Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Lyndhurst 294 Stuyvesant av


Extras

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Teriyaki Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Sauce

$1.00

Mustard Sauce

$1.00

Sriracha Sauce

$1.00

Yummy Sauce

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Banzai Yuzu Sauce

$1.00

Ponzu Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Crunch

$1.00

Extra Ginger

$0.75

Extra Soy Sauce

$0.50

Wasabi

$0.50

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Togo Coutainer

$0.50

Beverages

Soft Drink

$2.00

Import Soda

$2.50

Bottle Soda

$3.00

Water

$1.75

Conpal

$2.00

Snapple

$2.50

Honest Tea

$3.50

Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

2 LSoda

$6.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Perrier

$2.75

Tea For 2

$4.00

Japanese Tea Bottle

$3.75

Japanese Tea Can

$2.75

Japanese Grape Juice

$3.50

Japanese Seltzer Water

$3.50

Ramune Soda

$4.50

Calpico

$4.25

Calpico Big

$8.00

Matcha Late

$3.00

Cold Appetizers

Salmon Tartare

$17.95

salmon cubes marinated with spicy ponzu sauce, cucumber, avocado, scallions, and fish eggs on top

Tuna Tartare

$18.95

tuna cubes, marinated with spicy ponzu sauce, cucumber, avocado, scallions and fish eggs on top

Mango Kani Salad

$8.95

mango, crab, fish eggs, and spicy mayo

Spicy Seaweed Salad w/ Salmon

$9.95

served with cucumber, fish eggs, salmon, and spicy mayo

Spicy Seaweed Salad w/ Tuna

$9.95

served with cucumber, fish eggs, tuna and spicy mayo

Spicy Seaweed Salad w/ Crab

$8.95

served with cucumber, fish eggs, crab, and spicy mayo

Jalapeño Salmon

$15.95

thin slices of salmon, with jalapeños, scallions, and ponzu sauce on top

Jalapeño Yellowtail

$15.95

thin slices of yellowtail, with jalapeños, scallions, and ponzu sauce on top

Kani Salad

$7.95

crab, fish eggs, cucumber, and mild mayo

Seaweed Salad

$7.50

Banzai Sushi Cake Crab

$15.95

inside it comes with cucumber, avocado, crunchy with spicy crab, mild mayo, sweet sauce, and fish eggs on top

Banzai Sushi Cake Salmon

$16.95

inside it comes with cucumber, avocado, crunchy, with spicy salmon, mild mayo, sweet sauce, and fish eggs on top

Banzai Sushi Cake Tuna

$17.95

inside it comes with cucumber, avocado, crunchy, with spicy tuna, mild mayo, sweet sauce, and fish eggs on top

Banzai Sushi Cake Mix

$18.95

Inside it comes with cucumber, avocado, crunchy, with mild mayo, sweet sauce, and fish eggs on top

Avocado Salad

$7.50

green salad, avocado, with homemade ginger dressing on the side

Newark Joy

$14.95

rice rolled in salmon, topped with a mixture of salmon and cream cheese, sweet sauce and scallions. ( 4 pcs )

Salmon Ceviche

$16.95

salmon cubes marinated with banzai yuzu sauce, red onions, cucumber, and scallions

Tako - Su

$12.95

tin sliced octopus, cucumber, dried seaweed, sesame seeds, with banzai ponzu sauce

Spicy Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Salad

$3.75

Flame Torched Salmon Sashimi (7pcs)

$15.95

Hot Appetizers

Pork Gyoza

$7.95

pan - fried chicken dumplings ( 6 pcs )

Vegetable Gyoza

$6.95

pan - fried vegetable dumplings ( 6 pcs )

Chicken Gyoza

$7.95

pan - fried chicken dumplings ( 6 pcs )

Shrimp Shumai

$6.95

steamed shrimp dumplings ( 6 pcs )

