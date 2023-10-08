Sweet & Savory Boxes

$72.00

A taste from our variety of sweet & savory pastries: A loaf of our famous chocolate babka together with an apple babka, cinnamon babka, almond babka, and raspberry babka, 2 cheese sticks, 2 cheese burekas, spinach &cheese burekas, goat cheese croissant, and a potato burekas. . All packed in our special "we ❤️ Babka" box. The best gift to carry (even if it's just for yourself) **since we're baking it fresh, we might be out of an item. Our team will make sure to choose another favorite and update you when you pick up.