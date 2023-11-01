Bakkhus Taverna 605 6th Street Suite A
Dinner Menu
Appetizers
- Sampler Platter$36.00
Choice of Dip, Pita Bread, Keftethes, Dolmathes, Trojan Popper, Gyro Meat, Sliced Feta, Kalamari, and Spanakopita
- Spicy Trojan Poppers$15.00
Gyro and Fire Feta Stuffed Jalapenos
- Spanakopita$14.00
A blend of spinach and feta cheese wrapped in filo dough then baked to a golden brown
- Tiropita$14.00
A blend if feta, ricotta, and cream cheese, wrapped in filo dough then baked to a golden brown
- Spanakopita/Tiropita Combo$15.00
A combination of three each
- Kalamari$15.00
Lightly Battered and Fried, Served with Homemade Tomato Sauce or Avgolemono Sauce
- Keftethes$14.00
Handmade Meatballs. Greek Herbs and Spices with Hints of Mint. Served with Homemade Tomato Sauce or Avgolemono Sauce
- Crabcake$15.00
Lightly Seared and Baked to Finish. Served with a Spicy Remoulade
- Bruschetta$10.00
Sauteed Tomatoes, Onion, and Garlic Seasoned with Greek Herbs, and Topped with Melted Feta. Served with Grilled Bread
- Dolmathes$12.00
Hand Stuffed and Rolled Grape Leaves with Herb Rice and Seasoned Beef
- Flaming Saganaki$18.00
Fried Cheese Flamed Tableside. Served with Baked or Fried Pita
- Greek Bar Trash$25.00
Kalamari, Shrimp, and Scallops, Grilled and Brushed with Seasoned Olive Oil and Finished with Lemon Juice
Dips
- Tzatziki$8.00
Greek Yogurt, Sour Cream, Cucumbers, Garlic, Fresh Lemon, and Sea Salt
- Fire Feta$10.00
A Spicy Blend of Imported Feta, Serrano Peppers, Tomato, Green Onions, and Spices
- Hummus$9.00
Garbanzo Beans, Garlic, Tahini, Olive Oil, Fresh Lemon Juice, and Balsamic Vinegar
- Specialty Hummus$10.00
Choose from the Following: Chipotle, Sundried Tomato Basil, or Jalapeno Cilantro
- Triple Dip$12.00
Any Three Dip Combination
Soup
Salads
- Small Salad$6.00
Mixed Field Greens, Tomato, Onion, Pepperocini, Olives, Feta and Greek Dressing
- Greek Village Salad$12.00
Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onion, Pepperocini, Kalamata, Bell Pepper, Olives, Feta, Drizzled with Olive Oil and Greek Spices
- Greek Salad$14.00
Mixed Field Greens, Tomato, Onion, Pepperocini, Olives, Feta and Greek Dressing
- Soup and Salad$17.00
Large Greek Salad and Cup of Soup
Greek Classics
- Pastitsio$17.00
Makaroni Layers with Seasoned Ground Beef, Fresh Herbs, and Greek Spices. Topped with a Cheesy Bechamel Sauce and Served with a Side of Fresh Bread
- Soulvaki
Two Marinated Shish Kabobs, Small Greek Salad and Choice of Herb Rice or Lemon Potatoes
- Gyro Platter$17.00
Gyro Slices, Red Onion, Tomato, Tzatziki, Baked Pita, and Parmesan Fries
- Greek Festival Platter$27.00
Pastitsio, Keftethes, Spanakopita, Tiropita, Dolmathes, and Baked Pita
- Braised Lamb Shank$30.00
Tender Lamb Shank Braised in Greek Herbs and Spices, and Served with Beef Orzo Pasta and Fresh Bread
- Rack of Lamb$45.00
New Zealand Lamb Marinated with Garlic, Rosemary, and Seasoned Olive Oil. Oak Grilled then Drizzled with a Balsamic Reduction or Feta Butter.
