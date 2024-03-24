Bakeshop Georgetown
VEGAN COOKIES
- VEGAN Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
Our classic chocolate chip cookie with a twist. Browned butter and chocolate chunks take this to the next level.
- VEGAN Gingersnap Cookie$3.50
- VEGAN Oatmeal Blueberry Cookie$3.50
Hate raisins? This one's for you. We use blueberries in our oatmeal cookie - you could even eat it for breakfast. We won't tell.
- VEGAN Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.50
Oatmeal, chocolate chunks and a whole lot of yum.
- VEGAN Peanut Butter Cookie$3.50
- VEGAN Salty Oatmeal Apricot Cookie$3.50
Oats and dried apricot with a dusting of sea salt. A little sweet and salty.
- VEGAN Pistachio Coconut Macaron Cookie
- VEGAN Lemon Sparkle Cookie
- VEGAN Brookie Cookie
- VEGAN Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie
VEGAN TREATS
- VEGAN/GF Oatmeal Cream Pie$4.50
Our version of the childhood treat. Oatmeal cookies with butttercream filling.
- VEGAN Gingersnap Cream Pie$4.50
A little snappy and a little sweet. Gingersnap cookies with a layer of buttercream.
- VEGAN Oreo in a Blanket$4.25
We bake an Oreo into our chocolate chip cookie. Heat for a few seconds in the microwave and it's heaven.
- Dog Treats$4.00
- VEGAN/GF Almond Butter Blondie
- VEGAN Lemon Sparkle Cream Pie
- VEGAN Oatmeal Blueberry Cream Pie
- VEGAN Strawberry Lemonade Cream Pie
VEGAN BREADS
VEGAN ICEBOX ITEMS
- VEGAN Chocolate Silk Pie Slice$6.50
- VEGAN Peanut Butter Pie Slice$6.50
- VEGAN Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie Slice$6.50
- VEGAN Chocolate Mint Whipped Cream Cake Slice$7.00
- VEGAN Taro Whipped Cream Cake Slice$7.00
- VEGAN Cookie Dough Cake Slice$7.00
- VEGAN Vietnamese Coffee Whipped Cream Cake Slice$7.00
- Buckeyes$5.00
These are 2/$5
