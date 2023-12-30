Barbizzas
Appetizers
- Chicken Tenders
Delicious southern fried tenders with a near-perfect crisp
- Hot Wings
- Southwest Rolls
Thai inspired rolls, filled with tender meat and garden vegetables.
- Loaded BBQ Potato with Pulled Pork$13.50
Our homemade potato topped with pulled pork and blended melted cheese, sour cream and chopped green onions.
- Spicy Cheese Fries$9.50
Topped with our melted Fiesta Cheese blend, hot peppers, green onions and sour cream.
- Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
- Fried Mushrooms
- Shrimp and Crab Bruschetta$14.50
Our rich and creamy bruschetta, cajun spice, and fresh greens are served on top of toasted Artisan bread.
Salads
- House Hot Bacon and Honey Mustard Salad$9.75
Our delicious mixed green salad topped with bacon, hardboiled eggs, fried shoe string potatoes and garden veggies.
- Traditional Caesar Salad$6.50
- Garden salad$5.50
Sandwiches
- 1/2 LBS Charbroiled Cheese Burger$11.75
This all-American classic is charbroiled to the perfect well temperature. served with a side of fries.
- Cajun Flat Iron Sandwich$11.50
Slow roasted pork on a toasted hoagie roll with our creamy spiced pickled relish. All sandwiches include one side.
- Cheese Steak Sandwich$12.75
Chopped grilled beef with onions and green peppers smothered in melted provolone. All sandwiches include one side.
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.75
Served on toasted sourdough. All sandwiches include one side.
- Hot Link Smoked Sausage$10.50
Grilled smoked sausage served on a sub roll with caramelized veggies and spicy BBQ sauce. All sandwiches include one side.
- BBQ Pulled pork$11.75
Sides
- Mac N Cheese 8oz$4.75
- Mac N Cheese 16 oz$9.00
- Creamy Rice Casserole 8oz$4.75
- Creamy Rice Casserole 16oz$9.00
- Sweet Creamy Coleslaw$3.25
- Baked Beans 8oz$3.50
- Baked Beans 16oz$7.00
- Baby Potato Wedges$4.75
- Battered French Fries$4.25
- Onion Rings$4.50
- Texas Toast$1.50
- Potato Salad 8oz$4.25
- Potato Salad 16oz$8.00
- Side Garden$2.00
- Side Cesar$2.00
Entrees
- Memphis Style Hickory Smoked St Louis Ribs (2 sides)
Whole slab 26.00 Half Slab 15.00 Add 2 sides 21.00 Rib Plate (3) 10.00 Add 2 sides 15.00. Cooked to perfection charcoal smoked ribs.
- Memphis Style Hickory Smoked St Louis Ribs (Ribs only)
- Spaghetti$13.75Out of stock
Marinara mixed with our homemade Italian sausage blend over a bed of vermicelli.
- Spicy Chicken and Rice$14.25
The most requested family dish served hot or mild. Chicken cooked with our dry rub recipe served over a bed or rice.
- Tom's Stir Fry$14.50
Caramelized chicken stir fried with cabbage, onions and carrots over jasmine rice.
Pizzas
- The Special 8in.$12.00
The meat lovers special with our signature blend, topped with pepperoni and mozzarella.
- The Thin Crust 8in$7.00
Our homemade crust with traditional marinara and cheese. nonmeat toppings $0.75 each meat toppings $1.50 each
- Spinach & Bacon Alfredo Pizza 8in.$10.00
- The Special 12in.$16.00
The meat lovers special with our signature blend, topped with pepperoni and mozzarella.
- The Thin Crust 12in$10.00
12-inch thin crust with marinara and cheese nonmeat toppings $1.50 ea meat toppings $2.00 ea
- Spinach & Bacon Alfredo Pizza 12in.$14.00
- The Special 16in.$22.00
The meat lovers special with our signature blend, topped with pepperoni and mozzarella.
- The Thin Crust 16in.$14.00
Our homemade crust with traditional marinara and cheese for the whole family. add nonmeat toppings $2.00 ea add meat toppings $2.75 ea extra cheese $2.25
- Spinach & Bacon Alfredo Pizza 16in.$17.00