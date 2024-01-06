BARBQ BARN WEST 6115 W Kingshighway
Breakfast Menu
Breakfast Items
- Breakfast Barn Platter$12.69
Served w/ Choice of: Egg, Meat, Side & a Biscuit & Gravy Option
- Breakfast Barn Loaded Hashbrowns$10.49
(Served w/ a Mix of Sausage & Bacon & Topped w/ Shredded Cheese) (Served w/ Biscuit & Fruit Salad) (Jalapenos upon request)
- Kid's Meal$7.49
(Served w/ Choice of Apple Sauce, Fruit Salad, Bacon or Sausage & Drink)
- Biscuit w/ Meat$8.89
(Served w/ 2-Chicken Biscuits & Choice of Hashbrowns or Fruit Salad)
- Just Want Biscuits & Gravy$5.89
(Served w/ 4-Biscuits & Choice of White or Chocolate Gravy)
- Breakfast Barn Pancakes$7.99
(Served w/ 3-Pancakes & a Choice of Meat from the Meat Option)
- Breakfast Barn Plate Special$10.99
(Served w/ Choice of: Egg, Sausage or Bacon, a Biscuit & Gravy)
Daily Specials
BBQ Sandwich Specials
BBQ Plate Specials
Vegetable Sides Plate
Plates
BBQ Dinner Plates
Chicken & Beef Dinner Plates
- *Grilled Chicken Breast Dinner$13.49
(Served w/ Choice of 2-Sides & Texas Toast)
- Chicken Tender Dinner (2pc)$12.49
(Served w/ Choice of 2-Sides & Texas Toast)
- Chicken Tender Dinner (3pc)$13.99
(Served w/ Choice of 2-Sides & Texas Toast)
- *Country Fried Steak Dinner$12.99
(Served w/ Choice of 2-Sides & Texas Toast)
Catfish Dinner Plates
- 2 Piece Catfish Dinner$13.99
(Served w/ Hushpuppies, Pickle, Onion & Choice of 2-Sides)
- 3 Piece Catfish Dinner$15.99
(Served w/ Hushpuppies, Pickle, Onion & Choice of 2-Sides)
- 4 Piece Catfish Dinner$17.99
(Served w/ Hushpuppies, Pickle, Onion & Choice of 2-Sides)
- *3 Catfish Taco Dinner$16.49
(Catfish Taco Dinner with Poblano Slaw and Chipotle Ranch on top - Served w/ Barn Chips)
Barn Tater, Barn Fries, Nachos
Barn Tator
Barn Fries
Nachos
- Pulled Pork Nachos$11.49
(Served w/ Choice of Pulled Pork Over Fresh Fried Nachos, Covered w/ Choice of Nacho or Shredded Cheese) Jalapenos Available Upon Request
- Grilled Chicken Nachos$11.99
(Served w/ Choice of Grilled Chicken Over Fresh Fried Nachos, Covered w/ Choice of Nacho or Shredded Cheese) Jalapenos Available Upon Request
Kid's Meals
- BBQ Sandwhich$8.99
(Served w/ Drink, Ice Cream & Choice of 1-Side)
- Chicken Strip (1 Strip)$8.99
(Served w/ Drink, Ice Cream & Choice of 1-Side)
- Catfish (1 Piece)$9.49
(Served w/ Drink, Ice Cream & Choice of 1-Side)
- Grilled Cheese$7.49
(Served w/ Drink, Ice Cream & Choice of 1-Side)
- Cheeseburger$9.49
(Served w/ Drink, Ice Cream & Choice of 1-Side)
- Barn Fries$7.99
Fries, choice of cheese topping with BBQ meat. Barn Fries and Drink only.
Salads
Salad's with Meat
- Pulled Pork Salad$10.49
(Served w/ Pulled Pork on Top a Bed of Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce) (All Salads are Topped w/ Tomatoes & Shredded Cheese and Served w/ Choice of Salad Dressing)
- Crispy Chicken Tender Salad$11.49
(Served w/ Crispy Chicken Tender on Top a Bed of Romaine and Iceberg Lettuce) (All Salads are Topped w/ Tomatoes & Shredded Cheese and Served w/ Choice of Salad Dressing)
- Grilled Chicken Salad$12.49
(Served w/ Grilled Chicken on Top a Bed of Romaine and Icberg Lettuce) (All Salads are Topped w/ Tomatoes & Shredded Cheese and Served w/ Choice of Salad Dressing)
Salad without Meat
Sides
Side Options
- BBQ Beans$3.49
Our variety of sides!
- Cole Slaw$3.49
- Potato Salad$3.49
- Onion Rings$3.49
- Green Beans$3.49
- Baked Potato$3.49
- Brown Beans$3.49Out of stock
- Fried Okra$3.49
- French Fries$3.49
- Mac & Cheese$3.49
- Mashed Potatoes w/ White Gravy$3.49
- Mashed Potatoes w/ Brown Gravy$3.49
- Hushpuppies$3.49
- Side Salad$3.49
- Barn Chips$3.49
- Pickled Tomatoes$0.60