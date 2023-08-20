Banh Mi K
Popular Items
Fresh Summer Rolls
Choice of shrimp, pork, chicken, beef, or tofu rolled in rice paper with mint or basil leaves, lettuce, and rice vermicelli served with peanut sauce. Comes with 3 rolls
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Crispy Spring Rolls
Choice of ground pork, shrimp, or vegetable with carrots, onion, ginger, rice vermicelli, and black mushrooms. Wrapped in rice paper and fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce
Appetizers
Fresh Summer Rolls
Choice of shrimp, pork, chicken, beef, or tofu rolled in rice paper with mint or basil leaves, lettuce, and rice vermicelli served with peanut sauce. Comes with 3 rolls
Crispy Spring Rolls
Choice of ground pork, shrimp, or vegetable with carrots, onion, ginger, rice vermicelli, and black mushrooms. Wrapped in rice paper and fried to a golden brown. Served with sweet and sour sauce
Fried Chicken Wings
Marinated with fish sauce
Fried Dumplings
Choice of chicken, pork, or vegetable
Steamed Dumplings
Choice of chicken, pork, or vegetable
Special Menu
Pho Vietnamese Noodle Soup
Choice of beef (well-done flank and eye round steak) or chicken (chicken breast). Served with a plate of bean sprouts, chilli pepper, basil, and limes
Rice Noodle with Grilled Meat
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or crispy spring roll
Steamed Rice with Grilled Meat
Choice of beef, chicken, pork, or crispy spring roll
Quang Noodles
Noodles with turmeric-based sauce, pork, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, herbs, and boiled egg
Spicy Beef Noodles
Noodles with based sauce, sliced beef, pork, bean sprouts, and herbs
Rice Cakes
Steamed soft rice cakes topped with fried onion, ground shrimp, and fish sauce, comes with 6 per portion
Sandwiches - Banh
Salads & Desserts
Protein Salad
Spring mix, pickled carrots, daikon mix, and cucumbers with a choice of protein (beef, pork, or chicken) and with a side of fish sauce
Vegan Salad
Spring mix, pickled carrots, and daikon mix, and cucumbers with a side of Italian dressing
Salmon Salad
Spring mix, pickled carrots and daikon mix, cucumbers, thyme, olive oil, and marinated juicy salmon with a side of Italian dressing