Bangkok Station 550 Pharr Road Northeast
Thai Menu
Appetizer
Brussel Sprout
Crispy brussel sprout with sweet chili sauce and peanut.
Fresh Basil Roll
One roll of Fresh rice paper wrapped with lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, basil leaves and avocado served with honey wasabi aioli.
Crispy Spring Roll
Three Crispy rice pastry wrapped with taro root, carrots, cabbage, glass noodles, sweet chili sauce.
Satay Chicken
Three Grilled marinated chicken breast on skewers served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.
Crab Rangoon
Five deep-fried imitation crab and cream cheese filled in wonton skin served with pineapple sauce.
Fried Calamari
Breaded fried calamari served with pineapple sauce.
Thai Style Chicken Wings
Fried Thai style marinated chicken wings, served with homemade Sriracha sauce.
Gyoza
Five Steamed or fried chicken and veggie pot sticker served with sweet mushroom soy sauce.
Shrimp Tempura
Four Fried shrimp tempura, crispy sweet chili sauce.
Fried Tofu
Breaded Fried tofu with pineapple sauce and ground peanut.
Soup & Salad
Tom Yum Goong
Spicy and sour lemongrass soup with shrimp and mushrooms.
Tom Kha Gai
Classic Thai silky coconut soup with white meat chicken, mushroom and organic galangal.
Seafood Hot Pot
Thai authentic style Tom Yum or Tom Kha soup, served with shrimp, squid, scallop and mushroom
Larb Gai
Minced chicken, fresh lime juice, Thai chili powder, red onion, cilantro, ground roasted jasmine rice powder.
Thai Papaya Salad
Award winning Thai style papaya salad, long beans, tomato, carrot and peanut, served with cabbage, cashew nut, cucumber and carrot.
Laos Style Papaya Salad
Papaya, long beans, tomato, carrot, pla-rha (fermented fish), and fermented field RAW crab, served with cabbage, cashew nut, cucumber, carrot.
Entree
Roasted Duck
Half duck roasted with secret house tamarind sauce, pickle vegetable, crispy shallot, cilantro, and brussel sprout.
Red Snapper
Lightly battered fried red snapper with our special three flavors sauce.
Shrimp & Scallop
Seared Maines scallop and shrimp on top with creamy and nutty Panang sauce, Mashed Potato served with a side of egg fried rice **Contains Peanut**
Beef Short Rib
Rich and tangy Massaman curry sauce. 10oz. of Beef short ribs slow cook to perfection and sweet potato, avocado, Mashed Potato.**Contains Peanut**
Pineapple Fried Rice
Egg, rice, seafood (shrimp, scallop, and squid), pineapple, raisin, carrot, cashew nut, onion, green onion. Served in fresh pineapple. **Contains Peanut**
Land & Ocean
Grilled New Zealand lamb chop and shrimp, carrot, tomato, our famous Jeaw sauce and sticky rice.
Crying Tiger
Grilled 10 oz. ribeye steak, marinade with Thai authentic way, served with our famous Jeaw sauce, serves on the hotplate and sticky rice.
Pepper Steak
Grilled 10 oz. ribeye steak, topped with lemongrass pepper sauce, served on the sizzling hot plate. Side of egg fried rice.
Spaghetti Seafood Kee Mao
Spicy drunken men noodles, spaghetti, shrimp, scallop, squid, bell pepper, onion, green bean, and basil.
Classic
Basil
Basil, bell pepper, green beans, and onions.
Cashew Prik Pow
Sweet chili paste base sauce, bell pepper, onion, pineapple cashew. Served on fresh pineapple.
Sweet & Sour
Breaded meat with bell pepper, onion, pineapple, tomato, and cucumber. Served in fresh pineapple.
Garlic (Mixed Vegetable)
Mixed vegetable (carrot, broccoli, green beans, cucumber, and cabbage.) with brown sauce
Curry
Rice & Noodle
Thai Fried Rice
A Classic fried rice with egg, pea, carrot, onion, and green onion.
Basil Fried Rice
A spicy fried rice, bell pepper, onion, green bean, and Thai chili pepper.
Crab Meat Fried Rice
Giant lump crab, egg, onion, green and green onion.
Pad Thai
Thailand's national dish. Rice noodle, egg, tofu, green onion, and bean sprout.
Pad See Uw
Flat rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrot, and blacken soy sauce.
Kee Mao
Spicy drunken men noodles, flat noodle, bell pepper, onion, green bean, and basil.
Dessert
Mango Sticky Rice
Sticky rice flavored with sweet coconut milk and served with fresh mango is a beloved dessert in Thailand. It's a Thai favorite!
Coconut Ice Cream
Mango Ice Cream
Coconut Cake
Homemade Coconut Cake from scratch and full of bold coconut flavor and topped off with a coconut cream cheese.
Whole Coconut Cake
Side
Vegan
VEGAN Papaya Salad
Award winning Thai style papaya salad, long beans, tomato, carrot and peanut, served with cabbage, cashew nut, cucumber and carrot. NO FISH SAUCE
VEGAN Thai Fried Rice
Classic Thai fried rice with vegetable, no egg and no animal product.
VEGAN Thai Curry
with steamed tofu and mixed vegetable. 100% vegan curry paste.
VEGAN Basil
Spicy vegan basil sauce with tofu.
VEGAN Kee Mao
spicy drunken man noodles with vegetable.
VEGAN Pad Thai
Pad Thai vegan style with vegetable. No egg, No fish sauce.
Seafood
Japanese Menu
Small Cold Plate
Fire Cracker
Crispy house-made rice cracker with spicy tuna, gold flake, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Kunsei Bruschutta
Sake kunsei, cream cheese, honey, and lemon.
