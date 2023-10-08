Pasteries/Baked Goods

24'' -We ❤️ Babka box

An entire pan of our most popular items packed in our special 24'' long We Love Babka red box
Sweet & Savory Boxes

Sweet & Savory Boxes

$72.00

A taste from our variety of sweet & savory pastries: A loaf of our famous chocolate babka together with an apple babka, cinnamon babka, almond babka, and raspberry babka, 2 cheese sticks, 2 cheese burekas, spinach &cheese burekas, goat cheese croissant, and a potato burekas. . All packed in our special "we ❤️ Babka" box. The best gift to carry (even if it's just for yourself) **since we're baking it fresh, we might be out of an item. Our team will make sure to choose another favorite and update you when you pick up.

24'' Chocolate Babka

24'' Chocolate Babka

$42.00
24'' Almond Babka

24'' Almond Babka

$42.00
24'' Cinnamonon Babka

24'' Cinnamonon Babka

$38.50
24'' Raspberry Babka

24'' Raspberry Babka

$42.00
24'' Apple Babka

24'' Apple Babka

$42.00
24'' Spinach & Cheese Burekas

24'' Spinach & Cheese Burekas

$42.00
24'' Potato Burekas

24'' Potato Burekas

$42.00
24'' Coconut Chocolate Chip Cake

24'' Coconut Chocolate Chip Cake

$56.00
24’’ Savory Box

24’’ Savory Box

$36.00

A taste of our savory pastries for you to try yourself or share with someone special. This package contains: 2 cheese sticks, 2 cheese burekas, 2 goat cheese criossants, spinach &cheese burekas, , and a potato burekas. All packed in our special "I love Babka" red box.

24’’ Sweet Box

24’’ Sweet Box

$39.00

A taste from our variety of sweet pastries: A loaf of our famous chocolate babka together with 5 single servings of our sweet pastries.

24" Egg And Cheese

24" Egg And Cheese

$40.00
24'' Birthday cake

24'' Birthday cake

$56.00

A classic birthday chocolate cake, coated with chocolate ganache and decorated with colorful sprinkles. This cake is dairy free.

Sweet

Chocolate Babka - loaf

Chocolate Babka - loaf

$16.00

Our Famous in paper loaf, take home or surprise a friend

Honey Cake Loaf

Honey Cake Loaf

$18.00
Broissant Loaf - Available 10am

Broissant Loaf - Available 10am

$16.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.75

Nothing to say, its just the best choc chip but if you are asked The cookie dough is made with Butter and we use Dark, milk and white chocolate in it.

Chocolate Babka

Chocolate Babka

$6.00

Babka dough laminated with butter generously filled with chocolate and chocolate chips

Almond Babka

Almond Babka

$6.00

Laminated Babka dough with butter and filled with almond cream and sliced almonds.

Cinnamon Babka

Cinnamon Babka

$5.50

laminated Babka dough with cinnamon and sugar

Raspberry Babka

Raspberry Babka

$5.00

Laminated Babka dough filled with patisserie cream and raspberry flakes

Strawberry Broissant

Strawberry Broissant

$6.00
ChocoBanana Pecan Babka

ChocoBanana Pecan Babka

$6.00
Pumpkin Babka

Pumpkin Babka

$6.00
Coconut Chocolate Chip Cake

Coconut Chocolate Chip Cake

$6.00

Flourless Coconut Chocolate Chip Cake

Honey Cake Slice

Honey Cake Slice

$5.50
Flourless Chocolate Brownie

Flourless Chocolate Brownie

$5.50

Plain Croissant

$4.25
Birthday Cake

Birthday Cake

$5.50

Apple Babka

$6.00

Apple Babka Loaf

$18.00

Savory

Cheese stick

Cheese stick

$3.75

one of our famous items Puff pastry dough covered with gouda cheese

Cheese Burekas

Cheese Burekas

$4.00

Puff pastry dough with feta cheese cream

Spinach & cheese Burekas

Spinach & cheese Burekas

$5.50

Puff pastry dough with spinach feta cheese cream

Potato Burekas

Potato Burekas

$5.50

Puff pastry dough with mashed potatoes

Goat Cheese Croissant

Goat Cheese Croissant

$5.50
Mediterranean Babka

Mediterranean Babka

$6.00
Half a Dozen Cheese Burekas

Half a Dozen Cheese Burekas

$19.00
Half a Dozen Cheese Sticks

Half a Dozen Cheese Sticks

$19.00

Get half a dozen of our freshest individual sized savory pastries. Please indicate in the "special instructions" how many of each (Cheese Burekas or Cheese Sticks) you desire.

