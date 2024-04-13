BARABELLO 7824 Market Blvd.
CHEESESTEAKS & HOAGIES
- ORIGINAL CHEESESTEAK$11.99
Grilled with Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Provolone Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise
- CHEESY PHILLY$11.99
Grilled with Onions and Topped with Creamy Cheddar Cheese Sauce
- MEDITERRANEAN CHEESESTEAK$11.99
Grilled Steak and Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Raw Onions, Mediterranean Pickles, Chopped Parsely and Our Flavorful Garlic Mayo
- HAWAIIAN BBQ CHEESESTEAK$11.99
Grilled with Onions, Pineapple Slices, Zesty BBQ Sauce & Provolone Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise
- ITALIAN STEAK$11.99
Grilled with Onions, Mushrooms, Italian Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Mayonnaise and Parmesan Cheese
- STEAK ALFREDO$10.99
Grilled with Onions, Mushrooms, Creamy Alfredo Sauce & Swiss Cheese
- MEDITERRANIAN CHICKEN HOAGIE$10.99
Specially Marinated Chicken Breast, Grilled and Topped with Mediterranean pickles, Our Flavorful Garlic Mayo and Pomegranate Molasses
- BUFFALO CHICKEN & RANCH$10.99
Chicken Breast Grilled with Buffalo Hot Sauce, Onions & Swiss Cheese, Topped with Creamy Ranch Dressing, Lettuce & Tomatoes
- CHICKEN ITALIANA$10.99
Chicken Breast Grilled with Onions, Mushrooms, Italian Marinara Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Mayonnaise & Parmesan Cheese
- MUSHROOM CHICKEN ALFREDO$10.99
Chicken Breast Grilled with Onions, Mushrooms, Creamy Alfredo Sauce & Swiss Cheese
- HAWAIIAN CHICKEN$10.99
Chicken Breast Grilled with Onions, Pineapple Slices, BBQ Sauce & Provolone Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise
GYROS
- ORIGINAL GYRO$10.99
All-Beef Gyro on Warm Pita Bread, Topped with Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes & Tetziki Sauce
- SPICY GYRO$10.99
All-Beef Gyro on Warm Pita Bread, Topped with Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes & Spicy Tetziki Sauce
- MEDITERRANEAN GYRO$10.99
All-Beef Gyro on Warm Pita Bread, Topped with Raw Onions, Chopped Parsley, Mediterranean Pickles and Our Very Own Garlic Mayo
- ZEUS GYRO$10.99
All-Beef Gyro on Warm Pita Bread, Topped with FETA Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes & Tetziki Sauce
- SPICY ATHENA GYRO$10.99
All-Beef Gyro on Warm Pita Bread, Topped with FETA Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes & Spicy Tetziki Sauce
- BARABELLO GYRO$10.99
All-Beef Gyro on Warm Pita Bread, Topped with Fries, Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Onions, Lettuce, Tomatoes and Our Garlic Mayo
- PHILLY GYRO$10.99
All-Beef Gyro Grilled with Onions, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Provolone Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise in a Hoagie Bread
- DELUXE GYRO$10.99
All-Beef Gyro in a Hoagie Bread Topped with Fried Mozzarella Cheese, House-Made Cole Slaw & Mayonnaise
- GYRO ITALIANA$10.99
All-Beef Gyro in a Hoagie Bread Grilled with Onions, Mushrooms, Italian Marinara Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese, Topped with Mayonnaise & Parmesan Cheese
- ALFREDO GYRO$10.99
All-Beef Gyro in a Hoagie Bread Grilled with Onions, Mushrooms, Creamy Alfredo Sauce and Swiss Cheese, Topped with Lettuce & Tomatoes
- ISLAND GYRO$10.99
All-Beef Gyro Grilled with Onions, Pineapple Slices, BBQ Sauce & Provolone Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes and Mayonnaise in a Hoagie Bread
CHICKEN ON A BUN
- CRISPY MEDITERRANEAN$10.99
Fried Chicken Breast Topped with Mediterranean Pickles, Pomegranate Molasses, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Our Special Garlic Mayo