Edamame

$6.95

Spicy Lemon Edamame

$7.95

Calamari Tempura

$11.95

calamari tempura served with homemade ginger sauce

Japanese Sweet Potato Tempura

$8.95

sweet potato tempura served with homemade ginger sauce

Japanese Chicken Nuggets

$8.95

Japanese Salmon Nuggets

$10.95

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$13.95

Shrimp Tempura & Vegetables

$13.95

served with homemade ginger sauce

Vegetable Tempura

$8.50

served with homemade ginger sauce

Beef Fried Rice

$7.95

grilled fried rice, egg, and chopped vegetables with garlic flavored butter

Shrimp Fried Rice

$7.95

grilled fried rice, egg, and chopped vegetables with garlic flavored butter

Chicken Fried Rice

$6.95

grilled fried rice, egg, and chopped vegetables, with garlic flavored butter

Japanese Sautéed Udon Noodles

$7.95

mixed with garlic flavored butter, soy sauce, and sesame seeds

Vegetable Fried Rice

$5.95

spring Rolls

$8.95

Banzai Soups

Miso Soup

$3.95

soybean base, with scallions, tofu, and seaweed

Spicy Miso Soup

$4.95

soybean base, with scallions, tofu, seaweed, and chili paste

Tempura Udon

$13.95

shrimp tempura, crab, udon noodles, mixed vegetables, and scallions

Vegetable Udon

$11.95

udon noodles, Japanese vegetables, and scallions

Chicken Udon

$12.95

udon noodles, mixed vegetables, chicken thigh, and scallions

Ramen Soup

$16.95

Spicy Seafood Soup

$22.95

calamari, shrimp, salmon, scallions, mixed vegetables, and rice

Large Miso Soup

$8.95

Large Spicy Miso Soup

$10.95

Banzai Combos

Combo 1

$25.95

Kamikaze Roll, Spicy tuna roll, Alaska Roll

Combo 2

$30.95

Rainbow Roll, Spicy Salmon Roll, 6 pcs of Nigiri Sushi

Combo 3

$36.95

Hinari Roll, Spicy Crab, 9 pcs of Sashimi, 6 pcs of Nigiri Sushi

Combo 4

$28.95

Crunchy Roll, Shrimp tempura Roll, California roll

Combo 5

$27.95

Dragon roll, Eel avocado Roll, Mango Salmon Roll

Combo 6

$35.95

Butterfly Roll, NJ Roll, Philly Roll

Combo 7

$28.95

Combo 8

$30.95

Combo 9

$26.95

Combo 10

$35.95

Brazilian Roll, Market St Roll, Mango Tuna roll

Combo 11

$29.95

Sunset roll, Philly Temaki, 4 pcs Salmon Nigiri Sushi

Combo 12

$37.95

2 Philly Temaki, 2 pcs of Salmon Sashimi, 2 pcs White tuna Sashimi, The Mango California roll

Combo 13

$37.95

10 pcs of Nigiri Sushi, California roll, Rainbow Roll

Combo 14

$26.95

Sashimi Combination ( 15 pcs of sashimi served with steamed rice )

Combo 15

$29.95

6 pcs of Nigiri Sushi, 9 pcs sashimi, Spicy Tuna Roll

Combo 16

$25.95

Sushi Deluxe ( 10 pcs of Nigiri Sushi and Tuna Roll

Combo 17

$37.95

Combo 18

$50.85

Combo 19

$49.95

Combo 20

$99.95

Salmon Lovers

$25.95

Special Sushi

$35.00

large boat

$350.00

Sushi & Sashimi

Tuna

$5.95

Smoked Salmon

$5.95

Yellowtail

$5.95

Eel

$5.95

Salmon

$5.95

Shrimp

$5.25

Tilapia

$5.25

White Tuna

$5.95

Crab

$5.25

Octopus

$5.95

Classic Rolls & Hand Rolls

Spicy Salmon

$7.95

spicy salmon and cucumber

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$8.50

shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, avocado, with sweet sauce on top

