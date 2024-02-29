BAM! Healthy Cuisine - Jackson Township Canton Nobles Pond Plaza
Full Menu
Bam! Ballz
Build Your Own Dinner
- Grilled Chicken Dinner$15.25
- Organic Tofu Dinner$14.25
- Grass-Fed Burger Dinner$17.25
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Wild Caught Salmon*$18.75
- Wild Caught Shrimp$17.25
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
- 4 Slice Arugula & Goat Cheese$9.95
Olive oil & herb, goat cheese, mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, red onion, sunflower seeds, cranberries, baked & topped with arugula
- 4 Slice Bam! Pizza$8.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, and chicken
- 4 Slice BBQ Chicken$9.50
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red & green peppers, and pineapple
- 4 Slice Blackened Chicken Avocado$10.50
Avocado, sharp Cheddar, mozzarella, blackened chicken, sautéed red & green peppers, red onion, and fresh corn & black bean salsa
- 4 Slice Crazy Ash$9.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, grass-fed beef, turkey pepperoni, spinach, red & green peppers, sharp Cheddar, mushrooms, tomatoes, and green beans
- 4 Slice Devil's Delight$10.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, grass-fed beef, chicken, tomatoes, Parmesan, and spicy 6-pepper blend
- 4 Slice Fresh Garlic$8.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, and Parmesan
- 4 Slice Garden Vegetable$9.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, red & green peppers, garlic, mushrooms, red onion, broccoli, corn, and green beans
- 4 Slice Grecian$8.50
Olive oil & herb, feta, mozzarella spinach, red onion, green & red peppers, tomatoes, and Kalamata olives
- 4 Slice Meaty Supreme$10.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, garlic, grass-fed beef, chicken, and turkey pepperoni
- 4 Slice Shrimp O'licious$10.50
Olive oil & herb, feta, mozzarella, wild-caught shrimp, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, and fresh basil
- 4 Slice Spicy Mango$9.50
Olive oil & herb, goat cheese, mozzarella, mango, red peppers, banana peppers, BBQ sauce, and fresh basil
- 4 Slice The Buffalo$9.50
Olive oil & herb, hot & spicy sauce, mozzarella, spinach, feta, chicken, sharp Cheddar, crisp celery, and ranch
- 4 Slice The Mike$9.50
Olive oil & herb, grass-fed beef, feta, mozzarella, and tomatoes
- 4 Slice Triple Cheese & Basil$8.50
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, garlic, feta, Parmesan, and fresh basil
- 4 Slice Twisted Margarita$9.50
Olive oil & herb, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, chicken, and Parmesan
- 8 Slice Arugula & Goat$16.95
Olive oil & herb, goat cheese, mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, red onion, sunflower seeds, cranberries, baked & topped with arugula
- 8 Slice Bam! Pizza$15.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, and chicken
- 8 Slice BBQ Chicken$16.75
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red & green peppers, and pineapple
- 8 Slice Blackened Chicken Avocado$18.75
Avocado, sharp Cheddar, mozzarella, blackened chicken, sautéed red & green peppers, red onion, and fresh corn & black bean salsa
- 8 Slice Crazy Ash$16.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, grass-fed beef, turkey pepperoni, spinach, red & green peppers, sharp Cheddar, mushrooms, tomatoes, and green beans
- 8 Slice Devil's Delight$17.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, grass-fed beef, chicken, tomatoes, Parmesan, and spicy 6-pepper blend
- 8 Slice Fresh Garlic$14.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, and Parmesan
- 8 Slice Garden Vegetable$16.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, red & green peppers, garlic, mushrooms, red onion, broccoli, corn, and green beans
- 8 Slice Grecian$15.75
Olive oil & herb, feta, mozzarella spinach, red onion, green & red peppers, tomatoes, and Kalamata olives
- 8 Slice Meaty Supreme$17.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, garlic, grass-fed beef, chicken, and turkey pepperoni
