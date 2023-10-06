Skip to Main content
FOOD
FISH FRIDAY
Appetizers
Entrees
Desserts
Tacos
Large Party
Kids
Sides
FOOD
Appetizers
Guacamole
$7.50
Tres Queso
$8.00
House Salsa
$5.00
Refried Beans
$5.00
Birria Pizza
$13.00
Taquitos
$7.00
Large Birria Fries
$10.50
Small Birria Fries
$7.00
Birria Nachos
$10.00
Birria Quesadilla
$10.50
Entrees
Birria Taco Entree
$13.00
Baja Tacos
$15.00
Birria Sandwich
$15.00
Birria Burrito
$11.00
Asada Tacos
$14.00
Al Pastor Tacos
$13.00
Gobernador Tacos
$15.00
Conchinita Tacos
$14.00
Chorizo Tacos
$14.00
Al Pastor Negro Tacos
$14.00
Elote Tacos
$13.00
Rajas Tacos
$12.00
Birria Stew
$13.00
Birria Bowl
$11.00
Desserts
Churro Chimichanga
$7.50
Arroz Con Tres Leches
$8.00
Tacos
Carne Asada
$3.50
El Pastor
$3.50
Chorizo
$3.50
Carnitas
$3.50
Veggie
$3.50
Conchinita
$3.50
Elote
$3.50
Black Al Pastor
$3.50
Large Party
Large Party Street Tacos (20)
$60.00
12in Birria Pizza
$20.00
Large Party Taquitos (10)
$20.00
Large Party Jalapeno Poppers (10)
$25.00
Kids
Kids Cheese Quesadilla
$6.00
Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich
$6.00
Sides
Veggie Medley Side Salad
$5.00
Veggie Medley Small Side
$2.50
Rice
$2.00
Beans
$2.00
Side Fries & Queso
$2.00
FISH FRIDAY
FISH TACOS
2pc Fish Taco Meal
$10.00
2pc Shrimp Taco Meal
$10.00
Bar Granada2 Location and Ordering Hours
(937) 221-8310
5 West Monument Avenue, Dayton, OH 45402
Open now
• Closes at 3:59AM
All hours
