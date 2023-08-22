Bar Sierra 202 Old Mammoth Road
Platters
Family Platter
Your choice of 4 meats and 4 sides! 5 ounces per meat and 5 ounces per side
Medium Platter
Your choice of 3 meats and 3 sides! 5 ounces per meat and 5 ounces per side
Small Platter
Your choice of 2 meats and 2 sides! 5 ounces per meat and 5 ounces per side
Plate
Your choice of 1 meat and 2 sides! 5 ounces per meat and 5 ounces per side
4 Piece Wings
4 Chicken Wings with your choice of dressing! Ranch on the side.
8 Piece Wings
8 Chicken Wings with your choice of dressing! Ranch on the side.
Sandwiches
Burger
Angus beef burger on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, and chipotle ranch dressing.
Beyond Burger
Beyond meat patty on a brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, and chipotle ranch sauce!
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
Pulled BBQ chicken on a brioche bun and buttermilk coleslaw with your choice of side!
Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich
Pulled BBQ pork on a brioche bun and buttermilk coleslaw with your choice of side!
Brisket Sandwich
Smoked brisket on a brioche bun and buttermilk coleslaw with your choice of side!
Hot Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo chicken tenders on a brioche bun and buttermilk coleslaw with your choice of side!
Nachos
Ribs
Full Rack
Smoked dry rub ribs covered in BBQ drizzle with your choice of two sides!
Half Rack
Smoked dry rub ribs covered in BBQ drizzle with your choice of one side!
Full Rack (A La Carte)
Smoked dry rub ribs covered in BBQ drizzle.
Half Rack (A La Carte)
Smoked dry rub ribs covered in BBQ drizzle.
Salads
Chopped Chipotle Ranch Salad
Mixed greens, Cheese, Bell Pepper, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli, and Carrots mixed with chipotle ranch dressing!
Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons mixed with Caesar dressing.
Greek Salad
Rough country salad of juicy tomatoes, crisp cucumber, sliced red onion, green pepper, crumbly feta cheese and plump Kalamata olives.