Bakey- Newton 749 beacon
Pasteries/Baked Goods
24'' -We ❤️ Babka box
Sweet & Savory Boxes
A taste from our variety of sweet & savory pastries: A loaf of our famous chocolate babka together with an apple babka, cinnamon babka, almond babka, and raspberry babka, 2 cheese sticks, 2 cheese burekas, spinach &cheese burekas, goat cheese croissant, and a potato burekas. . All packed in our special "we ❤️ Babka" box. The best gift to carry (even if it's just for yourself) **since we're baking it fresh, we might be out of an item. Our team will make sure to choose another favorite and update you when you pick up.
24'' Chocolate Babka
24'' Almond Babka
24'' Cinnamonon Babka
24'' Raspberry Babka
24'' Apple Babka
24'' Spinach & Cheese Burekas
24'' Potato Burekas
24'' Coconut Chocolate Chip Cake
24’’ Savory Box
A taste of our savory pastries for you to try yourself or share with someone special. This package contains: 2 cheese sticks, 2 cheese burekas, 2 goat cheese criossants, spinach &cheese burekas, , and a potato burekas. All packed in our special "I love Babka" red box.
24’’ Sweet Box
A taste from our variety of sweet pastries: A loaf of our famous chocolate babka together with 5 single servings of our sweet pastries.
24" Egg And Cheese
24'' Birthday cake
A classic birthday chocolate cake, coated with chocolate ganache and decorated with colorful sprinkles. This cake is dairy free.
Sweet
Chocolate Babka - loaf
Our Famous in paper loaf, take home or surprise a friend
Honey Cake Loaf
Broissant Loaf - Available 10am
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Nothing to say, its just the best choc chip but if you are asked The cookie dough is made with Butter and we use Dark, milk and white chocolate in it.
Chocolate Babka
Babka dough laminated with butter generously filled with chocolate and chocolate chips
Almond Babka
Laminated Babka dough with butter and filled with almond cream and sliced almonds.
Cinnamon Babka
laminated Babka dough with cinnamon and sugar
Raspberry Babka
Laminated Babka dough filled with patisserie cream and raspberry flakes
Strawberry Broissant
ChocoBanana Pecan Babka
Pumpkin Babka
Coconut Chocolate Chip Cake
Flourless Coconut Chocolate Chip Cake
Honey Cake Slice
Flourless Chocolate Brownie
Plain Croissant
Birthday Cake
Apple Babka
Apple Babka Loaf
Savory
Cheese stick
one of our famous items Puff pastry dough covered with gouda cheese
Cheese Burekas
Puff pastry dough with feta cheese cream
Spinach & cheese Burekas
Puff pastry dough with spinach feta cheese cream
Potato Burekas
Puff pastry dough with mashed potatoes
Goat Cheese Croissant
Mediterranean Babka
Half a Dozen Cheese Burekas
Half a Dozen Cheese Sticks
Get half a dozen of our freshest individual sized savory pastries. Please indicate in the "special instructions" how many of each (Cheese Burekas or Cheese Sticks) you desire.
Bread & roll
Challah - loaf
Wheat Challa loaf
Festive Challah - Please order 24 hours in advance
Our Festive Challah, perfect for the dinner table. Available only Friday-Sunday.
Centre Piece Challah - 48 Hr In Advance
Festive Challah W\ Ceramic Bowl - 48 Hr In Advance
Whole wheat sourdough loaf - available Fri - Sun from 10am
50%Spelt flour 50%wheat flour Sourdough loaf. Available daily after 10am
Danish Rye
Baguette - Available daily at 10am
Available 10am 100% whole grain rye flour, made according to the danish tradition in a unique wooden baking frames
Our Soft Bagel
Muesli - roll
Mini Baguette - Available daily at 10am
Available 10am daily
Whole Wheat Sourdough Roll - Available Fri- Sun from 10am
Available daily 10am
6 Bagels bundle
Half a dozen Soft Bagels with Cream cheese, jams & butter
Half dozen of our fresh challah bagels together with: 4 individual cream cheese (2 plain 2 chive) 4 individual jams from our variety 4 individual butter
Foccacia W\EVOO
Rye Crackers
kubaneh
Sandwiches
Salmon Lox Bagel
Made on the spot on our soft Challah Bagel. Available daily staring 9AM and until 2pm.
