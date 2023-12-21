Bar on the River - Savannah Highway -
FOOD Menu
Beverages & Drinks
Bar Starters & Appz
- Bar 2 for 1$15.00
Two favorites + fried 4 Bar wings with 2 juicy tenders and French fries
- Bar Chicken Dip$14.00
- Bar Crab Soup$13.00
- Bar Fruit Board$10.00
- Bar Nachos$12.00
Lettuce tomato, onion, and jalapeños over fresh nacho tapped with melted cheese
- Bar Pizza (2 TOPPINGS)$10.00
- Bar Quesadilla$12.00
Lettuce tomato, onion, and jalapeños over fresh nacho tapped with melted a with cheese
- Bar Tacos$12.00
- Bar Trio$15.00
Three bar favorites 4 Bar wings, one order of queso combined with an order of Bar's fried pickles
- Buffalo Shrimp Basket$13.00
- Chicken + Shrimp Basket$18.00
- Clam Chowder$15.00
- Fish & Chips$13.00
- French Fries$4.00
- FRIED CORN$10.00
- Fried Okra$10.00
- Fried Pickles$10.00
- Surf N Turf Fries$17.00
Steak, shrimp, cheese melt over bed of fries
Bar Wings & Fries
Seafood on the Ave
- 6 Oyster & Fries$16.00
Serving of hand-breaded oysters with side order of fries
- 6 Oysters$12.00
- 8 Shrimp Platter$15.00
8 hand-breaded shrimp with side order of fries
- Fried Lobster Tail Platter
One hand-breaded fried lobster tail with fries
- Shrimp Fried Rice$15.00
With whiting or chicken
- Signature Seafood Platter$25.00
6 breaded shrimp, 6 fried oyster, 1 fried fish and french fries
- Single Fish$4.00
- Two Fish Platter$15.00
With side of veggie and rice or mash potatoes
- 6 shirmp no fries$6.00
Burgers & Sandwiches
- Bar All American Burger$12.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onion
- Bar Bacon Blast Burger$15.00
Patty covered in caramelized bacon
- Big Bar BLT$12.00
- Chicken Cheesesteak$15.00
Peppers, onions, melted cheese
- Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Lettuce, tomatoes
- Classic Bar BLT$10.00
- Club Sandwich$12.00
Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato
- Philly Cheesesteak$15.00
Peppers, onions, melted cheese
- Seafood Philly$17.00
Bar Salads
Ultimate Chicken + Waffles
Bar Sides
- Add-On Gravy$1.00
- Baked Potato$5.00
- Bar Taco Sauce$0.70
- Blue Cheese Dressing$0.70
- Broccoli$3.00
- Caesar Dressing$0.70
- Candy Yams$5.00
- Com$3.00
- Green Beans$3.00
- Honey Mustard Dressing$0.70
- Lobster Tail a la carte$20.00
- Mac & Cheese$5.00
- Peas$3.00
- Ranch Dressing$0.70
- Shrimp Fried Rice$9.00
- Steamed Broccoli$3.00
- Thousand Island Dressing$0.70
- Vinaigrette Dressing$0.70
- White Rice$3.00
- Side 1 turkey wing$8.00
- Cabbage
Kids Meals
Desserts
- Bar Chocolate Chip Sensation$12.00
2 sccops of Vanilla Ice Cream Covered in Cookie Crumbles topped with Chocolate or Caramel Syrup
- Cheesecake$10.00
Soft and creamy cheesecake served with fresh strawberries
- Strawberry Shortcake$10.00
Rich and dark delicious pound cake topped with strawberry Drizzle & whipped cream
- Sweet Potato Pie$7.00
Sweet and delicious homemade sweet potatoe pie server with whip cream