Steaks
Seafood
- Shrimp Dinner$20.00
Choice of Grilled Shrimp with Herb Rice and Seasonal Veggies or Fried Shrimp with Parmesan Fries and Sweet Chili Sauce
- Tuna Spanaki$24.00
Greek Herb Crusted Ahi Tuna Filet Served with Sauteed Spinach, Tomato, Onion, Garlic, and Garlic Aioli
- Salmon Grecco$25.00
Scottish Salmon Steak Seasoned with Olive Oil, Seared and Baked with Avgolemono Sauce. Served with Seasonal Veggies and Spinach Orzo Pasta
Poultry
Pasta
Burgers
- Amerikan Burger$14.00
Diced Bacon, Pickles, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served with Parmesan Fries
- Spartan Burger$17.00
Lean American Kobe Beef, Sauteed Spinach, Red Onion, Bacon, Garlic Aioli, Kefalograviera Cheese and Spices. Served with Parmesan Fries
- Medusa Burger$16.00
Sauteed Onion, Tomato, Mushroom, Bacon, and Jalapeno with Fire Feta, Swiss, Provolone, and American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Topped with Onion Rings. Served with Parmesan Fries
- Dirty Greek Burger$16.00
Ground Leg of Lamb, Grilled Onions, Tomato, Cucumber, Tzatziki, and Feta. Served with Parmesan Fries
- Bakkhus Burger$12.00
Certified Angus Patty Marinated in Red Wine, Topped with Sauteed Onion, Mushrooms, and Feta Cheese
Sandwiches
- Gyro Pita$12.00
Gyro Slices, Tomato, Red Onion, and Tzatziki in a warm Pita. Served with Parmesan Fries
- Grilled Chicken Pita$10.00
Marinated Sliced Chicken Breast, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta and Tzatziki in a Warm Pita. Served with Parmesan Fries
- Gyro Burrito$12.00
Gyro, Sauteed Tomato, Red Onion, Mushroom, Jalapenos, and Fire Feta Cheese in a Warm Pita. Served with Parmesan Fries
- Veggie Pita$10.00
Tomato, Zucchini, Squash, Red Onion, Mushroom, Spinach, Bell Pepper, and Garlic Lightly Sauteed in a Warm Pita with Choice of Tzatziki, Hummus, or Fire Feta. Served with Parmesan Fries
- Shrimp Pita$13.00
Gulf Shrimp, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Feta, and Tzatziki in a Warm Pita. Grilled or Fried. Served with Parmesan Fries
- Prime Rib Sandwich$15.00
Thinly Sliced Prime Rib, Au Jus Infused Onion and Mushroom, with Gruyere and Provolone Cheese with a Dollop of Tzatziki Horseradish. Served with Parmesan Fries
- Mykonos Sandwich$14.00
Marinated Chicken Breast with Grilled Pineapple, Jalapenos, and Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, and Red Onion. Served with Parmesan Fries
Kids Menu
Sides
NA Bevs
- Iced Tea$3.75
- Coke$3.75
- Sprite$3.75
- Diet Coke$3.75
- Mr Pibb$3.75
- Pink Lemonade$3.75
- Lemonade$3.75
- Root Beer$3.75
- Coffee$3.75
- Greek Coffee$5.25
- Milk$4.25
- Soda Water$3.25
- Topo Chico$5.00
- Apple Juice$4.00
- Cranberry Juice$4.00
- Fruit Punch$4.00
- Ginger Ale$4.50
- Orange Juice$4.00
- Grapefruit Juice$4.00
- Pineapple Juice$4.00
- Virgin Mary$4.50
- Virgin Daiquiri$4.50
- Virgin Colada$4.50
- Flavored Tea$4.25
- Hot Tea$3.75
- Hot Chocolate$3.75
- Energy Drink$4.25
- Emp Energy Drink$2.25
- Tonic$3.25
- Roy Rogers$3.50
- Shirley Temple$3.50