Tuna Salad Bagel
Made on the spot on our soft Challah Bagel. Available daily staring 9AM and until 2pm.
Egg Salad Bagel
Made on the spot on our soft Challah Bagel. Available daily staring 9AM and until 2pm.
Garden Bagel
Made on the spot on our soft Challah Bagel. Available daily staring 9AM and until 2pm.
Bagel w/ CreamCheese
Salad & Delicatessen
Bakey's Salads
Preserved Lemons
Harissa
Schug
Pickled Onion
Tuna salad
Egg salad
Tahini
Tzatziki
Matbucha
Potato Salad
Pasta Salad - Feta, Olives and Arugula
Lentil and Beet Salad
Bulgur Salad
Chickpea Spinach Salad
Feta Cheese
Israeli Pickles
Hummus Shovel And Spoon 16oz
Shovel and Spoon Labneh
Leaf bowls
Mixes Greens
Our fresh bowl of Mixed Green leaves with our home made vinaigrette dressings and 2 accompaniments. Perfect to accompany a pastry or one of our spreads/salads.
Arugula Leaves
Our fresh bowl of Arugula leaves with our homemade vinaigrette dressings and 2 accompaniments. Perfect to accompany a pastry or one of our spreads/salads.
Spinach Leaves
Our fresh bowl of Spinach leaves with our home made vinaigrette dressings and 2 accompaniments. Perfect to accompany a pastry or one of our spreads/salads.
Lubeca quality pastes
Cheese
Smoked fish
Italian
Matiz Delicatessen
Wild Sardines [Lemon Essence]
Wild Spicy Sardines
Wild Small Sardines W\ Piquillo Peppers
Lightly Smoked Sardines
Wild Sardines (Spanish Olive Oil)
Matiz Piparra Peppers
D.O. Piqullo Peppers
Wild Caught Mackerel
Brisling Medi Sardines
Wild Mackerel W\ Olives Peppers Herbs
Wild Cod
Sides and extras
Our Combos
Our Special Combos
Sweet & Savory Boxes
The Perfect Chocolate Combination
A loaf of our famous chocolate babka together with our amazing chocolate chips cookies (half a dozen)
24’’ Sweet Box
24’’ Savory Box
Chocolate Babka & Broissant Paper Loaf Duo
Our two most famous babkas each in an individual paper loaf.
Get well Soon Package
The best way to help someone to get better is to treat him with freshly baked goods. This package includes a variety of our sweet babkas (cinnamon, almond, apple, raspberry and a chocolate babka loaf) a Challah loaf and 4 of our famous spreads (Tahini, Matbucha, Egg Salad, Feta Cheese)
New Baby Package
Help a family in welcoming a new baby. Treat them with a variety of of our famous sweet babkas together with our nutritious (and vegan) muesli rolls, sourdough rolls and 4 of our famous spreads (Feta, lentil and beats, tahini and tzatziki)
Challah Spread
Our famous Challah loaf and 4 of our special spreads (Tahini, Matbucha, Egg Salad, Feta Cheese)
Bakey's kids menu
We got the kids covered with all their favorites: Plain soft bagel + cream cheese (on the side of course!) cheese stick our famous chocolate chips cookie Matrinelli's apple juice
Half a dozen Soft Bagels with Cream cheese, jams & butter
Fish Trio
A variety of our deli fish from Boston Smoked Fish CO: Simply Smoked Salmon Salmon Nova Lox Smoked White Fish Salad
Cheese from our deli
This combo contains the best of our deli cheese variety: Shovel and Spoon Labneh Vermont's goat cheese Vermont's herbal goat cheese Cubes of feta cheese in olive oil
Bakey's Picnic Bag
Grab this basket and go straight to the park! (suits 4 ppl) Our picnic bag contains: 1 Baguette, half a dozen Soft Bagels (with cream cheese and jams), Bakey's Egg Salad, Bakey's Feta Cheese in olive oil, 3 Cheese Sticks, 2 Spinach and Cheese Burekas, 3 Chocolate Chips Cookies, 1 Almond Babka, 1 Cinnamon babka and a Raspberry Babka.
