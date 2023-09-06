Thai Menu

Appetizer

Brussel Sprout

$8.00

Crispy brussel sprout with sweet chili sauce and peanut.

Fresh Basil Roll

Fresh Basil Roll

$8.00

One roll of Fresh rice paper wrapped with lettuce, cucumber, carrot, cilantro, basil leaves and avocado served with honey wasabi aioli.

Crispy Spring Roll

Crispy Spring Roll

$8.00

Three Crispy rice pastry wrapped with taro root, carrots, cabbage, glass noodles, sweet chili sauce.

Satay Chicken

Satay Chicken

$8.00

Three Grilled marinated chicken breast on skewers served with cucumber salad and peanut sauce.

Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon

$8.00

Five deep-fried imitation crab and cream cheese filled in wonton skin served with pineapple sauce.

Fried Calamari

$8.00

Breaded fried calamari served with pineapple sauce.

Thai Style Chicken Wings

$8.00

Fried Thai style marinated chicken wings, served with homemade Sriracha sauce.

Gyoza

Gyoza

$8.00+

Five Steamed or fried chicken and veggie pot sticker served with sweet mushroom soy sauce.

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Four Fried shrimp tempura, crispy sweet chili sauce.

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Breaded Fried tofu with pineapple sauce and ground peanut.

Soup & Salad

Tom Yum Goong

$10.00

Spicy and sour lemongrass soup with shrimp and mushrooms.

Tom Kha Gai

Tom Kha Gai

$8.00

Classic Thai silky coconut soup with white meat chicken, mushroom and organic galangal.

Seafood Hot Pot

Seafood Hot Pot

$28.00+

Thai authentic style Tom Yum or Tom Kha soup, served with shrimp, squid, scallop and mushroom

Larb Gai

Larb Gai

$16.00

Minced chicken, fresh lime juice, Thai chili powder, red onion, cilantro, ground roasted jasmine rice powder.

Thai Papaya Salad

Thai Papaya Salad

$16.00

Award winning Thai style papaya salad, long beans, tomato, carrot and peanut, served with cabbage, cashew nut, cucumber and carrot.

Laos Style Papaya Salad

Laos Style Papaya Salad

$18.00

Papaya, long beans, tomato, carrot, pla-rha (fermented fish), and fermented field RAW crab, served with cabbage, cashew nut, cucumber, carrot.

Entree

Roasted Duck

Roasted Duck

$36.00

Half duck roasted with secret house tamarind sauce, pickle vegetable, crispy shallot, cilantro, and brussel sprout.

Red Snapper

Red Snapper

$39.00

Lightly battered fried red snapper with our special three flavors sauce.

Shrimp & Scallop

Shrimp & Scallop

$34.00

Seared Maines scallop and shrimp on top with creamy and nutty Panang sauce, Mashed Potato served with a side of egg fried rice **Contains Peanut**

Beef Short Rib

Beef Short Rib

$34.00

Rich and tangy Massaman curry sauce. 10oz. of Beef short ribs slow cook to perfection and sweet potato, avocado, Mashed Potato.**Contains Peanut**

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

$24.00+

Egg, rice, seafood (shrimp, scallop, and squid), pineapple, raisin, carrot, cashew nut, onion, green onion. Served in fresh pineapple. **Contains Peanut**

Land & Ocean

Land & Ocean

$38.00

Grilled New Zealand lamb chop and shrimp, carrot, tomato, our famous Jeaw sauce and sticky rice.

Crying Tiger

Crying Tiger

$32.00

Grilled 10 oz. ribeye steak, marinade with Thai authentic way, served with our famous Jeaw sauce, serves on the hotplate and sticky rice.

Pepper Steak

$32.00

Grilled 10 oz. ribeye steak, topped with lemongrass pepper sauce, served on the sizzling hot plate. Side of egg fried rice.

Spaghetti Seafood Kee Mao

Spaghetti Seafood Kee Mao

$28.00

Spicy drunken men noodles, spaghetti, shrimp, scallop, squid, bell pepper, onion, green bean, and basil.

Classic

Basil

$18.00

Basil, bell pepper, green beans, and onions.

Cashew Prik Pow

$18.00

Sweet chili paste base sauce, bell pepper, onion, pineapple cashew. Served on fresh pineapple.

Sweet & Sour

$18.00

Breaded meat with bell pepper, onion, pineapple, tomato, and cucumber. Served in fresh pineapple.