Hiyashi Wakame
Premium cold seaweed salad.
Kanisu
Crab, shrimp, avocado and massago wrapped with cucumber skin in tangy rice vinegar.
KC Tuna
Fresh thin cucumber warp, tuna, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, and carrot. Ponzu sauce.
Spicy Mixed Seafood
Crab, shrimp, and octopus with cucumber in spicy sauce.
Tuna Tataki
Seared on the outside and rare on the inside with scallions and ponzu sauce.
Tuna Yu-Ki
Chopped tuna, avocado, cucumber and masago in spicy sauce.
Tuna Sesame
Sesame tuna seared tuna steak with sesame seeds wasabi cream.
Sashimi Appetizer
Chef’s selection of 8 pcs sashimi.
Sushi Appetizer
Chef’s selection of 5 pcs sashimi.
Salmon Carpaccio
Salmon, spicy garlic-lime vinaigrette, crispy shallot, and mixed green.
Tako Wasabi
Raw chopped octopus heavily seasoned with fresh wasabi root.
Classic Roll
California Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado, with masago and sesame seeds.
Veggie Roll
Assorted vegetables (Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, and carrots.)
Spicy Tuna Roll
Tuna, scallions, with sesame seeds and spicy sauce
Rainbow Roll
Rainbow of fish on California roll.
J.B. Roll
Salmon, cream cheese and scallions.
J.B. Tempura Roll
Deep-fried J.B. roll with special sauce.
Philly Roll
Smoke salmon cream cheese avocado sesame seeds.
Tanzana Roll
Hamachi, asparagus, avocado, scallions, with sesame seeds.
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp, tempura, cucumber, avocado, top with masago, sesame seeds and eel sauce.
Volcano Roll
Mixed seafood, baked on a California roll.
Salmon Avocado Roll
Salmon, avocado, sesame seeds.
Eel Roll
Eel cucumber with eel sauce and sesame seeds.
Hand Roll
A La Cart
Signature Roll
Bangkok Roll
Chicken Satay, Cucumber, Avocado, Asparagus, Jalapeno, with peanut sauce
Georgia Roll
Smoked salmon, Tuna, White tuna, cucumber, topped with real crab meat Peach salsa. Kimchi sauce
Rock & Roll
Spicy tuna, salmon, cucumber, avocado topped with tuna, spicy mayo, red tobiko and tempura flakes.
Beauty & the Beast
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with eel and tuna, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Salmon Truffle
Shrimp tempura, creamy krab salad, avocado, topped with seared salmon, black truffle oil, spicy mayo, and red tobiko.
Black Hole
Shrimp tempura, creamy crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, topped with roasted eel, sesame seeds, and eel sauce.
Green Giant
Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, krab, asparagus, topped with avocado, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes.
The Bomb
Cream cheese, tuna, salmon, asparagus, avocado, masago, topped with spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Black Widow Spider
Soft shell crab, krab, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, masago, krab salad topped with spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Double Salmon
Spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado, topped with salmon, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes.
Tony the Tiger
Shrimp tempura, krab, cream cheese, avocado, topped with cooked shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and red tobiko.
Crazy Roll
Salmon tempura and salmon crispy skin, cream cheese, roasted eel, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.
Getting Hot in Here
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, topped with yellowtail, jalapeños, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and red tobiko.
Kamikaze
Spicy tuna, jalapeños, avocado, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago, and tempura crunch.
Crunchy Roll
Smoked salmon, tempura crunch, cream cheese, avocado, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
Lady in Red
Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, topped with tuna, truffle oil, and spicy mayo.
Ramen
Rice
Bento Set
Your choice of protein. Together with miso soup, house salad, seasonal fruits, and 3pcs of chef’s selection nigiri.
Poke Bowl
Sushi rice, seaweed salad, avocado, carrot, cucumber, sesame seeds, poke sauce.
Unagi Don
AKA Roasted Eel Over Rice. Rice, roasted eel, Japanese daikon, avocado, and eel sauce.
Harasu Don
AKA Seared Salmon Belly Over Rice. Rice, seared salmon belly, ikkura, truffle oil, lite spicy mayo.
Beef Gyudon
Rice, beef slice, onsen egg, garlic, ginger, onions, and sesame seeds.
Combo
Special Roll
Drink Menu
Beer
Singha
Thailand- Lager- 5.0% ABV. A premium lager beer brewed from the finest ingredients Singha is a full-bodied 100 barley malt beer that is distinctively rich in taste with strong hop characters. Brewed with three hops: Saaz Perle and Hallertau.
Leo
Thailand- American Adjunct Lager- 5.0% ABV. Leo Beer is a full-flavored standard lager beer with a smooth and pleasant finish. Aroma is malt, grassy hops. Taste is sweet with malt, candy, somewhat metallic.
Red Wine
White Wine
Cocktails
Lychee Martini
Vodka, lychee juice, St-German.
Jasmine Old Fashioned
Bourbon, house-made jasmine syrup, aromatic bitters.
Bangkok Mule
Vodka, jasmine syrup, fresh lime juices, ginger beer.
Pattaya Beach
1800 coconut Tequila, orange liquor, pineapple juice.
Clod Brew Me
Cold brew coffee liquor, and Bailey's .
Yu Zu Martini
Yu zu liquor, Avion silver tequila, yellow-zuzu sugar rim.
Thai Me Down
Avion silver tequila infused with Thai spicy, fresh lime squeeze, and agave.
Star Anis
The classic laddie barley scotch infused star anise, Lo-Fi amaro, agave.