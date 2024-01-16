Bar-Be-Keto 528 N 3rd W
Keto Burrito
Loaded Burritos
Cauliflower Rice Bowls
- Brisket Bowl$10.75
Brisket on top of our House Cauliflower Rice (Cauliflower Rice, Snow Peas, Red Cabbage, Broccoli, Green Onion and seasonings) topped with Queso or BBQ Sauce and sesame seeds
- Pork Bowl$10.00
Pulled Pork on top of our House Cauliflower Rice (Cauliflower Rice, Snow Peas, Red Cabbage, Broccoli, Green Onion and seasonings) topped with Queso or BBQ Sauce and Sesame Seeds
- No Meat Bowl$8.00
Our House Cauliflower Rice (Cauliflower Rice, Snow Peas, Red Cabbage, Broccoli, Green Onion and seasonings) topped with Queso or BBQ Sauce and Sesame Seeds
The Walking Taco
Cheat Day Burrito
Cheat Day Nachos
- Brisket Nacho$12.75
Fries topped with Brisket, Queso, and BBQ Sauce
- Pulled Pork Nacho$12.00
Fries topped with Pulled Pork, Queso, Sour Cream and Onions
- No Meat$9.00
Fries topped with Queso, Sour Cream and Onions
- Quest Brisket Nacho$12.75
Quest chips topped with Brisket, Queso, and BBQ Sauce
- Quest Pulled Pork Nacho$12.00
Quest Chips topped with Pulled Pork, Queso, and BBQ Sauce