Banu Mediterranean Grill 3861 Roswell Road
Food
Appetizers
Hummus
Tahini, garlic, comming, fresh lemon juice, toz, and olive oil
Haydari
Yogurt, garlic, walnuts, and dill
Kashke Bademjan
Eggplant, whey cream, mint, and onion
Patlijan Sauce
Onion, garlic, red pepper, eggplant, and tomato
Dolmeh
Grape leaves, rice, hazelnut, and raisins
Zeytinyagli Dolmeh
Rice, raisin, dill, and walnut
Calamari
Special house seasoning
Baba Ganoush
Eggplant, black pepper, tahini, and garlic
Masto Khiar
Marmara
Fandogh, garlic, olive oil, and red pepper
Zeytoon Parvardeh
Sigara Boregi
Turkish cheese rolls
Falafel
Entrées
Chicken Kebab
Chicken breast marinated with saffron, basmati rice with saffron
Lamb Chops
Premium cut grilled lamb chops, lemon, dill, basmati rice, and saffron
Chenjeh Kebab
Prime beef sirloin, saffron marinade, basmati rice with saffron
Chicken Soltani
One chicken breast skewer and koobideh kabob skewer, basmati rice, and saffron
Koobideh Kabob
Two skewer of prime ground brisket, basmati rice with saffron
Lamb Shank
Seasoned lamb shank, with Himalayan and pepper, baghali polo with saffron
Beef Soltani
One beef sirloin skewer and one koobideh kabob skewer, basmati rice, and saffron
Grilled Salmon
Salmon fillet marinated in house special seasoning, basmati rice, and saffron
Grilled Shrimp
Garlic butter sauce, black pepper, dill, lemon, basmati rice, and saffron
Persian Wings
Grilled wings & drumsticks, marinated with lemon, lime and saffron and served with basmati rice and saffron
Bone-In Ribeye
26 oz char-grilled bone-in ribeye, served with potatoes or basmati rice
Bronzini
Whole sea bass, marinated with house special, basmati rice and saffron
Soups & Salads
Beverage
Cocktails - House Specialty
King Shah
Mezcal, casamigos reposado, cointreau, agave, lime, and lemon sour
Queen of Persia
Vodka, watermelon juice, watermelon liquor, and lemon
Persian Prince
Bulleit bourbon, fruitful blackberry, triple sec, ripe lemon juice, and simple
Tehran 021
Deleon® tequila, Mezcal, Cointreau, agave, lime, and lemon sour
Jordan Street
Vanilla vodka, kahlúa, and cold brew espresso
Persian Girl "Don't Be Shy"
Captain Morgan silver, mint, lime, sugar, and club soda
Darband
Crown royal, ginger beer, lime, and simple
Goli
Blue note whiskey, orange bitters, and simple syrup
Doolab
Gin, lemon, and peach liquor
Royal Family
6 shots, casamigos reposado, saffron, and spice
Wine
Glass Noble Vines Pinot Noir, Monterey Ca
Aromas of black cherry, blackberry, and bittersweet cocoa
Glass Rabble Cabernet, Paso Robles Ca
Rich, seamless black fruit flavors and hints of tobacco, vanilla, and cinnamon
Glass Emiliana Natura Merlot, Chile
Attractive red fruit aroma of strawberries and raspberries with hints of black pepper
Glass Highlands 41 Black Granite, Paso Robles Ca
Raspberry and blackberry with notes of spice and vanilla
Glass Champion Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
Fruit-forward wine with flavors of passionfruit, gooseberry, and pink grapefruit
Glass Diora Chardonnay, Monterey Ca
Excellently presented aromas of butter, nectarine, warm almond, and white flower
Glass Fleur De Prairie, France
Delicate flavors of red fruit and lemon, and a subtle note of tropical fruits on the finish
Glass Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asti, Italy
Peach, apricot, and honey
Glass Barone Fini Pinot Grigio, Italy
Refreshing flavors of honeydew and ripe apples
Bottle Champion Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand
Fruit-forward wine with flavors of passionfruit, gooseberry, and pink grapefruit
Bottle Diora Chardonnay, Monterey Ca
Excellently presented aromas of butter, nectarine, warm almond, and white flower
Bottle Fleur De Prairie, France
Delicate flavors of red fruit and lemon, and a subtle note of tropical fruits on the finish
Bottle Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asti, Italy
Peach, apricot, and honey
Bottle Barone Fini Pinot Grigio, Italy
Refreshing flavors of honeydew and ripe apples