Garlic (Mixed Vegetable)

$18.00

Mixed vegetable (carrot, broccoli, green beans, cucumber, and cabbage.) with brown sauce

Curry

Green Curry

Green Curry

$20.00

Bell pepper, bamboo shoot, eggplant

Panang Curry

$20.00

Bell pepper, green beans, peanut.

Massamun Curry

Massamun Curry

$20.00

Sweet potatoes, onion, avocado, cashew nut.

Rice & Noodle

Thai Fried Rice

$18.00

A Classic fried rice with egg, pea, carrot, onion, and green onion.

Basil Fried Rice

$18.00

A spicy fried rice, bell pepper, onion, green bean, and Thai chili pepper.

Crab Meat Fried Rice

Crab Meat Fried Rice

$32.00

Giant lump crab, egg, onion, green and green onion.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$18.00

Thailand's national dish. Rice noodle, egg, tofu, green onion, and bean sprout.

Pad See Uw

$18.00

Flat rice noodles, egg, broccoli, carrot, and blacken soy sauce.

Kee Mao

$18.00

Spicy drunken men noodles, flat noodle, bell pepper, onion, green bean, and basil.

Dessert

Mango Sticky Rice

Mango Sticky Rice

$14.00

Sticky rice flavored with sweet coconut milk and served with fresh mango is a beloved dessert in Thailand. It's a Thai favorite!

Coconut Ice Cream

$10.00

Mango Ice Cream

$10.00

Coconut Cake

$12.00

Homemade Coconut Cake from scratch and full of bold coconut flavor and topped off with a coconut cream cheese.

Whole Coconut Cake

$100.00

Side

Mixed Grain Rice

$4.00

White Rice

$4.00

Egg Fried Rice

$7.00

Steamed Noodles

$7.00

Steamed Mixed Vegetable

$7.00

Roti

$6.00

Sticky Rice

$5.00

Thai Fried Egg

$5.00

Vegan

VEGAN Papaya Salad

$18.00

Award winning Thai style papaya salad, long beans, tomato, carrot and peanut, served with cabbage, cashew nut, cucumber and carrot. NO FISH SAUCE

VEGAN Thai Fried Rice

$22.00

Classic Thai fried rice with vegetable, no egg and no animal product.

VEGAN Thai Curry

$24.00

with steamed tofu and mixed vegetable. 100% vegan curry paste.

VEGAN Basil

$22.00

Spicy vegan basil sauce with tofu.

VEGAN Kee Mao

$22.00

spicy drunken man noodles with vegetable.

VEGAN Pad Thai

$22.00

Pad Thai vegan style with vegetable. No egg, No fish sauce.

Seafood

Pong Karee

$26.00

Stir-fried soft shell crab with creamy curry sauce, egg, bell pepper, onion, green onion.

Muk-Yang

$26.00

Char-grilled whole giant squid with spicy lime sauce and egg fried rice.

Black Mussels

$22.00

Stir-fried black mussels with spicy basil sauce.

Japanese Menu

Small Cold Plate

Fire Cracker

$13.00

Crispy house-made rice cracker with spicy tuna, gold flake, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Kunsei Bruschutta

$13.00

Sake kunsei, cream cheese, honey, and lemon.

Hiyashi Wakame

$6.00

Premium cold seaweed salad.

Kanisu

$13.00

Crab, shrimp, avocado and massago wrapped with cucumber skin in tangy rice vinegar.

KC Tuna

$13.00

Fresh thin cucumber warp, tuna, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, and carrot. Ponzu sauce.

Spicy Mixed Seafood

$10.00

Crab, shrimp, and octopus with cucumber in spicy sauce.

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

Seared on the outside and rare on the inside with scallions and ponzu sauce.

Tuna Yu-Ki

$16.00

Chopped tuna, avocado, cucumber and masago in spicy sauce.

Tuna Sesame

$16.00

Sesame tuna seared tuna steak with sesame seeds wasabi cream.

Sashimi Appetizer

$18.00

Chef’s selection of 8 pcs sashimi.

Sushi Appetizer

$15.00

Chef’s selection of 5 pcs sashimi.

Salmon Carpaccio

$15.00

Salmon, spicy garlic-lime vinaigrette, crispy shallot, and mixed green.

Tako Wasabi

$6.00

Raw chopped octopus heavily seasoned with fresh wasabi root.

Small Hot Plate

Edamame

$6.00

Miso Soup

$6.00

Soybean broth with tofu, seaweed and scallions.