Bread & roll

Challah - loaf

Challah - loaf

$8.50

Wheat Challa loaf

Festive Challah - Please order 24 hours in advance

Festive Challah - Please order 24 hours in advance

$11.00

Our Festive Challah, perfect for the dinner table. Available only Friday-Sunday.

Centre Piece Challah - 48 Hr In Advance

Centre Piece Challah - 48 Hr In Advance

$60.00

Festive Challah W\ Ceramic Bowl - 48 Hr In Advance

$35.00
Whole wheat sourdough loaf - available Fri - Sun from 10am

Whole wheat sourdough loaf - available Fri - Sun from 10am

$8.50

50%Spelt flour 50%wheat flour Sourdough loaf. Available daily after 10am

Danish Rye

Danish Rye

$8.50
Baguette - Available daily at 10am

Baguette - Available daily at 10am

$5.00

Available 10am 100% whole grain rye flour, made according to the danish tradition in a unique wooden baking frames

Our Soft Bagel

Our Soft Bagel

$2.00
Muesli - roll

Muesli - roll

$4.50
Mini Baguette - Available daily at 10am

Mini Baguette - Available daily at 10am

$2.50

Available 10am daily

Whole Wheat Sourdough Roll - Available Fri- Sun from 10am

Whole Wheat Sourdough Roll - Available Fri- Sun from 10am

$2.50

Available daily 10am

6 Bagels bundle

6 Bagels bundle

$10.00
Half a dozen Soft Bagels with Cream cheese, jams & butter

Half a dozen Soft Bagels with Cream cheese, jams & butter

$27.00

Half dozen of our fresh challah bagels together with: 4 individual cream cheese (2 plain 2 chive) 4 individual jams from our variety 4 individual butter

Foccacia W\EVOO

Foccacia W\EVOO

$7.00
Rye Crackers

Rye Crackers

$10.00

kubaneh

Kubaneh

Kubaneh

$35.00

Sandwiches

Made on the spot on our soft Challah Bagel. Available daily staring 9AM and until 2pm
Salmon Lox Bagel

Salmon Lox Bagel

$8.50

Made on the spot on our soft Challah Bagel. Available daily staring 9AM and until 2pm.

Tuna Salad Bagel

Tuna Salad Bagel

$8.50

Made on the spot on our soft Challah Bagel. Available daily staring 9AM and until 2pm.

Egg Salad Bagel

Egg Salad Bagel

$6.50

Made on the spot on our soft Challah Bagel. Available daily staring 9AM and until 2pm.

Garden Bagel

Garden Bagel

$7.50

Made on the spot on our soft Challah Bagel. Available daily staring 9AM and until 2pm.

Bagel w/ CreamCheese

Bagel w/ CreamCheese

$4.25

Salad & Delicatessen

Bakey's Salads

All of our spreads are made daily using high quality of ingredients.
Preserved Lemons

Preserved Lemons

$7.00
Harissa

Harissa

$7.00
Schug

Schug

$7.00
Pickled Onion

Pickled Onion

$7.00
Tuna salad

Tuna salad

$8.00
Egg salad

Egg salad

$6.00
Tahini

Tahini

$5.00
Tzatziki

Tzatziki

$6.00
Matbucha

Matbucha

$6.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00
Pasta Salad - Feta, Olives and Arugula

Pasta Salad - Feta, Olives and Arugula

$7.00
Lentil and Beet Salad

Lentil and Beet Salad

$6.00
Bulgur Salad

Bulgur Salad

$6.00
Chickpea Spinach Salad

Chickpea Spinach Salad

$6.00
Feta Cheese

Feta Cheese

$8.00
Israeli Pickles

Israeli Pickles

$5.00
Hummus Shovel And Spoon 16oz

Hummus Shovel And Spoon 16oz

$10.00
Shovel and Spoon Labneh

Shovel and Spoon Labneh

$10.00

Leaf bowls

Mixes Greens

Mixes Greens

$8.00

Our fresh bowl of Mixed Green leaves with our home made vinaigrette dressings and 2 accompaniments. Perfect to accompany a pastry or one of our spreads/salads.

