Ballers Bar & Grill 2037 S Meridian Ave
Ballers Bar and Grill Food Menu
Starters
- Dug-Out Dipper Wings 24pc$30.00
Get Messy with our chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Kick off your meal with a bang
- Dug-out Dippers Wings 12pc$15.00
Get Messy with our chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Kick off your meal with a bang
- Dugout Dipper Wings 8pc$13.00
Get Messy with our chicken wings with your choice of sauce. Kick off your meal with a bang
- Bedlam Blossom$12.00
A deep fried onion blossom with housemade sauce
- Tailgate Potato Skins$12.00
A grand slam of flavors! These crispy potato skins are loaded with cheese, chili, bacon and jalapeños for an all-star snack
- Pretzel Playmaker$10.00
A giant warm pretzel served with a side of queso and/or Seikel’s mustard, an Oklahoma favorite.
- Ballers Potato Chips$8.00
House made potato chips. Your choice of one dipping sauce
- Mozzarella Slam Dunkers$12.00
Fried mozzarella patties served with zesty marinara sauce for the perfect dunk
- Bases Loaded Chips$14.00
This is Ballers’ play on traditional nachos. House made potato chips loaded with choice of carne asada or chicken. Topped with queso, fried onion and jalapeno. Served with Pico de Gallo.
- chip refill$3.00
Field Goal Fixins
- Big Baller$16.00
A mouthwatering smash burger, topped with zesty pepper jack cheese, 505 Southwestern chilies, and a spicy kick of jalapenos. Turn up the heat with fresh jalapeno and our extreme heat sauce $2
- BYOB$14.00
Be your own coach and customize your burger to perfection with your choice of toppings and condiments on a double smash patty. Choose up to 3: Bacon, chili, spicy pickles, heirloom tomato, grilled onion, grilled bell peppers, grilled jalapeno, sauteed mushroom, 505 southwestern chillies, queso, BBQ, Onion ring, Swiss, American, pepper jack. Each additional topping $1 Add a Mozzarella patty $2
- Grilled Chicken MVP$14.00
A grilled chicken breast, cooked to perfection, with spicy avocado ranch and pepperjack cheese. Add Avocado and 505 Southwestern chillies $2
- Steaks are High Sandwich$14.00
Julienne cut ribeye and sirloin, smothered in your choice of cheese, on our house flatbread. Served with Au Jus Add 505 Southwestern chillies, sauteed mushroom, grilled onion/bell pepper, fried jalapeno $2
- Cheeseburger Champion$14.00
The MVP of burgers. A classic patty, topped with melty cheese, lettuce, heirloom tomato, grilled onion and baller sauce.
Main Event
- Ribeye Power Play$34.00
A 12oz Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus Beef Ribeye, cooked to your liking, served with your choice of two sides. A true game-changer. Add Shrimp Skewer $6
- Gridiron Sirloin$21.00
Juicy 10oz Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus Beef sirloin steak, cooked to your liking, served with your choice of two sides.
- Surf and Turf Showdown$32.00
A winning combination of 10 oz Creekstone Farms Premium Black Angus Beef sirloin steak and grilled shrimp skewer, served with your choice of two sides. Sub salmon $2
- Salmon Showstopper$22.00
Your choice of blackened, barbecue, or spicy Caribbean sauce served with two sides.
- Taco Time-Out$16.00
Three chicken or carne asada tacos, served with slaw and carribbean sauce or spicy avocado ranch, plus one side. Sub shrimp $2
- Super Bowl Mac$8.00
A classic favorite with a Baller twist. Add Mike’s hot honey or Ballers hot buffalo sauce. Add your choice of meat: Carne Asada, Grilled Chicken, Chicken Tender $4 Shrimp $6
- Playoff Pizza$10.00
Flatbread cheese pizza. Add your choice of Deli Pepperoni, Grilled Chicken, or Carne Asada. Add all three toppings $14
The Green Zone
- House Salad$8.00
A fresh medley of greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and red onion, topped with shredded cheese. Tossed in your choice of dressing.
- Shrimp Louie Salad$14.00
A refreshing salad, featuring shrimp, crisp greens, and a tangy house dressing. Served with avocado and hard boiled egg.
- Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed in Caesar dressing, topped with grilled chicken, crouton and parmesan cheese. Add Salmon or shrimp $4
- Taco Salad$12.00
Your choice of carne asada or grilled chicken atop a bed of crisp lettuce, topped with diced bell pepper, diced onion, shredded cheese, pico de gallo and spicy avocado ranch. Topped with tortilla strips. Add Avocado $2
- Chili Cup$5.00
- Chili Bowl$8.00