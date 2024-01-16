Baker's Burgers 18950 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside
BURGERS/SANDWICHES
Burgers
- Single Baker w/ Cheese$4.49
Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Double Baker w/ Cheese$5.79
2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Triple Baker w/ Cheese$7.09
3 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Monterey Double Baker$6.59
2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Tomato. Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Ortega Peppers, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Onion Burger$5.39
2 Hamburger Patties, Cheese, Onion, on a Toasted Bun
- Double Bacon Baker$7.09
2 Hamburger Patties, Bacon, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Classic Single$4.39
Hamburger Patty, Mustard, Ketchup, Pickles, Onion, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Classic Double$5.59
2 Hamburger Patties, Mustard, Ketchup, Onion, Pickles, Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
- Single Baker$3.99
Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, on a Toasted Bun
- Double Bacon Guacamole Cheeseburger$7.29
LIMITED TIME OFFER!!! 2 Hamburger Patties, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Bacon on a Toasted Bun
- Single Bacon Guacamole Cheeseburger$5.39
LIMITED TIME OFFER!!! Hamburger Patty, Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Cheese, Guacamole, Bacon on a Toasted Bun
Sandwiches
- Teriyaki Chicken$5.99
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Chicken Patty, Teriyaki Sauce, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Monterey Chicken$6.39
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Chicken Patty, Ortega Peppers, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Cali Chicken Club$7.39
Mayo, Slice Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Monterey Cheese, Chicken Patty, Bacon, Guacamole, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Grilled Chicken$5.89
Mayo, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Chicken Patty, on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Boca Burger$5.99
Dressing, Sliced Tomato, Leaf Lettuce, Boca Patty and on a Toasted Wheat Bun
- Grilled Cheese$2.99
Cheese, on a Toasted Bun
MEXICAN
Burritos
- Combination Burrito$4.69
Beans, Ground Beef, Red Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Ground Beef Burrito$6.19
Ground Beef, Red Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Cali Steak Burrito$6.89
Beans, Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Onion, Guacamole, Fries, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Classic Chicken Burrito$5.59
Chicken, Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Pollo Asado Burrito$6.89
Rice, Chicken, Salsa, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- BRC Burrito$3.60
Beans, Rice, Red Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Bean and Cheese Burrito$3.09
Beans, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Wrap$4.99
Beans, Rice, Green Sauce, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomato, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Cheese Burrito$3.49
Cheddar Cheese, Red Sauce, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Combo Burrito$5.59
Beans, Veggie filling, Cheddar Cheese, Wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Tacos
- Original Taco Meal$4.70
Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Taco Shell
- Soft Ground Beef Taco Meal$4.98
Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Steak Taco Meal$6.98
Steak, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Chicken Taco Meal$6.98
Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Soft Tacos Meal$5.98
Veggie Filling, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Hard Tacos Meal$5.98
Veggie Filling, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Taco Shell.
- Original Taco$2.35
Ground Beef, Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, in a Taco Shell
- Steak Taco$3.49
Steak, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Soft Ground Beef Taco$2.49
Ground Beef, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Chicken Taco$3.49
Chicken, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Soft Taco$2.99
Veggie Filling, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Hard Taco$2.99
Veggie Filling, Shredded Lettuce, Diced Tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, in a Taco Shell.
Speciality
- Cheese Quesadilla$3.49
Green Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Chicken Quesadilla$6.99
Diced Chicken, Green Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Steak Quesadilla$6.99
Diced Steak, Green Sauce, Cheddar Cheese, on a Flour Tortilla
- Tostada$2.99
Beans, Shredded Lettuce, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, on a Corn Shell
- Taco Burger$3.89
Ground Beef, Cheddar Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce, on a Bun
- Veg Taco Burger$5.39
Veggie Filling, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Shredded Lettuce, on a Bun
BEVERAGES
Large Fountain Drinks
- Large Coca-Cola$3.35