Arugula Leaves

Arugula Leaves

$8.00

Our fresh bowl of Arugula leaves with our homemade vinaigrette dressings and 2 accompaniments. Perfect to accompany a pastry or one of our spreads/salads.

Spinach Leaves

Spinach Leaves

$8.00

Our fresh bowl of Spinach leaves with our home made vinaigrette dressings and 2 accompaniments. Perfect to accompany a pastry or one of our spreads/salads.

Lubeca quality pastes

Lubaca has been producing it's top notch products since 1904. Chef's around the world use it to achieve quality pastries.
Lubeca Marzipan

Lubeca Marzipan

$10.00

This marzipan consists of 52% Mediterranean almonds.

Lubeca Persipan

Lubeca Persipan

$10.00

Apricot Kernel paste. Consists of 50% apricot kernels.

Cheese

Plain cream cheese

Plain cream cheese

$1.25
Chive and Onion cream cheese

Chive and Onion cream cheese

$1.25
Shovel and Spoon Labneh

Shovel and Spoon Labneh

$10.00
Goat cheese

Goat cheese

$6.00
Herbal Goat Cheese

Herbal Goat Cheese

$6.00

Smoked fish

Salmon Nova Lox

Salmon Nova Lox

$10.00
Salmon - Simply smoked

Salmon - Simply smoked

$10.00
Salmon Bacon

Salmon Bacon

$10.00
Smoked Salmon Pate'

Smoked Salmon Pate'

$10.00
Smoked Steelhead Trout Pate'

Smoked Steelhead Trout Pate'

$10.00
Smoked White Fish Salad

Smoked White Fish Salad

$10.00

Italian

Apulia Olive Mix

$6.00
Artichokes in Oil

Artichokes in Oil

$7.00

Anchovies Filetti

$12.00

Giardiniera Pickled Vegetables

$7.00

Burrata Cheese

$16.00

Matiz Delicatessen

Wild Sardines [Lemon Essence]

$7.00
Wild Spicy Sardines

Wild Spicy Sardines

$7.00
Wild Small Sardines W\ Piquillo Peppers

Wild Small Sardines W\ Piquillo Peppers

$7.00

Lightly Smoked Sardines

$7.00

Wild Sardines (Spanish Olive Oil)

$7.00
Matiz Piparra Peppers

Matiz Piparra Peppers

$10.00
D.O. Piqullo Peppers

D.O. Piqullo Peppers

$14.00
Wild Caught Mackerel

Wild Caught Mackerel

$10.00

Brisling Medi Sardines

$10.00

Wild Mackerel W\ Olives Peppers Herbs

$10.00
Wild Cod

Wild Cod

$10.00

Sides and extras

Cream Cheese

Cream Cheese

$1.25
Chive and Onion cream cheese

Chive and Onion cream cheese

$1.25

Jam/Honey

$1.50

Butter

$0.50
Jam & Butter

Jam & Butter

$2.00
Rye Crackers

Rye Crackers

$10.00

Honey Comb

$22.00

Raw Honey

$19.00

Our Combos

Our Special Combos

Sweet & Savory Boxes

Sweet & Savory Boxes

$72.00

A taste from our variety of sweet & savory pastries: A loaf of our famous chocolate babka together with an apple babka, cinnamon babka, almond babka, and raspberry babka, 2 cheese sticks, 2 cheese burekas, spinach &cheese burekas, goat cheese croissant, and a potato burekas. . All packed in our special "we ❤️ Babka" box. The best gift to carry (even if it's just for yourself) **since we're baking it fresh, we might be out of an item. Our team will make sure to choose another favorite and update you when you pick up.

The Perfect Chocolate Combination

The Perfect Chocolate Combination

$35.00

A loaf of our famous chocolate babka together with our amazing chocolate chips cookies (half a dozen)

24’’ Sweet Box

24’’ Sweet Box

$39.00

A taste from our variety of sweet pastries: A loaf of our famous chocolate babka together with 5 single servings of our sweet pastries.

24’’ Savory Box

24’’ Savory Box

$36.00

A taste of our savory pastries for you to try yourself or share with someone special. This package contains: 2 cheese sticks, 2 cheese burekas, 2 goat cheese criossants, spinach &cheese burekas, , and a potato burekas. All packed in our special "I love Babka" red box.