Philly Roll

$8.50

salmon, cream cheese, avocado, and scallions

California Roll

$6.95

crab, cucumber, and avocado

Eel Cucumber Roll

$7.95

eel and cucumber

Vegetable roll

$6.95

cucumber, avocado, and seaweed salad

Spicy Tuna

$7.95

spicy tuna and cucumber

Sweet Potato Tempura roll

$6.95

sweet potato tempura with sweet sauce on top

Alaska Roll

$7.95

salmon avocado, cucumber

California Philly Roll

$7.95

crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese

Eel Avocado roll

$8.50

eel and avocado with seaweed on the outside

Mango roll

$6.95

mango, cucumber, crunchy, with sweet sauce on top

Spicy Crab

$7.95

spicy crab and cucumber

Salmon Tempura Roll

$8.50

salmon tempura, cucumber, and sweet sauce on top

New York Roll

$8.50

smoke salmon, cream cheese, and apple

Crab Stick Roll

$6.50

crab with seaweed on the outside

Tuna Roll

$6.95

tuna with seaweed on the outside

Avocado Cucumber roll

$6.50

avocado and cucumber

Spicy California

$7.95

spicy crab, cucumber, and avocado

Crab Tempura roll

$7.95

crab, cucumber, and sweet sauce on top

Salmon Roll

$6.95

salmon with seaweed on the outside

Boston Roll

$7.95

steamed shrimp, cucumber, lettuce, and crab

Tuna Avocado roll

$6.95

tuna and avocado

Cucumber Roll

$5.25

Spicy Yellowtail

$6.95

spicy yellowtail and cucumber

Chicken Tempura Roll

$7.75

Salmon Avocado roll

$7.95

salmon and avocado

White Tuna and scallions Roll

$7.95

white tuna with seaweed on the outside

Mango Tuna Roll

$7.95

mango and tuna

Avocado roll

$6.25

avocado with seaweed on the outside

Spicy White Tuna

$6.95

spicy tuna and cucumber

Salmon Skin Roll

$7.95

Smoke Salmon Roll

$6.95

smoke salmon with seaweed on the outside

Yellowtail & Scallion

$7.95

yellowtail and scallions with seaweed on the outside

Mango Salmon Roll

$7.95

mango and salmon

Spicy Shrimp Roll

$7.95

Specialty Rolls

Samba Roll

$16.95

salmon tempura, fish eggs, cucumber, with torched salmon, banzai yummy sauce, sweet sauce, scallions, and massage on top

Crazy California roll

$16.95

crab, cucumber, avocado, with fried sweet plantain, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, fish eggs, and scallions on top

Primavera Roll

$16.95

shrimp tempura, mango, cream cheese, topped with avocado, spicy crab, and sweet sauce

Honeymoon Roll

$16.95

shrimp tempura, fish eggs, cucumber, mango, with tuna, salmon, and spicy mango sauce on top

Master Roll

$23.95

Lobster tempura, spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, with mild mayo and sweet sauce on top

The Mango California roll

$15.95

crab, cucumber, and mango, with seaweed on the outside

Caribbean Roll

$16.95

smoke salmon, cream cheese, apple, mango, with fried sweet plantains, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, and crunchy on top

Spicy Girl Roll

$17.95

shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, avocado, with spicy tuna, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, jalapeños, scallions, and fish eggs on top

Crazy Tuna Roll

$17.95

spicy salmon, crab, salmon, avocado, with seared tuna, and scallions on top

Crazy Roll

$16.95

spicy tuna, crunchy, crab, with salmon, eel, avocado, and sweet sauce on top

King Dragon Roll

$18.95

shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, with grilled eel, avocado and sweet sauce on top

Black Ninja Roll

$16.95

spicy tuna, crunchy avocado, cucumber, with eel, and sweet sauce on top

Yummy Roll

$16.95

shrimp tempura, mango, spicy tuna, with melted mozzarella, sweet sauce, spicy mayo, scallions and fish eggs on top

Tropical Roll (VEGAN)

$13.95

Spicy Tiger Roll

$16.95

shrimp tempura, mango, cream cheese, with spicy salmon, mild mayo, sriracha sauce, sweet sauce and crunchy on top

