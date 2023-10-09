Non-Alcoholic Beverages (Long Beach)

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Acqua Panna (Still)

$3.00

Pellegrino Essenza (Flavored)

$3.00

Weekend Food (Long Beach)

Plates to Share

French Fries (VG)

$8.00

Choose from regular french fries, or add garlic & parmesan (+$3) or chowder (+$5)

Ballast Point Wings (GF)

$17.00

Choice of Sauce (Ballast Point buffalo sauce [garnished with chives], Roasted garlic pepper (served with creamy Aji limo sauce), or Smackin' habanero (spicy). Served with ranch.

Pillow Rolls (VG)

$10.00

New England Rolls, smothered with roasted garlic butter, served with a side of creamy chimmichurri.

Fried Calamari

$20.00Out of stock

Hand-breaded calamari rings, tomato basil relish, Calabrian chili tomato sauce (on side).

Inihaw Skewers

$15.00

Filipino BBQ pork skewers, calamansi vinegar sauce, salad.

BBQ Shrimp

$15.00

New Orleans style seasoned shrimp, Longfin butter sauce, grilled country sourdough.

Aguachile en Tamarindo (GF)

$18.00

Citrus-cured scallops and shrimp, tamarind marinade, mango, cucumber, red onions, served with tostadas.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$14.00

Chopped romaine hearts, Pecorino-Romano, herb croutons, classic Caesar dressing.

House Salad (VG/GF)

$10.00

Mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, house vinaigrette.

Ahi Noodle Salad

$16.00

Ahi tuna, rice noodles, edamame, red onion, cucumbers, wakame, chili onion crunch, tossed in a citrus sesame dressing.

Pizzas

Pizza Pomodoro (VG)

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, DiStefano Mozzarella, heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil, grated parmesan, Calabrian chili flakes.

Carnivore

$19.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, DiStefano Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, grated parmesan cheese.

Squash Blossom (VG)

$17.00Out of stock

Pistachio bechamel, roasted zucchini, squash blossoms, ricotta cheese, cranberries.

Mains

Ballast Point Burger

$17.00

9 oz American Angus beef patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, BP sauce, cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun

Beyond Veggie Burger (V)

$17.00

Beyond veggie patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, roasted pepper aioli (vegan), on a toasted brioche bun

Smoked Brisket Torta

$19.00

12-hour hickory smoked brisket, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, refried beans, grilled panela cheese, roasted jalapeno aioli on a telera roll

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

7 oz chicken breast, tomato, shredded lettuce, honey-sriracha aioli, chili oil, on a toasted brioche bun

Beer Battered Shrimp Sopes

$16.00

Two fried masa dough sopes topped with refried beans, beer battered shrimp, red cabbage salad, tomatoes, cucumber and chipotle crema

Swordfish Sopes (GF)

$16.00

Two fried masa dough sopes topped with refried beans, swordfish marinated in guajillo pepper sauce, red cabbage salad, tomatoes, cucumber and chipotle crema

Blackened Mahi-Mahi

$22.00

7 oz pan fried Mahi-Mahi, green papaya salad, toasted cashews, coconut passionfruit vinaigrette and served with brown sugar sweet potato puree

Pork Belly Sisig

$18.00

Citrus marinated pork belly, peppers, onions, garlic truffle oil rice, green onion and topped with a sunny side up egg

Asparagus Ravioli (V)

$19.00

Asparagus and white bean stuffed ravioli with sauteed mushrooms in a pine nut infused vegan alfredo sauce

Desserts

Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake (VG)

$12.00

Layered rich, fudgey chocolate cake with smooth chocolate buttercream and topped with chocolate shavings

Limoncello Gelato Flute (VG, GF)

$12.00

Refreshing lemon gelato swirled with limoncello sauce

Mixed Berry Gelato Flute (VG, GF)

