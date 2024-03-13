Bao Bao House 6801 Hollywood Boulevard
Steamed Bun
Sweet Bun
Dim Sum
Steamed Dumpling
- 7 Pieces - Pork Dumplings$6.79
Pork, green onion and wheat flour
- 10 Pieces - Pork Dumplings$8.79
Pork, green onion and wheat flour
- 7 Pieces - Chicken Dumplings$6.79
Chicken, green onion and wheat flour
- 10 Pieces - Chicken Dumplings$8.79
Chicken, green onion and wheat flour
- 7 Pieces - Vegetable Dumplings$6.79
Cabbage, mushroom, vermicelli, corn, carrot, green onion and wheat flour
- 10 Pieces - Vegetable Dumplings$8.79
Cabbage, mushroom, vermicelli, corn, carrot, green onion and wheat flour
Coffee
- Espresso$3.19
Hot
- 12 Oz -Hot Americano$3.79
- 16 Oz - Cold Americano$4.29
- 12 Oz - Hot Cappuccino$4.39
- 16 Oz - Cold Cappuccino$5.19
- 12 Oz - Hot Latte$4.39
- 16 Oz - Cold Latte$5.19
- 12 Oz - Hot Vanilla Bean Latte$5.19
Espresso, vanilla bean syrup and milk
- 16 Oz - Cold Vanilla Bean Latte$5.59
Espresso, vanilla bean syrup and milk
- 12 Oz - Hot Mocha Latte$5.39
Espresso, milk and chocolate syrup
- 16 Oz - Cold Mocha Latte$5.79
Espresso, milk and chocolate syrup
- 12 Oz - Hot Matcha Latte$5.39
Matcha and milk
- 16 Oz - Cold Matcha Latte$5.79
Matcha and milk
- Cold Brew$4.79
Cold, 16 oz
- Lemon Coffee$5.39
Cold brew and real lemon juice. 16 oz
- Hot Chocolate$4.29
12 oz, hot
Tea
- Milk Tea$5.50
20 oz. Black tea, milk cream and sugar cane syrup
- Thai Tea$5.50
20 oz. Thai tea, milk and sugar cane syrup
- Passion Fruit Green Tea$5.50
20 oz. Jasmine green tea, real passion fruit jam and sugar cane syrup
- Passion Fruit Lemonade$5.50
20 oz. Real lemon juice and passion fruit jam
- Hot green tea$3.19
- Hot black tea$3.19
Bao Bao House 6801 Hollywood Boulevard Location and Ordering Hours
(858) 405-0701
Closed