- Large Coke Zero$3.35
- Large Diet Coke$3.35
- Large Root Beer$3.35
- Large Sprite$3.35
- Large Mr. Pibb$3.35
- Large Orange Fanta$3.35
- Large Cherry Coke$3.35
- Large Powerade$3.35
- Large Vitaminwater XXX$3.35
- Large Pink Lemonade$3.35
- Large Yellow Lemonade$3.35
- Large Mango Lime$3.35
- Large Iced tea$3.35
- Large Raspberry Iced Tea$3.35
- Large Strawberry Hibiscus$3.35
Medium Fountain Drinks
- Medium Coca-Cola$2.95
- Medium Coke Zero$2.95
- Medium Diet Coke$2.95
- Medium Root Beer$2.95
- Medium Sprite$2.95
- Medium Mr. Pibb$2.95
- Medium Orange Fanta$2.95
- Medium Cherry Coke$2.95
- Medium Powerade$2.95
- Medium Vitaminwater XXX$2.95
- Medium Pink Lemonade$2.95
- Medium Yellow Lemonade$2.95
- Medium Mango Lime$2.95
- Medium Iced Tea$2.95
- Medium Raspberry Iced Tea$2.95
- Medium Strawberry Hibiscus$2.95
Small Fountain Drinks
- Small Coca-Cola$2.65
- Small Coke Zero$2.65
- Small Diet Coke$2.65
- Small Root Beer$2.65
- Small Sprite$2.65
- Small Mr. Pibb$2.65
- Small Orange Fanta$2.65
- Small Cherry Coke$2.65
- Small Powerade$2.65
- Small Vitaminwater XXX$2.65
- Small Pink Lemonade$2.65
- Small Yellow Lemonade$2.65
- Small Mango Lime$2.65
- Small Iced Tea$2.65
- Small Raspberry Iced Tea$2.65
- Small Strawberry Hibiscus$2.65
Other Beverages
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
SPECIALTY MEALS
Kids Meals
- Kids Baker w/ Cheese Meal$5.99
Kids Cheeseburger { Beef Patty, Ketchup, Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink
- Kids Taco Meal$4.99
Ground Beef Taco { Hard Shell, ground Beef, Lettuce Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink
- Kids Grilled Cheese Meal$4.99
Grill Cheese{ Bun, Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink
- Kids Quesadilla Meal$4.99
Kids Quesadilla { Flour Tortilla , Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink
- Kids Bean & Cheese Burrito Meal$4.99
Kids Bean and Cheese Burrito { Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheese}, Sm Fry, and a Kids Fountain Drink
Twin Kitchen Meals
Budget Meals
- #1 Bean & Cheese Burrito, Original Taco$5.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito[Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheddar Cheese], Original Taco [Hard shell, ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato], Small Beverage
- #2 Tostada, Bean & Cheese Burrito$5.99
Bean & Cheese Burrito[Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheddar Cheese], Tostada [Tosada shell, beans, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato], Small Beverage
- #3 Mini Quesadilla, Taco$6.99
Mini Quesadilla [Flour Tortilla, Cheddar Cheese], Original Taco [Hard shell, ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato], Small Fry, Small Beverage
- #4 Two Soft Ground Beef Tacos, Small Fries$6.99
Two Soft Tacos [Hard shell, ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar cheese, diced tomato], Small Fry, Small Beverage
- #5 Two Bean & Cheese Burritos, Small Fries$7.99
Two Bean & Cheese Burrito[Flour Tortilla, Beans, Cheddar Cheese], Small Fry, Small Beverage
- #6 Three Original Tacos, Small Beverage$7.99
Three Original Tacos, Small Beverage
Family Meals
FRIES & SIDES
Fries
Specialty Fries
- Chili Cheese Fries$5.75
Fries, Chili, and Cheddar Cheese
- Veggie Chili Fries$6.99
Fries, Veggie Chili and Cheddar Cheese
- Bacon Cheddar Fries$6.99
Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, and Sour Cream
- Cali Steak Fries$7.99
Fries, Cheddar Cheese, Diced Steak, Sour Cream and Guacamole
- Chili Cheese Tots$5.75
Tots, Chili and Cheddar Cheese
- Veggie Chili Tots$5.75
Tots, Veggie Chili and Cheddar Cheese
Sides
- Bean Cup$2.99
Beans and Cheddar Cheese
- Rice Cup$2.99
Rice, Red Sauce and Cheddar Cheese
- Chili Cup$2.99
Beans, Chili, and Cheddar Cheese
- Rice & Bean Cup$2.99
Beans, Rice, Red Sauce and Cheddar Cheese
- Chips & Salsa$3.29
Fresh Homemade Salsa and Chips
- Guacamole & Chips$4.79
Guacamole and Chips
- Nachos$4.89
Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Beans, Ground Beef, Tomatoes
SHAKES/FLOATS
Shakes
- Cookies 'N' Cream Shake$6.95
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Butterfinger Shake$6.95
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Cherry Shake$7.25
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Orange Fanta Shake$7.25
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Chocolate Shake$6.55
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Strawberry Shake$6.55
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Vanilla Shake$6.55
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Caramel Shake$6.95
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
- Pina Colada Shake$6.75
Made with Hand-Scooped Real Ice Cream and Milk topped with Whip Cream
Floats
EXTRAS
- Side of Cheddar Cheese$0.75
- Side of Bacon$1.89
- Side of Patty$1.09
- Side of Chicken Patty$2.99
- Side of Ortega$0.75
- Side of Pickles
- Side of Dressing
- Side of Ranch Dressing$0.35
- Side of Green Sauce$0.39
- Side of Red Sauce$0.39
- Side of Chips$1.35
- Side of Salsa$0.99
- Side of Guacamole$2.99
- Side of Sour Cream$0.55
- Side of Steak$2.79
- Side of Diced Chicken$2.79
- Side of Ground Beef$1.89