Balthazar Bakery 80 Spring Street
Pastries
- Croissant$5.00
Butter croissant
- Chocolate Croissant$5.00
Our croissant dough filled with dark chocolate batons
- Almond Croissant$5.25
Filled with frangipane and topped with toasted almonds
- Cannelet$5.00
Caramelized custard baked in a fluted copper mold
- Sticky Bun$6.00
Breakfast bun filled with pecans and caramel
- Cinnamon Roll$5.00
Breakfast bun rolled with cinnamon and sugar
- Cheese Palmier$4.50
Croissant dough folded with gruyere cheese, salt, red chili flakes, sesame and poppy seeds
- Apple Galette$7.50
Puff pastry filled with caramelized apples
- Danish$6.00
Rotating seasonal danish with fresh fruit
- Cardamom Bun$5.50
Croissant dough braided with cardamom and sugar
- Chocolate Donut$3.00
Coaco donut with chocolate glaze
- Sugar Donut$3.00
Plain donut coated in cinamon and sugar
- Bomboloni$5.00
Filled Italian donuts
- Blueberry Muffin$4.50
Moist and delicate muffin loaded with fresh blueberries
- Oat Scone$4.50
Our butter scone filled with oats and currants
- Butter Scone$4.50
Classic butter scone topped with demerara sugar
- Fruit Scone$4.50
Our butter scone filled with dried cherries
Cookies
- Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookie$4.50
Buttery cookie with walnuts and chunks of dark chocolate
- Oatmeal Cookie$4.00
Moist and chewy oatmeal cookie with raisins
- Chocolate Pecan Cookie$5.00
Gluten free dark chocolate cookie with pecans
- Lemon Madeline$3.50
Almond spongecake with lemon
- Chocolate Madeline$3.50
Almond spongecake with dark chocolate
- Pistachio Madeline$3.50
Almond spongecake with pistachios
- Brownie$6.00
Rich chocolate brownie filled with walnuts
- Special Cookie$5.00
Breakfast
- Ham and Cheese Croissant$10.00
Our buttery croissant filled with bechemel, ham, and Gruyere cheese
- Smoked Salmon Croissant$12.00
Whole wheat crossaint filled with smoked salmon, fromage blanc, hard-boiled egg and pickled onion
- Avocado Tartine$9.00
Ficelle filled with avocado, feta cheese, radsih, and togarashi spice
- Smoked Salmon Tartine$9.00
Ficelle filled with smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, chives and pickled onions
- Jambon Buerre$7.50
Ficelle filled with butter, ham and cornichons
- Quiche Loraine$9.00
Quiche with ham, Gruyere cheese, and caramelized onions
- Vegetarian Quiche$9.00
Quiche with asparagus, spincah, mushrooms, caramelized onions and Gruyere cheese
- 10' Whole Quiche$50.00
Sandwiches
- Le Parisien$14.00
French ham and Gruyere, on a salted buttered baguette
- Turkey$15.00
House roasted turkey, Havarti cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, remoulade on multigrain bread
- Grilled Chicken$15.00
Charred marinated chicken, cheddar cheese, bread and butter pickles, lettuce, roasted green chili aioli on focaccia bread
- Pan Bagnat$14.00
Tuna salad, olives, pickled onion, hard-boiled egg, tomato, arugula, Dijon vinaigrette on a ciabatta roll
Salads
- Nicoise$16.50
Romaine, haricots verts, anchovies, sliced skin-on potato, black olives, cucmber, radish, basil, and hard-boiled egg with lemon dressing
- Ceasar Chicken$16.00
Sliced chicken breast, Lacinato kale, baby romaine, avocado, shaved Parmesan, Caesar dressing, and croutons on the side
- Balthazar$14.00
Asparagus, haricots verts, fennel, avocado, radish, shredded beets, lemon zest, ricotta salata, and truffle vinaigrette
- Mediterranean$14.00
Chickpeas, cherry tomatoes, feta, back olives, and pickled red onions over romaine with oregano-lemon vinaigrette
Bread
- Baguette$2.50+
Crusty and moist with open irregular crumb, leavened with a sponge made from a piece of the previous day’s dough
- Pain de Seigle
Our “miche” made of rye wheat and beer, baked dark
- Pain au Levain$4.00+
Our lightest sourdough with a deep golden crust and a fairly even crumb
- Cranberry Pecan$6.50+
Full of fruit, roasted pecans and maple syrup, resulting in mahogany colored crust—sweet and slightly bitter
- Brioche$12.00
Ethereal yeasted “cake” rich with butter
- Multigrain$5.50+
Honeyed wheat bread loaded with seeds—sweetness balanced with sourdough
- Pain de Campagne$4.50+
Our newest off-white levain, designed as table bread for restaurant service. This bread is moist and open, and it’s a great keeper
Tarts
- Lemon Bar$5.00
Lemon curd on a sucre crust topped with pastry cream and candied lemon
- Mixed Berry$9.50
A sucre shell filled with cake crumb, pasty cream, and fresh berries
- Profiteroles$9.50
Four fresh pate a choux rounds filled with pastry cream and glazed with dark chocolate
- Rustic Galette$9.50
Puff pastry baked with frangipane, seasonal fruit, and coated in candided almonds
- Pissaladiere$9.50
- Blood Orange Tart$8.00
- Lemon Meringue$8.00
- Chocolate Raspberry$8.00
Cakes
- Flourless Chocolate$6.00
Dense flourless almond cake topped with powder sugar
- Lemon Poundcake$6.00
Pound cake filled with fresh raspberries and a lemon glaze
- Coconut$8.00
Coconut cake layered with crème fraiche pastry cream, covered in buttercream and topped with toasted coconut
- Opera$8.00
Rotating nut cake and buttercream layered with chocolate ganache
- Individual Petit Four$4.00
Large Format Desserts
- Coconut Cake$55.00
8" Coconut cake layered with crème fraiche pastry cream, covered in buttercream and topped with toasted coconut
- Opera Cake$55.00
8" Rotating nut cake and buttercream layered with chocolate ganache
- Chocolate Flourless Cake$55.00
8" Dense flourless almond cake topped with powder sugar
- Cheesecake$55.00
8" Classic cheesecake on a crumb base, topped with seasonal fruit
- Rustic Galette$55.00
10" Puff pastry baked with frangipane, seasonal fruit, and coated in candided almonds
- Mixed Berry Tart$55.00
8" Sucre shell filled with cake crumb, pasty cream, and fresh berries
- Carrot Cake$55.00
- Apple Galette$55.00
- Chocolate Raspberry tart$55.00
- Chocolate Sea Salt$55.00