- ORIGINAL CRISPY CHICKEN$9.99
Fried Chicken Breast topped with Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles & BARABELLO Special Sauce
- GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$9.99
Grilled Chicken Breast topped with Lettuce, Tomaotes, Swiss Cheese, Dill Pickles & BARABELLO Special Sauce
- DELUXE CHICKEN$10.99
Crispy Chicken Breast Topped With Fried Mozzarella Cheese, Our House-Made Cole Slaw & Mayonnaise
- GRILLED DELUXE CHICKEN$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped With Fried Mozzarella Cheese, Our House-Made Cole Slaw & Mayonnaise
- BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fried Chicken Breast Dipped in Spicy Buffalo Sauce, Topped with Our Special Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese & Mayonnaise
- BBQ SOHO$10.99
Fried Chicken Breast Dipped in BBQ Sauce, Topped with Our Special Cole Slaw, Swiss Cheese & Mayonnaise
- DYNAMITE CHICKEN$10.99
Fried Chicken Breast Topped with Our Dynamite Sauce, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise
- ITALIAN CHICKEN PARMESAN$9.99
Fried Chicken Breast Topped with Mozzarella Cheese, Italian Marinara Sauce, Mayonnaise & Parmesan Cheese
- ALOHA CHICKEN SANDWICH$10.99
Fried Chicken Breast Dipped in Teriyaki Sauce and Topped with Grilled Onions, Grilled Pineapples, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise
- CHEESY CRISPY CHICKEN$10.99
Fried Chicken Breast Topped With Cheddar Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Tomatoes & Mayonnaise
Always-Fresh BURGERS
- ALL-AMERICAN BURGER
Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Pickles, Cheddar cheese & Mayonnaise
- MUSHROOM & SWISS BURGER
Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese & Mayonnaise
- MEDITERRANEAN BURGER
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mediterranean Pickles, Mozzarella Cheese & Our Flavorful Garlic Mayo
- ALOHA BURGER
Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Grilled Pineapples, Mozzarella Cheese & Mayonnaise
- BARABELLO DELUXE BURGER
Our House-Made Cole Slaw, Fried Mozzarella Cheese & Mayonnaise
CHICKEN WINGS
BARABELLO BASKETS
- 3 Pcs. CHICKEN TENDERS BASKET$10.99
Curly Fries, Side Cole Slaw & Barabello Dip
- 6 Pcs. CHICKEN TENDERS BASKET$15.99
Curly Fries, Side Cole Slaw & Barabello Dip
- 4 Pcs. SHRIMP BASKET$10.99
French Fries, Side Cole Slaw & Cocktail Sauce
- 8 Pcs. SHRIMP BASKET$14.99
French Fries, Side Cole Slaw & Cocktail Sauce
- FISH & CHIPS BASKET$13.99
French Fries, Side Cole Slaw & Tartar Sauce
- FISH & SHRIMP BASKET$14.99
Curly Fries, Side Cole Slaw & Tartar Sauce
APPETIZERS & SHAREABLES
- French Fries REG.$5.99
- French Fries LARGE$7.99
- Curly Fries REG.$5.99
- Curly Fries LARGE$7.99
- Potato Tots REG.$5.99
- Potato Tots LARGE$7.99
- Onion Rings REG.$5.99
- Onion Rings LARGE$7.99
- Cheese Curds REG.$6.99
- Cheese Curds LARGE$8.99
- Mozzarella Sticks 3 PCS$5.99
- Mozzarella Sticks 6 PCS$7.99
- Jalapeno' Poppers 3 PCS$5.99
- Jalapeno' Poppers 6 PCS$7.99
- Italian Fries$8.99
- Spicy Fries$8.99
- Alfredo Fries$8.99
- Buffalo Chicken Tots$11.99
- Gyro Fries$11.99
- Loaded Cheesy Tots$11.99
FRESH SALADS
KIDS' BASKETS
CAKES & DESSERTS
SAUCES
- Sweet BBQ$1.49
- Hickory BBQ$1.49
- Zesty Teryaki$1.49
- Garlic Parmesan$1.49
- Cheesy Cheddar$1.49
- Medium Buffalo$1.49
- Jalapeno' Cheddar$1.49
- Sweet Chili$1.49
- Spicy BBQ$1.49
- Dynamite$1.49
- Spicy Buffalo$1.49
- Garlic Mayo$1.49
- BBQ Sauce$1.49
- Ranch Dressing$1.49
- Blue Cheese$1.49
- Cheese Sauce$1.49
- BARABELLO Sauce$1.49
- Caesar Dressing$1.49
- Greek Dressing$1.49
- Tetziki Sauce$1.49
- Spicy Tetziki$1.49
- Marinara Sauce$1.49
- Alfredo Sauce$1.49