Chocolate Babka & Broissant Paper Loaf Duo

Chocolate Babka & Broissant Paper Loaf Duo

$28.00

Our two most famous babkas each in an individual paper loaf.

Get well Soon Package

Get well Soon Package

$59.00

The best way to help someone to get better is to treat him with freshly baked goods. This package includes a variety of our sweet babkas (cinnamon, almond, apple, raspberry and a chocolate babka loaf) a Challah loaf and 4 of our famous spreads (Tahini, Matbucha, Egg Salad, Feta Cheese)

New Baby Package

New Baby Package

$65.00

Help a family in welcoming a new baby. Treat them with a variety of of our famous sweet babkas together with our nutritious (and vegan) muesli rolls, sourdough rolls and 4 of our famous spreads (Feta, lentil and beats, tahini and tzatziki)

Challah Spread

Challah Spread

$32.00

Our famous Challah loaf and 4 of our special spreads (Tahini, Matbucha, Egg Salad, Feta Cheese)

Bakey's kids menu

Bakey's kids menu

$13.95

We got the kids covered with all their favorites: Plain soft bagel + cream cheese (on the side of course!) cheese stick our famous chocolate chips cookie Matrinelli's apple juice

Half a dozen Soft Bagels with Cream cheese, jams & butter

Half a dozen Soft Bagels with Cream cheese, jams & butter

$27.00

Half dozen of our fresh challah bagels together with: 4 individual cream cheese (2 plain 2 chive) 4 individual jams from our variety 4 individual butter

Fish Trio

Fish Trio

$30.00

A variety of our deli fish from Boston Smoked Fish CO: Simply Smoked Salmon Salmon Nova Lox Smoked White Fish Salad

Cheese from our deli

Cheese from our deli

$27.00

This combo contains the best of our deli cheese variety: Shovel and Spoon Labneh Vermont's goat cheese Vermont's herbal goat cheese Cubes of feta cheese in olive oil

Bakey's Picnic Bag

Bakey's Picnic Bag

$95.00

Grab this basket and go straight to the park! (suits 4 ppl) Our picnic bag contains: 1 Baguette, half a dozen Soft Bagels (with cream cheese and jams), Bakey's Egg Salad, Bakey's Feta Cheese in olive oil, 3 Cheese Sticks, 2 Spinach and Cheese Burekas, 3 Chocolate Chips Cookies, 1 Almond Babka, 1 Cinnamon babka and a Raspberry Babka.

Festive Challahs

Only Available on weekends (Fri-Sun) and special holidays.
Centre Piece Challah - 48 Hr In Advance

Centre Piece Challah - 48 Hr In Advance

$60.00

Festive Challah W\ Ceramic Bowl - 48 Hr In Advance

$35.00
Festive Challah - Please order 24 hours in advance

Festive Challah - Please order 24 hours in advance

$11.00

Our Festive Challah, perfect for the dinner table. Available only Friday-Sunday.

Catering and Hosting Platters

A variety of Bakey's finest organized on a platter and ready to serve
Sweet Platter

Sweet Platter

$110.00

All the sweet pastries you'll need for your event's table. Suits 15-20 people. And, of course, it has our famous chocolate babka.

Savory Platter

Savory Platter

$110.00

A spread of Bakey's favorite savory pastries. All in the perfect bite size, all set beautifully on a ready to serve tray. Best for 15-20 guests. Also, if you need to reheat, no problem!

Cheese Platter

Cheese Platter

$160.00

All the cheese you'll need for your event! All set on a platter and ready to set on your table. For 15-20 guests. Gouda, Feta, Cream Cheese, Goat Cheese, Herbal Goat Cheese and butter.

Fruit Platter - 24 hour in advance order required

Fruit Platter - 24 hour in advance order required

$115.00

All the taste and color set on this delicious and fresh fruit platter. Best for 15-20 guests.

Fish Platter

Fish Platter

$185.00

The best that Bakey's Deli has to offer: Salmon, Sardines, White Fish Pate and Salmon Pate. Set on a tray and ready to serve for your guests. Ideal for 15-20 guests

Salad Platter

$125.00

24 individual containers of Bakey's favorite Spinach and Chickpea & Lentil and Beets salads (12 each). This ready to serve platter is a perfect match for either breakfast, lunch or dinner.