Kamikaze Roll

$17.95

tuna, salmon, yellowtail, white fish, crab, cucumber, avocado and fish eggs

Butterfly Roll

$16.95

spicy salmon, crunchy, cucumber, avocado, with spicy tuna on top

NJ Roll

$16.95

spicy tuna, mango, with crab, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, fish eggs and scallions on top

Market Street Roll

$16.95

eel, cream cheese, avocado, mango, with avocado and sweet sauce on top

Green Mountain Roll

$16.95

spicy tuna, crunchy, cucumber, with avocado and sweet sauce on top

Spicy Rainbow Roll

$16.95

spicy tuna, and cucumber, with tuna, salmon, yellowtail and avocado on top

Rainbow Roll

$15.95

crab, cucumber, avocado, with tuna, salmon, white fish, and avocado on top

Crunchy Roll

$15.95

shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, crab, with tempura flakes and sweet sauce on top

Dragon Roll

$16.95

california roll, with eel, avocado and sweet sauce on top

Hinari Roll

$16.95

shrimp tempura, crab, avocado and cucumber, with spicy crab and sweet sauce on top

Dancing Shrimp Roll

$16.95

shrimp tempura, crab, cucumber, avocado, topped with steamed shrimp and avocado, and sweet sauce

Lion King Roll

$16.95

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, cucumber, topped with spicy salmon, sweet sauce, and crunchy

Pink Panther Roll

$15.95

shrimp tempura, spicy salmon, cucumber, with sweet sauce on top, wrapped in soy paper

Sunset Roll

$16.95

spicy crab, cucumber, avocado, with salmon on top

Brazilian Roll

$16.95

shrimp tempura, salmon, with a mixture of salmon and cream cheese, scallions and sweet sauce on top

Crazy Philly Roll

$16.95

salmon, cream cheese, avocado, with jalapeño, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, and scallion on top with seaweed on the outside

Naruto Roll

$18.95

tuna, salmon, crab, caviar, wrapped in cucumber, and served with banzai yuzu sauce

Crazy Dragon Roll

$17.95

crab, cucumber, avocado, with grilled eel, spicy mayo, sweet sauce, jalapeños, scallions, and fish eggs on top

Mango Madness Roll

$16.95

shrimp tempura, cream cheese, salmon, with mozzarella, mango, crunchy, sweet sauce, and mild mayo on top

Spider Roll

$16.95

made with seaweed on the outside, soft shell crab. cucumber, crab, avocado, and sweet sauce on top

Teriyaki Boy Roll

$14.95

Fried/Baked rolls

Godzilla Roll

$17.95

salmon, crab, mango, cream cheese, with sweet sauce and scallions on top

Rio Roll

$17.95

tilapia, crab, mango, cream cheese, with banzai yummy sauce, sweet sauce, fish eggs and scallions on top

Ironbound Roll

$17.95

shrimp, crab, mango, cream cheese, with sweet sauce, sriracha, mild mayo, and potato stick on top

Titanic Roll

$17.95

tuna, white fish, salmon, eel, avocado, cream cheese, with sweet sauce on top

King Kong Roll

$17.95

tuna, salmon, whitefish, crab, with sweet sauce, and spicy mayo on top

Fantasy Roll

$17.95

spicy tuna, mango, with spicy mayo, sweet sauce and spicy crab on top

Crispy Crispy Roll

$15.95

salmon, crab, avocado, with sweet sauce and spicy mayo on top

Hot Philly Roll

$15.95

salmon, cream cheese, with sweet sauce and scallions on top

Samurai Roll

$17.95

spicy tuna, mango, mozzarella, eel, crab, with sweet sauce, and spicy mayo on top

167 Roll

$17.95

spicy crab, cream cheese, mango, with mild mayo, spicy salmon, scallions and sweet sauce on top

Roulette Roll

$16.95

salmon, cream cheese, avocado, with jalapeños, mild mayo, and sriracha on top

Splendid Roll

$18.95

salmon, shrimp tempura, crab, cream cheese, with sweet sauce and crunchy on top

Hot Pollo Loco

$16.95

Tony's Roll

$24.95

Volcano Roll (BAKED)

$17.95

American Dream Roll (BAKED)