- 8 Slice Shrimp O'licious$18.75
Olive oil & herb, feta, mozzarella, wild-caught shrimp, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, and fresh basil
- 8 Slice Spicy Mango$16.75
Olive oil & herb, goat cheese, mozzarella, mango, red peppers, banana peppers, BBQ sauce, and fresh basil
- 8 Slice The Buffalo$16.75
Olive oil & herb, hot & spicy sauce, mozzarella, spinach, feta, chicken, sharp Cheddar, crisp celery, and ranch
- 8 Slice The Mike$16.75
Olive oil & herb, grass-fed beef, feta, mozzarella, and tomatoes
- 8 Slice Triple Cheese & Basil$14.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, garlic, feta, Parmesan, and fresh basil
- 8 Slice Twisted Margarita$16.75
Olive oil & herb, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, chicken, and Parmesan
- Gluten Free Arugula & Goat Cheese$17.95
Olive oil & herb, goat cheese, mozzarella, tomatoes, garlic, red onion, sunflower seeds, cranberries, baked & topped with arugula
- Gluten Free Bam! Pizza$16.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, red onion, tomatoes, and chicken
- Gluten Free BBQ Chicken$17.75
BBQ sauce, mozzarella, chicken, red & green peppers, and pineapple
- Gluten Free Blackened Chicken Avocado$19.75
Avocado, sharp Cheddar, mozzarella, blackened chicken, sautéed red & green peppers, red onion, and fresh corn & black bean salsa
- Gluten Free Crazy Ash$17.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, grass-fed beef, turkey pepperoni, spinach, red & green peppers, sharp Cheddar, mushrooms, tomatoes, and green beans
- Gluten Free Devil's Delight$18.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, grass-fed beef, chicken, tomatoes, Parmesan, and spicy 6-pepper blend
- Gluten Free Fresh Garlic$15.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, garlic, spinach, tomatoes, and Parmesan
- Gluten Free Garden Vegetable$17.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, red & green peppers, garlic, mushrooms, red onion, broccoli, corn, and green beans
- Gluten Free Grecian$16.75
Olive oil & herb, feta, mozzarella spinach, red onion, green & red peppers, tomatoes, and Kalamata olives
- Gluten Free Meaty Supreme$18.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, garlic, grass-fed beef, chicken, and turkey pepperoni
- Gluten Free Shrimp O'licious$19.75
Olive oil & herb, feta, mozzarella, wild-caught shrimp, spinach, sun-dried tomatoes, walnuts, and fresh basil
- Gluten Free Spicy Mango$17.75
Olive oil & herb, goat cheese, mozzarella, mango, red peppers, banana peppers, BBQ sauce, and fresh basil
- Gluten Free The Buffalo$17.75
Olive oil & herb, hot & spicy sauce, mozzarella, spinach, feta, chicken, sharp Cheddar, crisp celery, and ranch
- Gluten Free The Mike$17.75
Olive oil & herb, grass-fed beef, feta, mozzarella, and tomatoes
- Gluten Free Triple Cheese & Basil$15.75
Red sauce, mozzarella, spinach, garlic, feta, Parmesan, and fresh basil
- Gluten Free Twisted Margherita$17.75
Olive oil & herb, mozzarella, spinach, tomatoes, chicken, and Parmesan
Grilled Sandwiches
- Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad* Sandwich$10.95
House-made cranberry almond chicken salad, sprouts, tomatoes, and mixed greens on grilled 9-grain bread
- Roasted Turkey Sandwich$10.95
Sliced turkey, sharp Cheddar, tomatoes, mixed greens, and house mayo on grilled 9-grain bread
- Chicken + Mango+ Avocado Sandwich$13.95
Chicken, sliced mango, avocado, red peppers, red onion, and BBQ sauce on grilled 9-grain bread
- Roasted Red Pepper Ciabatta Sandwich$12.50
Red pepper coulis, mozzarella, sautéed squash, red peppers, mushrooms, spinach, sprouts, and avocado on ciabatta
- Veggie on Grilled 9-Grain Sandwich$9.95
Avocado, sautéed red peppers, red onions, spinach, cucumbers, banana peppers, sprouts, and tomatoes
Build Your Own Sandwich
Build Your Own! Bam! Bowl
Gourmet Grilled Wraps
- Baja Wrap$8.50
Black bean purée, sharp Cheddar, brown rice, corn & black bean, salsa, banana peppers, mixed greens, hot & spicy ranch
- BBQ Wrap$8.50
Brown rice, fresh-cut pineapple, BBQ sauce, and mixed greens
- Black & Bleu Wrap$13.75