Coffee and Drinks

Coffee

Small Coffee 12oz

Small Coffee 12oz

$3.00
Large Coffee 16oz

Large Coffee 16oz

$3.50
Cold Brew 16oz

Cold Brew 16oz

$4.75

Cold Brew 20oz

$5.25

Cafe Au Lait 16oz

$4.50

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

Espresso

$3.50
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado 4.5oz

$4.25
Cappuccino 8oz

Cappuccino 8oz

$4.75

Latte 12oz

$5.25
Americano 12oz

Americano 12oz

$3.50
Iced Latte 16oz

Iced Latte 16oz

$5.25

Hot Cocoa

$4.75

Mocha Latte

$5.25

Flat White

$4.75

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.75

96oz Coffee Box

96oz Coffee Box

96oz Coffee Box

$32.00

Tea

Hot Tea 16oz

Hot Tea 16oz

$3.75

Hot tea latte 16oz

$4.75

Chai Latte 12oz

$5.50
Matcha Latte 12oz

Matcha Latte 12oz

$5.50
Iced Black Tea 16oz

Iced Black Tea 16oz

$3.75

Iced Black Tea 20oz

$4.25
Fresh Hot Mint Tea

Fresh Hot Mint Tea

$4.75

16oz Iced Fresh Mint Tea

$4.75

20oz Iced Fresh Mint Tea

$5.25

Iced Chai Latte

$6.00

Iced Matcha Latte

$6.00

Cold Beverages

Spring water

$2.00
Pellegrino sparkling Water 8oz

Pellegrino sparkling Water 8oz

$2.75
Martinelli's Apple Juice

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.75
Natalie's Orange Juice

Natalie's Orange Juice

$5.25
Natalie's Lemonade

Natalie's Lemonade

$4.50
Pelligrino Red Orange

Pelligrino Red Orange

$3.50
Pelligrino Lemon

Pelligrino Lemon

$3.50
Chocolate Milk

Chocolate Milk

$4.25
Whole Milk

Whole Milk

$3.75
Coconut Water

Coconut Water

$4.75
Rishi Botanicals

Rishi Botanicals

$5.25
Better Booch Kombucha

Better Booch Kombucha

$4.75
Coke

Coke

$2.75
Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.75
Canned Umbria Spritz

Canned Umbria Spritz

$5.25

Coffee by the Pound

Bizzari

Bizzari

$17.00
Gusto Crema

Gusto Crema

$17.00
Terra Sana

Terra Sana

$17.00

Mezzanotte (Decaf)

$17.00

Leone

$17.00

Nespresso Compatible coffee Pods

$12.00

Books & Gifts

Gifts

The Most for Your Host

$85.00

The best gift for you host. This includes: 24'' We Love Babka Chocolate Babka Breaking Breads book

Call Me Babka

Call Me Babka

$125.00

The gift for the babka lover Call Me Babka Reusable Water Bottle Chocolate Babka Loaf Almond Babka(4pcs) Chocolate Chip Cookies (6) Breaking Breads Book

Call Me Baker

Call Me Baker

$120.00

A great package for a great baker! This gift package contains: Breaking Breads Book Maine Grains' Organic Sifted Whole Purpose Flour Maine Grains Organic Pastry Flour Bakey's Special Denim Apron Call Me Babka Reusable Water Bottle

The Pantry

$165.00

A package that will fill the pantry with some of our best products: Losada's Natural Olives Matiz's Piparra and Piquillo Peppers 2 of Matiz's Eastern Atlantic Sardines Maine Grains' Organic Beans, Rolled Oats and Organic Cornmeal Umbria's Coffee bags: Gusto Crema and Terra Sana, 1lb each Breaking Breads Book.

