Baking in Wonderland 1201 South Walton Boulevard
Sweets
Pastry
- Scones$2.95
Rasberry with white choclate; Blueberry with lemon zest
- Cinnamon Rolls$4.75
- Orange Rolls$4.75
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.95
- Peanut Butter cookie$1.95
- peanut butter cup cookies$1.95
- Everthing Cookie$2.15
- Muffins$2.95
- Conchas$2.95
- Flan$3.95
- Brownie$2.95
- Ooey Goey Bars$2.95
- Lemon Bars$2.95
- Fruit tarts$4.50
- Fruit Pie (slice)$4.25
- Fruit pie (whole)$26.00
- Cream pie (whole)$23.00
- Cream Pie(slice)$4.50
- Banana Bread$4.50
- Whole Cheesecake$45.00
- Mini Cheesecake$3.95
- pan of brownies$22.00
- Pan of Cinn/Orange rolls$25.50
- pan of hello dollies$23.00
- Aros con leche$3.00
- mosaic jello$5.00
- cheese cake cups$2.99
- Mini Chocolate chips$1.00
- Apple pie Cheesecake cups$1.95
Cakes
Lunch Menu
Lunch
- Chicken Salad$9.95
Special Recipe with crisp lettuce
- Club Sandwhich$9.99
Mayo,leaf lettuce,cheddar and swiss cheese
- Tuna Sandwhich$8.50
made fresh with leaf lettuce
- Egg salad Sandwhich$8.50
made fresh with leaf lettuce
- Turkey Bacon Ranch$9.50
Ranch dressing, leaf lettuce, swiss cheese, smoked turkey, bacon &tomato
- California Turkey$8.50
Mayo, avacado, leaf lettuce, pepper jack cheese, smoked turkey, & tomato
- Chicken Bacon Wrap$8.50
Caesar dressing leaf lettuce, provolone cheese, grilled chicken strips, bacon & tomato
- Chicken Salad Wrap$8.50
Our famous chicken salad with crisp lettuce
- Southwest Salad$10.95
house salad mix with black beans ,corn , purple onion ,tomatoes,cheese,grilled chicken ,tortilla strips and avocado lime dressing
- Greek Salad$9.99
Lettuce, tomato, olives, peppercini & feta cheese
- Chef Salad$10.95
house salad with ham, turkey, bacon &eggs,croutons,tomatoes,cucumbers and dressing
- Kids Sandwhich$4.99
choice of ham or turkey with cheese and mayo
- Kids Quesadilla$4.99
Tortilla with cheese
- Kids Grilled Cheese$4.99
Grilled cheese sandwhich with any choice of cheese.
- Strawberry Chicken Salad$11.95
house salad mix with Strawberries, grilled chicken , cucumbers,feta cheese, pecans,croutons and balsamic vin
- Kids PB&J$5.50
wheat bread with peanut butter and jelly
- Pint of Chicken salad$14.00
- Lunch special$10.95
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast
- Sausage burrito$6.00
scrambled egg with peppers , sausage and cheddar cheese
- Mexican Burrito$6.25
Eggs,tomato, bell peppers, onions, potatos and chorizo
- The Queens Breakfast$10.95
3 Pancakes, 2 eggs and 2 strips of bacon or 2 sausage patties.
- the Hatter's Breakfast$10.95
Huevos rancheros , Refried beans, Queso fresco, Sour cream and French rolls
- Breakfast sandwhich$5.00
eggs, chedder cheese , with either bacon, sausage,turkey or ham
- Sausage rolls$3.95
(2) chedder brats rapped in crossant rolls
- Quiche$4.75
ham and chedder, spinach feta or sicilian
- Alice's Breakfast$10.95
omlette with tomatoes, onions, bell peppers and country potoatoes
- Parfait$3.00
vanilla Greek yogurt with fresh berries and granola
- Bagels$1.50
House made everything,poppy seed and plain bagels
- Oatmeal Power bowl$4.00
oatmeal with fresh banana ,blueberries ,chia seeds ,peanut butter and mixed nuts
- Oatmeal Berry bowl$3.75
oatmeal topped with berries , yogurt,honey and almond slices
Drinks Menu
Beverage
Tea
- Small London Fog$3.95
Steeped Earl Grey with Vanilla, Lavender and honey; tea topped with steamed milk and foam.
