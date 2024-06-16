Balanced Kitchen - Edmond Location
Featured Items
Regular Size Meals
- Lemon Butter Chicken
Chicken sauteed in a Lemon Butter Sauce served with seasoned Broccoli and Jasmine Rice. Calories: 341, Fat 16g, Carb 31g, Protein 22g *Nutrient values are estimates only$9.50
- Orange Peel Chicken
Chicken Sauteed in a Sweet Orange Sauce, Served with Green Beans and Jasmine Rice. Calories: 357 Fat: 11g Carb: 39g Protein: 25g *Nutrient values are estimates only$9.50
- Loaded Taco Bowl
Seasoned Ground Beef & Diced Potatoes, Corn, Black Beans, Cheese, Tomatoes, Topped with Pickled Jalapenos, & a Drizzle of Spicy Sauce. Calories: 382, Fat 19.5g, Carb 23.5g, Protein 30.1g *Nutrient values are estimates only$9.50
- Mexican Beef
Marinated shredded beef topped with corn salsa and served with a side of jasmine rice. Calories: 381, Fat 17g, Carb 28g, Protein 30g *Nutrient values are estimates only$10.00
- Ben's Chicken Bacon Ranch
Lentil pasta tossed with shredded chicken in a creamy ranch sauce, topped with bacon, green onions. Served with a side of buffalo sauce. Calories: 365, Fat 14g, Carb 23g, Protein 40g *Nutrient values are estimates only$9.50
- Lasagna
Brown rice lasagna & zucchini noodles layered with ground turkey, chicken sausage, cottage cheese, spinach, italian seasonings and marinara. Calories: 381 Fat: 13g Carb: 38g Protein: 26g *Nutrient values are estimates only$9.50
- Jalapeno Popper Chicken
Chicken breast topped with cream cheese, jalapenos, cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with a side of sauteed squash. Topped with parmesan cheese. Regular: 440 Calories/46g Protein/4.5g Carb/26g Fat Extra Protein: 565 Calories/68g Protein/6.5 Carb/29g Fat *Nutrient values are estimates only$9.50
- Kung Pao Chicken
Chicken, Cashews, White Rice, Broccoli, Kung Pao Sauce. Calories: 345, Fat 11g, Carb 35g, Protein 26g *Nutrient values are estimates only$9.50
- Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled Eggs, Cubed Potatoes, Bell pepper, Italian Chicken Sausage Crumbles. Calories: 332 Fat: 15g Carb: 29g Protein: 21g *Nutrient values are estimates only$9.00
- Meal of the Week
Jambalaya - Available 6/16-6/19 Shredded Chicken, Chicken Sausage, Brown Rice, Chopped Onions and Bell peppers Calories: 306, Fat 10g, Carb 31g, Protein 27g *Nutrient values are estimates only$6.00
- Honey Glazed Salmon
4 oz Pan Seared Salmon with a Honey Glaze. Includes choice of vegetable and starch$11.50
Large Size Meals
- Lemon Butter Chicken Large
Chicken sauteed in a Lemon Butter Sauce served with seasoned Broccoli and Jasmine Rice. 587 Calories/46g Protein/44g Carb/24g Fat *Nutrient values are estimates only$13.50
- Orange Peel Chicken Large
Chicken Sauteed in a Sweet Orange Sauce, Served with Green Beans and Jasmine Rice. 532 Calories/46g Protein/58g Carb/13g Fat *Nutrient values are estimates only$13.50
- Mexican Beef Large
Marinated shredded beef topped with corn salsa and served with a side of jasmine rice.$14.00
- Loaded Taco Bowl Large
Seasoned Ground Beef & Diced Potatoes, Corn, Black Beans, Cheese, Tomatoes, Topped with Pickled Jalapenos, & a Drizzle of Spicy Sauce. 519 Calories/44g Protein/35g Carb/24g Fat *Nutrient values are estimates only$13.50
- Breakfast Bowl Large
Scrambled Eggs, Cubed Potatoes, Bell pepper, Italian Chicken Sausage Crumbles. 569 Calories/35g Protein/21g Carb/38g Fat *Nutrient values are estimates only$13.00
- Ben's Chicken Bacon Ranch Large
Lentil pasta tossed with shredded chicken in a creamy ranch sauce, topped with bacon, green onions. Served with a side of buffalo sauce. 585 Calories/53g Protein/65g Carb/11g Fat *Nutrient values are estimates only$13.50
Family Meals
- Family Lasagna
4-6 Servings Brown Rice Lasagna & Zucchini Noodles layered with Ground Turkey, Chicken Sausage, Cottage Cheese, Spinach, Italian Seasonings. Topped with Marinara Sauce.$49.50
- Family Lemon Butter
4-6 Servings of Chicken Sauteed in a Lemon Butter Sauce. Served with Seasoned Broccoli and Jasmine Rice.$47.50
- Family Jalapeno Popper
Chicken breast topped with cream cheese, jalapenos, cheddar cheese & bacon. Served with sauteed squash & parmesean cheese. 4-6 Servings$49.50
- Family Breakfast Bowl
Scrambled eggs & potatoes tossed with bell peppers and topped with spicy chicken sausage crumbles and shredded cheese. 4-6 Servings$42.50
- Family Chicken Bacon Ranch
Lentil pasta tossed with shredded chicken in a creamy ranch sauce, topped with bacon. Served with buffalo sauce on the side. 4-6 Servings$49.50
- Family Kung Pao
Chicken sauteed in a sweet and spicy kung pao sauce, topped with cashews and served with a side of jasmine rice and broccoli. 4-6 Servings$47.50
- Family Mexican Beef
Marinated shredded beef topped with corn salsa and served with a side of jasmine rice. 4-6 servings$47.50
- Family Orange Peel Chicken
Chicken Sauteed in a Sweet Orange Sauce, Served with Green Beans and Jasmine Rice. 4-6 Servings$47.50
Sweets
- Chocolate Chip Bites (12 count)
Perfectly portioned sweet treats packed with whey protein, peanut butter, oats, honey & chocolate chips (12 per order). Per Ball - Calories: 87 Fat: 5g Carb: 10g Protein: 3g *Nutrient values are estimates only$10.50
- Chocolate Chip Bites (48 count)
Perfectly portioned sweet treats packed with whey protein, peanut butter, oats, honey & chocolate chips (48 per order). Per 1 Calories: 87 Fat: 5g Carb: 10g Protein: 3g *Nutrient values are estimates only$40.00