Ballast Point Long Beach
Non-Alcoholic Beverages (Long Beach)
Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Weekend Food (Long Beach)
Plates to Share
French Fries (VG)
Choose from regular french fries, or add garlic & parmesan (+$3) or chowder (+$5)
Ballast Point Wings (GF)
Choice of Sauce (Ballast Point buffalo sauce [garnished with chives], Roasted garlic pepper (served with creamy Aji limo sauce), or Smackin' habanero (spicy). Served with ranch.
Pillow Rolls (VG)
New England Rolls, smothered with roasted garlic butter, served with a side of creamy chimmichurri.
Fried Calamari
Hand-breaded calamari rings, tomato basil relish, Calabrian chili tomato sauce (on side).
Inihaw Skewers
Filipino BBQ pork skewers, calamansi vinegar sauce, salad.
BBQ Shrimp
New Orleans style seasoned shrimp, Longfin butter sauce, grilled country sourdough.
Aguachile en Tamarindo (GF)
Citrus-cured scallops and shrimp, tamarind marinade, mango, cucumber, red onions, served with tostadas.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Chopped romaine hearts, Pecorino-Romano, herb croutons, classic Caesar dressing.
House Salad (VG/GF)
Mixed greens, heirloom cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions, house vinaigrette.
Ahi Noodle Salad
Ahi tuna, rice noodles, edamame, red onion, cucumbers, wakame, chili onion crunch, tossed in a citrus sesame dressing.
Pizzas
Pizza Pomodoro (VG)
San Marzano tomato sauce, DiStefano Mozzarella, heirloom cherry tomatoes, basil, grated parmesan, Calabrian chili flakes.
Carnivore
San Marzano tomato sauce, DiStefano Mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, salami, bacon, grated parmesan cheese.
Squash Blossom (VG)
Pistachio bechamel, roasted zucchini, squash blossoms, ricotta cheese, cranberries.
Mains
Ballast Point Burger
9 oz American Angus beef patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, BP sauce, cheddar cheese on a toasted brioche bun
Beyond Veggie Burger (V)
Beyond veggie patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, roasted pepper aioli (vegan), on a toasted brioche bun
Smoked Brisket Torta
12-hour hickory smoked brisket, shredded lettuce, tomato, red onions, refried beans, grilled panela cheese, roasted jalapeno aioli on a telera roll
Fried Chicken Sandwich
7 oz chicken breast, tomato, shredded lettuce, honey-sriracha aioli, chili oil, on a toasted brioche bun
Beer Battered Shrimp Sopes
Two fried masa dough sopes topped with refried beans, beer battered shrimp, red cabbage salad, tomatoes, cucumber and chipotle crema
Swordfish Sopes (GF)
Two fried masa dough sopes topped with refried beans, swordfish marinated in guajillo pepper sauce, red cabbage salad, tomatoes, cucumber and chipotle crema
Blackened Mahi-Mahi
7 oz pan fried Mahi-Mahi, green papaya salad, toasted cashews, coconut passionfruit vinaigrette and served with brown sugar sweet potato puree
Pork Belly Sisig
Citrus marinated pork belly, peppers, onions, garlic truffle oil rice, green onion and topped with a sunny side up egg
Asparagus Ravioli (V)
Asparagus and white bean stuffed ravioli with sauteed mushrooms in a pine nut infused vegan alfredo sauce
Desserts
Old Fashioned Chocolate Cake (VG)
Layered rich, fudgey chocolate cake with smooth chocolate buttercream and topped with chocolate shavings
Limoncello Gelato Flute (VG, GF)
Refreshing lemon gelato swirled with limoncello sauce
Mixed Berry Gelato Flute (VG, GF)
Mixed berry gelato swirled with raspberry sauce
To-Go Beer
6-Pack Cans
Sculpin (6-Pack)
Sculpin 16oz (6-Pack)
Aloha (6-pack)
Grapefruit Sculpin (6-Pack)
GF Sculpin 16oz (6-Pack)
Hazy Sculpin (6-Pack)
Big Gus (6-Pack)
Wee Gus (6-Pack)
Longfin (6-Pack)
California Kolsch (6-pack)
Cailco (6-Pack)
Fathom (6-Pack)
Speedboat
Swingin' Friar (6-Pack)
Swingin' Friar 16oz (6-pack)
Legion Lager 16oz (6-pack)
K&C IPA
K&C Haze in the Park
Grunion (6-pack)
Mixed 6-pack
4-Pack Cans
Pre-Mixed Packs
Singles for Mix-n-Match (2 item min.)