$16.95

Amazing Roll (BAKED)

$17.95

Banzai Poke Bowls

Super Salmon Poke Bowl

$19.95

Salmon, Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Corn, Scallions

Brazilian Poke Bowl

$19.95

A mixture of salmon and cream cheese, scallions, and sweet sauce

Trio Fish Poke Bowl

$18.95

tuna, salmon, tilapia, avocado, seaweed, scallions

Spicy Trio Poke Bowl

$18.95

spicy tuna, spicy salmon, spicy crab, avocado, cucumber, red onion, edamame

Hibachi Entree

Filet Mignon

$33.95

served with miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces

Banzai Special

$28.95

served with hibachi steak and shrimp, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce on the side

Hibachi Twin Lobster

$37.95

served with grilled lobster tails, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces on top side

Banzai Supreme

$38.95

served with filet mignon and lobster, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce on the top

Hibachi Chicken & Shrimp

$27.95

Hibachi Chicken

$18.95

Hibachi Shrimp

$23.95

served with hibachi shrimp, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces on the side

Hibachi Spicy Chicken

$22.95

served with chicken breast, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces on the side

Hibachi Steak

$22.95

served with steak, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces on the side

Hibachi Fried Rice Mix

$18.95

grilled fried rice, egg, chopped vegetables, with garlic flavored butter, chicken, beef, and shrimp ( served with miso soup )

Hibachi Vegetables

$15.95

Seafood Combination

$25.95

served with grilled calamari and shrimp, miso soup, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauce on the side

Hibachi Calamari Steak

$18.95

served with calamari, miso soup, steamed rice, hibachi vegetables, and homemade dipping sauces on the side

Teriyaki Entrees

Teriyaki Special

$27.95

served with grilled chicken and shrimp, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Shrimp

$23.95

served with shrimp, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce,

Teriyaki Steak

$20.95

served with steak, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Chicken

$17.95

served with chicken thigh, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Salmon

$24.95

served with salmon, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce

Teriyaki Steak & Shrimp

$29.95

Teriyaki Steak & Chicken

$28.95

Spicy Chicken Teriyaki

$18.95

served with chicken thigh, miso soup, steamed rice, mixed vegetables, and mixed with homemade teriyaki sauce

Hibachi Noodles

Yakisoba

served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce

Yaki Udon

served with miso soup, mixed vegetables, and homemade ginger sauce

Desserts

Mochi Ice Cream

$5.95

Banana Tempura

$8.95

Pastel De Nata Tempura

$9.95

Vanilla Ice Cream 🍧

$3.50

Oreo Tempura

$7.95

Sushi Lunch Specials

SPECIAL #1

$14.95

6 pcs of nigiri sushi and spicy tuna roll

SPECIAL #2

$13.95

6 pcs of nigiri sushi and California roll

SPECIAL #3

$15.95

12 pcs of assorted sashimi with steamed rice

Hibachi Lunch Specials

Hibachi Steak LUNCH

$14.95

Hibachi Shrimp LUNCH

$15.95

Hibachi Chicken LUNCH

$12.95

Hibachi Vegetables LUNCH

$10.95

Yakisoba LUNCH

$12.95

Yaki Udon LUNCH

$12.95

Teriyaki Steak LUNCH

$14.95

Teriyaki Shrimp LUNCH

$15.95

Teriyaki Chicken LUNCH

$13.95

Lunch Combos

Lunch Combo of 2

$14.95

Lunch Combo of 3

$16.95

Lunch Bento Box

Chicken Teriyaki Bento

$14.95

served with steamed rice, fried shrimp shumai, California roll, salad, and orange

Steak Teriyaki Bento

$15.95

Served with steamed rice, fried shrimp shumai, California roll, salad, and oranger

Shrimp Teriyaki Bento

$16.95

served with steamed rice, fried shrimp shumai, California roll, salad, and orange

Salmon Teriyaki Bento

$16.95

served with steamed rice, fried shrimp shumai, California roll, salad, and orange

Sushi Bento

$19.95