$12.00

Mixed berry gelato swirled with raspberry sauce

To-Go Beer

6-Pack Cans

Sculpin (6-Pack)

$12.99+

Sculpin 16oz (6-Pack)

$16.99+

Aloha (6-pack)

$12.99+

Grapefruit Sculpin (6-Pack)

$12.99+

GF Sculpin 16oz (6-Pack)

$16.99+

Hazy Sculpin (6-Pack)

$12.99+

Big Gus (6-Pack)

$11.99+

Wee Gus (6-Pack)

$10.99+

Longfin (6-Pack)

$9.99+

California Kolsch (6-pack)

$9.99+

Cailco (6-Pack)

$9.99+

Fathom (6-Pack)

$9.99+

Speedboat

$11.99+

Swingin' Friar (6-Pack)

$9.99+

Swingin' Friar 16oz (6-pack)

$14.99+

Legion Lager 16oz (6-pack)

$9.99+

K&C IPA

$13.99

K&C Haze in the Park

$13.99

Grunion (6-pack)

$11.99+

Mixed 6-pack

$14.99

4-Pack Cans

Legion Lager (4-pack) 16oz

$9.99

V@S (4-Pack)

$16.99

Watty Dodo (4-Pack)

$16.99+

Ballast Point Double Tray

$10.00

Pre-Mixed Packs

BP Mix Pack (SB, HS, F, C)

$20.99

IPA Mix Pack (Sc, AS, GF, F)

$20.99

Mixed Case (Sculpin, GF Sculpin, Calico, Speedboat)

$29.99

19.2 oz Speedboat

$5.00

19.2 oz Friar Ale

$5.00

19.2 oz Sculpin(s)

$5.00

BA Bottles

Barrel-Aged Piper Down 750mL

$19.99

Barrel-Aged Saison 750mL

$19.99

Singles for Mix-n-Match (2 item min.)

12 oz Single

$2.75

16 oz $3 Single (Legion)

$3.00

16 oz $4 Single (Sculpins)

$4.00

16 oz $5 Single (WaDo V@S)

$5.00

19.2 oz Speedboat

$5.00

19.2 oz Friar Ale

$5.00

19.2 oz Sculpin(s)

$5.00

19.2 oz Two-Pack

$8.50

19.2 oz Four-Pack

$15.00

Beer (Patio)

Crisp & Bright (Patio)

Speedboat (4.3% ABV)

$7.00

Bright and brilliant blonde ale modeled after Koln-style ales, this beer is lightly hopped with citrusy, floral noble hops and finished off with a touch of Himalayan sea salt and lime.

Wahoo White (4.5% ABV)

$7.00

Witbier style, unfiltered with orange peel and coriander.

Longfin Lager (4.5% ABV)

$7.00

A light helles-style lager that is cool and refreshing with a subtle bite of hops to finish.

California Kolsch (5.2% ABV)

$7.00

Our original California Kolsch is a rich golden brew, crafted with aromatic German hops and rounded out with a blend of American and Munich malts.

Hops & More Hops (Patio)

Sculpin (7% ABV)

$8.00

Our flagship IPA with bright floral hop flavors of apricot, mango and lemon.

Aloha Sculpin (7% ABV)

$8.00

Hazy IPA with tropical flavors from hops and yeast. No fruit added, hints of pineapple and guava creates a hazy paradise in the palm of your hands.

Fruit & Spice (Patio)

Grapefruit Sculpin (7% ABV)

$8.00

Our signature IPA gets a zestful grapefruit punch.

Watermelon Dorado [8oz] (10% ABV)

$6.50

Our hoppy double IPA with watermelon.

Pineapple Sculpin (7% ABV)

$9.00

Our signature IPA gets a semi-sweet pineapple twist that compliments the bitterness from the base recipe.

Habanero Sculpin (7% ABV)

$9.00

Our flagship IPA with a punch of Habanero heat.