Beer (Patio)
Crisp & Bright (Patio)
Speedboat (4.3% ABV)
Bright and brilliant blonde ale modeled after Koln-style ales, this beer is lightly hopped with citrusy, floral noble hops and finished off with a touch of Himalayan sea salt and lime.
Wahoo White (4.5% ABV)
Witbier style, unfiltered with orange peel and coriander.
Longfin Lager (4.5% ABV)
A light helles-style lager that is cool and refreshing with a subtle bite of hops to finish.
California Kolsch (5.2% ABV)
Our original California Kolsch is a rich golden brew, crafted with aromatic German hops and rounded out with a blend of American and Munich malts.
Hops & More Hops (Patio)
Fruit & Spice (Patio)
Grapefruit Sculpin (7% ABV)
Our signature IPA gets a zestful grapefruit punch.
Watermelon Dorado [8oz] (10% ABV)
Our hoppy double IPA with watermelon.
Pineapple Sculpin (7% ABV)
Our signature IPA gets a semi-sweet pineapple twist that compliments the bitterness from the base recipe.
Habanero Sculpin (7% ABV)
Our flagship IPA with a punch of Habanero heat.
Burst of Pride (7% ABV)
Tangerine and Pineapple give this IPA an extra boost of juice and helps to unite Mosaic and Amarillo hops, giving you a citrusy beer worthy of some respect. This beer also supports our Diversity and Inclusion efforts by giving to The San Diego LGBT Community Center!
Kings & Convicts (Patio)
Haze in the Park (6.2% ABV)
Giving off an inviting look at first glance with a light orange color, this hazy IPA boasts serious juicy qualities. A combo of malted barley, wheat, and oats gives it a fuller body which works harmoniously with the super tropical and stone fruit hop notes to showcase an enjoyable juice-like hazy IPA
Daisho Lager (4.4% ABV)
A super easy drinking Japanese-style lager using German pilsner malts and British flaked rice to give it a crispy body and flavor.
Rich & Malty (Patio)
Local Craft (Patio)
Local Craft
Ballast Point Michelada (4.5% ABV)
Speedboat, Tajin Rim, Sangre De Tigre Blend
Mango Mexican Lollipop Hard Cider (7% ABV)
Mango & Habanero combine for a perfect balance of fruit & spice. From Honest Abe Cider House
Excelsior Imperial Cider (8.5% ABV)
This heirloom beauty dares to go where no cider has gone before. Complex, yet crushable and tantalizingly tart, this apple-forward elixir will launch your taste buds into an uncharted galaxy. From Schilling.
Peach Hard Tea (7% ABV)
Each satisfying sip delivers a perfectly peachy punch that pleases the palette like no hard tea that came before. From Jiant
Midnight Painkiller Hard Kombucha (6% ABV)
Bold and flavorful: A dark twist on the classic painkiller tiki cocktail with pineapple, coconut, orange, and nutmeg. It pours a dark purple twilight color. From Juneshine.
Wild Berry Hard Kombucha (7% ABV)
Juicy, Jammy, sun-soaked wild blackberries mix with tart lemons for this smashing summer sparkler. From Boochcraft
Watermelon Margarita (13.9% ABV)
Have yourself a perfect summer’s day with every sip of our watermelon Margarita made with 100% agave nectar over ice with a perfectly paired Tajin rim. From Rancho La Gloria.
Mint & Lime Mojito (13% ABV)
Freshly picked mint aroma, tartness from lime and sweetness from cane sugar enhanced with bubbles. Served over ice, with a lime & mint garnish.
Lemonade Hard Seltzer
Spiked sparkling Lemonade with a hint of sweetness. Gold Medal Winner at the 2022 U.S. Open Hard Seltzer Championship, from Maui Hard Seltzer
Piña Colada (5% ABV)
Refreshing, sweet & coconutty creaminess blends perfectly with a tart, tropical pineapple flavor. Blue agave wine-based. From Melograno
