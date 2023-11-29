2x points for loyalty members
Bambu Sushi and Ramen 1400 West Winnemucca Boulevard
Alcohol
- Apple bomb$12.00
- Beer$5.00
- BIG regular carafe$10.00
- Bloody Mary$10.00
- Captain Morgan$10.00
- Crown Royal$10.00
- Don Julio$13.00
- Flavored sake BIG$12.00
- Flavored sake SMALL$10.00
- General shots$7.00
- Gin and Tonic$10.00
- Import Beer$7.00
- Large Asahi bottle$12.00
- Large Sapporo bottle$12.00
- Malibu$10.00
- Margarita$10.00
- Micheladas$10.00
- Mixed drinks$12.00
- Patron$11.00
- Sake bomb$12.00
- Small bottle sake$12.00
- SMALL regular carafe$8.00
- Special shots$8.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Tokyo mule$12.00
- Whiskey$10.00
- Wine$8.00
Desserts
Drinks
Extra sauce
Maki Long/Hand
- 50/50$7.00
- Avocado Roll$7.00
Tons of avocado rolled futomaki style with sesame seeds.
- Cali Roll$9.00
Krab, avocado, cucumber
- Champion$13.00
Tuna, cream cheese, avocado,cucumber, scallions, sriracha.
- Krystal Shrimp$9.00
Minced, panko breaded shrimp, topped with unagi glaze.
- Niko Tes$11.00
Tempura shrimp, avocado, scallion, spicy mayo, unagi glaze.
- Spicy Cali$9.00
Spicy Krab, avocado, cucumber.
- Spicy Crab$8.00
Shredded Krab, mixed with a spicy aioli.
- Spicy Tuna$11.00
Spicy tuna tartare, scallions.
Nigiri
- Ahi$7.00
Yellowfin Tuna
- Ahi Supreme$7.00
Tuna, lemon, avocado,sriracha, spicy crab, scallions, unagi glaze, sriracha.
- Ebi$6.00
Butterflied shrimp
- Garlic Salmon$7.00
- Garlic Tuna$7.00
- Hamachi$7.00
Yellow tail
- Jalapeno Lime Hamachi$7.00
- Kani$6.00
Krab Stick
- Sake$6.00
Fresh Atlantic Salmon
- Sake Supreme$7.00
Salmon, lemon, avocado, spicy crab, scallions, unagi glaze, sriracha.
- Seared Ahi$7.00
Seasoned and seared yellowfin tuna, topped with unagi glaze, scallions, sriracha
- Smoke sake$6.00
Smoked Atlantic salmon
- Tataki Nigiri$7.00
- Unagi$8.00
Roasted, glazed eel,
- Upside Down$7.00
Sushi ebi, stuffed with spicy crab, topped with unagi glaze, sriracha, scallions.
Ramen
- Miso Veggie Ramen$16.00
White miso, umami packed dashi broth, crispy, tofu, corn, kikurage, wakame, baby bok choi, menma, scallion, garlic crunch.
- Pork Bir-Ramen$18.00
- Spicy Pork Miso$17.00
Spicy pork/miso broth, pork belly chasu, scallions, kikurage, 6 minute egg, menma, spicy bean sprouts, garlic crunch.
- Tokyo Chicken Ramen$17.00
- Tonkotsu Black$17.00
Nutty black sesame infused pork broth, pork belly chasu, scallions, 6 minute egg, kikurage, spicy bean sprouts, garlic oil, onion crunch.
- Tonkotsu Ramen$16.00
Pork bone broth, pork belly chasu, corn, scallions, 6 minute egg, menma, kikurage, naruto, bean sprouts, mayu.
Sashimi
Sides
Specialty Maki
- Pure Joy$10.00
Salmon, cream cheese, jalapeno,tempura fried then rolled fresh, topped with sriracha and teriyaki
- Godzilla$14.00
Hamachi, salmon, scallions, tempura fried, topped with teriyaki, spicy mayo, sriracha and scallions
- Solid Gold$14.00
Shrimp, cream cheese, kani krab, tempura fried topped with spicy krab and teriyaki
- Battle Born$15.00
Tempura scallion, tempura shrimp, cream cheese, topped with salmon, tuna, hamachi, spicy krab & teriyaki
- Iris$14.00
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, jalapeno, tempura fried, topped with chipotle krab, avocado and teriyaki
- Cali Rainbow$15.00
Krab, avocado, cucumber, topped with salmon, hamachi, tuna and tobiko.
- Maverick$17.00
Kani krab, cream cheese & jalapeno, tempura fried, topped with salmon, lemon, ponzu, teriyaki & togarashi.
- Dragon$15.00
Tempura shrimp, unagi, cucumber, topped with avocado and teriyaki glaze
- Ace$15.00
Tempura krab, tempura scallion, cream cheese, topped with avocado, tuna, chipotle sauce, teriyaki
- Ninja$16.00
Krystal shrimp, cream cheese, topped with avocado, banana, spicy krab, teriyaki glaze & sriracha
- Sunshine$16.00
Krystal shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with avocado, salmon, spicy crab and teriyaki
- Sushi chef special$18.00
Starters
- BAMBU Mussels$9.00
Green shell mussels from the pristine waters of New Zealand, served on the half shell with a chipotle aioli and ponzu. (5pc.)
- Bomb Shrimp$9.00
Tempura, sushi shrimp ebi, stuffed with spicy crab, lemon, scallion, avocado, topped with eel sauce and sriracha (3pc).
- Edamame$6.00
Steamed with sea salt or sautéed in our house seasoning.
- Gyoza$9.00
Crispy pork potstickers, served with a chili ponzu dipping sauce (6pc)
- House Slaw$4.00
Cabbage slaw with house dressing
- King Ranch Tataki$28.00
- Seaweed Salad$5.00
- Tempura Shrimp$11.00
8 pc Tempura battered shrimp with a sweet/savory dipping sauce