Fresh Summer Rolls

$8.25

Choice of shrimp, pork, chicken, beef, or tofu rolled in rice paper with mint or basil leaves, lettuce, and rice vermicelli served with peanut sauce. Comes with 3 rolls

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Crispy Spring Rolls

$8.25

Choice of ground pork, shrimp, or vegetable with carrots, onion, ginger, rice vermicelli, and black mushrooms. Wrapped in rice paper and fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce


Appetizers

Fresh Summer Rolls

$8.25

Choice of shrimp, pork, chicken, beef, or tofu rolled in rice paper with mint or basil leaves, lettuce, and rice vermicelli served with peanut sauce. Comes with 3 rolls

Crispy Spring Rolls

$8.25

Choice of ground pork, shrimp, or vegetable with carrots, onion, ginger, rice vermicelli, and black mushrooms. Wrapped in rice paper and fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce

Fried Chicken Wings

$8.25

Marinated with fish sauce

Fried Dumplings

$8.25

Choice of chicken, pork, or vegetable

Steamed Dumplings

$8.25

Choice of chicken, pork, or vegetable

Special Menu

Pho Vietnamese Noodle Soup

$14.50

Choice of beef (well-done flank and eye round steak) or chicken (chicken breast). Served with a plate of bean sprouts, chilli pepper, basil, and limes

Rice Noodle with Grilled Meat

$12.50

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or crispy spring roll

Steamed Rice with Grilled Meat

$12.50

Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or crispy spring roll

Quang Noodles

$14.50

Noodles with turmeric-based sauce, pork, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, herbs, and boiled egg

Spicy Beef Noodles

$14.50

Noodles with based sauce, sliced beef, pork, bean sprouts, and herbs

Rice Cakes

$12.50

Steamed soft rice cakes topped with fried onion, ground shrimp, and fish sauce, comes with 6 per portion

Sandwiches - Banh

Classic Sandwich

$10.00

Vietnamese ham, pork meatloaf, and pâté

Grilled Beef Sandwich

$10.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.00
Grilled Pork Sandwich

$10.00
Tofu Vegetarian

$10.00
Crispy Tempura Fish Sandwich

$11.00
Crispy Tempura Shrimp Sandwich

$11.00
Crispy Pork Belly Sandwich

$13.00

Special Combo

Sandwich and 1 Tea or Coffee

$14.50

Appetizer and 1 Tea or Coffee

$12.75

Salads & Desserts

Protein Salad

$12.50

Spring mix, pickled carrots, daikon mix, and cucumbers with a choice of protein (beef, pork, or chicken) and with a side of fish sauce

Vegan Salad

$12.50

Spring mix, pickled carrots, and daikon mix, and cucumbers with a side of Italian dressing

Salmon Salad

$16.50

Spring mix, pickled carrots and daikon mix, cucumbers, thyme, olive oil, and marinated juicy salmon with a side of Italian dressing

Flan Cake

$4.50
Tiramisu

$6.00
Vietnamese Pudding

$5.00
Corn Pudding

$5.00

Drinks

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50

Hot or cold

Thai Milk Tea

$5.50

Fresh-squeezed limeade

Limeade

$5.50
Smoothies

$7.50

Strawberry, mango, or avocado

Drinks

$2.00
Fresh Sugar Cane Juice with Iced

$6.00
Fresh Sugar Cane Juice Bottle No Iced

$8.00