Bandanas O'Fallon
NA Beverages
NA BEVERAGE
- Water
- Pepsi$3.29
- Diet Pepsi$3.29
- Mountain Dew$3.29
- Diet Mountain Dew$3.29
- Dr. Pepper$3.29
- Diet Dr. Pepper$3.29
- Starry$3.29
- Iced Tea$3.29
- Sweet Tea$3.29
- Half/Half Tea$3.29
- Lemonade$3.29
- Arnold Palmer$3.29
- Btl Root Beer$3.50
- Btl Diet Root Beer$3.50
- Coffee$3.29
- Decaf Coffee$3.29
- Milk$3.29
- Hot Tea$3.29
- 20oz Big Red$3.50
- 20oz Dr. Pepper$3.50
- 20oz Diet Dr. Pepper$3.50
- No Beverage
- Gal Iced Tea$7.99
- Gal Sweet Tea$8.79
- Gal Lemonade$8.99
STARTERS
- BBQ Chicken Nachos Large
Fresh tortilla chips, spicy chicken, melted cheddar cheese, sour cream and jalapenos.$12.19
- BBQ Chicken Nachos Small
Fresh tortilla chips, spicy chicken, melted cheddar cheese, sour cream and jalapenos.$10.19
- Fried Green Beans
Tender, flavorful, and golden-brown perfection in every bite.$8.99
- Fried Okra Basket
Tender okra, coated and fried to golden perfection, offering a delightful crunch with each bite.$7.89
- Hot Boiled Peanuts
Southern comfort food—tender, briny peanuts boiled to perfection.$7.09
- Mac And Cheese
Creamy white cheddar perfection in every bite.$8.09
- Smoked Chicken Wings
Flavorful hickory smoked and deep fried wings, double-cooked to crispy perfection.$12.99
FEASTS
- Full Slab For Two
Full slab of ribs, garlic bread and two shareable sides.$34.99
- Bar-B-Q For Two
Half slab of ribs, half a chicken, and a half pound of your choice of pork, turkey or sausage. Served with garlic bread and two shareable sides.$45.99
- Bar-B-Q For Four
Full slab of ribs, a whole chicken,and 3/4 pound of your choice of pork, turkey or sausage. Served with garlic bread and four shareable sides.$79.99
- Pork Lovers Feast For Three
Full slab of ribs and a full pound of smoked pork. Served with garlic bread and two shareable sides.$55.99
LUNCH PLATES
- Smoked Pork Lunch
Pulled pork served with two sides and garlic bread.$10.99
- Smoked Brisket Lunch
Sliced smoked brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$15.59
- Smoked Chicken Lunch
Bone-in chicken served with two sides and garlic bread.$10.99
- Smoked Turkey Lunch
Sliced turkey breast served with two sides and garlic bread.$12.79
- Smoked Sausage Lunch
Pork and beef rope sausage sliced and served with two sides and garlic bread.$10.99
- Burnt Ends Lunch
Double smoked brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$15.89
- Pork And Burnt End Lunch
Pork and burnt ends served with two sides and garlic bread.$13.99
- Pork And Brisket Lunch
Pork and brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$13.99
- Chicken Tenders Platter
Chicken tenders deep fried and served with two sides and garlic bread.$14.99
- Catfish Platter
Fried catfish fillets served with two sides and garlic bread.$15.99
- 1/3 Slab of Smoked Ribs
1/3 slab of ribs served with two sides and garlic bread.$15.99
Fresh mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Choice of dressing
Baked idaho potato stuffed with "wet" bandana meat and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with one side and garlic bread.$10.79
Five jumbo chicken wings smoked then fried. Served with one side and garlic bread.$14.99
DINNER PLATTERS
- Smoked Pork (Dinner)
Pulled pork served with two sides and garlic bread.$14.99
- Smoked Brisket (Dinner)
Sliced smoked brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$19.99
- Smoked Chicken (Dinner)
Bone-in chicken served with two sides and garlic bread.$14.99
- Smoked Turkey (Dinner)
Sliced turkey breast served with two sides and garlic bread.$16.79
- Smoked Sausage (Dinner)
Pork and beef rope sausage sliced and served with two sides and garlic bread.$14.99
- Burnt Ends (Dinner)
Double smoked brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$19.99
- Pork And Burnt Ends (Dinner)
Pork and burnt ends served with two sides and garlic bread.$17.49
- Pork And Brisket (Dinner)
Pork and brisket served with two sides and garlic bread.$17.99