Classic Roll

California Roll

$8.00

Crab, cucumber, avocado, with masago and sesame seeds.

Veggie Roll

$8.00

Assorted vegetables (Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, and carrots.)

Spicy Tuna Roll

$11.00

Tuna, scallions, with sesame seeds and spicy sauce

Rainbow Roll

$16.00

Rainbow of fish on California roll.

J.B. Roll

$10.00

Salmon, cream cheese and scallions.

J.B. Tempura Roll

$12.00

Deep-fried J.B. roll with special sauce.

Philly Roll

$10.00

Smoke salmon cream cheese avocado sesame seeds.

Tanzana Roll

$10.00

Hamachi, asparagus, avocado, scallions, with sesame seeds.

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Shrimp, tempura, cucumber, avocado, top with masago, sesame seeds and eel sauce.

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Mixed seafood, baked on a California roll.

Salmon Avocado Roll

$12.00

Salmon, avocado, sesame seeds.

Eel Roll

$12.00

Eel cucumber with eel sauce and sesame seeds.

Hand Roll

Eel Hand Roll

$8.00

Tuna Hand Roll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$8.00

Salmon Hand Roll

$8.00

Spicy Hand Roll

$8.00

Yellowtail Hand Roll

$8.00

Spicy Yellowtail Hand Roll

$8.00

J.B Hand Roll

$8.00

A La Cart

Tuna

$8.00+

Salmon

$8.00+

Yellowtail

$8.00+

White Tuna

$8.00+

Smoked Salmon

$8.00+

Octopus

$8.00+

Crab-Stick

$8.00+

Signature Roll

Bangkok Roll

$20.00

Chicken Satay, Cucumber, Avocado, Asparagus, Jalapeno, with peanut sauce

Georgia Roll

$25.00

Smoked salmon, Tuna, White tuna, cucumber, topped with real crab meat Peach salsa. Kimchi sauce

Rock & Roll

$20.00

Spicy tuna, salmon, cucumber, avocado topped with tuna, spicy mayo, red tobiko and tempura flakes.

Beauty & the Beast

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado topped with eel and tuna, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Salmon Truffle

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, creamy krab salad, avocado, topped with seared salmon, black truffle oil, spicy mayo, and red tobiko.

Black Hole

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, creamy crab salad, avocado, cream cheese, topped with roasted eel, sesame seeds, and eel sauce.

Green Giant

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, krab, asparagus, topped with avocado, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and tempura flakes.

The Bomb

$22.00

Cream cheese, tuna, salmon, asparagus, avocado, masago, topped with spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Black Widow Spider

$20.00

Soft shell crab, krab, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, masago, krab salad topped with spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Double Salmon

$20.00

Spicy salmon, cucumber, avocado, topped with salmon, spicy mayo, and tempura flakes.

Tony the Tiger

$22.00

Shrimp tempura, krab, cream cheese, avocado, topped with cooked shrimp, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and red tobiko.

Crazy Roll

$22.00

Salmon tempura and salmon crispy skin, cream cheese, roasted eel, avocado, cucumber, spicy mayo, and eel sauce.

Getting Hot in Here

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese, topped with yellowtail, jalapeños, spicy mayo, eel sauce, and red tobiko.

Kamikaze

$20.00

Spicy tuna, jalapeños, avocado, topped with tuna, spicy mayo, eel sauce, masago, and tempura crunch.

Crunchy Roll

$18.00

Smoked salmon, tempura crunch, cream cheese, avocado, topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.

Lady in Red

$20.00

Spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, topped with tuna, truffle oil, and spicy mayo.

Ramen

Shoyu Ramen

$15.00

Miso Ramen

$15.00

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.00

Shio Ramen

$15.00

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$15.00

Beef Udon

$15.00

Rice

Bento Set

$21.00

Your choice of protein. Together with miso soup, house salad, seasonal fruits, and 3pcs of chef’s selection nigiri.

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Sushi rice, seaweed salad, avocado, carrot, cucumber, sesame seeds, poke sauce.

Unagi Don

$25.00

AKA Roasted Eel Over Rice. Rice, roasted eel, Japanese daikon, avocado, and eel sauce.

Harasu Don

$22.00

AKA Seared Salmon Belly Over Rice. Rice, seared salmon belly, ikkura, truffle oil, lite spicy mayo.

Beef Gyudon

$20.00

Rice, beef slice, onsen egg, garlic, ginger, onions, and sesame seeds.