Burst of Pride (7% ABV)

$9.00

Tangerine and Pineapple give this IPA an extra boost of juice and helps to unite Mosaic and Amarillo hops, giving you a citrusy beer worthy of some respect. This beer also supports our Diversity and Inclusion efforts by giving to The San Diego LGBT Community Center!

Kings & Convicts (Patio)

Haze in the Park (6.2% ABV)

$9.00

Giving off an inviting look at first glance with a light orange color, this hazy IPA boasts serious juicy qualities. A combo of malted barley, wheat, and oats gives it a fuller body which works harmoniously with the super tropical and stone fruit hop notes to showcase an enjoyable juice-like hazy IPA

Daisho Lager (4.4% ABV)

$9.00

A super easy drinking Japanese-style lager using German pilsner malts and British flaked rice to give it a crispy body and flavor.

Rich & Malty (Patio)

Calico (5.5% ABV)

$7.00

The very first beer brewed on the original 15-barrel brewhouse. A rich, amber ale with hints of toasted caramel, citrus and spice.

Piper Down (5.8% ABV)

$9.00

Pumpkin Down (5.8% ABV)

$10.00

Local Craft (Patio)

Local Craft

Ballast Point Michelada (4.5% ABV)

$9.00

Speedboat, Tajin Rim, Sangre De Tigre Blend

Mango Mexican Lollipop Hard Cider (7% ABV)

$8.50Out of stock

Mango & Habanero combine for a perfect balance of fruit & spice. From Honest Abe Cider House

Excelsior Imperial Cider (8.5% ABV)

$8.50

This heirloom beauty dares to go where no cider has gone before. Complex, yet crushable and tantalizingly tart, this apple-forward elixir will launch your taste buds into an uncharted galaxy. From Schilling.

Peach Hard Tea (7% ABV)

$8.50Out of stock

Each satisfying sip delivers a perfectly peachy punch that pleases the palette like no hard tea that came before. From Jiant

Midnight Painkiller Hard Kombucha (6% ABV)

$8.50Out of stock

Bold and flavorful: A dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with pineapple, coconut, orange, and nutmeg. It pours a dark purple twilight color. From Juneshine.

Wild Berry Hard Kombucha (7% ABV)

$8.50

Juicy, Jammy, sun-soaked wild blackberries mix with tart lemons for this smashing summer sparkler. From Boochcraft

Watermelon Margarita (13.9% ABV)

$12.00Out of stock

Have yourself a perfect summer’s day with every sip of our watermelon Margarita made with 100% agave nectar over ice with a perfectly paired Tajin rim. From Rancho La Gloria.

Mint & Lime Mojito (13% ABV)

$12.00

Freshly picked mint aroma, tartness from lime and sweetness from cane sugar enhanced with bubbles. Served over ice, with a lime & mint garnish.

Lemonade Hard Seltzer

$8.50Out of stock

Spiked sparkling Lemonade with a hint of sweetness. Gold Medal Winner at the 2022 U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship, from Maui Hard Seltzer

Piña Colada (5% ABV)

$8.00Out of stock

Refreshing, sweet & coconutty creaminess blends perfectly with a tart, tropical pineapple flavor. Blue agave wine-based. From Melograno

Wine (Patio)

Lunardi Pinot Grigio

$11.00+

Ruffino Moscato

$12.00+

Kung Fu Girl Riesling

$11.00+

Cape D'Or Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00+

Ferrari-Carano Chardonnay

$14.00+

Ruffino Prosecco

$12.00+

Firestone Merlot

$10.00+

Unshackled Red Blend

$16.00+

Cape D'Or Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.00+

Kim Crawford Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Rosé

$12.00

N/A Beverage (Patio)

Non-Alcoholic Beverages (Patio)

Soft Drinks

$3.00

Coffee & Tea

$3.00

Pellegrino

$3.00

Acqua Panna (Still)

$3.00

Pellegrino Essenza (Flavored)

$3.00

