { Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink
Twin Kitchen Meals
Budget Meals
- #1 Bean & Cheese Burrito, Taco$5.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito[Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheddar Cheese], Original Taco [Hard shell, ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato], Small Beverage
- #2 Tostada, Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito[Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheddar Cheese], Tostada [Tosada shell, beans, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato], Small Beverage
- #3 Mini Quesadilla, Orginal Taco$6.99
Mini Quesadilla [Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese], Original Taco [Hard shell, ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato], Small Fry, Small Beverage
- #4 Two Soft Tacos, Small Fries$6.99
Two Soft Tacos [Hard shell, ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato], Small Fry, Small Beverage
- #5 Two Bean & Cheese Burritos, Small Fries$7.99
Two Bean & Cheese Burrito[Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheddar Cheese], Small Fry, Small Beverage
- #6 Three original Tacos, Small Beverage$7.99
Three Bean & Cheese Burritos [Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheddar Cheese], Small Beverage
Family Meals
FRIES & SIDES
Fries
Chili Fries
Sides
SHAKES/FLOATS
Shakes
- Oreo Shake$6.95
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Butterfinger Shake$6.95
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Cherry Shake$7.25
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Orange Fanta Shake$7.25
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Chocolate Shake$6.55
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Strawberry Shake$6.55
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Vanilla Shake$6.55
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Caramel Shake$6.95
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
Floats
EXTRAS
- Side of Bacon$1.89
- Side of Patty$1.09
- Side of Chicken Strips$2.79
- Side of Boca Patty$2.99
- Side of Ground Beef$1.89
- Side of Steak$2.79
- Side of Chicken Patty$2.99
- Side of Egg$0.95
- Side of Sausage$1.09
- Side of Onion
- Side of Lemon
- Side of Lettuce$0.45
- Side of Ortega$0.75
- Side of Tomato$0.45
- Side of Pickles
- Side of Dressing
- Side of Ranch Dressing
- Side of Green Sauce$0.39
- Side of Red Sauce$0.39
- Side of Chips
- Side of Salsa
- Side of Guacamole
- Side of Sour Cream
- Side of 6" Tortilla
- Side of 12" Tortilla
- Side of Grilled Onion$0.59