Bang Bang Bowls - Wesley Chapel 19651 Bruce B Downs Blvd, Suite C-2
Bang-in Bowls
Build your own bowl- mix and match your favorite menu items
Our savory saucy Lamb, served on yellow rice topped with lettuce, chickpeas, tomato, onion, black olives, cucumber, fried onions, raita (creamy yogurt sauce with veggies), house made Bang Bang Sauce, House Made Creamy Green sauce
Saucy spicy Chicken on white rice topped with chickpeas, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, carrots, mushroom, cilantro, House made Mango Chutney, house made Raita, our house made Bang Bang Sauce, Cilantro
Saucy lamb & Chicken over yellow rice topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, chickpeas, jalapeno, black olives, house made White Sauce, house made Red Sauce, cilantro
Spiced Ivy Gourd, Okra, Potato Cauliflower, served on yellow rice topped with onion, cucumber, tomato, carrots, green olives, kidney beans, house-made bang bang, cilantro
Saucy Tilapia Bites & Spicy Shrimp on top of white rice, lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, carrots, house made creamy Green Sauce, house made Mango Chutney, cilantro
Spicy Jerk Chicken over white rice topped with kidney beans, carrots, cucumber, jerk sauce, green chutney, cilantro
Spicy Shrimp on top of white rice topped with kidney beans, tomatoes, black olives, onion, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, fried onions, house made Lemon Chutney, house made Raita, house made Red sauce
Saucy Tilapia Bites on Yellow Rice topped with sauteed mushroom, tomatoes, onion, cucumber, carrots, cilantro, black olives, our House made creamy Green Sauce, house made Mango Chutney & house made Raita
Bang-in Tacos
Our Lamb Special in a corn tortilla with cheese, onion, tomato, cilantro
Our signature Spicy Chicken in a corn tortilla with cheese, onion, tomato, cilantro
Our signature spicy chicken topped with our house made jerk sauce served in a corn tortilla with cheese, onion, tomato, cilantro
Our delicious lamb special topped with house made jerk sauce served in a corn tortilla, cheese, onion, tomato, cilantro
Our potato cauliflower Special in a corn tortilla with cheese, onion, tomato, cilantro
Our Spicy Shrimp Special in a corn tortilla with cheese, onion, tomato, cilantro