New Baby Package

New Baby Package

$65.00

Help a family in welcoming a new baby. Treat them with a variety of of our famous sweet babkas together with our nutritious (and vegan) muesli rolls, sourdough rolls and 4 of our famous spreads (Feta, lentil and beats, tahini and tzatziki)

Get well Soon Package

Get well Soon Package

$59.00

The best way to help someone to get better is to treat him with freshly baked goods. This package includes a variety of our sweet babkas (cinnamon, almond, apple, raspberry and a chocolate babka loaf) a Challah loaf and 4 of our famous spreads (Tahini, Matbucha, Egg Salad, Feta Cheese)

Breaking Breads & Jewish Holiday Baking Books together with a $50 Gift Card

Breaking Breads & Jewish Holiday Baking Books together with a $50 Gift Card

$102.95
Breaking Breads & Jewish Holiday Baking Books together with a $25 Gift Card

Breaking Breads & Jewish Holiday Baking Books together with a $25 Gift Card

$77.95
Breaking Breads Book & $50 Gift Card

Breaking Breads Book & $50 Gift Card

$85.00
Breaking Breads Book & $25 Gift Card

Breaking Breads Book & $25 Gift Card

$65.00
Breaking Breads & Jewish Holiday Baking Books

Breaking Breads & Jewish Holiday Baking Books

$52.95
$100 Bakey Gift Card

$100 Bakey Gift Card

$100.00
$50 Bakey Gift Card

$50 Bakey Gift Card

$50.00
$25 Bakey Gift Card

$25 Bakey Gift Card

$25.00

Books

Books by our baker, Uri Scheft
Breaking Breads

Breaking Breads

$40.00

A new world of Israeli baking. This book includes many of our Babka and Challah recipes.

Jewish Holiday Baking

Jewish Holiday Baking

$12.95

A small book with Uri's holiday recipes, including the chocolate Babka and the Challah

Bread At Home -hebrew Book לחם בבית

Bread At Home -hebrew Book לחם בבית

$35.00

Merchandise

Call Me Babka Mug

$26.00
Call Me Babka Reusable Water Bottle

Call Me Babka Reusable Water Bottle

$32.00
Birthday Candles

Birthday Candles

$5.00

The must have addition to our birthday cake. A pack of birthday candles and holders.

Reusable Small Bag

$24.00
 Kubaneh Pan

Kubaneh Pan

$20.00

special thin metal baking tin with a tight-fitting lid referred to as a Kubaneh or Jachnun pan.

Gift Cards

$25 Bakey Gift Card

$25 Bakey Gift Card

$25.00
$50 Bakey Gift Card

$50 Bakey Gift Card

$50.00
$100 Bakey Gift Card

$100 Bakey Gift Card

$100.00

Kubaneh Kit

Kubaneh Kit (serves 5-7 people)

$50.00

Our famous Kubaneh together with 2oz S'chug, grated tomatoes and 6 hard boiled eggs

Kubaneh (serves 5-7 people)

Kubaneh (serves 5-7 people)

$35.00

Yemenite yeasted buttery dough baked in a traditional pans

Maine Grains

Maine Grains Products

Whole Wheat Flour, Organic (2.4lb)

$13.00

Sifted Flour, Organic (2.4lb)

$13.00

Wheat Berries, Organic (2.4lb)

$13.00

Graham Flour, Organic (2.4lb)

$13.00

Pastry Flour, Organic (2.4lb)

$13.00

Bran Flour, Organic (1.75lb)

$13.00

Rolled Oats, Organic (1.75lb)

$13.00

Cracker Oats, Organic (2.4lb)

$13.00

Whole Oat Groats, Organic (2.4lb)

$13.00

Red Fife Flour , Organic (2.4lb)

$16.00

Heritage Sirvinta Flour, Organic (2.4lb)

$16.00

Ancient Grain Cereal, Organic (1.75lb)

$16.00

Ancient Kamut Flour, Organic (2.4lb)

$16.00

Einkorn Flour, Organic (2.4lb)

$25.00

Flour, Multigrain Blend (2.4lb)

$13.00

Black Barley, 8x1 case (1lb)

$13.00

Rye Flour, Organic (2.4lb)

$13.00

Rye Berries, Organic (2.4lb)

$13.00

Buckwheat Flour, Organic (2.4lb)

$21.00

Cornmeal, Organic (2.4lb)

$21.00

Corn Polenta, Organic (2.4lb)

$21.00

Heritage Flint Organic Corn Flour (2.4lb)

$21.00

Liberation Farms Cornmeal (2.4lb)

$21.00

Spelt Flour, Organic (2.4lb)

$13.00

Farro, Organic (2.4lb)

$16.00

Assorted Dry Beans/Peas (1lb)

$13.00