Festive Challahs
Catering and Hosting Platters
Sweet Platter
All the sweet pastries you'll need for your event's table. Suits 15-20 people. And, of course, it has our famous chocolate babka.
Savory Platter
A spread of Bakey's favorite savory pastries. All in the perfect bite size, all set beautifully on a ready to serve tray. Best for 15-20 guests. Also, if you need to reheat, no problem!
Cheese Platter
All the cheese you'll need for your event! All set on a platter and ready to set on your table. For 15-20 guests. Gouda, Feta, Cream Cheese, Goat Cheese, Herbal Goat Cheese and butter.
Fruit Platter - 24 hour in advance order required
All the taste and color set on this delicious and fresh fruit platter. Best for 15-20 guests.
Fish Platter
The best that Bakey's Deli has to offer: Salmon, Sardines, White Fish Pate and Salmon Pate. Set on a tray and ready to serve for your guests. Ideal for 15-20 guests
Salad Platter
24 individual containers of Bakey's favorite Spinach and Chickpea & Lentil and Beets salads (12 each). This ready to serve platter is a perfect match for either breakfast, lunch or dinner.
Coffee and Drinks
Coffee
Espresso Drinks
96oz Coffee Box
Tea
Cold Beverages
Spring water
Pellegrino sparkling Water 8oz
Martinelli's Apple Juice
Natalie's Orange Juice
Natalie's Lemonade
Pelligrino Red Orange
Pelligrino Lemon
Chocolate Milk
Whole Milk
Coconut Water
Rishi Botanicals
Better Booch Kombucha
Coke
Diet Coke
Canned Umbria Spritz
Coffee by the Pound
Books & Gifts
Gifts
The Most for Your Host
The best gift for you host. This includes: 24'' We Love Babka Chocolate Babka Breaking Breads book
Call Me Babka
The gift for the babka lover Call Me Babka Reusable Water Bottle Chocolate Babka Loaf Almond Babka(4pcs) Chocolate Chip Cookies (6) Breaking Breads Book
Call Me Baker
A great package for a great baker! This gift package contains: Breaking Breads Book Maine Grains' Organic Sifted Whole Purpose Flour Maine Grains Organic Pastry Flour Bakey's Special Denim Apron Call Me Babka Reusable Water Bottle
The Pantry
A package that will fill the pantry with some of our best products: Losada's Natural Olives Matiz's Piparra and Piquillo Peppers 2 of Matiz's Eastern Atlantic Sardines Maine Grains' Organic Beans, Rolled Oats and Organic Cornmeal Umbria's Coffee bags: Gusto Crema and Terra Sana, 1lb each Breaking Breads Book.
New Baby Package
Get well Soon Package
Breaking Breads & Jewish Holiday Baking Books together with a $50 Gift Card
Breaking Breads & Jewish Holiday Baking Books together with a $25 Gift Card
Breaking Breads Book & $50 Gift Card
Breaking Breads Book & $25 Gift Card
Breaking Breads & Jewish Holiday Baking Books
$100 Bakey Gift Card
$50 Bakey Gift Card
$25 Bakey Gift Card
Books
Merchandise
Call Me Babka Mug
Call Me Babka Reusable Water Bottle
Birthday Candles
The must have addition to our birthday cake. A pack of birthday candles and holders.
Reusable Small Bag
Kubaneh Pan
special thin metal baking tin with a tight-fitting lid referred to as a Kubaneh or Jachnun pan.