Blackened grass-fed ground beef, bleu cheese, tomatoes, mixed greens, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Blackened Avocado Wrap$9.25
Avocado, sautéed red & green peppers, red onion, and corn & black bean salsa
- California Wrap$8.95
Avocado, tomatoes, cucumbers, sprouts, mixed greens, and ranch dressing
- Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad Wrap$10.95
House-made cranberry almond chicken salad, sprouts, tomatoes, mixed green, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Goat Cheese and Almond Wrap$9.50
Goat cheese, almonds, carrots, cranberries, mixed greens, and white zinfandel vinaigrette
- Grecian Wrap$8.95
Feta, green & red peppers, garbanzo beans, red onion, Kalamata olives, mixed greens, and grecian vinaigrette
- PB Strawberry Banana Wrap$7.95
Natural peanut butter, strawberries, bananas, honey roasted peanuts, and organic agave nectar
- Philly Wrap$8.95
Sautéed red & green peppers, mushrooms, red onion, mozzarella, house mayo, and Italian dressing
- Popeye Wrap$8.95
Apples, mixed greens, honey roasted peanuts, mozzarella, and honey mustard
- Raw Veggie Wrap$10.75
Avocado, sprouts, garbanzo beans, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, pickles, black olives, mixed greens, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Roasted Turkey Wrap$10.95
Sliced turkey, mozzarella, tomatoes, sprouts, mixed greens, and house mayo
- Thai Wrap$8.95
House-made fiesta rice, red peppers, honey roasted peanuts, mixed greens, and sesame ginger
- Veggie Burger Wrap$11.25
Choice of original or black rice veggie burger, tomatoes, mozzarella, red onion, banana peppers, mixed greens, and house mayo
- Wild Caught Salmon Wrap$17.95
Wild caught salmon, sautéed red & green peppers, broccoli, green beans, mushrooms, squash, mozzarella, and sesame ginger dressing
House-Made Soups
Kids Menu
Pick 2 Combo
Quesadilla
Satisfying Salads
- Bam! Chicken Salad Over Greens$15.25
Our signature cranberry almond chicken salad, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, sprouts, red peppers, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Steak & Grilled Onion Salad$17.75
Grilled steak, mozzarella, tomatoes, grilled onion, banana peppers, and balsamic vinaigrette. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
- Goat Cheese & Almond Salad$13.75
Creamy goat cheese, carrots, almonds, cranberries, and white zinfandel vinaigrette
- Bam! Fruit & Nut Salad$14.75
Fresh-cut pineapple, apples, berries, mango, pepitas, flax seeds, walnuts, and raspberry vinaigrette
- Sautéed Veggie Salad$13.75
Sautéed green beans, squash, broccoli, red & green peppers, mushrooms, red onion, other seasonal vegetables, feta, mozzarella, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Grecian* Salad$13.50
Feta, cucumbers, red onion, garbanzo beans, red & green peppers, Kalamata olives, and grecian vinaigrette
- The Popeye Salad$12.75
Sliced apples, honey roasted peanuts, mozzarella, and honey mustard
- The Raw Veggie Salad$11.75
Carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red & green peppers, garbanzo beans, red onion, and balsamic vinaigrette
Sides
Single Proteins
Smooth Shakes
Beverages
- Celsius Kiwi Guava$2.85
- Celsius Tropical Vibe$2.85
- Celsius Watermelon$2.85
- Health-Ade Ginger Lemon$3.99
- Health-Ade Pink Lady$3.99
- Health-Ade Pomegranate$3.99
- Health-Ade Tropical Punch$3.99
- Poppi Cherry Limeade$2.95
- Poppi Cola$2.95Out of stock
- Poppi Orange$2.95
- Poppi Raspberry Rose$2.95
- Poppi Strawberry Lemon$2.95
- Red Bull Sugar Free$2.50
- Simply OJ$3.50
- Soda Black Chry Tarragon$2.50
- Soda Rootbeer$2.50
- Soda Vanilla Cream$2.50
- Water Bottled Absopure$1.25
- Water S. Pellegrino$2.00
Grab & Go
Grab & Go Salads
Grab & Go Sides
Grab & Go Sweets
Chips & Snacks
- Dirty Chips Cracked Pepper$2.25
- Dirty Chips Funky Fusion$2.25
- Dirty Chips Jalapeño$2.25
- Dirty Chips Maui Onion$2.25
- Dirty Chips Mesq BBQ$2.25
- Dirty Chips Salt & Vinegar$2.25
- Dirty Chips SC Onion$2.25
- Dirty Chips Sea Salt$2.25
- Dirty Chips Sweet Potato$2.25Out of stock
- Stacy's Pita Simply Naked$1.65
- Sweet Street GF Brownie$2.95
- Sweet Street Marshmallow Treat$2.75