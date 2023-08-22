Platters

Family Platter

$79.00

Your choice of 4 meats and 4 sides! 5 ounces per meat and 5 ounces per side

Medium Platter

$59.00

Your choice of 3 meats and 3 sides! 5 ounces per meat and 5 ounces per side

Small Platter

$39.00

Your choice of 2 meats and 2 sides! 5 ounces per meat and 5 ounces per side

Plate

$24.00

Your choice of 1 meat and 2 sides! 5 ounces per meat and 5 ounces per side

4 Piece Wings

$8.00

4 Chicken Wings with your choice of dressing! Ranch on the side.

8 Piece Wings

$16.00

8 Chicken Wings with your choice of dressing! Ranch on the side.

Sandwiches

Burger

$14.00

Angus beef burger on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, and chipotle ranch dressing.

Beyond Burger

$14.00

Beyond meat patty on a brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, caramelized onions, and chipotle ranch sauce!

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Pulled BBQ chicken on a brioche bun and buttermilk coleslaw with your choice of side!

Pulled BBQ Pork Sandwich

$19.00

Pulled BBQ pork on a brioche bun and buttermilk coleslaw with your choice of side!

Brisket Sandwich

$19.00

Smoked brisket on a brioche bun and buttermilk coleslaw with your choice of side!

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Buffalo chicken tenders on a brioche bun and buttermilk coleslaw with your choice of side!

Nachos

Tortilla Chips and Cheese

$5.00

Chips & Beer Cheese, Beans, & Pico

$17.00

Beer Cheese, BBQ beans, Jalapeños, Pico de Gallo all sitting on top of a bed of tortilla chips. Add Meat! (Brisket is the staff favorite!)

Ribs

Full Rack

$49.00

Smoked dry rub ribs covered in BBQ drizzle with your choice of two sides!

Half Rack

$39.00

Smoked dry rub ribs covered in BBQ drizzle with your choice of one side!

Full Rack (A La Carte)

$39.00

Smoked dry rub ribs covered in BBQ drizzle.

Half Rack (A La Carte)

$29.00

Smoked dry rub ribs covered in BBQ drizzle.

Salads

Chopped Chipotle Ranch Salad

$17.00

Mixed greens, Cheese, Bell Pepper, Onions, Tomatoes, Broccoli, and Carrots mixed with chipotle ranch dressing!

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Romaine Lettuce, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons mixed with Caesar dressing.

Greek Salad

$14.00

Rough country salad of juicy tomatoes, crisp cucumber, sliced red onion, green pepper, crumbly feta cheese and plump Kalamata olives.

Sides

French Fries

$6.00

Side Baked Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Whole BBQ Beans

$6.00

Corn Bread w/ Honey Butter

$6.00

Coleslaw

$6.00

Side Chipotle Salad

$6.00

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Mac Bites

$8.00

Side Brisket

$8.00

Side Chicken

$8.00

Side Pork

$8.00

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$12.00

8 ounces of our baked macaroni and cheese!

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

3 chicken tenders with your choice of side!

Dessert

Ice Cream Novelty

$3.00

Blue Bunny Big Alaska ice cream bar.

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Vanilla flavored ice cream with Hershey’s chocolate drizzle.

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$3.00

5 Chocolate Chip Cookies

$8.00

Specials

Rib Eye

$35.00

Baba Ganousch

$8.00

Tzatziki

$8.00

Muhammara

$8.00

3 Dips

$22.00

Side Pita

$3.00