Combo

Sushi Combo

$32.00

9 pcs. of Chef's selection. Tuna roll or California roll.

Sashimi Combo

$48.00

21 pcs. of Chef's selection sashimi.

Sushi - Sashimi Combo

$55.00

6 pcs. and 9 pcs. of Chef's selection. California roll or Tuna roll.

Special Roll

Men in Black

$22.00

Tuna, Salmon, Cream Cheese, Asparagus, Avocado, Masago Deep Fried and topped with Spicy Mayo and Eel Sauce.

Woman in Black (Vegan)

$20.00

Sweet potato tempura, Avocado, Asparagus, sasame seed, Fried topped with Spicy Mayo.

Drink Menu

Soft Drink

Soda

$3.00+

Juice

$5.00+

Tea

$3.00+

Saratoga

$7.00+

Beer

Singha

Singha

$6.00

Thailand- Lager- 5.0% ABV. A premium lager beer brewed from the finest ingredients Singha is a full-bodied 100 barley malt beer that is distinctively rich in taste with strong hop characters. Brewed with three hops: Saaz Perle and Hallertau.

Leo

Leo

$6.00

Thailand- American Adjunct Lager- 5.0% ABV. Leo Beer is a full-flavored standard lager beer with a smooth and pleasant finish. Aroma is malt, grassy hops. Taste is sweet with malt, candy, somewhat metallic.

Red Wine

Trapiche’s Broquel, Malbec

Trapiche’s Broquel, Malbec

$12.00+

Intense purple red color with ruby hues. Aromas of fresh red and black fruits, floral notes, and earthy minerals, with an elegant touch of smoke. Rich and spicy on the palate providing a long and pleasant finish.

Daou, Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00+

White Wine

Kim Crawford, Sauvignon Blanc

$13.00+

Pighin, Pinot Grigio

$13.00+

Bread & Butter, Chardonnay

$12.00+

Kung Fu Girl, Riesling

$12.00+

Gerard Bertrand, Rose

$12.00+

Sake

While Crane, Hakutsuru, Junmai Ginjo

$13.00+

Little Lily, Hakutsuru Sayuri, Nigori

$13.00+

Cocktails

Lychee Martini

Lychee Martini

$13.00

Vodka, lychee juice, St-German.

Jasmine Old Fashioned

Jasmine Old Fashioned

$15.00

Bourbon, house-made jasmine syrup, aromatic bitters.

Bangkok Mule

Bangkok Mule

$13.00

Vodka, jasmine syrup, fresh lime juices, ginger beer.

Pattaya Beach

Pattaya Beach

$14.00

1800 coconut Tequila, orange liquor, pineapple juice.

Clod Brew Me

Clod Brew Me

$14.00

Cold brew coffee liquor, and Bailey's .

Yu Zu Martini

Yu Zu Martini

$13.00

Yu zu liquor, Avion silver tequila, yellow-zuzu sugar rim.

Thai Me Down

Thai Me Down

$14.00

Avion silver tequila infused with Thai spicy, fresh lime squeeze, and agave.

Star Anis

Star Anis

$16.00

The classic laddie barley scotch infused star anise, Lo-Fi amaro, agave.

Vodka

Absolut

$10.00

Absolut ELYX

$14.00

Tito's

$10.00

Platinum

$10.00

Grey's Gose

$14.00

Ketel's One

$12.00

Gin

Henrick's

$10.00

Roku

$10.00

Bombay

$12.00

Monkey 47

$16.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Beefeeter

$10.00

Tequila

Avion Silver

$10.00

Avion Resposado

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Resposado

$18.00

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

Patron Silver

$16.00

Patron Resposado

$18.00

Don Julio Blanco

$16.00

Don Julio Resposado

$18.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

1800 Anejo

$15.00

1800 Coconut

$10.00

Milagro Anejo

$15.00

Mastro Dobel Anejo

$15.00

Whiskey

Jameson

$10.00

Jack Daniel's

$10.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00

Chivas 12

$12.00

Black Label

$12.00

Blue Label

$40.00

Bourbon

Basil Hayden

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Four Rose

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$12.00

Woodford

$15.00

Liquor

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Disaronno

$10.00

St.Germain

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Bailey's

$10.00

Cognac

Hennessy VSOP

$16.00

Rye

Sazerac

$10.00

Bulleit 95

$12.00

Single Malt

Balvenie 12

$14.00

Balvenie 14

$16.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenfiddich 12

$14.00

Glenmorangie 10

$14.00

Maccallan 12

$15.00