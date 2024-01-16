Bar-B-Q Boutique - Online Ordering/Grab and Go 13920 RONALD REAGAN BLVD, STE-203
WINGS & THINGS
- Tex Mex Wings (8 pieces)
Generously coated chicken wings in our Tex-Mex Rub are a culinary fiesta!! Cumin, with its earthy warmth, joins the party, adding depth and complexity. Jalapeño, the crown jewel of Tex-Mex spice, brings the heat, while a medley of herbs adds a zesty freshness that mirrors the lively streets of both Texas and Mexico.$10.99
- Tequila Lime Wings (8 pieces)
Chicken wings mixed in Tequila Lime Rub, a sun-soaked symphony that brings the island vibes straight to your table.$10.50
- Sriracha Buffalo Wings (8 pieces)
Enter the hot spicy arena with Chicken wings mixed in Sriracha Buffalo Marinade, a symphony of heat, tang, and an unmistakable edge that ignites the taste buds like a culinary firework.$10.50
- Indian Style BBQ Wings (8 pieces)
Crafted to infuse these chicken wings in an Indo-American fusion barbeque style marinade with flavors derived from hickory wood powder, activated charcoal, maqui berry, nutmeg and flavors from different parts of India that resulted in sweet, spicy, tangy & earthy taste.$10.50
- Peri-Peri Drumsticks (4 pieces)
Chicken drumsticks smeared in this fusion sweet, smoky and spicy rub with its roots in Portuguese and East African culinary culture, is a delicious combination of spices and sauces with “the Birdseye chili” powder as the dominant character.$8.50
- Jamaican Jerk Drumsticks (4 pieces)
Drumsticks smeared in this smoky, fiery and sweet concoction are as rich in taste as it is in history. As you savor each bite, you will encounter special kicks from the pimento and scotch bonnet peppers, adding layers of heat and complexity to the marinade.$10.25
- Chicken Boneless thigh pieces in Bourbon Whiskey based marinade (8 pieces)
Chicken pieces in this marinade weave together the robust notes of bourbon whiskey, the heat from red pepper flakes, and the comforting sweetness of brown sugar bringing a harmonious balance of sweet, tangy and deep smoky flavors.$8.99
ROTISSERIE CHICKEN
- HYDERABAD INSPIRED ROTISSERIE GRILL CHICKEN
Whole chicken smeared with earthy spices like mace & nutmeg, aromatic herbs and tangy flavors derived from tamarind, mango & date powder this royal gem hailing from the beautiful city of Hyderabad in India is a sheer delight for a spicy palate.$18.25
- HERBES DE PROVENCE WHOLE CHICKEN
Enter the aromatic wonderland of the Herbes de Provence Rub with our whole chicken rubbed in a culinary blend of oregano, basil, sage, allspice, rosemary, lavender flakes transporting you to the sun-kissed fields of the Provencal countryside.$15.00
CHEESE & CRACKERS
TASTY TRAWLERS
- Fish Croquettes (6 pieces)
Minced fish delights mixed in a mozzarella cheese-based marinade.$8.99
- Vannamei Shrimp in Bang-Bang Marinade (12 pieces)
Bang-Bang shrimp introduces you to the vibrant flavors of Asia. A unique combination of minced garlic, rice wine vinegar, Thai sweet chili sauce and oil, creating a perfect fusion of sweet, spicy and savory elements.$10.99
- Vannamei Shrimp in Manchuria Marinade (12 pieces)
This fusion marinade inspired from Indo-Chinese kitchen, loaded with bold and pungent flavors are derived from soy sauce, fresh ginger, cayenne pepper and red chilies.$10.99
- USA Gulf Shrimp (12 pieces)
Shrimp smeared in this Jamaican Jerk rub is a smoky, fiery, and sweet spice mix from the pimento and scotch bonnet peppers, shall ignite your taste buds with the nuanced flavors.$10.99
- Assorted Shrimp Platter (24 pieces)
An assorted shrimp platter with Bang-Bang, Manchuria and Jamaican marinade flavors.$14.99