Chicken tenders deep fried and served with two sides and garlic bread.$14.99
Fried catfish fillets served with two sides and garlic bread.$15.99
- 1/2 Slab Of Smoked Ribs
1/2 slab of ribs served with two sides and garlic bread.$20.99
- Choose Two Combo Platter
Choice of two meats and two sides. Served with garlic bread.$20.99
- Choose Three Combo Platter
Choice of three meats and two sides. Served with garlic bread.$22.99
RIBS
BBQ EXTRAS
Fresh mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, cheddar cheese, and croutons. Choice of dressing
Baked idaho potato stuffed with "wet" bandana meat and topped with melted cheddar cheese. Served with one side and garlic bread.$10.79
Five jumbo chicken wings smoked then fried. Served with one side and garlic bread.$14.99
BUDGET BUSTERS
- Budget Buster Pork
3oz smoked pulled pork served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.$8.29
- Budget Buster Brisket
3oz smoked brisket served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.$10.29
- Budget Buster Chicken
Smoked chicken (leg/thigh or breast) served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.$8.29
- Budget Buster Turkey
3oz smoked turkey breast served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.$9.59
- Budget Buster Sausage
3oz smoked sausage served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.$8.29
- Budget Buster Ribs
Smoked ribs (2 bones) served with your choice of two sides and garlic bread.$9.99
COMBO PLATTERS
SANDWICH
- Brisket Melt
4oz brisket with gooey melted pepper jack cheese on a toasted fazio bun and your choice of a side.$14.59
- Brisket Sandwich
5oz brisket on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$13.59
- Burnt End Sandwich (Until Sold Out)
5oz chopped burnt ends on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$13.79
- Catfish Sandwich
Fried catfish on a toasted fazio bun and served with tartar sauce and your choice of a side.$10.79
- Chicken Melt Dark Meat
4oz pulled chicken with gooey melted pepper jack cheese and a side.$11.69
- Chicken Melt White Meat
Pulled chicken breast with gooey melted pepper jack cheese and a side.$11.89
- Chicken Sandwich Dark Meat
5oz pulled chicken on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$10.79
- Chicken Sandwich White Meat
Pulled chicken breast on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$10.99
- Fried Chicken Tender Sandwich
3 freshly breaded chicken tenders served on a toasted bun and served with your choice of a side.$9.69
- Pork And Brisket Sandwich
5oz pork/brisket on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$11.99
- Pork Sandwich
5oz pulled pork on a toasted Fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$10.99
- Rib Sandwich
3 smoked ribs (bone in) served with garlic bread and your choice of a side.$11.89
- Sausage Sandwich
5oz smoked sausage on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$10.99
- Southern Style Pork Sandwich
5oz pulled pork on a toasted fazio bun, topped with coleslaw and served with choice of a side.$11.99
- Turkey Sandwich
5oz turkey on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$10.99
- Wet Bandana
5oz sauced pork/brisket on a toasted fazio bun and served with your choice of a side.$10.29
SIDE ORDERS
- Apple Sauce
Chunky delicious apple sauce.$3.50
- Baked Potato
Baked idaho potato with butter and sour cream.$3.50
- Bar-B-Q Beans
Slow simmered with pork and brisket.$3.50
- Coleslaw
Creamy coleslaw made in house.$3.50
- French Fries
Deep fried per order to golden brown.$3.50
- Fried Okra
Deep fried to a golden brown.$3.50
- Garlic Bread (1)$1.39
- Garlic Bread (3)
3 pieces of our signature garlic bread.$3.50
- Green Beans
Simmered with spices and onion.$3.50
- Potato Salad
Made fresh daily with baby red potatoes.$3.50
- Side Salad
Choice of dressing.$3.50
- Sweet Cut Corn
Buttered sweet cut corn.$3.50
- Split Top Bun$1.29