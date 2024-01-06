Bangkok Thai Food & Market - Keller
Appetizers
- Pork Egg Rolls (2 pieces)$5.00
Deep fried egg rolls served with dipping sauce
- Edamame$5.00Out of stock
Steamed Edamame served plain or spicy
- Fried Chicken Wings (3 pieces)$5.00
Deep fried chicken wings served with Thai sweet chili sauce
- Fried Meatballs (3 pieces)$5.00
Deep fried beef meatballs served with Thai spicy and sour sauce
- Fried Tofu (8 pieces)$5.00
Deep fried tofu (bean curd) served with sweet & sour sauce and topped with peanuts
- Gyoza (4 pieces)$5.00Out of stock
Pan-Fried Pork Dumplings served with Soy Sauce
- Pork Stick (2 pcs)$5.00
- Vegetable Egg Rolls (3 pieces)$5.00
Deep fried vegetable egg rolls served with glass noodles and dipping sauce
Curry
- Green Curry$10.00
Choice of meat, eggplant, coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and green curry paste
- Massaman Curry$10.00
Choice of meat, coconut milk, onions, carrots, sweet potatoes, cashews and Massaman curry paste
- Panang Curry$10.00
Choice of meat, coconut milk, khalifa leaves, red bell peppers and Panang curry paste
- Red Curry$10.00
Choice of meat, bamboo, coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and red curry paste
- Yellow Curry$10.00
Choice of meat, coconut milk, onions, carrots, sweet potatoes and yellow curry paste
Dessert
- Mango Sticky Rice$5.00
Fresh sliced mango served with sweet sticky rice and topped with coconut milk
- Cheesecake$5.00
New York style Cheesecake, made with real cream cheese and buttery graham cracker crust. No HFCS
- Ice Cream$5.00
Hand dipped vanilla ice cream topped with Hershey's Simply 5 chocolate syrup
Drink
- Black Coffee$5.00
Iced black coffee 24 oz
- Black Coffee with milk$5.00
Iced black coffee with milk 24 oz
- Boba Thai Tea$6.00
Iced Boba Thai tea 24 oz
- Bobo Green Tea$6.00
Iced Boba Green tea 24 oz
- Ginger Tea$3.00
Hot ginger tea 12 oz
- Green Tea$5.00
Iced green tea with milk 24 oz
- Homemade Limeade$5.00
Hand squeezed limes with organic cane sugar and honey 24 oz
- Lemon Tea$3.00
Iced lemon tea 24 oz
- Soft Drink$3.00
Soft Drink 24 oz
- Special Herb Drink$5.00
Special herb drink 24 oz
- Thai Tea$5.00
Iced Thai tea 24 oz
- Unsweet Tea$3.00
Iced unsweet tea 24 oz
- Sparkling Ice$3.00
- Coconut Water$3.00
- Starbuck's Iced Coffee$3.00
- Chocolate Milk$2.00
- Kid's Juice$1.00
- Bottle Water$1.00
Entree
- Fried Rice$10.00
- Fried Shrimp$10.00
Crispy fried shrimp stir fried with Thai sour sauce and topped with fried crispy red onions
- Orange Chicken$10.00
Crispy fried chicken stir fried with orange sauce and topped with white sesame seeds
- Pad Prik King$10.00
Choice of meat, stir fried in red curry sauce with green beans
- Papaya Salad$10.00
- Special Entree$15.00
Special entree served with drink and egg roll, varies from week to week
- Spicy Stir Fried Ribs$10.00
Ribs, stir fried with Thai chili sauce, bell peppers, khalifa leaves, young peppercorn, Chinese ginger and basil
- Spicy Thai Chicken$10.00
Crispy fried chicken stir fried with Thai spicy sauce and topped with fried Thai chili peppers
- Stir Fried Basil Leaf$10.00
Choice of meat, Thai chili sauce, bell peppers and basil leaves
- Stir Fried Broccoli$10.00
Choice of meat, stir fried broccoli in brown sauce with garlic
- Stir Fried Chicken & Cashew Nuts$10.00
Stir fried chicken with brown sauce, Thai chili paste, onions, bell peppers , green onions and cashews
- Stir Fried Eggplant Love$10.00
Choice of meat, eggplant stir fried in brown sauce, Thai chili paste, bell peppers and basil
- Stir Fried Garlic & Pepper$10.00
Choice of meat, Stir fried in brown sauce with garlic and pepper
- Stir Fried Mixed Vegetables$10.00
Choice of meat, stir fried broccoli, carrots, mushrooms, cabbage in brown sauce with garlic
Kids
Sides
- Jasmine Rice Side$2.00
Steamed Jasmine rice
- Brown Rice Side$2.00
Steamed Brown rice
- Fried Rice with Egg Side$4.00
Wok-tossed Jasmine rice served with egg
- Lo Mein Noodles with Mixed Vegetables Side$4.00
Wok-tossed Lo Mein noodles with mixed vegetables
- Mixed Vegetables Side$2.00
Steamed mixed vegetables
- Noodles Side$2.00
Steamed rice noodles
- Sticky Rice Side$2.00
Steamed sticky rice
- Applesauce Side$1.00
Mott's natural applesauce
- French Fries Side$2.00
French Fries
Soup
- Boat Noodle Soup$10.00
Choice of Beef or Pork, thin noodles, bean sprouts, fried garlic, green onions, basil and cilantro
- Tofu Soup$10.00
Minced pork, soft tofu, Chinese cabbage, green onions and cilantro
- Tom Kha Soup$10.00
Choice of meat, mushrooms, tomatoes, coconut milk, lime juice, cabbage, cilantro and fried chili peppers
- Tom Yum Soup$10.00
Choice of meat, mushrooms, milk, lime juice, Thai chili paste, cilantro and fried chili peppers
Noodle
- Boat Noodle Soup$10.00
Choice of Beef or Pork, thin noodles, bean sprouts, fried garlic, green onions, basil and cilantro
- Drunken Noodle$10.00
Choice of meat, stir fried spaghetti noodles, Thai chili paste, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, Chinese ginger, basil and young peppercorn
- Lad Nah$10.00
- Pad See Ew$10.00
Choice of meat, stir fried flat rice noodles in black sauce, egg and Chinese kale
- Pad Thai$10.00
Choice of meat, stir fried rice noodles, egg, bean sprouts, fried tofu, sweet radish, red onions, chives and homemade Thai sauce
- Pad Woon Sen$10.00
Choice of meat, stir fried glass noodles, egg, cabbage, carrots, snap peas, Chinese celery and green onions
- Stir Fried Lo Mein$10.00
Choice of meat, stir fried Lo Mein, carrots, cabbage and bean sprouts