- Medium London Fog$4.35
Steeped Earl Grey with Vanilla, Lavender and honey; tea topped with steamed milk and foam.
- Large London Fog$4.75
Steeped Earl Grey with Vanilla, Lavender and honey; tea topped with steamed milk and foam.
- Small Chai tea$3.75
Steamed milk with Spiced or Vanilla chai.
- Medium Chai tea$4.45
Steamed milk with Spiced or Vanilla chai.
- Large Chai tea$4.75
Steamed milk with Spiced or Vanilla chai.
- small earl grey$2.25
Made wilth Black Tea, steamed milk, Almond and Amaretto syrup.
- medium earl grey$2.50
Made wilth Black Tea, steamed milk, Almond and Amaretto syrup.
- large earl grey$2.75
Made wilth Black Tea, steamed milk, Almond and Amaretto syrup.
- small oolong tea$2.25
- medium oolong tea$2.50
- large oolong tea$2.75
- small rose tea$2.25
- medium rose tea$2.50
- large rose tea$2.75
- small black tea$2.25
- medium black tea$2.50
- large black tea$2.75
- small white tea$2.25
- medium white tea$2.50
- large white tea$2.75
- small english breakfast tea$2.25
- medium English breakfast tea$2.50
- large english breafast tea$2.75
Coffee
- Small Frappe$3.50
any choice of flavor; 1 shot of espresso with ice and milk
- Medium Frappe$3.99
any choice of flavor; 2 shots of espresso with ice and milk
- Large Frappe$4.75
any choice of flavor; 2 shots of espresso with ice and milk
- Small Latte$3.50
any choice of flavor ; 1shot of espresso with steamed milk and frothed milk
- Medium Latte$3.99
any choice of flavor ; 2 shots of espresso with steamed milk and frothed milk
- Large Latte$4.75
any choice of flavor ; 2 shots of espresso with steamed milk and frothed milk
- Small Macchiato Twist$3.50
French Vanilla with steamed milk and 1 shot espresso; topped with caramel or chocolate
- Medium Machiato Twist$4.25
French Vanilla with steamed milk and 2 shots of espresso; topped with caramel or chocolate
- Large Machiato Twist$4.50
French Vanilla with steamed milk and 2 shots of espresso; topped with caramel or chocolate
- Small Cappuccino$3.25
any choice of flavor; 1 shot of espresso with steamed milk and frothed milk
- Medium Cappuccino$3.95
any choice of flavor; 2 shots of espresso with steamed milk and frothed milk
- Large Cappuccino$4.50
any choice of flavor; 2 shots of espresso with steamed milk and frothed milk
- Small Redeye$2.95
1 shot of espresso topped with your choice of drip coffee
- Medium Redeye$3.50
2 shots of espresso topped with your choice of drip coffee
- Large Redeye$4.00
2 shots of espresso topped with your choice of drip coffee
- Small Mocha$3.50
1 shot of espresso with chocolate sauce , steamed milk and topped off with whipped cream
- Medium Mocha$4.00
2 shot of espresso with chocolate sauce, steamed milk and topped off with whippped cream
- Large Mocha$5.00
2 shot of espresso with chocolate sauce, steamed milk and topped off with whippped cream
- expresso shot (double shot)$2.95
Double shots of expresso
- Small Americano$2.50
Choice of any flavor; with espresso filled with hot water.
- Medium Americano$3.00
Choice of any flavor; with espresso filled with hot water.
- Large Americano$3.50
Choice of any flavor; with espresso filled with hot water.
- Small Cafe Au Lait$2.60
3/4 drip coffee of choice and small amount of steamed milk
- Medium Cafe Au Lait$3.10
3/4 drip coffee of choice and small amount of steamed milk
- Large Cafe Au Lait$3.60
3/4 drip coffee of choice and small amount of steamed milk
- Small Specialty Mocha$4.40
House signiture Mochas topped with whipped cream
- Medium Specialty Mocha$4.70
House signiture Mochas topped with whipped cream
- Large Specialty Mocha$5.00
House signiture Mochas topped with whipped cream
- Small drip coffee$2.00
Any of our House drips (Dark, Bold , Medium or decafe roasts)
- Medium drip coffee$2.30
Any of our House drips (Dark, Bold , Medium or decafe roasts)
- Large drip coffee$2.60
Any of our House drips (Dark, Bold , Medium or decafe roasts)
Non-Caffeinated drinks
